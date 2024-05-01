Management of urinary incontinence in females by primary care providers: a systematic review
Abstract
Objective
To describe primary care provider (PCP) practices for the assessment and management of females with urinary incontinence (UI), and appraise these practices relative to recommendations made in high-quality clinical guidelines.
Methods
Studies were searched in four databases (MEDLINE, EMBASE, CINAHL, Web of Science) from their respective inception dates to 6 March 2023. All studies describing UI evaluation and management practices used by PCPs for female patients were eligible. Two reviewers independently selected studies assessed their quality and extracted data. A narrative synthesis of included studies was performed to describe practices. Relevant evaluation and management practices were then compared to recommendations that were consistent across current high-quality UI guidelines. Pharmacotherapy, referrals, and follow-ups were reported descriptively only.
Results
A total of 3475 articles were retrieved and, among those, 31 were included in the review. The majority reported a poor–moderate adherence to performing a pelvic examination (reported adherence range: 23–76%; based on eight studies), abdominal examination (0–87%; three studies), pelvic floor muscle assessment (9–36%; two studies), and bladder diary (0–92%; nine studies), while there was high adherence to urine analysis (40–97%; nine studies). For the conservative management of UI, studies revealed a poor–moderate adherence to recommendations for pelvic floor muscle training (5–82%; nine studies), bladder training (2–53%; eight studies) and lifestyle interventions (1–71%; six studies). Regarding pharmacotherapy, PCPs predominantly prescribed antimuscarinics (2–46%; nine studies) and oestrogen (2–77%; seven studies). Lastly, PCPs referred those reporting UI to medical specialists (5–37%; 14 studies). Referrals were generally made <30 days after diagnosis with urologists being the most sought out professional to assess and treat UI.
Conclusion
This review revealed poor–moderate adherence to clinical practice guideline recommendations. While these findings reflect high variability in reporting, the key message is that most aspects of patient care for female UI provided by PCPs needs to improve.
Introduction
Urinary incontinence (UI), defined by an involuntary loss of urine, is a common healthcare problem that can affect up to one in three females [1]. UI is recognised as a worldwide concern, having a substantial medical and economic burden on healthcare systems [2-4]. Indeed, the economic burden of UI is considerable, reaching >$7 billion annually, with direct costs and nursing home admission in six Western countries [3]. The prevalence of UI is growing alongside the ageing population, and the social, medical, and economic burdens will continue to grow with it. Furthermore, UI can have major psychosocial implications impacting quality of life [5], such as depression and anxiety [6]. UI also affects social interactions and social participation, as well as intimate and sexual interpersonal relationships [7]. Despite these important medical and psychosocial impacts, UI remains under-diagnosed and under-treated [8-11].
Most people who seek help for their UI will initially speak to their GP about it [12]. The primary care provider (PCP) is in a perfect position to uncover, triage and/or initiate first-line therapy for females living with UI. However, it has been suggested that the management of UI in primary care settings is poor, with less than half of help-seekers receiving appropriate treatment [10, 12] despite the existence of multiple high-quality evidence-based clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) to help clinicians navigate the initial management of patients presenting with UI symptoms [13-16]. These CPGs are consistent in terms of recommendations for UI management; they include lifestyle advice, bladder training and pelvic floor muscle training as first-line treatments for uncomplicated cases [13-18]. With the growing burden of UI, adherence to evidence-based practices for the assessment and management of UI in primary care is essential.
Little is known about overall PCPs adherence to UI CPG's recommendations and variations in practice. Only one review has reported on knowledge, attitudes, beliefs, and practices regarding UI management. This scoping review by Van Vuuren et al. [19] (2021) included many concepts and focused on all healthcare providers and settings. While they noted that most practices for UI management did not follow recommendations, they did not analyse guideline adherence in detail, as their objective was to map the literature and not appraise it. A comprehensive review of practice patterns for UI assessment and management is needed. Therefore, the objectives of this systematic review were to (i) describe PCPs practices for the assessment and management of UI in females, and (ii) appraise these practices relative to recommendations made in current high-quality CPGs.
Methods
Design
The systematic review was guided by the Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews [20] and reported based on the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guideline [21]. The protocol was submitted for registration on the International prospective register of systematic reviews (PROSPERO; CRD42022327219).
Eligibility Criteria
The Sample, Phenomenon of Interest, Design, Evaluation, Research type (SPIDER) framework [22] was used to define eligibility criteria.
Sample
Eligible studies included samples involving any provider (physician, physician assistant and/or nurse practitioner) working in a primary care setting. Studies were excluded if they pertained to any other healthcare provider who might assess and/or treat UI (medical specialists, physiotherapists, nurses, etc.).
Phenomenon of Interest
The phenomenon of interest was the assessment and management of UI in females by PCPs. Eligible studies included those involving females aged ≥18 years with either suspected or confirmed stress UI (SUI), urgency UI (UUI) or mixed UI (MUI). All other subtypes of incontinence were excluded when possible. Studies looking at females with overactive bladder (OAB) were included only if results could be provided for UI on its own. Excluding OAB was based on the facts that neurogenic and non-neurogenic OAB could be difficult to distinguish in retrospective studies and that patients presenting only with urgency could be managed differently from patient having UUI. Studies specifically involving children, men, and pregnant females were excluded.
Design
Any study design describing and/or assessing PCP assessment or management practices for managing UI in females was eligible (i.e., qualitative studies, cohort studies, surveys/cross-sectional, randomised controlled trials [RCTs], etc.). CPGs, editorials and commentaries were excluded. Relevant reviews (narrative, systematic) passed the title/abstract screening to allow the researchers to screen their reference lists for potentially missed articles. However, these reviews were excluded from data extraction during the full-text review.
Evaluation
Any studies providing descriptive data on PCP practices, involving history taking, assessments, diagnosis, treatments, referrals and/or follow-up visits were included.
Research Type and Others
Any research studies published in peer-reviewed journals in English or French and available in full-text were included. Conference abstracts deemed relevant were included during screening, with a strategy to contact authors for potentially published or soon to be published full-text data whenever possible. Thesis dissertations and book chapters were excluded for quality control purposes.
Information Sources and Search Strategies
Four databases were searched (MEDLINE, EMBASE, CINAHL, and Web of Science) from inception to 6 March 2023. With the assistance of a medical librarian (K.F.), the search strategy was created for MEDLINE (Appendix S1) and was adapted to the other databases. The reference lists of included studies were manually screened by two independent reviewers (M.C., L.P.B.) to retrieve article missed by the database search.
Data Management and Selection Process
The process of searching, screening, eligibility, and exclusion were recorded throughout the review. All references were imported in Covidence for duplicate removal and for study selection. Two independent reviewers (M.C., L.B.P) screened titles and abstracts using the SPIDER eligibility criteria. From the selected studies, potentially eligible studies were independently evaluated with full-text reading. Reasons for exclusion are presented in Fig. 1. Corresponding authors were contacted to clarify methods of the source data when necessary. Any disagreement arising during the selection process was resolved by discussion (M.C., L.P.B.) or by consulting a third party (L.M. or S.P.) until consensus was reached.
Data Extraction and Items
A data extraction form was created by M.C. and reviewed by all authors. It was pilot tested by the two independent extractors (M.C., L.P.B.) using two included studies, and was modified accordingly through discussion. Data extraction was completed independently by the same two extractors, although data on general publication information was extracted only by one reviewer (M.C.). The extraction sheet included: (a) general publication information (e.g., year of publication, journal, country, funding, conflict of interest); (b) study details (aim, design, sample size, setting); (c) study population characteristics (providers and patients); (d) practices outcomes (assessments, treatments, referrals, and follow-ups), and (e) limitations and conclusion. Inconsistencies in data extraction were discussed until consensus was reached.
Risk of Bias
The risk of bias of the included studies was independently assessed by M.C. and L.P.B. in duplicate. Discrepancies between the two reviewers were resolved by discussion. Risk of bias assessment for included studies was carried out using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool (MMAT) [23, 24]. This tool was designed for the methodological appraisal of qualitative, quantitative (non-randomised as well as descriptive studies) and mixed methods studies. Justifications were documented to support the judgement as appropriate.
The UI CPGs
The CPGs were selected based on the included studies in two recent reviews on the subject [18, 25]. All current (≤6 years old) guidelines that scored ≥70% on five domains including Domain 3 of the Appraisal of Guidelines for Research and Evaluation II (AGREE II) tool [26] were included. Based on these criteria, included CPGs were: (i) the Surgical Treatment of Female Stress Urinary Incontinence (2017) and the Diagnosis and Treatment of Overactive bladder (Non-neurogenic) in Adults (2019) by the AUA and Society of Urodynamics Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) [15, 17], (ii) Urinary Incontinence in Adults (2020) by the European Association of Urology (EAU) [16], (iii) Initial management of urinary incontinence in women (Incontinence; Seventh Edition, 2023) by the International Consultation on Incontinence (ICI) [13] and (iv) Urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse in women: management (2019) by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) [14]. Recommendations reported by at least three CPGs were included in the analysis (Box 1). Justifications for AGREE II scoring are available upon request; see Tables S1–S4 for details of the included CPGs and their recommendations.
Box 1. Guidelines recommendations for the initial evaluation and management of UI.
|History Taking
|
|
|
|Objective Assessments
|
|
|
|
|Treatments
|
|
|
|
- Consistent recommendations from at least three of four included guidelines (AUA-SUFU, EAU, ICI, NICE) for uncomplicated female UI cases. Recommendations for anticholinergic medications for UUI and MUI were divided between guidelines (two recommended its use in combination with conservative treatment whereas the other two recommends it only after conservative trial failure), therefore it was not included in Box 1.
Data Synthesis and Analysis
A narrative synthesis described the characteristics of included studies and the description of practices. Evaluation and management items were then compared to CPG's recommendations (Box 1) to assess adherence using a cut-off of ‘Poor’ = 0–33%, ‘Moderate’ = 34–66%, and ‘High’ = 67–100% for each recommendation. The narrative synthesis was grouped following the steps of management: (a) History taking (b) Objective assessments; (c) Treatments; (d) Referrals, and (e) Follow-ups. All other evaluation and management outcomes not included in Box 1 were reported descriptively only (e.g., pharmacotherapy, referrals, follow-ups). A geographic and time analysis were not possible due to the low sample size and heterogeneity of the study designs and outcomes.
Results
Study Selection and Characteristics
Of the 3475 screened articles, 31 were included (Fig. 1). From these studies, 27 involved a quantitative design (14 surveys of PCPs, two surveys of females with UI, one observational study using simulated patients, one longitudinal national survey of physician visits, seven retrospective chart reviews [including a RCT and a before-after study], and two studies which combined surveys of females with UI and electronic medical record [EMR] data). Three studies used a qualitative design, including two semi-structured interviews and one focus group. A final study used mixed methods (cross-sectional survey of PCPs and a focus group). Among these included studies, nine reported on history taking, 19 on assessments used, 26 on treatments offered/recommended, 25 on referrals to other healthcare professionals, and seven on the scheduling of follow-up visits. Only six studies reported data stratified per UI subtype, two of them being chart reviews. Studies were published between 1990 and 2022: nine of the 31 studies were published before or in 2000, 11 between 2001 and 2010, and 11 between 2011 and 2022. Included studies assessed the practice patterns of PCPs in the United States (nine studies), the Netherlands (five), the UK (five), Norway (three), Canada (three), Australia (one), Denmark (one), France (one), Germany (one), and one pan-European study in France, Germany, Spain and UK (Table 1 [10, 27-57]).
|Study_ID/Authors
|Year
|Country
|Research type
|Study design
|Sample size
|Reported on
|Hx
|Eval
|Tx
|Ref
|F-U
|Sandvik and Hunskaar, (two articles) [27, 28]
|1990
|Norway
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|139 GPs; 828 visits
|X
|X
|X
|Brocklehurst [29]
|1993
|UK
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of population
|192 females
|X
|X
|X
|McDowell et al. [30]
|1994
|USA
|Quantitative
|RCT; control group only
|Patients with UI: 70 CMDs
|X
|X
|Flood and Drutz [31]
|1995
|Canada
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|265 GPs
|X
|X
|X
|Sandvik and Hunskaar [32]
|1995
|Norway
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of females with UI + retrospective cohort study; EMRs
|82 females with EMR data
|X
|X
|X
|Jones and Bunner [33]
|1997
|USA
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Simulated patients
|2 simulated female patients - 9 PCPs
|X
|X
|X
|X
|McFall et al. [34]
|1997
|USA
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|60 GPs
|X
|Grealish and O'Dowd [35]
|1998
|Ireland
|Qualitative
|Semi-structured interviews; GPs
|21 GPs
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Welz-Barth et al. [36]
|2000
|Germany
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|102 PCPs
|X
|X
|X
|St John et al. [37]
|2001
|Australia
|Mixed methods
|Cross-sectional; Survey of UI providers + focus group
|18 GPs
|X
|X
|X
|Swanson et al. [38]
|2002
|Canada
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|618 GPs
|X
|X
|Indrekvam et al. [39]
|2003
|Norway
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|191 GPs (control group only)
|X
|X
|Viktrup and Moller [40]
|2004
|Denmark
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|132 GPs
|X
|X
|Penning-van Beest et al. [41]
|2005
|Netherlands
|Quantitative
|Retrospective cohort study; EMRs
|1663 females
|X
|Teunissen et al. [42]
|2006
|Netherlands
|Qualitative
|Focus-groups; GPs
|13 GPs
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O'Donnell et al. [43]
|2007
|France, Germany, Spain, UK
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of female with UI
|341 females who saw a GP
|X
|X
|X
|Shaw et al. [44]
|2007
|UK
|Qualitative
|Semi-structured interviews; GPs
|32 GPs
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Albers-Heitner et al. [45]
|2008
|The Netherlands
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|264 GPs
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Gerrits et al. [46]
|2008
|UK
|Quantitative
|Retrospective cohort study; EMRs
|65 females
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Van Gerwen et al. [47]
|2009
|Netherlands
|Quantitative
|Retrospective cohort study; EMRs
|519 females
|X
|X
|Wagg et al. [48]
|2011
|UK and Ireland
|Quantitative
|Retrospective cohort study; EMRs
|3221 females
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Cado-Leclerc et al. [49]
|2012
|France
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|51 GPs
|X
|X
|X
|Minassian et al. [10]
|2012
|USA
|Quantitative
|Retrospective cohort study; EMRs + survey of female with UI
|1366 females (survey), 827 females (EMRs)
|X
|Nguyen et al. [50]
|2013
|Canada
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|158 GPs
|X
|X
|Forde et al. [51]
|2017
|USA
|Quantitative
|Retrospective study; Survey of physician visits for UI (databases)
|5.3–6.8 million visits for UI (females)
|X
|X
|X
|Mazloomdoost et al. [52]
|2017
|USA
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of PCPs
|108 PCPs
|X
|X
|Mazloomdoost et al. [53]
|2018
|USA
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of PCPs
|391 PCPs
|X
|X
|X
|Wong et al. [54]
|2019
|USA - Hawaii
|Quantitative
|Cross-sectional; Survey of GPs
|150 PCPs
|X
|X
|Gurol-Urganci et al. [55]
|2020
|UK
|Quantitative
|Retrospective cohort study; EMRs
|104 466 females
|X
|Eckhardt et al., [56]
|2022
|USA
|Quantitative
|Before-After study using EMR data
|200 females (before group only)
|X
|X
|Schreuder et al. [57]
|2022
|The Netherlands
|Quantitative
|Retrospective cohort study; EMRs
|374 females, 183 GPs
|X
|X
|X
|X
- Eval, evaluation/assessments; F-U, follow-ups; Hx, history taking; Ref, referrals; Tx, treatments.
Risk of Bias within Studies
Representativeness of the sample to the target population and nonresponse were rated as unclear or high risk of bias in most studies (respectively 19 of 26 and 16 of 21). Ratings for the use of appropriate measurement tools was divided between low risk (15 of 26) or unclear (11 of 26) across studies. Only a few studies were rated as unclear risk for statistics due to not disclosing a statistical plan. The other risk of bias elements were mostly rated as low risk. For the qualitative studies, the most common bias noted was that the approach chosen was not necessarily appropriate for answering the research question, making the overall coherence of each study unclear (Fig. 2; justifications for risk of bias upon request).
Primary outcomes
History Taking
Following guideline recommendations for the initial evaluation of UI by PCPs, studies reported a high adherence for completing a detailed history taking with patients (71–98% adherence range; based on three studies) [31, 48, 49]. When the studies looked more precisely at individual queries, PCPs characterised UI by asking about leakage associated with intra-abdominal pressure (39–99%; three studies) [33, 45, 46], symptoms of urgency (22–97%; three studies) [33, 45, 46], frequency (44–78%; two studies) [33, 45], UI patterns (17–58%; two studies) [33, 45], amount of urine loss (44%; one study) [45], pad use (71%; one study) [45] and the impact of UI on quality of life (61%; one study) [45]. The PCPs inquired about symptoms that should prompt a specialist referral including voiding pain (86%; one study) [45], continuous UI (42%; one study) [45], haematuria (11%; one study) [33], and recurrent infections (28%; one study) [33]. In one study, none of the PCPs asked any questions about voiding difficulties when patients reported UI [33]. In the two studies that reported on inquiries for medical and surgical history related to UI, 6–57% PCPs reported questioning their patients about these details [33, 45]. Some PCPs asked additional questions regarding vaginal dryness (57%; one study) [45], impaired mobility (14%; one study) [45] and medication use/review (6–52%; three studies) [33, 45, 48]. See Table S5 for a detailed reporting on history taking queries. From two qualitative and one quantitative study, two reported that all physicians prioritised history taking, putting it at the top of their UI assessment procedure [35, 36]. The third study reported that some PCPs thought that only key questions were enough to diagnose UI, while others thought that the issue was more complex and that a detailed and comprehensive interview was required [44].
Objective Assessments
From the recommended assessments highlighted in Box 1, PCPs adherence was variable: pelvic examination (23–76%; eight studies) [27-29, 31-33, 45, 46, 57], abdominal examination (0–87%; three studies) [29, 33, 45], pelvic floor muscle evaluation (9–36%; two studies) [49, 57], bladder diary (0–92%; nine studies) [27, 28, 31, 32, 40, 45, 46, 48, 49, 57], and urine analysis (40–97%; nine studies) [27-29, 31, 32, 45, 46, 48, 51, 57]; see Table S6 for detailed reporting. PCPs also performed testing deemed unnecessary in guidelines for the initial assessment of UI or for uncomplicated cases of UI, including routine imaging, and urodynamics, which were respectively practiced (0–24%; five studies) [27, 28, 32, 33, 49, 51] and (26–71%; three studies) [31, 37, 49]. From the three qualitative studies that looked at assessment of UI by PCPs [35, 42, 44], all reported that most GPs do not perform adequate physical examination (pelvic and abdominal) or other testing relevant to UI such as a bladder diary, pelvic floor muscle evaluation or cough stress test. GPs mainly report ordering urine analysis to rule out infection or blood tests to rule out diabetes. Figure 3 shows the degree of adherence to guideline recommendations reported for the objective evaluation of UI. In terms of other assessments performed, PCPs used cough test (12–75%; four studies) [27, 28, 31, 32, 49], standardised questionnaires to assess quality of life (0–34%; two studies) [48, 49], neurological examination (10–15%; two studies) [27, 28, 32], post-void residual volume (5–44%; four studies) [27, 28, 31, 32, 48], pad tests (2–3%; two studies) [48, 49], rectal palpation (0–54%; two studies) [33, 45] and blood glucose (73%; one study) [31].
Management
From the recommended treatments highlighted in Box 1, the treatment offered or recommended by PCPs was highly variable, including pelvic floor muscle training (5–82%; nine studies) [27, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 46, 48, 49, 57], bladder training (2–53%; eight studies) [27, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 46, 48, 57], pelvic floor muscle exercise and/or bladder training (0–55%; two studies) [41, 45], lifestyle modification (6–52%; three studies) [38, 43, 48], weight management (1–71%; two studies) [49, 57] and fluid restriction (6%; one study) [57]. See Table S7 for a detailed reporting on all treatment strategies reported. From the three qualitative studies that looked at management, two highlighted that more than half of PCPs considered giving pelvic floor muscle exercises [35, 44]; however, how this was applied in practice is unclear. Few GPs used bladder training; most of them reported being confused on how to apply this approach [35, 42, 44]. In terms of lifestyle advice, only one study reported that PCPs gave limited recommendations; they merely instructed patients to restrict fluid intake (without consideration of urine concentration) and weight management [44]. Figure 4 shows PCP adherence to guideline recommendations for the treatment of UI. In terms of other treatment and advice, PCPs reported providing general education (18–53%; two studies) [27, 28, 57], recommending electrical stimulation (0–50%; four studies) [32, 39, 48, 49], containment products (12–66%; eight studies) [27, 28, 34, 38, 41, 45, 47, 48, 57], treatment of comorbidities (1–13%; two studies) [48, 57], management of constipation (6%; one study) [48], pessary (0–70%; three studies) [38, 41, 57], surgery (7–34%; four studies) [27, 28, 34, 38, 39, 41], smoking cessation (33%; one study) [49], advising that UI is normal for their age (18%; one study) [43], to wait and see (16–19%; two studies) [43, 45], or no treatment (2–8%; two studies) [43, 54]. From the qualitative studies, some PCPs would fit pessaries themselves instead of referring to a different healthcare provider [44] and only a few would provide patients with educational pamphlets on UI [35]. PCPs noted that pads were easier to prescribe than other interventions, considering this as an important part of management for the elderly, and most offered no treatment past a certain age (one study) [42].
Pharmacotherapy
When studies reported on non-specific pharmacotherapy for the management of females with UI, PCPs prescribed medication (12–66%; five studies) [29, 34, 38, 39, 47]. Prescriptions included anticholinergics (2–46%; nine studies) [27, 28, 32, 41, 45, 46, 48, 49, 51, 57], mirabegron (1%; one study) [57], duloxetine (4%; two studies) [48, 49], sympathomimetics (11%; two studies) [27, 28, 32] and oestrogen (2–77%; seven studies) [27, 28, 32, 39, 41, 45, 48, 49]. Anticholinergics were prescribed mainly for UUI (8–46%) and MUI (5–34%) rather than SUI (1–13%) (four studies) [27, 28, 41, 45, 57], and for SUI, they were noted to be prescribed for severe cases, although severity was not defined. Oestrogen was prescribed for UUI (3–25%), MUI (4–19%) and SUI (2–16%) (three studies) [27, 28, 41, 45] with one additional study reporting oestrogen therapy as the most used option for the management of both UUI (65%) and SUI (77%) [39]. See Table S8 for a detailed reporting on all pharmacotherapy management strategies. From the three qualitative studies that looked at pharmacotherapy, all reported that the majority of PCPs used medication as an initial approach to treat UI [35, 42, 44]. In one study, PCPs elaborated that it was mainly used for UUI, but also sometimes for SUI [44]. Pharmacotherapy was also described as being used while waiting for a specialist appointment [44].
Referrals and Follow-Ups
The PCPs reported referring to medical specialists (5–37%; 14 studies) including urologists (2–27%; two studies) [30, 46], gynaecologists (19–25%; two studies) [27, 28, 46] and urogynaecologists (10–12%; two studies) [10, 56]. Referrals to medical specialists were generally made less than 30 days following UI initial assessment. From the studies that looked at referral preferences, urologists were the most sought out professional for UI consultations (seven studies) [31, 37, 38, 50, 52-54], followed by urogynaecologists and gynaecologists as second choice. Two studies also noted that some GPs referred automatically to specialist care, particularly for severe cases of UI, SUI, and for young female patients [37, 44]. As for conservative treatments, PCPs referred to continence nurses (12%; one study) [46] and to physiotherapists (3–29%; three studies) [45, 46, 57]. One qualitative study reported that only a small minority of PCPs refer to physiotherapy [44], while the other two indicated that GPs were inclined to refer females to physiotherapy, but mostly for younger patients [35, 42]. Regarding follow-up appointments to either further assess or monitor UI, four studies reported that the practice was performed variably (3–79%) [33, 43, 46, 50], with qualitative studies noting there was little to no monitoring of UI over time [42, 44]. Some GPs proposed a second appointment to address UI if the UI was disclosed at the end of an appointment for a different condition [42]. Finally, one quantitative study reported that most GPs monitored prescriptions for UUI with their patients [57]. See Tables S9 and S10 for detailed reporting on referral frequencies per specialist and for follow-up data.
Discussion
Summary of Findings
This systematic review included 31 studies that reported on at least one outcome related to the management of UI in females (history taking, objective assessment, treatment, referrals, and follow-up) by PCPs. The findings revealed high variability in adherence to recommendations consistent across current high-quality guidelines for UI care. However, some trends were observed, such as (i) a mostly poor or moderate adherence to important objective assessments that are necessary for a proper diagnosis of UI (abdominal and pelvic examination, bladder diary), (ii) an under-use of recommended conservative therapies as first-line treatment, (iii) a reliance on anticholinergic medication, and (iv) even if practiced by a minority, a misuse of referrals (medical specialists; based on <30 days referrals). Nevertheless, it was found that most PCPs do tend to complete a detailed and focused history with their patients.
Considerations
Accounting for the variation in research methodology and clinical practices, our findings lead to three discussion points. First, in terms of treatment, only six studies reported on management strategies used per UI subtype. Instead, most studies reported on overall use of different intervention strategies. Treatment recommendations differ between UUI and SUI [13, 18] and, based on this review, it is unclear if all treatments options provided by PCPs are appropriate to the presenting subtype of UI. An example of this issue is the prescription of anticholinergic medications. Only in studies that report per UI subtype can one distinguish whether this is an appropriate intervention or not, as anticholinergic medications are not indicated for SUI [13, 18] but are recommended for UUI and MUI if conservative therapy fails. Another problem is the lack of reporting on UI severity. It is understandable that PCPs would refer to specialist care for more severe UI cases [28, 44, 45]. Nevertheless, one can infer, based on the average time between consultation/diagnosis and referral (<30 days), that a high proportion of PCPs refer their patients to medical specialists prior to evaluating the outcome of their interventions. The reliance on specialist referrals may overload these providers with mild/moderate symptoms cases that could be initially adequately management in primary care. This situation could consequently impact access to these services by those with more urgent or acute needs. From the two EMR-based studies that reported on management per UI subtype [41, 57], it appears that a large proportion of UI cases remain uncharacterised by PCPs prior to specialist referral. Based on some studies that looked at the attitudes of GPs towards UI diagnosis, a considerable number of providers reported that differentiating among subtypes of UI was challenging [38, 45, 49], which concurs with the large proportion of uncharacterised UI in chart review studies that disclosed this variable [41, 48, 51, 57].
Second, variations in practice can be explained by several contextual factors, such as time and location. Because we included studies regardless of publication year, one could argue that PCP practices reported in older articles should not be held to the standards of current guideline recommendations. However, most CPGs recommendations in terms of assessment and treatment for UI have not changed in two decades. The first editions of international guidelines for females with UI published between 1996 and 2006 [14, 58-61] still advised a focused UI history, an abdominal and pelvic assessment, a voiding diary, urine analysis as well as conservative therapies (lifestyle advice, pelvic floor muscle training, and bladder training) as first-line treatments. Still, it is known that it takes time for research evidence to impact practice [62-64], and thus these recommendations could just now be starting to make their way into practice. Lastly, the country and the region (rural vs urban, state, province, territories, etc.) where data were collected could impact study results. Each country has their own healthcare system, which could hinder or facilitate some practices (e.g., access to specialists, costs for and access to conservative therapies, time constrains for appointments, roles of PCPs in the management of UI, medical training, etc.) [65]. Different countries may also implicate differences in cultural attitudes and beliefs surrounding UI and its management.
Third, a high number of studies were survey based (cross-sectional) with low response rates, thus affecting the generalisability of results. Accounting for volunteer bias, as well as self-reporting bias, it can be assumed that adherence to practice recommendations might have been overestimated by participating PCPs [66, 67]. That being said, the reports tended to reflect poor to moderate adherence to most recommendations. On the other hand, it is known that retrospective chart reviews, which also formed an important part of our study sample, can be biased by under reporting of subjective assessments and conservative treatment plans. The guideline recommendations around these practices may have been followed by PCPs but not reported, as charting is meant to support daily practice rather than research [68]. Yet, even considering these potential biases it seems unlikely that adherence would move from being poor or moderate to high. Additionally, it was mostly unclear whether the measurement instruments used for collecting data (e.g., surveys, interview questions, etc.) were appropriate. Most questionnaires and survey interviews were not validated and, for the majority of them, it is unclear whether or not they were pilot tested before use. These uncertainties could lead to unknown measurement errors, with a high risk of drawing inaccurate conclusions [67, 69].
Implications for Research and Clinical Practice
Based on our findings, and on the principle that practice patterns should be monitored over time, further studies on current practice patterns of PCPs when patients report UI are needed, and these should have more robust designs including per-SUI subtype stratification and analyses. Due to the low response rate that seems to afflict most survey-based studies targeting PCPs, trying to obtain more objective data (retrospectively or prospectively) using a validated quality of care index for UI is necessary.
Despite the high variability in practice indicated through this review, the key message that emerges is that patient care provided to females with UI by PCPs needs to be improved considerably when appraised against high-quality guidelines for UI management. Knowing that dissemination of guidelines is not necessarily the best strategy to change practice [70], a more in-depth analysis of the reasons why current practice does not appear to meet accepted standards is warranted. The barriers and facilitators to meeting individual CPG recommendations is the most appropriate approach, especially as the reasons for following/not following different recommendations may differ and may be impacted by the local context [71, 72]. It is known that PCPs are often limited in their available time [73], which does not always allow them to follow all directives concerning standards of care in all areas. A specific focus on the most important and less frequently followed recommendations would help target the barriers and enablers that may be of importance when selecting an appropriate intervention.
Strength and Limitations
A strength of this review is the strict methodology used following the Cochrane Handbook. In order to retrieve all relevant sources, we used the SPIDER framework for describing eligibility and did not restrict eligibility based on study design. Another strength of this review stems from using strong recommendations that were agreed upon by four high-quality CPGs, thus, eliminating the use of inconsistent recommendations made by some organisations and also avoiding reliance on only a single group of experts.
However, there are some limitations to consider for proper interpretation of the results. First, we might have missed relevant data from audits that were not published and/or peer reviewed. Still, to ensure the quality of the extracted data, grey literature (other than conference abstracts) was not searched. Second, some relevant articles might have been missed, as a forward search was not completed. However, our robust methodology with the screening of reference lists from all included studies added to the completeness of our search strategy. Third, while the choice of specific cut-off points for adherence was arbitrary (i.e., ‘Poor’ 0–33%, ‘Moderate’ 34–66%, ‘High’ 67–100%), there is no ‘gold standard’ to assess adherence. This cut-off was chosen to allow a more nuanced interpretation than dichotomising adherence (e.g., yes/no, bad/good) could not provide, and was determined through consensus by the authors. Fourth, we excluded studies that could not provide separate data for PCPs, did not separate UI data from OAB data, and did not separate UI management practices by sex such that practices related to female UI could be described. As a result, we excluded a significant number of studies that may have yielded relevant information. However, to ensure the accuracy of our results to answer our study questions these exclusions were necessary. Nonetheless, 31 studies were included and adding more articles might not change the trends observed throughout this paper. Lastly, due to the low sample size of included studies and the heterogeneity of study designs and outcomes, a geographic and time analyses were not performed. These two variables could have had a significant confounding impact on the results; however, incorporating such analyses would have drawn inaccurate findings. These analyses are relevant to do, and this review should be updated in a few years to investigate their feasibility.
Conclusion
We identified 31 studies that reported on the practices of PCPs for the management of UI in females. Most studies revealed poor to moderate adherence to clinical guideline recommendations that have been disseminated to the PCP population for decades. However, these findings should be interpreted with caution as they are prone to high variability and are limited in terms of generalisability. Yet, this variability does not take away from the key message that patient care for females reporting UI to their PCP needs to be improved considerably. Researchers and audit experts should focus on collecting representative objective data with the use of UI quality-of-care indicators that have been validated in the past. A collaborative effort should also be done to find the best ways to succeed to optimise care for females with UI.
Acknowledgement
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Karine Fournier, librarian at the University of Ottawa, for her assistance in reviewing the search strategy as well as Denise Gélinas, B.Pharm. for her guidance and expertise in pharmacotherapy for UI.
Disclosure of Interest
All authors declare no conflict of interest in conducting this review.
Author Contributions
Marylène Charette is the guarantor of the review. All authors contributed to the development of the search strategies, eligibility criteria, and revision of the protocol. Marylène Charette and Lissa Pacheco-Brousseau independently and in duplicate screened the titles and abstracts of all the materials obtained using the search strategy to exclude articles that did not meet the eligibility criteria. Marylène Charette and Lissa Pacheco-Brousseau evaluated the potentially eligible studies with full text and further excluded studies, providing reasons. All authors contributed to the bias assessment strategy and data extraction criteria. Marylène Charette and Lissa Pacheco-Brousseau independently extracted data from the included studies using a pre-defined extraction sheet. Attempts were made by Marylène Charette to contact authors regarding missing data. Any disagreements that arose during the screening, extraction, and appraisal process were resolved by discussion by the two reviewers. Marylène Charette analysed the data and drafted the synthesis of the results. All authors read, provided feedback, and approved the final manuscript.
Amendments
There were no major amendments to the protocol throughout this review. Two minor amendments were made. We decided to include CPGs ≤6 years old instead of 5 years old, due to delays with the analysis of the data. We also did not find it relevant/possible to perform a separate analysis to evaluate practice against publication dates.
Support
Marylène Charette is supported by les Fonds de Recherche du Québec en Santé doctoral training scholarship and the University of Ottawa Excellence scholarship. In the last 3 years, Marylène Charette received funding for her doctoral thesis from le Consortium National de Formation en Santé, the Queen Elizabeth II Graduate Scholarships in Science and Technology (QEII-GSST), l'Institut du Savoir Montfort and l'Ordre Professionnel de la Physiothérapie du Québec. The funding bodies had no role in the design, preparation, review, approval, and any other decisions pertaining to the study.
