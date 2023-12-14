Medium-term follow up of active surveillance for early prostate cancer at a non-academic institution

Objectives To report oncologic outcomes of active surveillance at a single non-academic institution adopting the standardized Prostate Cancer Research International Active Surveillance (PRIAS) protocol.

Materials and methods Competing risk analyses estimated the incidence of overall mortality, metastases, conversion to treatment and grade reclassification. The incidence of reclassification and adverse pathologic findings at radical prostatectomy were compared between patients fulfilling all PRIAS inclusion criteria versus those not fulfilling at least one.

Results We analyzed 341 men with grade group 1 prostate cancer followed on active surveillance between 2010 and 2022. There were no prostate cancer deaths, two patients developed distant metastases and were alive at the end of the study period. The 10-year cumulative incidence of metastases was 1.9% (95% CI 0.33-6.4%). A total of 111 men were reclassified, and 127 underwent definitive treatment. Men not fulfilling at least one PRIAS inclusion criteria (n=43) had higher incidence of reclassification (subdistribution hazards ratio 1.73, 95% CI 1.07-2.81, p=0.03), but similar rates of adverse pathologic findings at radical prostatectomy.