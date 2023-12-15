BJU International
Accepted Articles
Original Article

A Novel Two-stage Approach to the Treatment of RCC with Intra-Cardiac Tumour Extension and Budd-Chiari Syndrome

Marcos V. Perini

Corresponding Author

Marcos V. Perini

Department of Surgery (Austin Health), The University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Victorian Liver Transplant Unit, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Correspondence: A/Prof. Marcos V. Perini, Department of Surgery, Austin Health, Level 8, Lance Townsend Building, Austin Hospital, 145 Studley Road, Heidelberg, 3084, Australia. EMAIL: e-mail: [email protected], TELEPHONE: +61 3 9496 3574Search for more papers by this author
Joseph Ischia

Joseph Ischia

Department of Surgery (Austin Health), The University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Urology Unit, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Dixon Woon

Dixon Woon

Urology Unit, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Jayapadman Bhaskar

Jayapadman Bhaskar

Brian F. Buxton Cardiac and Thoracic Aortic Surgery Unit, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Graham Starkey

Graham Starkey

Victorian Liver Transplant Unit, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Sara Qi

Sara Qi

Vascular Surgery Unit, Austin Health, Melbourne, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
David Wetherell

David Wetherell

Urology Unit, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Louise Ellard

Louise Ellard

Department of Critical Care, The University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Department of Anaesthesia, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Peter McCall

Peter McCall

Department of Critical Care, The University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Department of Anaesthesia, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Search for more papers by this author
Lachlan F. Miles

Lachlan F. Miles

Department of Critical Care, The University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Department of Anaesthesia, Austin Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

These authors contributed equally to this manuscript.

Search for more papers by this author
Siven Seevanayagam

Siven Seevanayagam

Search for more papers by this author
First published: 15 December 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16257

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16257.

Abstract

Objective

To present the early results of a new technique for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma with intra-cardiac tumour extension and Budd-Chiari Syndrome.

Patient and Methods

The first stage involves transdiaphragmatic debulking of the right heart, inferior vena cava and hepatic veins via median sternotomy, followed by a purse string suture placed in the IVC below the hepatic veins. The second stage is performed separately and involves en bloc resection of the affected kidney and inferior vena cava and vascular reconstruction via an abdominal incision.

Results

Three of the five patients presented with clinical Budd-Chiari syndrome; two had radiological features only. The median time between the surgical procedures was 13.2 days (8-28days). Four of the five patients had a R0 resection. While all five patients successfully completed both operative stages, one patient died 22 days after the second stage. Of the remaining four, all survive with no disease recurrence.

Conclusions

While we continue to compile longer-term data for a larger follow-up series, these preliminary findings show the feasibility of this technique and support the development of this program of surgery.