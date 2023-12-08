BJU International
Accepted Articles
Review

Off-clamp Versus On-clamp Robotic Partial Nephrectomy: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Khi Yung Fong

Khi Yung Fong

Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore

Valerie Huei Li Gan

Valerie Huei Li Gan

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital

SingHealth Duke-NUS Transplant Centre

Benjamin Jia Han Lim

Benjamin Jia Han Lim

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital

Yiong Huak Chan

Yiong Huak Chan

Biostatistics Unit, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore

Daniele Castellani

Daniele Castellani

Urology Unit, Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria delle Marche, Università Politecnica delle Marche, Ancona, Italy

Kenneth Chen

Kenneth Chen

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital

Kae Jack Tay

Kae Jack Tay

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital

Henry Sun Sien Ho

Henry Sun Sien Ho

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital

John Shyi Peng Yuen

John Shyi Peng Yuen

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital

Edwin Aslim

Edwin Aslim

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital

Jeremy Teoh

Jeremy Teoh

S.H. Ho Urology Centre, Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Ee Jean Lim

Corresponding Author

Ee Jean Lim

Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital

Correspondence: Ee Jean Lim, MBBS, MRCS, MMed, MPH, FAMS, Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, 31 Third Hospital Ave, Singapore 168753. e-mail: [email protected]
First published: 08 December 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16250

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16250.

Abstract

Objective

Off-clamp robot-assisted partial nephrectomy (RAPN) has been described as an alternative to on-clamp RAPN with the aim of eliminating warm ischemia time. As surgical decisions are largely affected by tumor complexity and size, adjustment for selection bias and confounders is desirable. We aimed to compare intraoperative and postoperative outcomes between off-clamp and on-clamp RAPN, using data from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) or covariate-matched studies (propensity-score matched or matched pair analysis).

Methods

A PRISMA-compliant literature review was conducted on PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus and CENTRAL for relevant studies comparing off-clamp to on-clamp RAPN. Primary outcomes were estimated blood loss, postoperative percentage decrease in eGFR, and margin positive rate. Secondary outcomes were operative time, postoperative eGFR, length of stay, all postoperative complications, major complications, and need for transfusion. Random-effects meta-analyses were performed to generate mean differences (MD) or odds ratios (OR).

Results

Ten studies (2307 patients) were shortlisted for analysis. There was no significant difference in estimated operative blood loss between off-clamp and on-clamp RAPN (MD 21.9 ml, 95%CI -0.9-44.7 ml, p=0.06, I2=58%). Off-clamp RAPN yielded a smaller postoperative eGFR deterioration (MD 3.10%, 95%CI 1.05-5.16%, p=0.008, I2=13%) and lower odds of margin positivity (OR 0.62, 95%CI 0.40-0.94, p=0.03, I2=0%). No significant differences were found for all secondary outcomes.

Conclusions

Off-clamp and on-clamp RAPN are similarly effective approaches for selected renal masses. Within the classic trifecta of partial nephrectomy outcomes, off-clamp RAPN yields similar rates of perioperative complications and may possibly offer better preservation of renal function and reduced margin-positive rates.