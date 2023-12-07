Evaluation of MV140 in preventing recurrent urinary tract infections: a multicentre double-blind randomized controlled trial protocol
A.C. and W.Z. are the two senior authors of this paper.
Trial registration: The trial is registered with the Clinical Trial Registry (ACTRN12623000258651p).
Ethics approval number: 2022/ETH02584.
Abstract
Objectives
To determine, firstly, whether MV140 reduces rates of recurrent urinary tract infections (rUTIs) in patients older than 65 years, measured as the number of urinary tract infections (UTIs) detected over 12 months following the completion of a 3-month treatment course and, additionally, to assess the number of re-admissions to the emergency department, the rate of antibiotic use for UTIs, the safety profile of MV140, and quality of life.
Materials and Methods
This is a multicentre, double-blind, randomized controlled trial with two arms. Patients will be randomized and allocated to receive either a 3-month course of MV140 or placebo (two sublingual sprays daily). Participants will have 3-monthly consultations with the investigator for 12 months to assess differences in rates of rUTIs between the two groups. Study candidates will be identified and recruited from inpatient and outpatient clinics across Sydney via referral to the investigation team. After obtaining consent, participants will undergo initial study consultations including urine microscopy and culture, uroflowmetry, and bladder scan to assess postvoid residual urine volume. Participants will be randomized and provided with a unique trial number. Electronic medical records will be reviewed to collect relevant information. Participants will be provided with a study diary to record relevant data.
Results
Follow-up consultations will be conducted every 3 months for a 12-month duration, during which the study diary will be reviewed. These follow-up consultations will primarily occur via telephone review, however, there will be flexibility for in-person reviews for participants who find telephone consultation prohibitively difficult.
Conclusion
This is a multicentre, double-blinded, randomised control trial, the first in Australia to assess the safety and efficacy of MV140 Uromune vaccine in prevention of recurrent UTIs. Results have been promissing in the global literatures.
