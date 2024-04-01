Saline-assisted fascial exposure (SAFE) technique to improve nerve-sparing in robot-assisted laparoscopic radical prostatectomy
Abstract
Objective
To provide a summary of our initial experience and assess the impact of the Saline-Assisted Fascial Exposure (SAFE) technique on erectile function (EF), urinary continence, and oncological outcomes after Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy (RALP).
Patients and Methods
From January 2021 to July 2022, we included patients with a baseline Sexual Health Inventory for Men (SHIM) score of ≥17 and a high probability of extracapsular extension (ECE), ranging from 21% to 73%, as per the Martini et al. nomogram. A propensity score matching was carried out at a ratio of 1:2 between patients who underwent RALP + SAFE (33) and RALP alone (66). The descriptive statistical analysis is presented. The SAFE technique was performed using two approaches, transrectal guided by micro-ultrasound or transperitoneal. Its principle entails a low-pressure injection of saline solution in the periprostatic fascia to achieve an atraumatic dissection of the neural hammock. Potency was defined as a SHIM score of ≥17 and continence as no pads per day.
Results
At follow-up intervals of 6, 13, 26, and 52 weeks, the SHIM score differed significantly between the two groups, favouring the RALP + SAFE (P = 0.01, P < 0.001, P < 0.001, and P = 0.01, respectively). These results remained significant when the mean SHIM score was assessed. As shown by the cumulative incidence curve, EF rates were higher in the RALP + SAFE compared to the RALP alone group (log-rank P < 0.001). The baseline SHIM and use of the SAFE technique were independent predictors of EF recovery.
Conclusions
The use of the SAFE technique led to better SHIM scores at 6, 13, 26, and 52 weeks after RALP in patients at high risk of ECE who underwent a partial NS procedure.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16238-sup-0001-FiguresS1-S4.docxWord 2007 document , 827.6 KB
|
Fig. S1 Study profile.
Fig. S2 Time to Potency (SHIM ≥ 17) (P < 0.001).
Fig. S3 The radar graph displays pre- and postoperative SHIM scores at 26-weeks for each patient. The size of the blue areas on the graph corresponds to the extent of postoperative potency loss.
Fig. S4 Continence rate (%) in patients who underwent RALP + SAFE and RALP alone at 6, 13, 26, and 52 weeks after surgery.
|bju16238-sup-0002-VideoS1.movQuickTime video, 163.2 MB
|
Video S1 RALP + SAFE technique.
References
