Impact of lymphovascular invasion on survival in surgically treated Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma: a nationwide analysis

Giuseppe Ottone Cirulli

Giuseppe Ottone Cirulli

VUI Center for Outcomes Research, Analysis, and Evaluation, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI, USA

Division of Oncology, Unit of Urology, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Denotes equal contributions as co-first authors

Nicholas Corsi

Nicholas Corsi

VUI Center for Outcomes Research, Analysis, and Evaluation, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI, USA

Denotes equal contributions as co-first authors

Ivan Rakic

Ivan Rakic

VUI Center for Outcomes Research, Analysis, and Evaluation, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI, USA

Alex Stephens

Alex Stephens

Public Health Sciences, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI, USA

Giuseppe Chiarelli

Giuseppe Chiarelli

VUI Center for Outcomes Research, Analysis, and Evaluation, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI, USA

Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital, Humanitas University, Milan, Italy

Marco Finati

Marco Finati

VUI Center for Outcomes Research, Analysis, and Evaluation, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI, USA

Department of Urology and Renal Transplantation, University of Foggia, Foggia, Italy

Matthew Davis

Matthew Davis

VUI Center for Outcomes Research, Analysis, and Evaluation, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI, USA

Shane Tinsley

Shane Tinsley

VUI Center for Outcomes Research, Analysis, and Evaluation, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI, USA

Akshay Sood

Akshay Sood

Department of Urology, The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, OH, Columbus, US

Nicolò Buffi

Nicolò Buffi

Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital, Humanitas University, Milan, Italy

Giovanni Lughezzani

Giovanni Lughezzani

Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital, Humanitas University, Milan, Italy

Giuseppe Carrieri

Giuseppe Carrieri

Department of Urology and Renal Transplantation, University of Foggia, Foggia, Italy

Andrea Salonia

Andrea Salonia

Division of Oncology, Unit of Urology, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Alberto Briganti

Alberto Briganti

Division of Oncology, Unit of Urology, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Francesco Montorsi

Francesco Montorsi

Division of Oncology, Unit of Urology, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Craig Rogers

Craig Rogers

VUI Center for Outcomes Research, Analysis, and Evaluation, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI, USA

Firas Abdollah

Corresponding Author

Firas Abdollah

VUI Center for Outcomes Research, Analysis, and Evaluation, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, MI, USA

First published: 14 December 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16258

Abstract

OBJECTIVES

To assess the prognostic ability of LVI in UTUC as a predictor of overall survival (OS) using a large North American cohort.

MATERIAL AND METHODS

Our cohort included 5,940 cM0 UTUC patients who underwent a radical nephroureterectomy (RNU), between 2010 and 2016, within the National Cancer Database (NCDB). The main variable of interest was LVI status, and its interaction with pathological nodal (pN) status. Kaplan-Meier curves were used to depict the OS also stratifying patients on LVI status. Cox regression analysis tested the impact of LVI status on OS after accounting for the available covariates.

RESULTS

Median (IQR) for age at diagnosis was 71 (63 – 78) and most patients had pT1 stage disease (48.6%). Nodal status was pN0, pN1 and pNx in 45.8%, 6.3% and 47.9%, respectively. Overall, 22.1% had LVI. The median (IQR) follow-up time was 32.6 (16. – 53.3) months. At 5-years postoperative follow-up, the estimated OS rate was 28% in patients with LVI vs. 66% in those without LVI (p<0.001). When patients were stratified based on nodal status those rates were 32% vs 68% in pN0 patients (p<0.001), 23% vs 30% in pN1 patients (p = 0.8), and 28% vs 65% in pNx patients (p<0.001). On multivariable analysis, the presence of LVI was associated with less favorable OS (HR 1.79, 95% CI: 1.60-1.99, p<0.001).

CONCLUSION

Our study assessed the impact of LVI on OS in UTUC patients in a large North-American nationwide cohort. Our series, as the largest to-date, indicate that LVI is associated with less favorable survival outcomes in UTUC patients after RNU, and this variable could be used in counselling patients about their prognosis and might be a useful tool for future trials to risk-stratify patients.