Tranexamic acid for percutaneous nephrolithotomy: an abridged Cochrane review

Based on a body of evidence of 10 RCTs, we found that systemic TXA in PCNL may reduce blood transfusions, major surgical complications, and hospital length of stay, as well as improve the SFR; however, it may increase AEs. These findings should inform urologists and their patients in making informed decisions about the use of TXA in the setting of PCNL.

We included 10 RCTs assessing the effect of systemic TXA in PCNL vs placebo (or no TXA). Eight studies were published as full text. Based on an adjusted baseline risk of blood transfusion of 5.7%, systemic TXA may reduce blood transfusions (risk ratio [RR] 0.45, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.27–0.76). Based on an adjusted baseline SFR of 75.7%, systemic TXA may increase SFR (RR 1.11, 95% CI 0.98–1.27). There is probably no difference in TEEs (risk difference 0.001, 95% CI −0.01 to 0.01). Systemic TXA may increase adverse events (AEs) (RR 5.22, 95% CI 0.52–52.72). Systemic TXA may have little to no effect on secondary interventions (RR 1.15, 95% CI 0.84–1.57). The CoE for most outcomes was assessed as low or very low.

We performed a literature search of Cochrane Library, PubMed (including MEDLINE), Embase, Scopus, Global Index Medicus, trials registries, grey literature, and conference proceedings. We included randomised controlled trials (RCTs) that compared treatment with PCNL with administration of TXA to placebo (or no TXA) for patients aged ≥18 years. Two review authors independently classified studies and abstracted data. Primary outcomes were blood transfusion, stone-free rate (SFR), thromboembolic events (TEE). We rated the certainty of evidence (CoE) according to the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE) approach using a minimally contextualised approach with pre-defined thresholds for minimally clinically important differences (MCID).

Introduction Nephrolithiasis is the deposition of hard crystals in the urinary collecting system, often beginning with supersaturated urine due to dehydration, dietary habits, and metabolic disorders [1]. In the USA, lifetime prevalence has been reported at 8.8%, with 10.6% of men and 7.1% of women experiencing a kidney stone over their lifetime, and up to 50% of individuals having stone recurrence within 10 years [2, 3]. Treatment strategies for nephrolithiasis include medical expulsive therapy and surgical intervention. Options for surgical intervention include extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL), ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL). PCNL refers to the fragmentation and removal of kidney stones via access through a skin incision, dilatation of a tract, and use of endoscopic instruments. Typical indications for PCNL are stones >2 cm, staghorn calculi, and partial staghorn calculi, but this technique may also be recommended for large lower-pole renal stones [4, 5]. Compared with other modalities, PCNL is the treatment of choice for bulky urinary stones because of its cost-effectiveness, higher stone clearance rate, and lower resulting morbidity [5]. Depending on individual characteristics and definition of stone clearance, stone-free rates (SFRs) after PCNL have been estimated to be between 76% and 90% [5, 6]. Despite excellent SFRs and improvement in outcomes over the years, PCNL is associated with higher complication rates compared to retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS), such as ureteroscopy, or ESWL, although increasing miniaturisation may change this [7]. Complications can be related either to access or stone removal [4]. According to a systematic review of nearly 12 000 participants, the most common complications of PCNL include fever, blood transfusion, thoracic complication, and sepsis [8]. Rates of blood transfusion following PCNL have been reported to vary between 1% and 11%, with recent studies citing rates <2% [9, 10]. Among studies looking at severe bleeding, blood transfusion, and vascular complications following PCNL, risk factors identified included high body mass index, low preoperative haemoglobin, stone size, staghorn stone, stone position, degree of preoperative hydronephrosis, solitary kidney, upper calyceal puncture, multiple punctures, larger tract size, renal pelvic perforation, operation time, and inexperienced surgeon [8, 11-13]. Tranexamic acid (TXA) is a synthetic lysine-analogue antifibrinolytic, first patented in 1957 [14]. TXA can be administered via enteral, intravenous, and topical routes. It was first introduced clinically to aid in the management of people with bleeding disorders to reduce blood loss in oral surgery [15]. It has since been used to prevent traumatic exsanguination, as well as in the treatment of gynaecological bleeding disorders, postpartum haemorrhage, and gastrointestinal bleeding [16, 17]. In the field of surgery, TXA has been adopted in cardiac, orthopaedic, and urological applications, including open prostatectomy and TURP [17, 18]. The relationship between TXA and urological surgery is unique due to the fibrinolytic action of urokinase and high concentrations of plasminogen within urine, both of which lead to the breakdown of blood clots. The antifibrinolytic action and renal excretion of TXA counteract urokinase and prevent conversion of urine plasminogen to plasmin, thus reducing clot lysis [18-21]. Therefore, the antifibrinolytic properties of TXA may offer an effective management strategy in reducing blood loss in PCNL, just as it has served a similar purpose in the fields of trauma, medicine, and surgery, including other urological procedures. Several studies have suggested that TXA may have a favourable impact on the outcomes of PCNL, including several systematic reviews [22-24]. However, none of these are of high methodological quality as characterised by an a priori protocol, a focus on patient-important outcomes and clinically meaningful differences, a comprehensive literature search without consideration of language of publication status, and the application of the Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE) approach for rating the certainty of evidence (CoE). This review provides an evidence-based assessment of the use of TXA in individuals undergoing PCNL to inform individual patient decision-making, guidelines, and health-policy makers.

Patients and Methods This systematic review and meta-analysis is based on a published protocol [25] and a comprehensive search strategy of multiple databases from their inception to 19 May 2021. A more detailed description of the methods can also be found in the published, full-length Cochrane review [25]. This search was rerun on 16 February 2022, 2 August 2022, and 11 May 2023 within 3 months prior to anticipated publication of the review. We sought out unpublished studies by searching grey literature and ClinicalTrials.gov for ongoing trials. Our search strategy is detailed in Appendix 1. Review authors working in pairs independently screened all potentially relevant search records. We included parallel group randomised trials regardless of their publication status or language of publication. Eligible participants were male and female adults (aged >18 years) with nephrolithiasis treated with PCNL (either performed alone or in addition to RIRS during the same operation). We included comparisons of systematic (intravenous or oral) or topical (PCNL irrigant solution) administration of TXA vs placebo or no intervention. Data extraction was also performed independently by two review authors (B.C., B.N., H.W., V.G.). All included studies are presented in detail including the source of funding. Our meta-analysis was based on a random-effects model. Our primary outcomes included blood transfusion, stone-freedom, and thromboembolic events (TEE). Our secondary outcomes included adverse events (AEs), secondary interventions, major surgical complications, minor surgical complications, unplanned hospitalisations or re-admissions, and hospital stay. These outcomes were measured up to 30 days postoperatively for all outcomes except secondary interventions and TEE, which were measured up to 90 days postoperatively. We pre-defined minimally clinically important differences (MCID) for each outcome based on expert opinion. Two of the multiple review authors (B.C., B.N., H.W., V.G.) independently assessed the risk of bias (RoB) of each included study using the Cochrane RoB tool for randomised controlled trials (RCTs) [26]. We included the domains random sequence generation (selection bias), allocation concealment (selection bias), blinding of participants and personnel (performance bias), blinding of outcome assessment (detection bias), incomplete outcome data (attrition bias), selective reporting (reporting bias), and other sources of bias. We presented the overall quality of the evidence for each outcome according to the GRADE approach, which considers five criteria not only related to internal validity (RoB, inconsistency, imprecision, publication bias) but also to external validity (directness of results) [27]. We planned to conduct subgroup analysis based on single vs multiple PCNL access sites, targeted calyx (lower, middle, upper), standard vs mini-PCNL access sheath, and stone size. We also performed a sensitivity analysis.

Results Search Results We completed a comprehensive literature search that yielded 157 references, including seven references from trial registries. We also identified two additional studies cited by other systematic reviews [28, 29] for a total of 159 references. After duplicates were removed, we screened titles and abstracts of 76 records and excluded 55. We screened a total of 21 full-text records and excluded six. A total of 15 records [28-42] were qualitatively assessed. Five of these studies [30-34] were determined to be ongoing; therefore, 10 studies [28, 29, 35-42] were ultimately included in the quantitative synthesis and meta-analysis. The details of the literature search are outlined in the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) flowchart (Fig. 1). Characteristics of included studies are shown in Table 1. A summary of the RoB of these studies is presented in Fig. 2. Summary of findings can be seen in Table 2. Fig. 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) flow diagram. Table 1. Characteristics of included studies. Summary of findings. Systemic TXA compared to no TXA (placebo or usual care) for PCNL Patient or population: PCNL Setting: inpatient Intervention: systemic TXA Comparison: no TXA (placebo or usual care) Outcomes Participants (studies), n Certainty of the evidence (GRADE) Relative effect (95% CI) Anticipated absolute effects* (95% CI) What happens Risk with no TXA (placebo or usual care) RD with systemic TXA Follow-up Blood transfusion Follow-up period: 30 days Assumed MCID: ≥2% 1353 (9 RCTs) ⊕ ⊕ ⊕⊝ Moderate† RR 0.45 (0.27–0.76) Study population‡ TXA probably reduces transfusions 111 per 1000 61 fewer per 1000 (81 fewer to 27 fewer) ⊕ ⊕ ⊝⊝ Low†,§ Moderate¶ TXA may reduce transfusions 57 per 1000 31 fewer per 1000 (42 fewer to 14 fewer) SFR Follow-up period: 90 days Assumed MCID: ≥5% 603 (4 RCTs) ⊕⊕⊝⊝ Low†,** RR 1.11 (0.98–1.27) Study population‡ TXA may increase SFRs 620 per 1000 68 more per 1000 (12 fewer to 168 more) ⊕⊕⊝⊝ Low†,** Moderate¶ TXA may increase SFRs 757 per 1000 83 more per 1000 (15 fewer to 204 more) TEE Follow-up period: 90 days Assumed MCID: ≥2% 841 (6 RCTs) ⊕⊕⊕⊝ Moderate† RD 0.00 (−0.01 to 0.00)†† Study population‡ There is probably no difference in how TXA effects thromboembolic events 0 per 1000 Unable to estimate AEs Follow-up period: 90 days Assumed MCID: ≥5% 602 (4 RCTs) ⊕⊕⊝⊝ Low†,** RR 5.22 (0.52–52.72) Study population‡ TXA may increase adverse events 23 per 1000 98 more per 1000 (11 fewer to 1000 more) Secondary interventions Follow-up period: 90 days Assumed MCID: ≥5% 319 (2 RCTs) ⊕ ⊕ ⊝⊝ Low†,‡‡ RR 1.15 (0.84–1.57) Study population‡ TXA may have little to no effect on secondary interventions 278 per 1000 42 more per 1000 (44 fewer to 158 more) Major surgical complications Follow-up period: 30 days Assumed MCID: ≥2% 733 (5 RCTs) ⊕⊕⊕⊝ Moderate† RR 0.36 (0.21–0.62) Study population‡ TXA probably reduces major surgical complications 130 per 1000 83 fewer per 1000 (103 fewer to 49 fewer) ⊕⊕⊝⊝ Low†,§ Moderate¶ TXA may reduce major surgical complications 41 per 1000 26 fewer per 1000 (32 fewer to 16 fewer) Minor surgical complications Follow-up period: 30 days Assumed MCID: ≥ 5% 733 (5 RCTs) ⊕ ⊕ ⊝⊝ Low†,** RR 0.71 (0.45–1.10) Study population‡ TXA may reduce minor surgical complications 396 per 1000 115 fewer per 1000 (218 fewer to 40 more) Unplanned hospitalisations or re-admissions Follow-up period: 30 days Assumed MCID: ≥2% 189 (1 RCT) ⊕⊝⊝⊝ Very low†,‡‡ RR 1.55 (0.45–5.31) Study population‡ We are very uncertain how TXA effects unplanned hospitalisations or re-admissions 42 per 1000 23 more per 1000 (23 fewer to 180 more) Hospital length of stay Follow-up period: 30 days Assumed MCID: ≥0.5 day 1151 (7 RCTs) ⊕ ⊕ ⊝⊝ Low†,** – The mean hospital length of stay was 4.72 days MD 0.52 days lower (0.93 lower–0.11 lower) TXA may reduce hospital length of stay Fig. 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint The RoB summary: review authors’ judgements about each RoB item for each included study. Effects of Systemic TXA Primary Outcomes Blood transfusion Based on the pooled control baseline risk of blood transfusion in the control (no TXA) study population, systemic TXA probably reduces blood transfusions (risk ratio [RR] 0.45, 95% CI 0.27–0.76; participants = 1353; nine studies; I2 = 28%; moderate CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥2%. Based on 111 participants per 1000 with placebo (or no TXA) being transfused, this corresponds to 61 fewer (from 81 fewer to 27 fewer) transfused participants per 1000. We downgraded the CoE by one level overall for concerns about study limitations. Due to concerns about the control baseline risk of blood transfusion in the control group (no TXA) study population being higher than that reflected by more recent literature, we selected a blood transfusion rate from a large international observational study [43] to serve as an adjusted control baseline risk (5.7%). Based on this adjusted baseline risk, systemic TXA may reduce blood transfusions (RR 0.45, 95% CI 0.27–0.76; participants = 1353; nine studies; I2 = 28%; low CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥2%. Based on 57 participants per 1000 with placebo (or no TXA) being transfused, this corresponds to 31 fewer (from 42 fewer to 14 fewer) transfused participants per 1000. We downgraded the CoE by two levels overall for concerns about study limitations and imprecision. The SFR Based on the pooled control baseline SFR in the control (no TXA) study population, systemic TXA may increase SFRs (RR 1.11, 95% CI 0.98–1.27; participants = 603; four studies; I2 = 62%; low CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥5%. Based on 620 participants per 1000 being stone free with placebo (or no TXA), this corresponds to 68 more (from 12 fewer to 168 more) stone-free participants per 1000. We downgraded the CoE by two levels overall for concerns about study limitations and inconsistency. Although this study demonstrated imprecision due to a wide CI consistent with an increase and no change, we only downgraded once because we already downgraded for inconsistency. Once again, due to concerns about control baseline risk of blood transfusion in the control group (no TXA) study population as noted above, we used the corresponding SFR cited in the same larger observational study [43] as an adjusted baseline rate. Based on this adjusted baseline rate, systemic TXA may increase SFRs (RR 1.11, 95% CI 0.98–1.27; participants = 603; four studies; I2 = 62%; low CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥5%. Based on 757 participants per 1000 being stone free with placebo (or no TXA), this corresponds to 83 more (from 15 fewer to 204 more) stone-free participants per 1000. Similar to the first analysis, we downgraded the CoE by two levels overall for concerns about study limitations and inconsistency; however, we did not downgrade further for imprecision. Thromboembolic events There is probably no difference in TEE (RR 0.00, 95% CI −0.01 to 0.01; participants = 841; six studies; I2 = 0%; moderate CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥2%. As there were no TEE in the intervention and/or control groups in five out of six studies, we opted to assess a risk difference (RD) with systemic TXA for this outcome. We downgraded the CoE by one level for concerns about study limitations. Secondary Outcomes Adverse events Systemic TXA may increase AEs (RR 5.22, 95% CI 0.52–52.72; participants = 602; four studies; I2 = 75%; low CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥5%. Based on 23 participants per 1000 with placebo (or no TXA) having an adverse event, this corresponds to 98 more (from 11 fewer to 1000 more) participants with AEs per 1000. We downgraded the CoE by two levels overall for concerns about study limitations and inconsistency. Although this study demonstrated imprecision due to a wide CI consistent with an increase and no change, we only downgraded once because we already downgraded for inconsistency. Major surgical complications Systemic TXA probably reduces major surgical complications (RR 0.36, 95% CI 0.21–0.62; participants = 733; five studies; I2 = 0%; moderate CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥2%. Based on 130 participants per 1000 with placebo (or no TXA) having a major surgical complication, this corresponds to 83 fewer (from 103 fewer to 49 fewer) participants with a major surgical complication per 1000. We downgraded the CoE by one level for concerns about study limitations. Due to concerns about the control baseline risk of blood transfusion in the control group (no TXA) study population being higher than that reflected by more recent literature, we selected a blood transfusion rate from a large international observational study [43] to serve as an adjusted control baseline risk as noted above. The corresponding major surgical complication rate cited in this study was therefore used for an adjusted control baseline risk (4.1%). Based this adjusted baseline rate, systemic TXA may reduce major surgical complications (RR 0.36, 95% CI 0.21–0.62; participants = 733; five studies; I2 = 0%; low CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥2%. Based on 41 participants per 1000 with placebo (or no TXA) having a major surgical complication, this corresponds to 26 fewer (from 32 fewer to 16 fewer) participants with a major surgical complication per 1000. We downgraded the CoE by two levels overall for concerns about study limitations and imprecision. Minor surgical complications Systemic TXA may reduce minor surgical complications (RR 0.71, 95% CI 0.45–1.10; participants = 733; five studies; I2 = 76%; low CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥5%. Based on 396 participants per 1000 with placebo (or no TXA) having a minor surgical complication, this corresponds to 115 fewer (from 218 fewer to 40 more) participants with a minor surgical complication per 1000. We downgraded the CoE by two levels overall for concerns about study limitations and inconsistency. Although this study demonstrated imprecision due to a wide CI consistent with a decrease and no change, we only downgraded once because we already downgraded for inconsistency. Unplanned hospitalisations or re-admissions We are very uncertain how unplanned re-admissions are affected (RR 1.55, 95% CI 0.45–5.31; participants = 189; one study; I2 = N/A; very low CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥2%. Based on 42 participants per 1000 with placebo (or no TXA) re-admitted, this corresponds to 23 more (from 23 fewer to 180 more) participants readmitted per 1000. We downgraded the CoE by three levels overall for concerns about study limitations and imprecision with a very wide CI resulting in a two-level downgrade. Hospital length of stay Systemic TXA may reduce hospital length of stay (mean difference 0.52 days lower, 95% CI 0.93 lower to 0.11 lower; participants = 1151; seven studies; I2 = 98%; low CoE). We assumed an MCID of ≥0.5 days. We downgraded the CoE by two levels overall for concerns about study limitations and inconsistency. Although this study demonstrated imprecision due to a wide CI consistent with a decrease and no change, we only downgraded once because we already downgraded for inconsistency. Subgroup analyses We were unable to conduct any of the pre-defined subgroup analyses based on number of access sites, targeted calyx, access sheath size, or stone size due to lack of relevant data reported in the included studies. Sensitivity analysis We conducted a sensitivity analysis of the primary and secondary outcomes for RoB. This analysis consisted of a single study as it was the only study with low RoB for all domains [36]. The result of this analysis largely supported the findings of our main analysis. We also performed a sensitivity analysis using a definition of SFR of <2 mm residual stone fragment. This analysis consisted of three studies that defined stone clearance success as either complete stone clearance or the presence of residual fragments of <4 mm [28, 36, 37]. This analysis limited results to those defined as complete stone clearance, and it did not alter the treatment effect compared to the main analysis. Effects of topical TXA One study [35] reported data on topical TXA use during PCNL. Because of the sparse data and relative infrequency of topical TXA use compared to systemic use, the analysis was omitted from the present report. Additional information regarding this intervention can be found in the published Cochrane review [25].

Discussion In this systematic review and meta-analysis, we present the most up-to-date and comprehensive evidence summary currently available on the topic of TXA use during PCNL. Based on a body of evidence that included 10 RCTs, we found that systemic administration of TXA compared to placebo and usual case (or usual care alone) may reduce the risk of blood transfusion in average-risk patients undergoing PCNL and may also increase SFRs. It probably has no effect on the risk of TEE. When it comes to secondary outcomes, overall AEs may be increased whereas major surgical, minor complications, and length of stay may be reduced. There may be little to no effect on secondary interventions. We are uncertain how systemic TXA compared to placebo and usual case or usual care alone effects unplanned hospital admissions/re-admissions. Most studies identified in this review addressed the systemic use of TXA. These studies were mainly conducted in middle- to low-income countries in populations of individuals that were younger and may have been healthier than those treated in higher income countries. Stone burden and type and location of PCNL access appear representative of how PCNLs are performed in most countries though. Based on the published literature, we found the risk of blood transfusion and major surgical complications rates in the no TXA groups to be high, whereas the SFRs were relatively low. To address generalisability, we therefore derived more representative baseline risks for these outcomes for these outcomes based on a large international observational study [43]. Doing so, generated different absolute effect sizes estimates, but left the conclusions of this review largely unchanged. It also appears important to highlight that based on the available body of evidence summarised in this review, we remain very uncertain about the risk of TEE. While these are likely rare (here: two events among 418 participants [0.5%] receiving systemic TXA) they represent a potentially critical harm that should inform the decision to use TXA or not. Indirect evidence from other settings of TXA use, both from RCTs and non-RCTs may be necessary to better inform that risk. As TEE are rare events, any potential risk increase with TXA may need to be explored through indirect evidence (beyond the indication of PCNL). Recent evidence has suggested that risk may not be increased. One analysis [44] of 216 eligible trials including 125 550 patients found no association between TXA and risk for total thromboembolisms (RD 0.001, 95% CI −0.001 to 0.002; P = 0.49) for venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, venous thromboembolism, myocardial infarction or ischaemia, and cerebral infarction or ischaemia. Similarly, another analysis [45] of a total of 234 studies with 102 681 patients found was no evidence that TXA increased the risk of thrombotic events (RR 1.00, 95% CI 0.93–1.08), seizures (RR 1.18, 95% CI 0.91–1.53), venous thromboembolism (RR 1.04, 95% CI 0.92–1.17), acute coronary syndrome (RR 0.88, 95% CI 0.78–1.00) or stroke (RR 1.12, 95% CI 0.98–1.27). They did suggest (based on a dose-by-dose sensitivity analysis) that seizures may be increased in patients receiving >2 g/day of TXA (RR 3.05, 95% CI 1.01–9.20). While these findings are reassuring, there has also been a recent high-quality and protocol-driven trial in patients with upper gastrointestinal bleeding, the so-called HALT-IT trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT01658124) [46], that randomly allocated 12 009 patients to receive TXA or matching placebo. It found that TXA did not reduce death from gastrointestinal bleeding but also that venous thromboembolic events (deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism) were more frequent in the TXA group than in the placebo group (RR 1.85, 95% CI 1.15–2.98) with absolute rates of 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. These findings suggest that an increased risk of TEE may be small, but real. Several systematic reviews [22, 24, 47-51] have focused on the use of TXA in the PCNL setting, but most have serious methodological limitations and none to date has rated the CoE on a per-outcome basis. Multiple reviews [47-51] found TXA during PCNL beneficial for patient outcomes including reduced blood transfusion, improved SFR, and reduced operative time, and reduced complication rates. None of these reviews utilised a formalised approach to rating CoE. Two reviews [22, 50] use the outdated Jadad system for addressing study quality. Three of these studies utilised a registered protocol [47, 48, 51] whereas the others did not. Importantly, TEE were not considered as an outcome of interest in three reviews [49-51]. There was a significant amount of overlap in the studies included in this review and those previously done. When compared to this review, one review [24] had notably more favourable RoB assessments for the same RCTs.

Conclusions Findings of this review would suggest that both systemic and topical use of TXA may reduce the risk of transfusion and improve SFRs when performing PCNL. Not surprisingly, a larger absolute benefit is seen in individuals at higher risk of bleeding. These may be patients requiring more than a single access tract, a complex anatomy, or a large stone burden. Additional benefits of TXA use may be in the reduced rates of major and minor surgical complications. The most important concern when using TXA may stem from the uncertainty as to whether and to what extent the risk of venous thromboembolism may be increased with systemic use, even if the risk in absolute terms may be low. We also found an increased risk of AEs (overall) when comparing systemic TXA to usual care. These potential harms should inform the trade-off of desirable and undesirable effects when it comes to clinical decision-making.

Author Contributions Brent Cleveland: led writing the protocol and review. Brett Norling, Hill Wang, and Vardhil Gandhi wrote sections of the protocol and review. Carrie L. Price developed and performed the literature search. Michael Borofsky and Vernon Pais provided clinical input for the protocol and review. Philipp Dahm planned and oversaw the project and revised the protocol and review.

Acknowledgements We thank Cochrane Urology, Cochrane Cancer Network, and our contact editor Mi Ah Han for their support. We thank Andrea Takeda for copy editing the protocol. We would also like to thank the peer referees, Drs Seth Bechis, Amita Sharma, Christian Türk, and Konrad Wilhelm for their valuable input and constructive criticism.

Disclosure of Interests Michael Borofsky is a paid consultant for Boston Scientific and Auris Health and a member of the data safety and monitoring board for Urotronic. Vernon Pais is a paid consultant for Boston Scientific and limited shareholder in Sonomotion. Philipp Dahm is the Coordinating Editor of Cochrane Urology; however, he was not involved in the editorial process of this review. Otherwise, no conflicts of interest are declared.

