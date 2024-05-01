Management of urinary incontinence in females by primary care providers: a systematic review

This systematic review included 31 studies that reported on at least one outcome related to the management of UI in females (history taking, objective assessment, treatment, referrals, and follow-up) by PCPs. The findings revealed high variability in adherence to recommendations consistent across current high-quality guidelines for UI care. However, some trends were observed, such as (i) a mostly poor or moderate adherence to important objective assessments that are necessary for a proper diagnosis of UI (abdominal and pelvic examination, bladder diary), (ii) an under-use of recommended conservative therapies as first-line treatment, (iii) a reliance on anticholinergic medication, and (iv) even if practiced by a minority, a misuse of referrals (medical specialists; based on <30 days referrals). Nevertheless, it was found that most PCPs do tend to complete a detailed and focused history with their patients.

Considerations

Accounting for the variation in research methodology and clinical practices, our findings lead to three discussion points. First, in terms of treatment, only six studies reported on management strategies used per UI subtype. Instead, most studies reported on overall use of different intervention strategies. Treatment recommendations differ between UUI and SUI [13, 18] and, based on this review, it is unclear if all treatments options provided by PCPs are appropriate to the presenting subtype of UI. An example of this issue is the prescription of anticholinergic medications. Only in studies that report per UI subtype can one distinguish whether this is an appropriate intervention or not, as anticholinergic medications are not indicated for SUI [13, 18] but are recommended for UUI and MUI if conservative therapy fails. Another problem is the lack of reporting on UI severity. It is understandable that PCPs would refer to specialist care for more severe UI cases [28, 44, 45]. Nevertheless, one can infer, based on the average time between consultation/diagnosis and referral (<30 days), that a high proportion of PCPs refer their patients to medical specialists prior to evaluating the outcome of their interventions. The reliance on specialist referrals may overload these providers with mild/moderate symptoms cases that could be initially adequately management in primary care. This situation could consequently impact access to these services by those with more urgent or acute needs. From the two EMR-based studies that reported on management per UI subtype [41, 57], it appears that a large proportion of UI cases remain uncharacterised by PCPs prior to specialist referral. Based on some studies that looked at the attitudes of GPs towards UI diagnosis, a considerable number of providers reported that differentiating among subtypes of UI was challenging [38, 45, 49], which concurs with the large proportion of uncharacterised UI in chart review studies that disclosed this variable [41, 48, 51, 57].

Second, variations in practice can be explained by several contextual factors, such as time and location. Because we included studies regardless of publication year, one could argue that PCP practices reported in older articles should not be held to the standards of current guideline recommendations. However, most CPGs recommendations in terms of assessment and treatment for UI have not changed in two decades. The first editions of international guidelines for females with UI published between 1996 and 2006 [14, 58-61] still advised a focused UI history, an abdominal and pelvic assessment, a voiding diary, urine analysis as well as conservative therapies (lifestyle advice, pelvic floor muscle training, and bladder training) as first-line treatments. Still, it is known that it takes time for research evidence to impact practice [62-64], and thus these recommendations could just now be starting to make their way into practice. Lastly, the country and the region (rural vs urban, state, province, territories, etc.) where data were collected could impact study results. Each country has their own healthcare system, which could hinder or facilitate some practices (e.g., access to specialists, costs for and access to conservative therapies, time constrains for appointments, roles of PCPs in the management of UI, medical training, etc.) [65]. Different countries may also implicate differences in cultural attitudes and beliefs surrounding UI and its management.

Third, a high number of studies were survey based (cross-sectional) with low response rates, thus affecting the generalisability of results. Accounting for volunteer bias, as well as self-reporting bias, it can be assumed that adherence to practice recommendations might have been overestimated by participating PCPs [66, 67]. That being said, the reports tended to reflect poor to moderate adherence to most recommendations. On the other hand, it is known that retrospective chart reviews, which also formed an important part of our study sample, can be biased by under reporting of subjective assessments and conservative treatment plans. The guideline recommendations around these practices may have been followed by PCPs but not reported, as charting is meant to support daily practice rather than research [68]. Yet, even considering these potential biases it seems unlikely that adherence would move from being poor or moderate to high. Additionally, it was mostly unclear whether the measurement instruments used for collecting data (e.g., surveys, interview questions, etc.) were appropriate. Most questionnaires and survey interviews were not validated and, for the majority of them, it is unclear whether or not they were pilot tested before use. These uncertainties could lead to unknown measurement errors, with a high risk of drawing inaccurate conclusions [67, 69].