Artificial intelligence in the urology multidisciplinary team meeting: can ChatGPT suggest European Association of Urology guideline-recommended prostate cancer treatments?
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16240-sup-0001-TableS1.docxWord 2007 document , 31.6 KB
|
Table S1 Patient vignettes and ChatGPT vs real-world MDT meeting decision making. In the first column, the unedited patient vignette from the real-world MDT meeting is listed, which was fed into the ChatGPT 4.0 LLM. The second column lists the LLM's unedited response for the optimal treatments based on the EAU 2023 Prostate Cancer guidelines, with the summary in the third column. The fourth column lists the real-world MDT meeting recommendation, and in the fifth column whether concordance was present between ChatGPT and the real-world MDT meetings actual decision on treatment for the patient.
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
References
- 1, , , . The utility of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool for patient education and enquiry in robotic radical prostatectomy. Int Urol Nephrol 2023; 55: 2717–2732
10.1007/s11255-023-03729-4 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 2, , et al. Evaluating the effectiveness of artificial intelligence–powered large language models application in disseminating appropriate and readable health information in urology. J Urol 2023; 210: 688–694
10.1097/JU.0000000000003615 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, , , , Expert patient advocate (European Prostate Cancer Coalition/Europa UOMO), . EAU – EANM – ESTRO – ESUR – ISUP – SIOG Guidelines on Prostate Cancer [Internet]. EAU Guidelines. Edn. presented at the EAU Annual Congress Milan 2023. Available at: https://d56bochluxqnz.cloudfront.net/documents/full-guideline/EAU-EANM-ESTRO-ESUR-ISUP-SIOG-Guidelines-on-Prostate-Cancer-2023_2023-03-27-131655_pdvy.pdf. Accessed September 2023
- 4, , , , . Exploring the ethical, legal, and social implications of ChatGPT in urology. Curr Urol Rep 2023; Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s11934-023-01185-2. Online ahead of print.
10.1007/s11934-023-01185-2 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , . Generative artificial intelligence in health care. J Urol 2023; 210: 723–725
10.1097/JU.0000000000003703 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 6 ChatGPT can now see, hear, and speak [Internet]. Available at: https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt-can-now-see-hear-and-speak. Accessed October 2023