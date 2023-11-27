Gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel vs gemcitabine/carboplatin for advanced urothelial carcinoma
X.A. and C.X. contributed equally to the article.
Abstract
Objective
To compare in a phase III trial the efficacy and safety of nanoparticle albumin-bound (nab)-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine (GA) with that of carboplatin plus gemcitabine (GCb) as a first-line treatment for patients with cisplatin-ineligible metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC).
Patients and Methods
Treatment-naive, cisplatin-ineligible patients with mUC were assigned randomly to either the GA (both nab-paclitaxel 125 mg/m2 and gemcitabine 1000 mg/m2 on Days 1 and 8, every 21 days) or GCb group (carboplatin area under the free carboplatin plasma concentration versus time curve of 4.5 on Day 1, gemcitabine 1000 mg/m2 on Days 1 and 8, every 21 days). The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints included objective response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR), overall survival (OS), safety, and patient-reported outcomes (PROs).
Results
The trial was terminated early because of slow accrual after 54 patients were enrolled: 26 in in the GA group and 28 in the GCb groups. The median PFS was 6.7 vs 5.9 months for the GA and GCb groups, respectively (P = 0.248). The median OS time was 12.1 vs 10.7 months for the GA and GCb groups, respectively (P = 0.837). The ORR and DCR were 40% vs 46.4% (P = 0.637) and 72% vs 68% (P = 0.188) in the GA and GCb groups, respectively. Patients treated with GA showed significantly lower incidence of Grade 3–4 thrombocytopenia and does reduction and delay. Although peripheral sensory neuropathy was higher in the GA arm, no Grade 3 neuropathy occurred. There was no difference in the PROs between the two groups.
Conclusion
While not powered for comparison, first-line GA showed similar efficacy and better tolerability and might be considered a rational alternative to GCb.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16241-sup-0001-Figures.docxWord 2007 document , 654.3 KB
|
Fig. S1 Mean functioning scores for GA and GCb groups.
Fig. S2 Patient-reported treatment symptoms scores in GA and GCb arms.
|bju16241-sup-0002-Tables.docxWord 2007 document , 48.3 KB
|
Table S1 Baseline characteristics of eligible patients.
Table S2 Drug exposure and reason for treatment discontinuation.
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
References
- 1, , et al. A randomized comparison of cisplatin alone or in combination with methotrexate, vinblastine, and doxorubicin in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma: a cooperative group study. J Clin Oncol 1992; 10: 1066–1073
10.1200/JCO.1992.10.7.1066 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 2, , et al. Gemcitabine and cisplatin versus methotrexate, vinblastine, doxorubicin, and cisplatin in advanced or metastatic bladder cancer: results of a large, randomized, multinational, multicenter, phase III study. J Clin Oncol 2000; 18: 3068–3077
10.1200/JCO.2000.18.17.3068 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, , et al. Treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial cancer “unfit” for cisplatin-based chemotherapy. J Clin Oncol 2011; 29: 2432–2438
10.1200/JCO.2011.34.8433 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , et al. Randomized phase II/III trial assessing gemcitabine/carboplatin and methotrexate/carboplatin/vinblastine in patients with advanced urothelial cancer who are unfit for cisplatin-based chemotherapy: EORTC study 30986. J Clin Oncol 2012; 30: 191–199
10.1200/JCO.2011.37.3571 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , et al. Comparative effectiveness of cisplatin-based and carboplatin-based chemotherapy for treatment of advanced urothelial carcinoma. Ann Oncol 2012; 23: 406–410
10.1093/annonc/mdr156 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , et al. First-line pembrolizumab in cisplatin-ineligible patients with locally advanced and unresectable or metastatic urothelial cancer (KEYNOTE-052): a multicentre, single-arm, phase 2 study. Lancet Oncol 2017; 18: 1483–1492
10.1016/S1470-2045(17)30616-2 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7, , et al. Atezolizumab as first-line treatment in cisplatin-ineligible patients with locally advanced and metastatic urothelial carcinoma: a single-arm, multicentre, phase 2 trial. Lancet 2017; 389: 67–76
10.1016/S0140-6736(16)32455-2 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, , et al. Programmed cell death-ligand 1 expression status in urothelial carcinoma according to clinical and pathological factors: a multi-institutional retrospective study. Front Oncol 2020; 10: 568809
10.3389/fonc.2020.568809 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 9, , et al. Pembrolizumab alone or combined with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy as first-line therapy for advanced urothelial carcinoma (KEYNOTE-361): a randomised, open-label, phase 3 trial. Lancet Oncol 2021; 22: 931–945
10.1016/S1470-2045(21)00152-2 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 10, , et al. Atezolizumab with or without chemotherapy in metastatic urothelial cancer (IMvigor130): a multicentre, randomised, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet 2020; 395: 1547–1557
10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30230-0 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 11, , , , . Phase II trial of weekly paclitaxel in patients with previously treated advanced urothelial cancer. J Clin Oncol 2002; 20: 937–940
10.1200/JCO.2002.20.4.937 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 12, , et al. Phase II trial of docetaxel in patients with advanced or metastatic transitional-cell carcinoma. J Clin Oncol 1997; 15: 1853–1857
10.1200/JCO.1997.15.5.1853 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , et al. Combination therapy with paclitaxel and gemcitabine after platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with advanced urothelial cancer. Int J Urol 2021; 28: 970–974
10.1111/iju.14616 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 14, , et al. Gemcitabine-paclitaxel chemotherapy for patients with advanced urothelial cancer refractory to cisplatin-based chemotherapy: predictive role of PGK1 for treatment response to cytotoxic chemotherapy. Int J Mol Sci 2022; 23: 12119
10.3390/ijms232012119 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 15, , et al. Weekly paclitaxel and gemcitabine in advanced transitional-cell carcinoma of the urothelium: a phase II Hoosier oncology group study. J Clin Oncol 2005; 23: 1185–1191
10.1200/JCO.2005.05.089 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 16, , , , , . Gemcitabine and docetaxel as first-line treatment for advanced urothelial carcinoma: a phase II study. Br J Cancer 2005; 92: 645–650
10.1038/sj.bjc.6602378 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 17, , et al. Gemcitabine and paclitaxel every 2 weeks in patients with previously untreated urothelial carcinoma. Cancer 2009; 115: 2652–2659
10.1002/cncr.24313 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 18, et al. Paclitaxel gemcitabine (P-G) for patients (pts) with advanced urothelial cancer (UC) age >70 years (yrs): SWOG 0028. J Clin Oncol 2010; 28(15 Suppl 1): 4569
10.1200/jco.2010.28.15_suppl.4569 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 19, , et al. Efficacy and safety of gemcitabine plus either taxane or carboplatin in the first-line setting of metastatic urothelial carcinoma: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Clin Genitourin Cancer 2017; 15: 23–30 e2
10.1016/j.clgc.2016.05.003 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 20, , et al. Nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel for second-line treatment of metastatic urothelial carcinoma: a single group, multicentre, phase 2 study. Lancet Oncol 2013; 14: 769–776
10.1016/S1470-2045(13)70162-1 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 21, , et al. Efficacy and safety of nab-paclitaxel vs paclitaxel on survival in patients with platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial cancer: the Canadian cancer trials group BL.12 randomized clinical trial. JAMA Oncol 2020; 6: 1751–1758
10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.3927 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 22, , et al. Nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine for metastatic pancreatic cancer: long-term survival from a phase III trial. J Natl Cancer Inst 2015; 107: dju413
10.1093/jnci/dju413 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 23, , et al. Phase II California cancer consortium trial of gemcitabine-eribulin combination in cisplatin-ineligible patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma: final report (NCI-9653). J Clin Oncol 2019; 37: 2682–2688
10.1200/JCO.19.00861 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 24, , et al. Vinflunine/gemcitabine versus carboplatin/gemcitabine as first-line treatment in cisplatin-ineligible patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma: a randomised phase II trial (VINGEM). Eur J Cancer 2020; 127: 173–182
10.1016/j.ejca.2019.08.033 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 25, , et al. Gemcitabine plus carboplatin versus gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin in cisplatin-unfit patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma: a randomised phase II study (COACH, KCSG GU10-16). Eur J Cancer 2020; 127: 183–190
10.1016/j.ejca.2019.08.034 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 26, , et al. Gemcitabine plus cisplatin split versus gemcitabine plus carboplatin for advanced urothelial cancer with cisplatin-unfit renal function. In Vivo 2019; 33: 167–172
10.21873/invivo.11454 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 27, , et al. Gemcitabine plus split-dose cisplatin could be a promising alternative to gemcitabine plus carboplatin for cisplatin-unfit patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma. Cancer Chemother Pharmacol 2015; 76: 141–153
10.1007/s00280-015-2774-z CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 28, , , . Implementation of patient-reported outcomes in routine medical care. Am Soc Clin Oncol Educ Book 2018; 38: 122–134
10.1200/EDBK_200383 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 29, , et al. Prognostic value of patient-reported outcomes from international randomised clinical trials on cancer: a systematic review. Lancet Oncol 2019; 20: e685–e698
10.1016/S1470-2045(19)30656-4 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 30, , et al. Enfortumab vedotin in previously treated advanced urothelial carcinoma. N Engl J Med 2021; 384: 1125–1135
10.1056/NEJMoa2035807 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 31, , et al. Enfortumab vedotin after PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors in cisplatin-ineligible patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma (EV-201): a multicentre, single-arm, phase 2 trial. Lancet Oncol 2021; 22: 872–882
10.1016/S1470-2045(21)00094-2 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 32, , et al. Enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab in previously untreated advanced urothelial cancer. J Clin Oncol 2023; 41: 22–31
10.1200/JCO.22.01643 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 33, , et al. Efficacy of vinflunine for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer after immune checkpoint inhibitor pretreatment-a retrospective multicenter analysis. Cancer 2022; 14: 2850
10.3390/cancers14122850 CASGoogle Scholar
- 34, , et al. Chemotherapy following immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Eur J Cancer 2022; 175: 43–53
10.1016/j.ejca.2022.08.014 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar