Gynaecological Organ Involvement in Females Undergoing Radical Cystectomy: A Multi-Centre Study
This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16268.
Objective
To report the incidence of malignancy in gynaecological organs removed during radical cystectomy (RC).