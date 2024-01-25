BJU International
Early View
Step-by-Step

Robot-assisted laparoscopic ureteroplasty for retrocaval ureter with three-dimensional images navigation: technique and outcomes

Xiang Wang

Xiang Wang

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Yiming Zhang

Yiming Zhang

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Zhihua Li

Zhihua Li

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Department of Nursing, Peking University First Hospital, Peking University, Beijing, China

Xinfei Li

Xinfei Li

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Silu Chen

Silu Chen

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Guanpeng Han

Guanpeng Han

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Mancheng Xia

Mancheng Xia

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Kunlin Yang

Kunlin Yang

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Liqun Zhou

Liqun Zhou

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Kai Zhang

Corresponding Author

Kai Zhang

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Correspondence: Kai Zhang and Xuesong Li, Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing 100034, China.

e-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

e-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

Xuesong Li

Corresponding Author

Xuesong Li

Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China

Institution of Urology, Peking University, Beijing, China

Beijing Key Laboratory of Urogenital Diseases (Male) Molecular Diagnosis and Treatment Center, Beijing, China

National Urological Cancer Center, Beijing, China

Correspondence: Kai Zhang and Xuesong Li, Department of Urology, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing 100034, China.

e-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

First published: 25 January 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16278

X.W., Y.Z. and Z.L. contributed equally to this work.

Abstract

 

Data Availability Statement

The data that support the findings of this study are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request.