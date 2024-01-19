Case of the Month from the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Australia: an operative approach to large renal angiomyolipoma associated with lymphangioleiomyomatosis

A 25-year-old woman was referred to our quaternary cancer centre with a 30-cm left-sided angiomyolipoma (AML), complicated by a bleed into the lesion. CT of the chest revealed small lesions consistent with lymphangioleiomyomatosis. eGFR and haemoglobin on admission was 90 (normal >90 ml/min/1.73 m 2 ) and 98 (normal 115-165 g/L), respectively. An interventional radiolist selectively embolized the arterial branches supplying the AML. An elective, open transperitoneal partial nephrectomy was performed 6 weeks later. The AML measured 30 cm with a small 3 × 3 cm area of normal renal parenchymal margin. Histopathology indicated a benign kidney lesion with a postoperative GFR of 90 (normal >90 ml/min/1.73 m 2 ). The patient was discharged on Day 5 with follow-up by the adolescent and young adult cancer services. Given the uncommon presentation of large AMLs, this case offers insight into kidney-preserving partial nephrectomy, with initial control guided by an interventional approach.

The patient was discharged at 5 days post procedure to be integrated with the adolescent and young adult cancer service. At 1- and 2-year follow-up with CT of the chest, abdomen and pelvis, there was no recurrence or residual AML. She recovered well and completed further education. Further follow-up by her GP for renal function and blood pressure was encouraged. On discussion with a high-volume AML centre, the patient is scheduled for alternating yearly surveillance ultrasonography and MRI.

An elective, open transperitoneal partial nephrectomy was successfully performed 6 weeks later, with preserved renal function. Preoperatively, the patient underwent intravenous iron infusion. A rooftop incision was made to mobilize the kidney and lesion, with the large bowel also mobilized off the mass. The 30-cm mass was connected to normal renal parenchyma by a 3 × 3 cm area of attachment to the anterior kidney. The mass was easily removed. Appropriate renorrhaphy was consequently performed using the Agarwal sliding clip technique, allowing for haemostatic control and negating the reliance on intra-corporeal hand tying [ 8 ]. A further three 2-0 monocryl sutures were used to ligate bleeding vessels for haemostasis. The total procedural time was 3 h, with a brief warm ischaemia time of 10 min.

After the uro-oncology multidisciplinary meeting, there was consensus that the mass was likely a large left AML rising off the left kidney. Despite initial concerns regarding leiomyosarcoma, radiological reassessment was deemed not suspicious, which was further supported by the sarcoma specialist team. In addition to AML and liver cysts, pulmonary cysts were found, which suggests a diagnosis of LAM. Outpatient urgent embolization of pseudoaneurysms was followed by planned partial nephrectomy. The patient was stable during her time as an outpatient, however, was informed to present to the hospital urgently if experiencing severe abdominal pains or signs of bleeding.

Laboratory investigations included urea and electrolytes, complete blood count, coagulation profiles and beta- human chorionic gonadotropin assessment. Positive findings included raised C-reactive protein and low haemoglobin levels of 230 (normal <5 mg/L) and 104 (normal 115-165 g/L), respectively. Urine microscopy was negative, with no haematuria or growth. Despite the large AML, a preoperative nuclear medicine DMSA and single-photon emission CT/CT scan highlighted a homogeneous tracer distribution in both renal cortices. Both kidneys were contributing equally to total renal function.

In an otherwise healthy young patient presenting with gastrointestinal and constitutional symptoms, differentials include splenomegaly secondary to haematological malignancies as well as leiomyosarcomas, as interpreted on CT by her initial hospital. However, her scan showed a characteristically adipose-rich AML and was re-diagnosed.

A previously healthy woman in her mid-20s, living at home with family, presented to her local hospital with 3 weeks of nonspecific gastrointestinal symptoms including early satiety, nausea and postprandial vomiting. The patient also reported constitutional symptoms of fevers, night sweats and unquantifiable but significant weight loss. Important negative findings included the absence of abdominal pain, haematuria, shortness of breath and coryzal symptoms. Initial CT scan at the local emergency department suggested poorly differentiated leiomyosarcoma, with identified lung and liver lesions reported by the patient to have been present since childhood without a clear diagnosis or significance. The patient had no significant family or social history. The patient was consequently transferred to a quaternary cancer centre for a second opinion. On review and discussion at the uro-oncology multidisciplinary meeting, the mass was assessed to be radiologically consistent with benign AML. The associated lung and liver lesions, along with the AML were all consistent with a diagnosis of lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM).

A limited number of reports [ 3 , 7 ] of large AMLs, with varying therapeutic interventions, have been identified. With the case presented here, we contribute to the current understanding of managing large AMLs.

Diagnosis of AML is dependent on correlating clinical presentation with radiological findings. High adiposity is a fundamental diagnostic criterion of classic AML, however, given the disease heterogeneity, challenges remain in diagnosing less common low adipose disease on all imaging modalities. Biopsy-based diagnosis may not be required if there is diagnostic confidence from radiological investigations, particularly in large AMLs with higher haemorrhagic risk [ 5 , 6 ].

Renal AMLs—while rare, with a prevalence of approximately 0.6% in the community—have a strong female predisposition [ 1 ] and are the most common benign tumours arising either sporadically or in correlation with genetic abnormalities [ 2 ]. From a histopathological standpoint, AMLs are a heterogeneous disease group, however, all share the common characteristics of having angiogenic, adipose and smooth muscle tissue of various degrees. Tumour size can vary and grow to be >20 cm, increasing risk of life-threatening haemorrhage [ 3 , 4 ].

Discussion

Renal AML, a type of perivascular epithelioid cell tumour, is the most common benign renal mass and is more commonly seen in women [3]. AMLs consist of adipose tissue, smooth muscle and vasculature [5]. While rare [6], large AMLs—defined as >10 cm in size [2]—are associated with an increased risk of developing haemorrhagic aneurysms [9]. Wunderlich's syndrome, characterized by hypovolaemic shock, flank pain, palpable mass and macroscopic haematuria, is a rare but potentially life-threatening complication of AML, particularly in tumours >4 cm in size [3, 4, 10]. AML develops sporadically, but 20% develop in association with autosomal dominant tuberosclerosis complex (TSC) or LAM [5].

Lymphangioleiomyomatosis is a rare disease, characterized by an uncontrolled proliferation of atypical smooth muscle cells around lymphatic channels. LAM can occur sporadically or in conjunction with TSC. Sporadic LAM affects 1 in 400 000 adult females [11, 12]. However, in the presence of TSC, LAM occurs in 30%–40% of adult females. Many patients with LAM may have pulmonary cysts with associated complications including pneumothorax, respiratory failure and chylous pleural effusions. Abdominal AMLs, including renal manifestations, are highly common in LAM secondary to TSC [13]. Typically, AML associated with LAM is also larger, confers risk of bleeding and is frequently bilateral [12]. Given AML occurs in 70%–80% of patients with TSC and has higher rates of complication, there needs to be increased genetic counselling and awareness about this disease. Patients with AML, regardless of the presence of secondary LAM, are not routinely screened for TSC according to guidelines. Young patients presenting with large AML should raise concern for underlying TSC [14].

The diagnostic evaluation of AML poses a challenge with regard to the use of all imaging modalities given the variable adiposity of different tumours. The characteristic cellular makeup of AML provides helpful markers in identifying disease on various imaging. While many AMLs appear to be hyperechogenic on ultrasonography, variants without high adipose make-up will have low echogenicity. When an AML becomes less echogenic than the renal pelvis, challenges arise in differentiating the mass from RCC. Thus, the unreliability of ultrasonography is unhelpful in diagnosing AML routinely. CT scans of abdominal AMLs, similarly to ultrasonography, look for similar characteristic traits. On assessment of abdominal CT, 40%–54% of LAM patients have adipose-rich AML with high adiposity [12]. Low adipose or calcification and haemorrhage obscuring the view of adipose tissue may prove to be a diagnostic challenge, however, several studies have suggested the importance of limiting the region of interest to increase accuracy of reporting [5, 6, 15]. While MRI is equivalent in accuracy to CT, there needs to be further research conducted in interpreting fat in renal tumours [16].

The current landscape of management for AML is dependent on size. AML is predominantly managed by active surveillance in 48% of cases, followed by surgery and embolization in 31% and 17%, respectively [17]. Large AMLs, or smaller AMLs with associated aneurysms >5 mm, are monitored via ultrasonography twice yearly for growth and vascularity [6, 12, 17]. However, if there are clinical changes and compression of surrounding organs, surgical approaches should be considered [17]. Treatment by renal artery embolization and partial nephrectomy is also considered for haemorrhagic AMLs. In a pooled analysis of 441 patients with AML, embolization alone led to a lower freedom-from-reoperation rate of 49.2%, particularly for large tumours (>8 cm) [17, 18]. Beyond traditional approaches, two prospective open-label trials assessed the mammalian target or rapamycin inhibitor, sirolimus, to be effective in reducing AML volume in patients with LAM [19, 20]. Due to the uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of haemostatic control, sirolimus is only considered in patients who are not amenable to partial nephrectomy and embolization.

There has been limited reporting of large renal AMLs [3, 7] and further investigations will be needed to quantify long-term disease progression. In summary, large renal AMLs are related to genetic abnormalities, requiring further patient counselling and investigation. For patients with large AMLs that are often symptomatic, careful operative planning and follow-up is required to achieve optimal outcomes (Figs 1-3).

Fig. 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint (A) Preoperative chest, abdomen and pelvic CT (coronal axis) of large renal angiomyolipoma (AML). (B) Preoperative chest, abdomen and pelvic CT (axial axis) of large renal AML. (C) Reconstruction of the kidneys at renal hilum with AML visualized. (D) DMSA scan of the kidneys illustrating homogeneous tracer distribution in renal cortices.

Fig. 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint (A) Intraoperative photograph of angiomyolipoma (AML) with vascular branches identified. (B) Removal of the AML at the top of the image with ureter, renal artery and vein, identified by vessel loops (blue). (C) AML retrieved and measured size.

Fig. 3 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint (A) Renorrhaphy performed with an Agarwal sliding clip technique. (B) Completed renorrhaphy with mesh for haemostatic control.

Learning Points AMLs associated with LAM, while still benign, have a high risk of rupturing pseudoaneurysms and should undergo regular surveillance.

AML and LAM may often be associated with genetic abnormalities, such as TSC, requiring further chromosomal investigations and relevant counselling.

AML can often be mistaken for leiomyosarcoma and should be discussed at uro-oncological multidisciplinary meetings.

Embolization prior to excision of arteriovenous malformation, regardless of partial or radical nephrectomy, will allow for controlled bleeding and reduce haemorrhage.