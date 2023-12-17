BJU International
Accepted Articles
Original Article

Long-term outcomes and cost savings of office fulguration of papillary Ta low-grade bladder cancer

Christian Vitug

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital, Sinai Health System, Toronto, ON, Canada

Equal contributions

Katherine Lajkosz

Department of Biostatistics. University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Julian Chavarriaga

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital, Sinai Health System, Toronto, ON, Canada

Divisions of Urology and Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Andres Llano

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital, Sinai Health System, Toronto, ON, Canada

Shayan Din

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital, Sinai Health System, Toronto, ON, Canada

Eunice Villegas

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital, Sinai Health System, Toronto, ON, Canada

Cynthia Kuk

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital, Sinai Health System, Toronto, ON, Canada

Divisions of Urology and Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Amy Chan

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital, Sinai Health System, Toronto, ON, Canada

Bruce Gao

Divisions of Urology and Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Otto Hemminiki

Divisions of Urology and Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Dhiral Kot

Divisions of Urology and Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Jimmy Misurka

Divisions of Urology and Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Theodorus H van der Kwast

Department of Pathology. University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Christopher Wallis

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital, Sinai Health System, Toronto, ON, Canada

Michael AS Jewett

Divisions of Urology and Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Mark S Soloway

Division of Urology, Memorial Physician Group, Memorial Healthcare System, Hollywood, FL, USA

Neil E Fleshner

Divisions of Urology and Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Girish S Kulkarni

Divisions of Urology and Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Alexandre R Zlotta

Corresponding Author

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital, Sinai Health System, Toronto, ON, Canada

Divisions of Urology and Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University Health Network, Toronto, ON, Canada

Correspondence: Alexandre R Zlotta, Department of Surgery, Division of Urology, Mount Sinai Hospital, 60 Murray St. 6 floor, Room 6004 Box 19, Toronto, ON, M5T 3L9, Tel: (416) 586-4800 x3910, Fax: 416-586-8354. e-mail: [email protected]
First published: 17 December 2023
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16269

This article has been accepted for publication and undergone full peer review but has not been through the copyediting, typesetting, pagination and proofreading process, which may lead to differences between this version and the Version of Record. Please cite this article as doi:10.1111/bju.16269.

Abstract

Objectives

Recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) which carries a considerable economic burden, is primarily managed by transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). Office-based fulguration (OF) under local anesthesia for small, recurrent, pTa low grade (LG) NMIBC is an attractive alternative to TURBT, avoiding the cost and risk of procedure and anesthesia but is not widely used. Long-term oncological data of patients managed with OF are lacking.

Material and methods

Out of 521 patients with primary TaLG, this retrospective study included 270 patients who underwent OF during follow-up for recurrent, small, papillary low grade appearing tumours at a University Center (University Health Network, University of Toronto, Canada). We assessed the cumulative incidence of cancer specific mortality (CSM) and disease progression (to muscle-invasive BC or metastases) as well as possible direct cost savings.

Results

In 270 patients with recurrent TaLG treated with OF, mean age was 64.9 (SD 13.3) years, 70.8% were men and 60.3% had single tumours. The mean number of OF procedures per patient was 3.1 (SD 3.2, range 1-22). Median follow-up was 10.1 years (IQR 5.8−16.2). Patients also underwent a mean of 3.6 (SD 3.0) TURBTs during follow-up in case of numerous or bulkier recurrence. 44.4% of patients never received intravesical therapy. Ten-year incidence of CSM and progression were 0% and 3.1% (95%CI: 0.8-5.4%), respectively. Direct cost savings in Ontario were estimated at $6994.14 per patient over the study follow up.

Conclusions

This study supports that properly selected patients with recurrent, apparent TaLG NMIBC can be safely managed with office fulguration under local anesthesia with occasional TURBT for larger or numerous recurrent tumours, without compromising long-term oncological outcomes. This approach could generate substantial cost-saving to health care systems, is patient-friendly and could be adopted more widely.