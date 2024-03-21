BJU International
Early View
Research Letter
Open Access

How can we reduce morbidity after robot-assisted radical cystectomy with intracorporeal neobladder? A report on postoperative complications by the European Association of Urology Robotic Urology Section Scientific Working Group

Francesco Pellegrino

Francesco Pellegrino

Division of Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Department of Urology, Karolinska University Hospital, Solna, Sweden

Department of Urology, La Croix du Sud Hospital, Quint Fonsegrives, France

Alberto Martini

Alberto Martini

Department of Molecular Medicine and Surgery, Karolinska institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Ugo Giovanni Falagario

Corresponding Author

Ugo Giovanni Falagario

Department of Urology and Organ Transplantation, University of Foggia, Foggia, Italy

Department of Urology, Clinique Saint Augustin, Bordeaux, France

Correspondence: Ugo Giovanni Falagario, K1 Molekylär medicin och kirurgi, K1 MMK Urologi, 171 76 Stockholm, Sweden.

e-mail: [email protected]

Juhana Rautiola

Juhana Rautiola

Department of Urology, La Croix du Sud Hospital, Quint Fonsegrives, France

Antonio Russo

Antonio Russo

Department of Urology, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Department of Urology, Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Laura S Mertens

Laura S Mertens

Oncological Urology, IRCCS Veneto Institute of Oncology, Padua, Italy

Luca Di Gianfrancesco

Luca Di Gianfrancesco

Department of Urology, OLV Hospital, Aalst, Belgium

Carlo Andrea Bravi

Carlo Andrea Bravi

Orsi Academy, Ghent, Belgium

Department of Urology, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Department of Urology and Pediatric Urology, Saarland University, Homburg/Saar, Germany

Jonathan Vollemaere

Jonathan Vollemaere

Department of Urology, Urologic Oncology and Robot-assisted Surgery, St. Antonius Hospital, Gronau, Germany

Muhammad Abdeen

Muhammad Abdeen

Department of Urology, Urologic Oncology and Robot-assisted Surgery, St. Antonius Hospital, Gronau, Germany

Marco Moschini

Marco Moschini

Division of Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Department of Urology, Karolinska University Hospital, Solna, Sweden

Mikolaj Mendrek

Mikolaj Mendrek

Department of Urology, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim University Hospital, Trondheim, Norway

Eirik Kjøbli

Eirik Kjøbli

Department of Urology, Alfried Krupp Krankenhaus, Essen, Germany

Stephan Buse

Stephan Buse

Department of Urology, Rijnstate Hospital, Arnhem, The Netherlands

Carl Wijburg

Carl Wijburg

Department of Urology, International Center of Oncology, Casablanca, Morocco

Alae Touzani

Alae Touzani

Department of Urology, University of Verona, Verona, Italy

Department of Molecular Medicine and Surgery, Karolinska institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Guillaume Ploussard

Guillaume Ploussard

Department of Molecular Medicine and Surgery, Karolinska institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Alessandro Antonelli

Alessandro Antonelli

Department of Urology, University Hospital Basel, Basel, Switzerland

Laura Schwenk

Laura Schwenk

Department of Urology, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire Urological Cancer Centre, Lister Hospital, Stevenage, UK

Jan Ebbing

Jan Ebbing

Department of Urology, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire Urological Cancer Centre, Lister Hospital, Stevenage, UK

Nikhil Vasdev

Nikhil Vasdev

Department of Urology, Cantonal Hospital Winterthur, Winterthur, Switzerland

Gabriel Froelicher

Gabriel Froelicher

Department of Urology, Koç University School of Medicine, Istanbul, Turkey

Hubert John

Hubert John

Department of Urology, Koç University School of Medicine, Istanbul, Turkey

Abdullah Erdem Canda

Abdullah Erdem Canda

RMK AIMES (Rahmi M. Koç Academy of Interventional Medicine, Education and Simulation), Istanbul, Turkey

Department of Urology, American Hospital, Istanbul, Turkey

Mevlana Derya Balbay

Mevlana Derya Balbay

Department of Urology, Vinzenz Hospital, Hannover, Germany

RMK AIMES (Rahmi M. Koç Academy of Interventional Medicine, Education and Simulation), Istanbul, Turkey

Marcel Stoll

Marcel Stoll

Department of Urology, Ghent University Hospital, Ghent, Belgium

Sebastian Edeling

Sebastian Edeling

Department of Urology, Ghent University Hospital, Ghent, Belgium

Camille Berquin

Camille Berquin

Department of Urology, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Charles Van Praet

Charles Van Praet

Department of Urology, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Sami-Ramzi Leyh-Bannurah

Sami-Ramzi Leyh-Bannurah

Department of Urology, St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim University Hospital, Trondheim, Norway

Stefan Siemer

Stefan Siemer

Department of Urology, Urologic Oncology and Robot-assisted Surgery, St. Antonius Hospital, Gronau, Germany

Michael Stoeckle

Michael Stoeckle

Department of Urology, Urologic Oncology and Robot-assisted Surgery, St. Antonius Hospital, Gronau, Germany

Alexander Mottrie

Alexander Mottrie

Orsi Academy, Ghent, Belgium

Department of Urology, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Frederiek D'Hondt

Frederiek D'Hondt

Orsi Academy, Ghent, Belgium

Department of Urology, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Alessandro Crestani

Alessandro Crestani

Department of Urology, OLV Hospital, Aalst, Belgium

Angelo Porreca

Angelo Porreca

Department of Urology, OLV Hospital, Aalst, Belgium

Alberto Briganti

Alberto Briganti

Division of Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Department of Urology, Karolinska University Hospital, Solna, Sweden

Francesco Montorsi

Francesco Montorsi

Division of Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy

Department of Urology, Karolinska University Hospital, Solna, Sweden

Hendrik van der Poel

Hendrik van der Poel

Oncological Urology, IRCCS Veneto Institute of Oncology, Padua, Italy

Department of Urology, AZ Maria Middelares Hospital, Ghent, Belgium

Karel Dacaestecker

Karel Dacaestecker

Department of Urology, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA

Richard Gaston

Richard Gaston

Department of Urology, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Abolfazl Hosseini

Abolfazl Hosseini

Department of Urology, La Croix du Sud Hospital, Quint Fonsegrives, France

N. Peter Wiklund

N. Peter Wiklund

Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Department of Urology and Organ Transplantation, University of Foggia, Foggia, Italy

on behalf of the Scientific Working Group of the Robotic Urology Section of the European Association of Urology

the Scientific Working Group of the Robotic Urology Section of the European Association of Urology

First published: 21 March 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16283

Abbreviations

  • ASA
  • American Society of Anesthesiologists
  • EAU
  • European Association of Urology
  • IQR
  • interquartile range
  • nadjT
  • neoadjuvant therapy
  • RARC
  • robot-assisted radical cystectomy

    • Robot-assisted radical cystectomy (RARC) is a technically challenging procedure associated with high overall postoperative morbidity [1, 2]. Relative to other forms of urinary diversion, neobladder reconstruction is associated with a higher complication rate [3]. As low morbidity represents one of the pivotal surgical outcomes, efforts must be focused on minimizing the morbidity rate. To achieve this goal, it is crucial to understand the most common complications associated with RARC to allow surgeons to take action to prevent their occurrence. To the best of our knowledge, only a few studies have evaluated the type of complications that may occur after RARC with intracorporeal neobladder, and the generalizability of their results is limited [1-5]. Previous studies have reported complications from small single-institution or single-surgeon series of patients who underwent RARC with either extracorporeal or intracorporeal neobladder, or did not use standardized criteria to report complications [6]. The present study aimed to characterize the type of complications occurring after RARC with intracorporeal neobladder in order to improve peri-operative management, highlight areas of need for future studies and, ultimately, reduce RARC morbidity.

    On behalf of the European Association of Urology (EAU) Robotic Urology Section Scientific Working Group, we created a multi-institutional database of 980 patients who underwent RARC and intracorporeal neobladder at 16 high-volume European centres between 2003 and 2022. All patients with incomplete information on postoperative outcomes were excluded. Our final population included 858 individuals. The surgical technique was previously described [7]. Postoperative outcomes were collected according to the EAU recommendations (11/14 criteria; Table S1) [6]. Complications were scored using the Clavien–Dindo classification system, grouped by type and severity (severe: Clavien–Dindo score ≥3), and divided into early (<30 days) and late (31–90 days). We compared the type of complication between patients who received and those who did not receive neoadjuvant therapy (nadjT) using Fisher's exact test. Finally, by using a multivariable logistic regression model, we evaluated if the rate of complications was associated with amount of surgical experience of each centre (coded as the total number of RARCs with intracorporeal neobladder performed in that centre before the patient operation) or operating time after accounting for potential confounders (age, body mass index [BMI], American Society of Anesthesiologists [ASA] score, sex, preoperative T stage, and nadjT).

    The majority of patients were male (87%), healthy (76% had an ASA score ≤2), and had muscle-invasive tumours (55%; Table S2). The median (interquartile range [IQR]) age at surgery and median (IQR) BMI were 64 years (58, 69) years and 26 (23.8, 28.4) kg/m2, respectively. Almost all patients underwent pelvic lymphadenectomy (98%). The neobladder reconstruction technique was the Studer/Wiklund in 557 patients (65%), S pouch in 16 (1.9%), Gaston in 163 (19%), vescica ileale Padovana in 102 (12%) and Hautmann in 20 (2.3%). The median (IQR) operating time was 366 (300, 440) min and the urinary diversion time was 166 min. The median (IQR) length of stay was 10 (7, 15) days (Table S3). Overall, 514 (60%) and 223 patients (26%) experienced at least one complication and at least one severe complication within 3 months, respectively. One patient died within 1 month due to a complication (sepsis), and six patients died between 2 and 3 months after surgery (two from thromboembolic events, one from sepsis and three from cancer progression). Overall, 13 (1.5%) and 28 patients (3%) required intra-operative and postoperative blood transfusion, respectively. The rate of complications was highest in the first month post-surgery (early 52% vs late 20%). UTI was the most common complication at both time points (early: 20%, late: 10%; Fig. 1, Table S4). The most common early complications after UTI were paralytic ileus (10%) and urinary leakage/fistula (9%). The most frequent late complications after UTI were ureteric stricture (3%) and urinary leakage/fistula (2%). Although UTI was the most common occurrence, this was not severe in the majority of cases (Fig. 1, Table S4). Urinary leakage/fistula and urinary device complication (defined as mispositioning or obstruction of the bladder catheter and/or ureteric stents) were the most common severe early complications, whereas ureteric stricture and lymphocele/lymphorrea were the most common severe late complications.

    Fig. 1
    Distribution of early (a) and late (b) complications of patients who underwent robot-assisted radical cystectomy and intracorporeal neobladder reconstruction. Overall and severe (Clavien–Dindo grade ≥3) complications are reported in blue and red, respectively. UD, urinary device; VTE, venous thromboembolism.

    Among female patients, the most common early complications were UTI (20%), urinary leakage/fistula (7%) and paralytic ileus (6.5%), whereas the most common late complications were UTI (9%), ureteric stricture (3%) and urinary leakage/fistula (3%).

    Approximately half of the population received nadjT (48%; Table S5). There were no significant differences in the rate of overall (59% vs 60%; P = 0.8) and severe (26% vs 26%; P > 0.9) complications between patients who received and those who did not receive nadjT. However, the rates of fever of unknown origin and paralytic ileus were significantly higher in the nadjT group (fever of unknown origin: 9% vs 4%, P = 0.012; paralytic ileus: 13% vs 7%, P = 0.008). On multivariable analysis, the centre's surgical experience was inversely associated with both overall (odds ratio [OR] 0.97, 95% CI 0.94, 0.99) and severe complications (OR 0.97, 95% CI 0.93, 1.00) after accounting for potential confounders (Table S6). By contrast, operating time was associated only with overall complications (OR 1.03, 95% CI 1.02, 1.05; Table S7).

    In the present study, we evaluated complications after RARC with intracorporeal neobladder. Our findings have several clinical implications. First, despite the rate of complications decreasing with increasing centre experience (multivariable analysis results), probably as a reflection of surgical learning and improvement in surgical technique, our results highlight a high overall rate of complications after RARC. This study therefore supports the need for future efforts aimed at improving surgical technique and peri-operative management. In particular, investigations are needed to improve bowel function recovery and ureteric-neobladder anastomosis, which, as emerged in our results, is frequently affected by leakage or stenosis. In the meantime, our findings could be used for modifying the peri-operative management of these patients. The enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocol was implemented in an effort to reduce some of these complications (e.g., paralytic ileus) [8] and should therefore be applied in clinical practice. Regarding the high incidence of urinary leakage/fistula, clinicians should consider performing a leakage test before removing stents and bladder catheters. Overall, UTI was the most common complication, although often not severe. Thus, performing a urine test and/or urine culture before surgery could be useful to prevent the incidence of this occurrence. Our results also underline the importance of careful management of the urinary device. Indeed, mispositioning or obstruction of the urinary device was one of the most common early severe complications. Finally, clinicians should be aware that the incidence of fever of unknown origin and paralytic ileus is higher in patients who received nadjT.

    Despite several strengths, this study has some limitations. First, all patients underwent surgery at a tertiary referral centre with significant experience in robotic surgery. Second, the complication rate may be underestimated as it was based on the presence of condition codes, with the absence of such a record taken to indicate the absence of complications. However, it is important to note that our focus was on the most common type of complication following RARC and intracorporeal neobladder, and this aspect may be less affected by the aforementioned limitation compared to the overall rate of complications. Indeed, we can speculate that all types of complications were underestimated equally. Finally, because the follow-up was relatively short, the incidence of some late complications (e.g., ureteric stricture) may be underestimated.

    To conclude, our results provide useful information for improving the management of patients who underwent RARC with intracorporeal neobladder. Moreover, our findings point to the need for future studies aimed at optimizing RARC and intracorporeal neobladder and reducing the incidence of complications following surgery.

    Disclosure of Interests

    Alberto Martini and Guillaume Ploussard own equity in Oltre Medical Consulting, LLC, Toulouse, France.