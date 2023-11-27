BJU International
Early View
Original Article

Gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel vs gemcitabine/carboplatin for advanced urothelial carcinoma

Xin An

Xin An

Department of Medical Oncology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Cong Xue

Cong Xue

Department of Medical Oncology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Meiting Chen

Meiting Chen

Department of Medical Oncology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Mengqian Ni

Mengqian Ni

Department of Medical Oncology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Huali Ma

Huali Ma

Department of Radiology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Li Tian

Li Tian

Department of Radiology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Riqing Huang

Riqing Huang

Department of Medical Oncology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Xiangdong Li

Xiangdong Li

Department of Urology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Yunlin Ye

Yunlin Ye

Department of Urology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Tao Qin

Tao Qin

Department of Medical Oncology, Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Search for more papers by this author
Pei Dong

Pei Dong

Department of Urology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Zhiyong Li

Zhiyong Li

Department of Urology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Jing Peng

Jing Peng

Department of Medical Oncology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Kai Yao

Kai Yao

Department of Urology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Fangjian Zhou

Fangjian Zhou

Department of Urology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Search for more papers by this author
Zhuowei Liu

Corresponding Author

Zhuowei Liu

Department of Urology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Correspondence: Zhuowei Liu and Yanxia Shi, No. 651, Dongfeng East Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou 510060, China.

e-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

Search for more papers by this author
Yanxia Shi

Corresponding Author

Yanxia Shi

Department of Medical Oncology, State Key Laboratory of Oncology in South China, Guangdong Provincial Clinical Research Center for Cancer, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China

Correspondence: Zhuowei Liu and Yanxia Shi, No. 651, Dongfeng East Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou 510060, China.

e-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

Search for more papers by this author
First published: 27 November 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16241

X.A. and C.X. contributed equally to the article.

Abstract

Objective

To compare in a phase III trial the efficacy and safety of nanoparticle albumin-bound (nab)-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine (GA) with that of carboplatin plus gemcitabine (GCb) as a first-line treatment for patients with cisplatin-ineligible metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC).

Patients and Methods

Treatment-naive, cisplatin-ineligible patients with mUC were assigned randomly to either the GA (both nab-paclitaxel 125 mg/m2 and gemcitabine 1000 mg/m2 on Days 1 and 8, every 21 days) or GCb group (carboplatin area under the free carboplatin plasma concentration versus time curve of 4.5 on Day 1, gemcitabine 1000 mg/m2 on Days 1 and 8, every 21 days). The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints included objective response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR), overall survival (OS), safety, and patient-reported outcomes (PROs).

Results

The trial was terminated early because of slow accrual after 54 patients were enrolled: 26 in in the GA group and 28 in the GCb groups. The median PFS was 6.7 vs 5.9 months for the GA and GCb groups, respectively (P = 0.248). The median OS time was 12.1 vs 10.7 months for the GA and GCb groups, respectively (P = 0.837). The ORR and DCR were 40% vs 46.4% (P = 0.637) and 72% vs 68% (P = 0.188) in the GA and GCb groups, respectively. Patients treated with GA showed significantly lower incidence of Grade 3–4 thrombocytopenia and does reduction and delay. Although peripheral sensory neuropathy was higher in the GA arm, no Grade 3 neuropathy occurred. There was no difference in the PROs between the two groups.

Conclusion

While not powered for comparison, first-line GA showed similar efficacy and better tolerability and might be considered a rational alternative to GCb.