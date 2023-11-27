Transitioning from transrectal to transperineal prostate biopsy using a freehand cognitive approach
Abstract
Objectives
To report a single-centre experience of a complete transition from transrectal (TR) to transperineal (TP) prostate biopsy under local anaesthesia using a freehand cognitive coaxial approach and without use of antibiotic prophylaxis.
Patients and Methods
Analysis was performed of a prospective database of patients undergoing prostate biopsy performed by four surgeons between 1 June 2018 and 31 May 2022. Outcomes of interest were complications, cancer detection rate, inter-operator reliability, and tolerability.
Results
Overall, 1915 patients underwent 2337 separate prostate biopsy sessions. Only 2.4% patients in the TP group received antibiotic prophylaxis, while 100% received antibiotics in the TR group. The complication rate was significantly lower in the TP group compared to the TR group (0.3% vs 5.0%, P < 0.001). In contrast to the TR group, there were no cases of urosepsis or admissions to intensive care in the TP group. The total cancer detection rate by TP biopsy was 70% and the overall pathology detection rate was 88.4%. There was no difference in cancer or pathology detection between operators. A stable level of cancer detection was reached early on for both Prostate Imaging-Reporting and Data System 4 and 5 lesions. All cases performed were performed successfully without need for early termination.
Conclusion
Implementing a complete transition from TR to TP biopsy can result in a significant reduction in complications and hospital re-admissions. A cognitive freehand coaxial technique is well tolerated by patients and achieves a high cancer detection rate.
Abbreviations
-
- ASAP
-
- atypical small acinar proliferation
-
- CDR
-
- cancer detection rate
-
- CSCDR
-
- clinically significant detection rate
-
- EAU
-
- European Association of Urology
-
- ECOG PS
-
- Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Performance Status
-
- GG
-
- Grade Group
-
- IQR
-
- interquartile range
-
- LA
-
- local anaesthesia
-
- OAPDR
-
- overall abnormal histopathology detection rate
-
- PIN
-
- prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia
-
- PI-RADS
-
- Prostate Imaging-Reporting And Data System
-
- PRECISION
-
- PRostate Evaluation for Clinically Important Disease: Sampling Using Image-guidance Or Not?
-
- PSAD
-
- PSA density
-
- TMP-SMX
-
- trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole
-
- TP
-
- transperineal
-
- TR
-
- transrectal
Introduction
The risk of infection following transrectal (TR) biopsy of the prostate has been well documented [1, 2]. This is of growing clinical relevance given the increasingly elderly population, as well as the number of individuals with a rising PSA who warrant prostate biopsy. There is a large burden on hospital resources associated with emergency re-admissions due to urosepsis following TR prostate biopsy. Furthermore, urosepsis carries a considerable mortality risk, which rises with age [3]. Antibiotic prophylaxis has been a traditional prerequisite; however, their use is being increasingly brought into question given that rates of antimicrobial resistance have increased as a result of widespread antibiotic usage across all areas of medicine. The European Association of Urology (EAU) guidelines strongly recommend against the use of fluoroquinolones in this setting [4]. Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX) is the recommended choice according to the Norwegian Directorate of Health [5]. However, the local resistance rate for this particular antibiotic is 25%. The transperineal (TP) approach is an alternative that holds potential advantages including lower rates of post-procedural infection, although it is recognised that randomised studies are currently lacking [6, 7]. Since 2022, the EAU guidelines have recommended adoption of the TP approach instead of TR biopsy despite the inherent logistical demands [4]. The latter are considerable, especially considering the aforementioned changes in patient demographics and the high level of specialised knowledge required. To this end, novel strategies and practice patterns that allow for a simplified approach and high patient turnover are welcomed, especially when the diagnostic accuracy and complication profile are not compromised. One such approach is the cognitive freehand method and in 2019, we devised a simplified technique for performing TP prostate biopsies in this way. This was then implemented as our standard approach in 2020. This technique represents an alternative to software fusion methods.
The aim of this study was to report our approach to TP biopsy using a cognitive freehand method and its implementation, as well as evaluate outcomes including complications, cancer detection, and inter-operator reproducibility among others.
Patients and Methods
Patient Selection and Data Collection
Regional Ethics Committee approval (REK 2022-465 105-1) was gained, and all included patients provided consent. Analysis was performed of prospectively collected data on all patients undergoing outpatient prostate biopsy at Haukeland University Hospital, a tertiary referral centre in Western Norway between 1 June 2018 and 31 May 2022. Data collection was achieved using the UI-Path software package, which automatically reads data entered in the structured forms (Fig. S1) in a patient's electronic journal. All prostate biopsies were eligible including those performed in the primary setting or as part of active surveillance. These were performed by four consultant urologists.
Outcomes of Interest
- Complications requiring hospital re-admissions within 30 days. These were graded according to the Clavien–Dindo Classification.
- Cancer detection measured in terms of total cancer detection rate (CDR), clinically significant CDR (CSCDR) and overall abnormal histopathology detection rate (OAPDR). The latter included cancer as well as other non-malignant histological changes such as atypical small acinar proliferation (ASAP)/prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PIN), inflammation, and atrophy.
- Inter-operator reproducibility determined by the differences in CDR, CSCDR and OAPDR between the four operators.
- Tolerability. Successful completion of TP biopsy under local anaesthesia (LA) was used as a surrogate for this.
- Efficiency as determined by biopsy turnover before and after transition to TP biopsy as the standard approach.
Data were also collected on baseline demographics including PSA, PSA density (PSAD), prostate volume, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Performance Status (ECOG PS) and histological findings.
Patient Selection and Antibiotic Prophylaxis
In accordance with national guidelines, all patients planned for TR biopsy received two tablets of TMP-SMX 80/400 mg 1 h before the procedure [5]. During the transition from TR to TP biopsy, the first patients of the day were given antibiotic prophylaxis 1 h before the final choice of biopsy method was made. A 30-min period was scheduled prior to the start of every outpatient biopsy session so that the urologist could review all relevant imaging alongside a consultant radiologist with a subspecialisation in MRI. Most MRIs were performed on the day before the scheduled biopsy and therefore selection could not be determined further in advance. Each clinic appointment was allocated 30 min and up to 10 patient biopsy sessions were possible per day. In the early period of the transition, only patients with large Prostate Imaging-Reporting And Data System (PI-RADS) 4–5 lesions were selected for TP biopsy, while smaller lesions and patients with bilateral PI-RADS 3 lesions and a PSAD >0.2 ng/mL/mL still underwent TR biopsy (either targeted or 12-standard). By initially selecting TP biopsies in the patients with larger targets, the likelihood of missing the target was lower. For PI-RADS 3 lesions, TR biopsy was initially continued as the operators had more experience and therefore confidence with this approach. By 2021, antibiotic prophylaxis was not given routinely, and only patients with artificial heart valves were given prophylaxis (in the form of amoxicillin 2 g orally). TR biopsy was discontinued completely by February 2021, and since then only TP biopsy has been performed. Indications for biopsy include PI-RADS 4 and 5 lesions irrespective of PSAD, as well as PI-RADS 3 lesions and a PSAD >0.2 ng/mL/mL.
Description of the Technique
The TP technique is a simplified version of the Cambridge PROstate Biopsy devicE (CamPROBE)™ coaxial biopsy procedure [8]. The latter has not been available in Norway and therefore a modified approach was devised, which does not require the bespoke equipment. The technical approach used is similar to those described by the recent studies of both Wetterauer et al. [7] and Gorin et al. [9]. Off-the-shelf 14-G 80-mm large bore needles are used, which allows an 18-G biopsy needle to pass through (Fig. 1). The perineum is cleaned with chlorhexidine 5%, holding the sponges with a sterile plastic tweezer to avoid direct contact. Sterile gloves or drapes are not used, and the patient holds the penis and scrotum away with a surgical towel. The skin is anaesthetised with 5 mL xylocaine 5% on each side as required and a further 10–15 mL is used as the large bore needle is advanced to the prostatic apex under ultrasound guidance. Care is taken that the biopsy needle only touches the inside of the 14-G access needle and the sterile field on the working table. A Hitachi Preirus™ ultrasound was used for all biopsies. A C41L47RP longitudinal biplane probe was used for all TP biopsies, while a EUP-V53W end-fire transducer was used for TR biopsies. Three biopsies are routinely taken from each visible MRI lesion and usually no more than two target lesions are biopsied per patient. Standard biopsies are also possible, as well as bilateral targeted biopsies. However, these require access needles on both sides of the perineal raphe.
Standardising the Approach to Cognitive TP Biopsies
From the latter part of 2021, an in-house prostate diagram (Fig. 2) was also implemented to aid the surgeon when locating the target lesion(s). A four-letter coordinate system (Left/Right, Apex/Base, Anterior/Posterior, Medial/Lateral) with 16 combinations helps locate the lesion in a grid that is easily transferable to the ultrasound image. This format was chosen to reflect the direction of the needle entering the prostate, where greater precision is needed in the axial view vs the sagittal view (the needle is 1 mm in diameter, but the biopsy throw length is 18–20 mm, i.e., a bigger margin of error in the sagittal view). During the above-mentioned imaging review between urologist and radiologist, the prostate diagram was annotated with target lesions. Primarily the axial MRI and ultrasound images are used as these are the views that are most intuitive to both radiologists and clinicians, as well as being the most easy to reproduce between the two modalities. The distance from the midline to the centre of the target is measured and compared with the MRI measurement. A confirmatory measurement is made from the point at the angle between the base of the prostate and seminal vesicles, parallel to the rectal wall in the sagittal view. This point was chosen as it was easily found in both modalities.
Statistical Analyses
All analyses and graph plots were carried out using the R-4.2.2 build (R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria). The Wilcoxon rank-sum test and Pearson's chi-square test were used to compare groups. The latter test was also used to investigate potential differences in inter-operator reproducibility of the TP method using results from operator 1 as reference after 50 and 100 consecutive biopsies. All statistics are given in the form of median and interquartile range (IQR) or n (%) unless otherwise specified. Tests were considered significant for P < 0.05.
Results
Patient Characteristics
Overall, 1915 patients underwent 2337 separate prostate biopsy sessions. There were 1088 patients who underwent TR biopsy and 1028 patients who underwent TP biopsy. The use of TR and TP per year is shown in Fig. S2. Some patients first underwent TR biopsies and later TP biopsies as they were part of an active surveillance programme. The median age was only slightly higher in the TP group compared with the TR group, but statistical significance was reached (66 vs 68 years, P < 0.001). There was no significant difference in the median (IQR) PSA level at 8 (6–12) ng/mL. However, the median prostate volume (43 vs 39 mL, P < 0.001) and PSAD (0.18 vs 0.21 ng/mL/mL) were higher in the TP group (Table 1). The ECOG PS scores were the same for both groups (P = 0.5). There were significantly more targeted biopsies in the TP group (38% vs 89%), mainly primary in both cases. There were only three patients with PI-RADS 1–2 findings who were biopsied in the TP group. There were also fewer PI-RADS 3 lesions biopsied in the TP group (31% vs 21%).
|Variable
|Patient characteristics
|Overall, N = 2116
|TR, N = 1088
|TP, N = 1028
|P†
|Age, years, median (IQR)
|67 (62, 71)
|66 (61, 70)
|68 (63, 72)
|<0.001
|ECOG PS, n (%)
|0
|2014 (95)
|1039 (95)
|975 (95)
|0.5
|1+
|102 (4.8)
|49 (4.5)
|53 (5.2)
|PSA level, ng/mL, median (IQR)
|8 (6, 12)
|8 (6, 12)
|8 (6, 12)
|0.5
|Pre-biopsy MRI, n (%)
|2015 (95)
|1027 (94)
|988 (96)
|0.064
|PI-RADS, n (%)
|1–2
|69 (3.3)
|66 (6.1)
|3 (0.3)
|<0.001
|3
|549 (26)
|336 (31)
|213 (21)
|4–5
|1498 (71)
|686 (63)
|812 (79)
|Indication for biopsy, n (%)
|Primary
|1634 (77)
|807 (74)
|827 (80)
|<0.001
|Surveillance
|482 (23)
|281 (26)
|201 (20)
|TRUS volume, mL, median (IQR)
|40 (29, 56)
|43 (31, 60)
|39 (28, 53)
|<0.001
|PSAD, ng/mL/mL, median (IQR)
|0.20 (0.12, 0.32)
|0.18 (0.11, 0.30)
|0.21 (0.14, 0.34)
|<0.001
|Biopsy method, n (%)
|Systematic biopsy
|785 (37)
|672 (62)
|113 (11)
|<0.001
|Targeted biopsy
|1331 (63)
|416 (38)
|915 (89)
|Total no. biopsies, median (IQR)
|4.0 (3.0, 12.0)
|12.0 (4.0, 12.0)
|3.0 (3.0, 4.0)
|<0.001
|Grade group (GG), n (%)
|Benign
|697 (33)
|385 (35)
|312 (30)
|0.022
|GG1
|376 (18)
|205 (19)
|171 (17)
|GG2
|550 (26)
|253 (23)
|297 (29)
|GG3
|219 (10)
|105 (9.7)
|114 (11)
|GG4
|107 (5.1)
|56 (5.1)
|51 (5.0)
|GG5
|167 (7.9)
|84 (7.7)
|83 (8.1)
|Pre-biopsy antibiotics, n (%)
|1113 (53)
|1088 (100)
|25 (2.4)
|<0.001
|Post-biopsy complication, n (%)
|57 (2.7)
|54 (5.0)
|3 (0.3)
|<0.001
|Clavien–Dindo classification, n (%)
|0
|2059 (97.3)
|1034 (95)
|1025 (99.7)
|<0.001
|II
|55 (2.6)
|52 (4.8)
|3 (0.3)
|IV4a
|2 (<0.1)
|2 (0.2)
|0 (0)
- † Wilcoxon rank-sum test; Pearson's chi-squared test.
Complications and Antibiotic Prophylaxis
The complication rate was significantly lower in the TP group compared to the TR group (0.3% vs 5.0%, P < 0.001). In the latter group, all adverse events (n = 54) were hospital admissions due to urosepsis (Table 1). The complications in the TP group included two cases of combined urinary retention and infection, which were managed with a urinary catheter and oral antibiotics. One of these two had received antibiotics prior to the procedure. The third complication was haematuria and clot retention, which warranted catheterisation and bladder irrigation. The latter case had undergone 12 biopsies at their session, six biopsies per side via coaxial access. None of the three patients had urosepsis. Only 25 (2.4%) patients in the TP group had received antibiotic prophylaxis, while 100% had received antibiotics in the TR group. No patients were lost to follow up and no mortalities were recorded.
Cancer Detection and Inter-Operator Reproducibility
The total CDR by TP biopsy was 70% and the OAPDR was 88.4% (Fig. 3). In all, 75% of detected cancers by TP biopsy were clinically significant, defined as International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP) Grade Group (GG) ≥2 (53% of all patients biopsied). The CDR/OAPDR categorised by MRI finding was 90/98% for PI-RAD 5, 70/88% for PI-RADS 4 and approximately 40/70% for PI-RADS 3 changes (Fig. S3). The greatest difference between cancer detection and OAPDR was seen in the PI-RADS 3 group, where 43% of the lesions detected were found to be pathology other than cancer. Cancer was found in only 30% of the biopsied PI-RADS 3 lesions. There was no difference in cancer or overall pathology detection between the four operators after 50 procedures (P > 0.6) (Fig. S3).
Tolerability
All TP biopsy procedures performed under LA (n = 1027) were completed successfully and none were terminated early. To this end, no periprocedural complications were recorded. In the whole study sample, one case underwent planned TP biopsy under general anaesthesia due to anorectal stricture associated with inflammatory bowel disease.
Efficiency
In 2018, 30 × TR biopsy cases were performed per month while in 2022, 65 × TP biopsies were undertaken per month. This was achieved by maximising the utilisation of the biopsy sessions and avoiding them being used for other purposes. Transitioning from TR to TP biopsies has not therefore limited productivity nor impeded case turnover. The current set up allows for 10 patients per day, 2 days a week.
Discussion
Key Findings
In this study of >2000 prostate biopsy sessions, the findings reveal that abandoning a TR approach in favour of an exclusively TP method resulted in a significant reduction in complications despite antibiotic prophylaxis being discontinued. Furthermore, implementing a cognitive freehand coaxial technique delivered reproducible results between four operators. To our knowledge, this study has the one of the highest proportions of targeted biopsy using this cognitive freehand coaxial technique. In comparison, other studies with similar sample sizes mostly use a software fusion approach [10, 11].
Implementation
In this study, patients were slightly older in the TP group, reflecting the gradual shift in patient demographics. The PROstate MRI Imaging Study (PROMIS) study elegantly showed that MRI does not overlook significant cancers by using TP mapping biopsy as the reference. [12]. When the PRostate Evaluation for Clinically Important Disease: Sampling Using Image-guidance Or Not? (PRECISION) trial showed that an alternative pathway using targeted biopsy alone was superior to standardised biopsies [13], a successful transition to targeted biopsy could be safely made without compromising diagnostic quality. Only 11% of patients underwent standard biopsies after a template biopsy scheme and this was performed when the PSAD exceeded 0.15–0.2 ng/mL/mL in diffuse PI-RADS 3 lesions. Due to the variability in prostate volume estimation, it is arguably more practical to apply a threshold nearer to 0.2 ng/mL/mL in order to avoid overdiagnosis. The optimal cut-off value for PSAD without MRI has been shown to be 0.18 ng/mL/mL, which has a sensitivity and specificity of 77% and 69%, respectively [14]. This is a stricter value with a higher specificity and lower sensitivity compared to studies using 0.15 ng/mL/mL as their cut off value [15, 16].
Advantages of Freehand Cognitive Biopsy
Given this is a coaxial freehand technique, there are no restrictions regarding prostate size or lesion location. With the use of software-fusion equipment and where the biopsy needle is fixed to the ultrasound probe, there is a risk of hitting the inferior pubic ramus/bony pelvis when targeting anterior tumours in large prostates. There is the added advantage of being able to biopsy and insert gold markers in local recurrences after previous prostatectomy, as there is no reliance on elastic or rigid fusion based on a computer-generated wireframe representation of the prostate. There has to date been no studies showing a clear benefit of software fusion over cognitive fusion in terms of CDR [17-20]. With increasing skill and experience using the freehand approach, and without a reliance on imaging software, it is also possible to identify and biopsy larger lesions in patients when MRI is contraindicated.
Complications and Antibiotic Use
The EAU guidelines state that there is growing evidence that antibiotic prophylaxis may not be required for TP biopsy [4]. In this study there was a significant reduction in infection from 5.0% to 0.3%, despite giving prophylaxis to only 2.4% of TP biopsy patients. This is in line with findings from the only randomised multicentre study evaluating the necessity of antibiotic prophylaxis [21]. The technique in that study required perforating the perineum with every biopsy, resulting in more trauma, and may explain a slightly higher rate of adverse reactions of 0.6%. A coaxial approach is less traumatic to the perineum, and this may help explain why the complication rate is lower in our study and others reporting outcomes with the coaxial approach [7]. We would therefore argue that there is enough evidence to suggest a change in the EAU guidelines to include that antibiotic prophylaxis can be safely omitted if prostate biopsies are performed using the TP approach, especially if the coaxial technique is employed.
Cancer Detection Rate
The CDRs recorded in this study (40%, 70% and 90% for PI-RADS score 3, 4 and 5, respectively) are similar to studies evaluating targeted biopsy, which range from 26% to 45% for PI-RADS 3, 62–69% for PI-RADS 4 and 84–94% for PI-RADS 5 lesions [7, 13, 21, 22]. Specifically, the PRECISION trial had an overall CDR of ~65% overall (118 cancers detected ranging from GG1–5 out of 181 patients biopsied), where CDR (GG1–5) was 34% for PI-RADS 3, 69% for PI-RADS 4 and 94% for PI-RADS 5 [13]. The results are also higher than those reported in older targeted TR biopsy studies comparing targeted and systematic biopsies [23, 24]. To this end, cognitive fusion can offer a safe alternative to software fusion. Several studies have used a similar technique to gain access to the prostate, but these studies included mainly standardised biopsies with a mean number of cores in the range of 15 to 24 and not mainly cognitive fusion biopsies [25-27].
The CDR between TR and TP groups was the same, but it should be noted that 38% of TR biopsies included targeted biopsy. Thus, we would not expect to see the same reduction of low-grade prostate cancer as earlier studies have shown [13].
By standardising the approach to cognitive biopsy, we have shown this technique to be both reliable and reproducible. The method is operator independent, where the CDR and the OAPDR are high and stable for all four urologists, even after just 50 procedures for PI-RADS 4 and 5 lesions. The variability of PI-RADS 3 lesions is more likely due to differences in evaluation of the MRI and PSA/PSAD/prostate volume. This reflects the selection bias of the institution, not the procedure itself.
Another important finding is that lesions identified on MRI may not be cancerous, which supports the advantage that radiology only shows you a shadow of the truth. An interesting aspect of this is the large disparity between the OAPDR and CDR seen in PI-RADS 3 lesions, where ~30% of lesions were non-malignant. In these patients, the apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) is generally higher, and changes are more diffuse. We are therefore confident that the number of false negative biopsies is low, but this warrants further study.
Strengths and Limitations
Our study is strengthened by a large patient cohort, which includes both TR and TP patients, as well as data collected in a prospective format. Had all patients undergone concurrent systematic biopsies, this would have provided a more accurate evaluation of the CDR associated with target biopsy approach. Given the sample combined patients undergoing different approaches, the data are heterogeneous. While it was a single-centre study, it was not a single-surgeon series, which is in contrast to similar series that have been previously published. Although no patient-reported outcome measure was used to assess patient experience of the procedure under LA, the 99% successful completion rate supports its tolerability. The main limitation was the lack of a control group to help determine the rate of false-negative findings. Initially, highly suspicious findings were re-biopsied where histology was benign on the initial TP biopsy. However, given repeat biopsy with a TR approach confirmed benign findings in all cases and given the OAPDR in the PI-RADS 5 group was high, this practice was discontinued. Whole-gland therapy is the standard of care at our centre and partial gland therapy is not currently offered. This does leave the potential for overtreatment and future studies on treatments such as focal ablation will serve to aid in addressing this important question.
Conclusion
Implementing a complete transition from TR to TP biopsy can result in a significant reduction of complications. Adoption of a cognitive freehand coaxial technique allows for a well-tolerated procedure that achieves a high CDR, which is reproducible between operators.
Disclosure of Interests
Alfred Honoré reports personal fees from Bayer Norway and Intuitive Surgical, outside of the submitted work. No other interests to disclose.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16237-sup-0001-Fig.S1.pdfPDF document, 137.9 KB
|
Fig. S1. Example of data registration form with dummy patient.
|bju16237-sup-0002-Fig.S2.pdfPDF document, 5.1 KB
|
Fig. S2. Number of biopsies performed by type over time, by year.
|bju16237-sup-0003-Fig.S3.pdfPDF document, 231.6 KB
|
Fig. S3. Black lines denotes cumulative detection rates for overall abnormal histopathology (OAPDR) and cancers (CDR) for all patients (A, B). C–H shows OAPDR and CDR for PI-RADS 5, 4 and 3, respectively.
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
References
- 1, , , . The global burden of major infectious complications following prostate biopsy. Epidemiol Infect 2016; 144: 1784–1791
- 2, , , , . Rate and characteristics of infection after transrectal prostate biopsy: a retrospective observational study. Scand J Urol 2021; 55: 317–323
- 3. The economic impact of nocturia. NeurourolUrodyn 2014; 33(Suppl 1): S10–S14
- 4 Professionals SO. Uroweb. EAU guidelines: prostate cancer. Available at: https://uroweb.org/guideline/prostate-cancer/#6 Accessed October 2021
- 5 Helsedirektoratet [Internet]. Urologisk kirurgi. Available at: https://www.helsedirektoratet.no/retningslinjer/antibiotika-i-sykehus/antibiotikaprofylakse-ved-kirurgi/urologisk-kirurgi Accessed February 2023
- 6, , , , , . Transperineal prostate biopsy detects significant cancer in patients with elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels and previous negative transrectal biopsies. BJU Int 2012; 110(2 Pt 2): E69–E75
- 7, , et al. Feasibility of freehand MRI/US cognitive fusion transperineal biopsy of the prostate in local anaesthesia as in-office procedure-experience with 400 patients. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis 2020; 23: 429–434
- 8, , , , . Improving the safety and tolerability of local anaesthetic outpatient transperineal prostate biopsies: a pilot study of the CAMbridge PROstate biopsy (CAMPROBE) method. J Clin Urol 2018; 11: 192–199
- 9, , et al. Transperineal prostate biopsy with cognitive magnetic resonance imaging/biplanar ultrasound fusion: description of technique and early results. World J Urol 2020; 38: 1943–1949
- 10, , et al. Systematic review and meta-analysis comparing cognitive vs. image-guided fusion prostate biopsy for the detection of prostate cancer. Urol Oncol 2020; 38: 734.e19–25
- 11, , et al. Transperineal US-MRI fusion-guided biopsy for the detection of clinical significant prostate cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis comparing cognitive and software-assisted technique. Cancer 2023; 15: 3443
- 12, , et al. Diagnostic accuracy of multi-parametric MRI and TRUS biopsy in prostate cancer (PROMIS): a paired validating confirmatory study. The Lancet 2017; 389: 815–822
- 13, , et al. MRI-targeted or standard biopsy for prostate-cancer diagnosis. N Engl J Med 2018; 378: 1767–1777
- 14, , et al. PSA density as a better predictor of prostate cancer than percent-free PSA in a repeat biopsy. J Chin Med Assoc JCMA 2011; 74: 552–555
- 15, , et al. The value of PSA density in combination with PI-RADS™ for the accuracy of prostate cancer prediction. J Urol 2017; 198: 575–582
- 16, , , , . Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) density in the diagnostic algorithm of prostate cancer. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis 2018; 21: 57–63
- 17, , et al. A prospective, blinded comparison of magnetic resonance (MR) imaging-ultrasound fusion and visual estimation in the performance of MR-targeted prostate biopsy: the PROFUS trial. Eur Urol 2014; 66: 343–351
- 18, , et al. A comparison of prostate cancer detection between visual estimation (cognitive registration) and image fusion (software registration) targeted transperineal prostate biopsy. J Urol 2021; 205: 1075–1081
- 19, , et al. The SmartTarget biopsy trial: a prospective, within-person randomised, blinded trial comparing the accuracy of visual-registration and magnetic resonance imaging/ultrasound image-fusion targeted biopsies for prostate cancer risk stratification. Eur Urol 2019; 75: 733–740
- 20, , et al. The FUTURE trial: a multicenter randomised controlled trial on target biopsy techniques based on magnetic resonance imaging in the diagnosis of prostate cancer in patients with prior negative biopsies. Eur Urol 2019; 75: 582–590
- 21, , et al. Antibiotic prophylaxis versus no antibiotic prophylaxis in transperineal prostate biopsies (NORAPP): a randomised, open-label, non-inferiority trial. Lancet Infect Dis 2022; 22: 1465–1471
- 22, , et al. Infection rate and complications after 621 transperineal MRI-TRUS fusion biopsies in local anesthesia without standard antibiotic prophylaxis. World J Urol 2021; 39: 3861–3866
- 23, , et al. Value of targeted prostate biopsy using magnetic resonance-ultrasound fusion in men with prior negative biopsy and elevated prostate-specific antigen. Eur Urol 2014; 65: 809–815
- 24, , et al. A randomized controlled trial to assess and compare the outcomes of two-core prostate biopsy guided by fused magnetic resonance and transrectal ultrasound images and traditional 12-core systematic biopsy. Eur Urol 2016; 69: 149–156
- 25, , et al. Local anaesthetic transperineal (LATP) prostate biopsy using a probe-mounted transperineal access system: a multicentre prospective outcome analysis. BJU Int 2021; 128: 311–318
- 26, , et al. Transperineal freehand multiparametric MRI fusion targeted biopsies under local anaesthesia for prostate cancer diagnosis: a multicentre prospective study of 1014 cases. BJU Int 2021; 127: 122–130
- 27, , et al. Transperineal prostate biopsies using local anesthesia: experience with 1,287 patients. Prostate cancer detection rate, complications and patient tolerability. J Urol 2019; 201: 1121–1126