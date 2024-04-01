BJU International
Volume 133, Issue 4 p. 451-459
Original Article

Saline-assisted fascial exposure (SAFE) technique to improve nerve-sparing in robot-assisted laparoscopic radical prostatectomy

Adriana M. Pedraza

Corresponding Author

Adriana M. Pedraza

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Correspondence: Adriana M. Pedraza, Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY 10029, USA.
e-mail: [email protected]

e-mail: [email protected]

Raghav Gupta

Raghav Gupta

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Himanshu Joshi

Himanshu Joshi

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Department of Population Health Science and Policy, Institute for Healthcare Delivery Science, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Sneha Parekh

Sneha Parekh

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Kacie Schlussel

Kacie Schlussel

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Roy Berryhill

Roy Berryhill

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Basil Kaufmann

Basil Kaufmann

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Vinayak Wagaskar

Vinayak Wagaskar

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Michael A. Gorin

Michael A. Gorin

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Mani Menon

Mani Menon

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

Ashutosh K. Tewari

Ashutosh K. Tewari

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York, USA

First published: 07 December 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16238

Abstract

Objective

To provide a summary of our initial experience and assess the impact of the Saline-Assisted Fascial Exposure (SAFE) technique on erectile function (EF), urinary continence, and oncological outcomes after Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy (RALP).

Patients and Methods

From January 2021 to July 2022, we included patients with a baseline Sexual Health Inventory for Men (SHIM) score of ≥17 and a high probability of extracapsular extension (ECE), ranging from 21% to 73%, as per the Martini et al. nomogram. A propensity score matching was carried out at a ratio of 1:2 between patients who underwent RALP + SAFE (33) and RALP alone (66). The descriptive statistical analysis is presented. The SAFE technique was performed using two approaches, transrectal guided by micro-ultrasound or transperitoneal. Its principle entails a low-pressure injection of saline solution in the periprostatic fascia to achieve an atraumatic dissection of the neural hammock. Potency was defined as a SHIM score of ≥17 and continence as no pads per day.

Results

At follow-up intervals of 6, 13, 26, and 52 weeks, the SHIM score differed significantly between the two groups, favouring the RALP + SAFE (P = 0.01, P < 0.001, P < 0.001, and P = 0.01, respectively). These results remained significant when the mean SHIM score was assessed. As shown by the cumulative incidence curve, EF rates were higher in the RALP + SAFE compared to the RALP alone group (log-rank P < 0.001). The baseline SHIM and use of the SAFE technique were independent predictors of EF recovery.

Conclusions

The use of the SAFE technique led to better SHIM scores at 6, 13, 26, and 52 weeks after RALP in patients at high risk of ECE who underwent a partial NS procedure.