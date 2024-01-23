There is more to disposable endoscopes than whether they work…

The use of disposable endoscopes has already achieved a level of familiarity where urologists have either personally experienced using them or have at least ‘dry-lab-tested’ them at a urological conference. In line with the conclusions of this systematic study, the conventional wisdom in the field of actual clinical practice holds that disposable scopes are sufficiently functional and capable of carrying out the work for which they were designed. Additionally, the clinical information, technical examination, and picture quality that can be gained using single-use endoscopes is confirmed to be comparable to those that can be obtained with reusable scopes [1, 2].

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, disposable flexible digital cystoscopes played a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted provision of urological diagnostic services. Although patients were responsible for covering the cost of disposable cystoscopes, the majority found them to be affordable. Furthermore, there was no requirement for costly audio-visual equipment or sterilizing infrastructure [3]. Whilst this systematic review largely focuses on flexible ureterorenoscopes, which are predominantly used for therapeutic purposes, our personal experience underscores the minimal infrastructure requirements for scopes utilized in the diagnostic scenario.

When discussing disposable endoscopes, the primary topics of concern often revolve around the financial implications and ecological consequences. We have progressed beyond the phase of questioning the efficacy of these scopes and must now shift our focus towards evaluating their economic and environmental costs. From a financial standpoint, the utilization of reusable scopes entails a substantial initial capital expense, which is subsequently spread out over the projected lifespan of the system. The primary additional expenses are associated with sterilization procedures and the financial obligations of a service agreement with the manufacturer or distributor, as well as the actual cost of the scopes themselves [4]. Most service contracts offer the option of either a ‘new for old’ or a ‘refurbished for old’ replacement, which helps address concerns regarding the gradual decline in image quality that may occur with repeated use of reusable scopes. When comparing the utilization of disposable scopes with regards to cost efficiency, it is evident that high-volume facilities have an advantage. This advantage arises from the fact that the infrastructure costs per usage decrease as the number of cases conducted increases. For example, an analysis on cost efficiency was undertaken by a Urology and Kidney transplant team based in Marseille, France. The study focused on comparing the cost effectiveness of reusable and single-use flexible ureteroscopes throughout the period from 2011 to 2017. After considering expenses related to repairs, sterilization, and the impact on everyday activities caused by the unavailability of reusable scopes, it was concluded that single-use flexible ureteroscopes are a more economically advantageous option [5]. Numerous instances can be found in the current literature that illustrate the financial cost-effectiveness of disposable scopes, especially in centres with high patient volumes.

Moreover, there is an increasing apprehension regarding the environmental repercussions associated with disposable scopes. The comprehensive evaluation of the environmental impact associated with both disposable and reusable scopes, encompassing the entire lifecycle from manufacturing to end-of-life disposal, is of utmost significance. Although there is a lack of available data regarding the environmental impact of disposable ureterorenoscopes, existing studies have examined the environmental costs associated with flexible cystoscopes and bronchoscopes. These studies suggest that reusable scopes have a comparatively low negative environmental impact, considering the waste generated during the reprocessing method. The end users, including hospitals and physicians, often underestimate the environmental costs related to re-sterilization due to the limited availability of data on this topic but the data that do exist appear to demonstrate that the overall carbon footprint associated with the use of disposable endoscopes is at least equivalent to that of reusable scopes [6]. The enquiry of the potential re-purposing of disposable scopes following their use by humans is contingent upon the willingness of manufacturers to facilitate the integration of universal fittings that can connect these scopes to non-proprietary systems. The utilization of endoscopes in non-human applications is experiencing a surge in popularity, with a wide array of these items readily available for purchase on prominent shopping platforms such as eBay and Amazon. This exemplifies the potential for advancing environmental sustainability in non-human repurposing applications.

There is acceptance amongst urologists that disposable ureterorenoscopes are clinically sufficient for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes and we are beyond such concerns about this. The evidence as summarized in this systematic review, suggests that their environmental and financial impact are sound.