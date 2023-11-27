Bladder trauma: a guideline of the guidelines

EAU guidelines on urological trauma (2023) [ 7 SR*: Strong or Weak LoE†: 1a: evidence obtained from meta-analysis of randomised trials 1b: evidence obtained from at least one randomised trial 2a: evidence obtained from one well-designed controlled study without randomisation 2b: evidence obtained from at least one other type of well-designed quasi experimental study 3: evidence obtained from well-designed non-experimental studies, such as comparative studies, correlation studies and case reports 4: evidence obtained from expert committee reports or opinions or clinical experience of respected authorities Perform cystography in the presence of visible haematuria and pelvic fracture (LoE 3, SR Strong). Perform cystography with active retrograde filling of the bladder with dilute contrast, 300–350 mL (LoE 3; SR Strong) Manage blunt intraperitoneal injuries by surgical exploration and repair (LoE 3; SR Strong) Manage uncomplicated blunt extraperitoneal injuries conservatively (LoE 3; SR Weak). Manage blunt extraperitoneal bladder injuries operatively in cases of bladder neck involvement and/or associated injuries that require surgical intervention (LoE 3; SR Strong) Perform cystography to assess bladder wall healing after repair of a complex injury or in case of risk factors for wound healing (LoE 2a; SR Strong)

Penetrating bladder injury is managed by emergency exploration, debridement of devitalised bladder wall and primary bladder repair

EAU guidelines on paediatric urology (2022) [ 3 SR*: Strong or Weak Use retrograde cystography to diagnose suspected bladder injuries (SR Strong). Ensure that the bladder has been filled to its full capacity and an additional film is taken after drainage (SR Strong) Do not delay the treatment of intraperitoneal bladder ruptures with surgical exploration and repair as well as postoperative drainage for 7–10 days (SR Strong) Manage extraperitoneal bladder ruptures conservatively with a transurethral catheter left in place for 7–10 days (SR Strong)

AUA guidelines on urotrauma (2020) [ 2 AUA three-tier evidence grading†: A: High—well-conducted RCTs or exceptionally strong observational studies B: Moderate—RCTs with some weaknesses of procedure or generalisability or generally strong observational studies C: Low—observational studies that are inconsistent, have small sample sizes, or have other problems that potentially confound the interpretation of data AUA statements based on grading of evidence: Standard: based on Grade A or B evidence Recommendation: based on Grade C evidence Option: non-directive statements based on either Grade A, B or C evidence Clinicians must perform retrograde cystography (plain film radiography or CT) in stable patients with gross haematuria and pelvic fracture (Standard; evidence strength: Grade B). Clinicians should perform retrograde cystography in stable patients with gross haematuria and a mechanism concerning for bladder injury, or in those with pelvic ring fractures and clinical indicators of bladder rupture (Recommendation; evidence strength: Grade C) A surgeon must perform surgical repair of intraperitoneal bladder rupture in the setting of blunt or penetrating external trauma (Standard; evidence strength: Grade B) A surgeon should perform surgical repair in patients with complicated extraperitoneal bladder injuries (Recommendation; evidence strength: Grade C). Clinicians should perform catheter drainage as a treatment for patients with uncomplicated extraperitoneal bladder injuries. (Recommendation; evidence strength: Grade C)

Clinicians should perform urethral catheter drainage without suprapubic cystostomy in patients after surgical repair of bladder injuries (Standard; evidence strength: Grade B)

WSES-AAST guidelines on kidney and urological trauma (2019) [ 1 GoR†: 1A: strong recommendation, high-quality evidence 1B: strong recommendation, moderate-quality evidence 1C: strong recommendation, low-quality, or very low-quality evidence 2A: weak recommendation, high-quality evidence 2B: weak recommendation, moderate-quality evidence 2C: weak recommendation, low quality, or very low-quality evidence Retrograde cystography (conventional radiography or CT scan) represents the diagnostic procedure of choice in bladder injuries (GoR 1C). Retrograde cystography should always be performed in haemodynamically stable or stabilised patients with suspected bladder injury (GoR 1C). Intravenous contrast-enhanced CT with delayed phase is less sensitive and specific than retrograde cystography in detecting bladder injuries (GoR 1B). In pelvic bleeding amenable to angioembolisation associated with suspected bladder injuries, cystography should be postponed until the completion of the angiographic procedure to avoid affecting the accuracy of angiography (GoR 2A). Whenever feasible, direct inspection of the intraperitoneal bladder should always be performed during emergency laparotomy in patients with suspected bladder injury. Methylene blue or indigo carmine could be useful in intraoperative investigation (GoR 1C) Intraperitoneal bladder rupture should be managed by surgical exploration and primary repair (GoR 1B). Laparoscopy might be considered in repairing isolated intraperitoneal injuries in case of haemodynamic stability and no other indications for laparotomy (GoR 2B). In case of severe intraperitoneal bladder rupture, urinary diversion via the bladder and perivesical drainage or external ureteric stenting may be used during damage control procedures (GoR 1C) Uncomplicated blunt or penetrating extraperitoneal bladder injuries may be managed non-operatively, with urinary drainage via a urethral or suprapubic catheter in the absence of other indication for laparotomy (GoR 1C). Complex extraperitoneal bladder ruptures should be explored and repaired (GoR 1C). Surgical repair of extraperitoneal bladder rupture should be considered during laparotomy for other indications and during surgical exploration of the prevesical space for orthopaedic fixations (GoR 1C) CT with delayed phase imaging is the method of choice for the follow-up of ureteric and bladder injuries (GoR 2A)

Bladder contusion requires no specific treatment and might be observed clinically (GoR 1C). In adult patients, urinary drainage with urethral catheter (without suprapubic catheter) after surgical management of bladder injuries is mandatory (GoR 1B). For paediatric patients suprapubic cystostomy is recommended after surgical repair (GoR 2C)

EAST guidelines on the management of blunt force bladder injuries (2019) [ 8 Based on GRADE*: Strong recommendation, Conditional recommendation In low-risk patients (microscopic haematuria only) no radiography is recommended (Conditional recommendation, very low-quality evidence). In moderate-risk patients (gross haematuria), CT cystography should be performed (Strong recommendation, very low-quality evidence). In high-risk patients (gross haematuria and pelvic fracture) CT cystography should be performed (Strong recommendation, very low-quality evidence) In patients sustaining blunt abdominopelvic trauma with intraperitoneal bladder rupture, recommend operative management (Strong recommendation, very low-quality evidence) In patients sustaining blunt abdominopelvic trauma with simple extraperitoneal bladder rupture, recommend non-operative management (Conditional recommendation, very low-quality evidence). In patients with complex extraperitoneal injuries, recommend operative repair (Conditional recommendation, very low-quality evidence) In low-risk patients (operative repair of simple intraperitoneal or extraperitoneal bladder rupture), recommend against routine follow-up cystography in the absence of clinical signs or symptoms concerning for urinary leakage (Conditional recommendation, very low-quality evidence). In patients at moderate risk (operative repair of complex intraperitoneal bladder rupture) or high risk (non-operative management of simple extraperitoneal bladder rupture) of urine leak on follow-up cystography, recommend follow-up cystography to evaluate for successful bladder closure (Strong recommendation, very low-quality evidence)