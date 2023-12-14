BJU International
Original Article

Medium-term follow up of active surveillance for early prostate cancer at a non-academic institution

Riccardo Leni

Riccardo Leni

Department of Urology and Division of Experimental Oncology, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

These authors contributed equally to this work

Marco Roscigno

Corresponding Author

Marco Roscigno

Department of Urology, ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo, Italy

University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy

These authors contributed equally to this work

Correspondence: Marco Roscigno, MD; Department of Urology; ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII, Piazza OMS 1, 24127 Bergamo, Italy. Tel: +39 0352673428, Fax: +39 0352674888. e-mail: [email protected]
Paolo Barzaghi

Paolo Barzaghi

Department of Urology, ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo, Italy

Giovanni La Croce

Giovanni La Croce

Department of Urology, ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo, Italy

Michele Catellani

Michele Catellani

Department of Urology, ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo, Italy

Antonino Saccà

Antonino Saccà

Department of Urology, ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo, Italy

Mario de Angelis

Mario de Angelis

Department of Urology and Division of Experimental Oncology, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Francesco Montorsi

Francesco Montorsi

Department of Urology and Division of Experimental Oncology, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Alberto Briganti

Alberto Briganti

Department of Urology and Division of Experimental Oncology, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Luigi Filippo Da Pozzo

Luigi Filippo Da Pozzo

Department of Urology, ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo, Italy

University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy

First published: 14 December 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16259

Abstract

Objectives

To report oncologic outcomes of active surveillance at a single non-academic institution adopting the standardized Prostate Cancer Research International Active Surveillance (PRIAS) protocol.

Materials and methods

Competing risk analyses estimated the incidence of overall mortality, metastases, conversion to treatment and grade reclassification. The incidence of reclassification and adverse pathologic findings at radical prostatectomy were compared between patients fulfilling all PRIAS inclusion criteria versus those not fulfilling at least one.

Results

We analyzed 341 men with grade group 1 prostate cancer followed on active surveillance between 2010 and 2022. There were no prostate cancer deaths, two patients developed distant metastases and were alive at the end of the study period. The 10-year cumulative incidence of metastases was 1.9% (95% CI 0.33-6.4%). A total of 111 men were reclassified, and 127 underwent definitive treatment. Men not fulfilling at least one PRIAS inclusion criteria (n=43) had higher incidence of reclassification (subdistribution hazards ratio 1.73, 95% CI 1.07-2.81, p=0.03), but similar rates of adverse pathologic findings at radical prostatectomy.

Conclusion

Metastases in men on active surveillance at a non-academic institution are as rare as those reported in established international cohorts. Men followed without stringent inclusion criteria should be counselled of higher incidence of reclassification, and reassured they can expect rates of adverse pathologic findings comparable to those fulfilling all criteria. Therefore, active surveillance should be proposed to all men with low-grade prostate cancer regardless of whether they are followed at academic institutions or smaller community hospitals.