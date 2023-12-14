Medium-term follow up of active surveillance for early prostate cancer at a non-academic institution
This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16259.
Abstract
Objectives
To report oncologic outcomes of active surveillance at a single non-academic institution adopting the standardized Prostate Cancer Research International Active Surveillance (PRIAS) protocol.
Materials and methods
Competing risk analyses estimated the incidence of overall mortality, metastases, conversion to treatment and grade reclassification. The incidence of reclassification and adverse pathologic findings at radical prostatectomy were compared between patients fulfilling all PRIAS inclusion criteria versus those not fulfilling at least one.
Results
We analyzed 341 men with grade group 1 prostate cancer followed on active surveillance between 2010 and 2022. There were no prostate cancer deaths, two patients developed distant metastases and were alive at the end of the study period. The 10-year cumulative incidence of metastases was 1.9% (95% CI 0.33-6.4%). A total of 111 men were reclassified, and 127 underwent definitive treatment. Men not fulfilling at least one PRIAS inclusion criteria (n=43) had higher incidence of reclassification (subdistribution hazards ratio 1.73, 95% CI 1.07-2.81, p=0.03), but similar rates of adverse pathologic findings at radical prostatectomy.
Conclusion
Metastases in men on active surveillance at a non-academic institution are as rare as those reported in established international cohorts. Men followed without stringent inclusion criteria should be counselled of higher incidence of reclassification, and reassured they can expect rates of adverse pathologic findings comparable to those fulfilling all criteria. Therefore, active surveillance should be proposed to all men with low-grade prostate cancer regardless of whether they are followed at academic institutions or smaller community hospitals.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16259-sup-0001-supinfo.docxWord 2007 document , 34.9 KB
|
Supporting Information
|bju16259-sup-0002-FigureS1.pngPNG image, 10.5 KB
|
Supplementary Figure 1: Cumulative incidence, with 95% confidence intervals, of grade reclassification to Grade Group ≥2 in 319 men who underwent at least one biopsy after diagnosis. The composite competing event defined as either treatment without grade reclassification, non-PCa death, transition to watchful waiting. The solid line represents grade reclassification, the dashed line represents competing events.
