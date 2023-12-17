BJU International
Gynaecological Organ Involvement in Females Undergoing Radical Cystectomy: A Multi-Centre Study

Niyati Lobo

Corresponding Author

Niyati Lobo

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Surrey, UK

Correspondence: Niyati Lobo, Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Egerton Road, Guildford, Surrey, UK, GU2 7XX, Tel: 01483 571122. Email address: e-mail: [email protected]Search for more papers by this author
Leshanth Uthayanan

Leshanth Uthayanan

St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Santiago Uribe-Lewis

Santiago Uribe-Lewis

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Surrey, UK

Rami Issa

Rami Issa

St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Andrea Tay

Andrea Tay

St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Ramesh Thurairaja

Ramesh Thurairaja

Guy's and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Raj Nair

Raj Nair

Guy's and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Muhammad Shamim Khan

Muhammad Shamim Khan

Guy's and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Murthy Kusuma

Murthy Kusuma

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Surrey, UK

Wissam Abou Chedid

Wissam Abou Chedid

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Surrey, UK

Dimitrios Moschonas

Dimitrios Moschonas

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Surrey, UK

Simon Woodhams

Simon Woodhams

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Surrey, UK

Michael Swinn

Michael Swinn

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Surrey, UK

Krishna Patil

Krishna Patil

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Surrey, UK

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, Surrey, UK

First published: 17 December 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16268

Objective

To report the incidence of malignancy in gynaecological organs removed during radical cystectomy (RC).