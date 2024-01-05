Three-dimensional virtual reconstruction guides robot-assisted partial nephrectomy in a horseshoe kidney

Abbreviations

(2)(3)D (two-) (three-) dimensional (RA)PN (robot-assisted) partial nephrectomy

Introduction Horseshoe kidney is a renal fusion abnormality affecting 0.25–0.5% of the population [1]. Horseshoe kidneys demonstrate abnormal renal anatomy with atypical vasculature. These factors pose operative challenges and complicate tumour resection. Operative planning for robot-assisted partial nephrectomy (RAPN) in horseshoe kidneys is conventionally informed by CT imaging. However, the renal vasculature, tumour vasculature, and tumour involvement of the pelvicalyceal system are difficult to assess with two-dimensional (2D) images. Three-dimensional (3D) reconstructions more comprehensively display horseshoe kidney anatomy. 3D printing and 3D virtual remodelling are used in a number of surgical cases [2]. Compared with 2D imaging, 3D reconstructions improve subjective knowledge of case-specific anatomy, increase surgeons’ confidence, and improve surgical plans [3]. A 3D virtual reconstruction is an accessible and inexpensive tool to apply to surgical planning in horseshoe kidney RAPN. This step-by-step guide describes the use of 3D virtual anatomical modelling to inform surgical approach, guide intraoperative decisions, and predict and plan for potential complications.

Case Selection A 74-year-old male presented with an incidental ultrasound finding of a 45 mm left complex cystic lesion in a horseshoe kidney. Contrast CT of the renal tract demonstrated a 35 × 26 mm partially endophytic complex cyst arising from the left upper pole of the horseshoe kidney. A staging CT of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis did not reveal evidence of metastatic disease. Surgical excision was recommended and a left horseshoe kidney RAPN was performed with the da Vinci® Surgical System (Intuitive Surgical, Sunnyvale, CA, USA).

Step-by-Step Preoperative Imaging A contrast CT of the renal tract was performed with pre, arterial, and portal phase images. The 3D virtual reconstruction of the horseshoe kidney was generated from high-resolution CT images (Fig. 1). The reconstruction provided a 360° view of the horseshoe kidney and detailed the size and location of the complex cyst, its vascular anatomy, and its relationship to the renal pelvis and surrounding structures. As expected in a horseshoe kidney, the vasculature was atypical. Two renal arteries and one renal vein dividing proximally were identified as contributing to the vasculature of the lesion. The 3D reconstruction also outlined the vascular supply of the isthmus and right side of the horseshoe kidney arising from aorta inferior to the inferior mesenteric artery. This information enabled planning for secondary and tertiary manoeuvres in the event of bleeding. Fig. 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint The 3D virtual reconstruction from high-resolution CT abdomen pelvis imaging. The 3D virtual reconstruction of a horseshoe kidney detailing arterial supply of the horseshoe kidney and renal lesion (white) (A). The 3D virtual reconstruction of a horseshoe kidney detailing arterial (red) and venous (blue-green) supply of the kidney and tumour (blue-green) and the orientation of the collecting system (purple) (B). Patient Positioning and Port Placement The patient was positioned in the right lateral decubitus position with pressure area care. An open Hasson technique was utilised to insert a camera port 3-cm cranial to the umbilicus at the lateral rectus muscle border. Three further robotic instrument ports, one assistant port, and one AirSeal port were inserted linearly at the lateral border of rectus. The cannulae were docked, and instruments placed. Surgical Technique The descending colon was mobilised along the white line of Toldt to expose the left upper pole of the horseshoe kidney. The spleen was medialised and psoas major muscle identified as an anatomical landmark. Gerota's fascia was entered medially to begin dissection. The 3D reconstruction was consulted intraoperatively to assist with identifying the course of the left renal vessels. The 3D reconstruction guided the dissection and mobilisation of the left renal arteries and vein (Fig. 2). Defatting of the left kidney assisted dissection. The renal isthmus was dissected as a safety measure in preparation for conversion to heminephrectomy in the event of substantial haemorrhage. The left renal vessels were isolated and slung with vessel loops. Fig. 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Intraoperative image during dissection of horseshoe kidney vasculature. Dissection of a proximally dividing renal vein (blue arrow) and one renal artery (red arrow) (A). Dissection of two renal arteries (red arrows) (B). Ultrasound defined the lesion boundaries. Scanlan® RELIANCE bulldog clamps (Scanlan International Inc., St Paul, MN, USA) were applied to the left renal arteries and vein. The tumour was excised with macroscopically clear margins. A small side branch venotomy produced during tumour excision was repaired with 4-0 monofilament non-absorbable suture. A small collecting system defect was created during tumour excision. Collecting system repair and internal renorrhaphy was performed with 3-0 monofilament absorbable suture. Superficial layer renorrhaphy was performed with 3-0 braided absorbable suture and Hem-o-lok® ligation clips (Weck Closure Systems, Durham, NC, USA). Bulldog clamps were removed to conclude a total warm ischaemic time of 24 min. Floseal® (Baxter Healthcare Corp., Fremont, CA, USA) haemostatic matrix and Surgicel™ (Ethicon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Company, Raritan, NJ, USA) assisted with haemostasis in the renal defect. Vessel loops were removed, and perinephric fat was replaced over the kidney. Gerota's fascia was reapproximated and a drain was placed in the surgical site. Ports were removed and skin closed with 3-0 monofilament absorbable suture. Our accompanying video (Video S1) demonstrates these operative steps. Surgical Pathology The tumour was a clear cell RCC WHO/International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP) Grade 2 of pathological stage pT1a. Surgical margins were uninvolved.

Discussion A PN in a horseshoe kidney presents a surgical challenge. The limited mobilisation of structures and atypical vasculature complicates operative approach and surgical execution [4]. Compared with standard PNs, excision of renal tumours from horseshoe kidneys requires more extensive preoperative surgical planning. Surgical planning for horseshoe kidney RAPN is conventionally informed by CT imaging. Compared with 2D imaging, 3D reconstruction more precisely represents the anatomy of the horseshoe kidney [3]. The 3D virtual reconstruction and printing are used to plan a range of laparoscopic and RAPN [2]. Here, we outlined a step-by-step guide to RAPN in a horseshoe kidney informed by 3D virtual reconstruction technology. The 3D virtual reconstruction provided a more detailed visual representation of horseshoe kidney vasculature compared with high resolution CT. The 3D reconstruction identified the precise course of the renal vessels, their relationship to the tumour, and the proximity of the tumour to the collecting system. Preoperatively, these details informed the development of the surgical plan. The 3D reconstruction was again consulted intraoperatively to guide safe dissection of the renal vasculature and informed decisions regarding vessel clamping. The 3D reconstruction was also used intraoperatively to guide additional safety steps to prepare for potential complications. Specifically, the 3D reconstruction guided the identification and dissection of the renal isthmus, which was performed to prepare for conversion to heminephrectomy that might be required in the event of substantial haemorrhage. The more detailed understanding of the horseshoe kidney anatomy allowed the development of a more informed surgical plan, which facilitated precise tumour excision and minimised devascularisation of the renal parenchyma. The benefits of 3D reconstructive technology in open and laparoscopic cases are well described. The more accurate anatomical representation informs navigation of key structures and a selective vascular clamping strategy [5]. Improvements in precision with 3D reconstructive technologies diminish blood loss, reduce warm ischaemic time, and improve preservation of renal parenchyma [2], particularly in complex tumours [6]. When compared with the use of 2D imaging alone, 3D reconstruction models can alter the R.E.N.A.L. (Radius, Exophytic/Endophytic, Nearness, Anterior/Posterior, Location) score of intermediate complexity tumours [7]. The 3D reconstructions can thereby alter surgical plans, at times to a less invasive approach [3], and influence decisions of retroperitoneal or transperitoneal approaches [8]. The 3D anatomical reconstruction also subjectively improves surgeons’ understanding of the anatomy of each case and increases confidence with the preoperative surgical plan, which improves concordance between preoperative plans and intraoperative execution [3, 8].

Conclusion In the accompanying video, we showcase the operative steps of RAPN in a horseshoe kidney guided by 3D virtual reconstruction technology. This technique will improve operative planning and surgical outcomes in RAPNs in horseshoe kidneys.

