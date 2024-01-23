Indocyanine green in minimally and maximally invasive genitourinary cancer surgery

Abbreviations

AI artificial intelligence ICG indocyanine green

Introduction Initially developed during World War II for colour imaging, indocyanine green (ICG) is an injectable, highly water soluble dye with fluorescent properties when examined under near-infrared light [1]. With low rates of complication, ICG was re-purposed for medical use in the 1960s [1]. ICG binds with β-lipoproteins, particularly albumin abundantly found in the lymphatic system. Initial fluorescence can be identified 5 min after injection and allows up to 60 min of visualisation [1]. Allowing for intraoperative dynamic visualisation of local anatomy, blood supply and lymphatic drainage, ICG can be observed with the FireFly setting on the Da Vinci Xi robot (The da Vinci® System Firefly fluorescence imaging; Intuitive Surgical Inc., Sunnyvale, CA, USA) or SPY-PHI camera in open surgery (SPY-Portable Handheld Imager; SPY-PHI; Stryker, Kalamazoo, MI, USA). With a large volume of pelvic and genitourinary cancer resections having ureteric involvement and requiring lymphovascular assessment, ICG is becoming a common tool in the urologists’ intraoperative toolbox for both minimally and maximally invasive surgery.

Partial Nephrectomy The intravenous administration of ICG at the time of selective clamping of renal artery branches can improve the accuracy and consequent operative outcomes in partial nephrectomies by reducing warm ischaemia time. After ICG administration and arterial clamping, a lack of fluorescence in tumour tissue confirms adequate ligation of tumour arterial supply. Clear demarcation between non-perfused and perfused tissue allows for precise margins to be obtained during excision, improving oncological outcomes (Fig. 1A). Additionally, the use of ICG has the potential to reduce blood loss in malignant renal cell cancers without increasing positive surgical margins [2]. In comparison to intraoperative ultrasonography techniques, ICG may provide a similar delineation between tumour and renal parenchyma, complementing the use of intraoperative ultrasonography. Fig. 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Diverse applications of ICG; (A) the clear demarcation between non-perfused tissue (including tumour) and fluorescent, perfused tissue can be visualised; (B) fluorescent confirmation of the sentinel node during biopsy. The node is interrogated further with the gamma probe before excision; (C, D) fluorescent, well-perfused distal ureters prior to reimplantation during an open total pelvic exenteration; (E) intraureteric ICG clearly visualised within a ureter during a robot-assisted colorectal operation.

Penile Cancer Staging Penile cancer requires early lymph node histopathology as a ‘gold standard’ for staging, as imaging is inadequate to detect microscopic and impalpable metastasis [3]. Injected ICG offers a visual representation of lymphatic drainage of the penis (Fig. 1B), thus improving accuracy with sentinel node biopsies under vision. Importantly, the number of inguinal node metastasis in penile cancer is a direct prognostic marker, highlighting the importance of accurate excision [3]. Penile cancer sentinel node biopsies have a high rate of false negatives. In comparison to the traditional use of methylene blue dye and lymphoscintigraphy, ICG offers improved nodal visualisation and has the potential to negate the use of gamma detector probes. In combination, ICG and lymphoscintigraphy offers a significantly improved rate of sentinel node visualisation compared to methylene blue dye alone (95% vs 56%, difference of 39% [95% CI 43–36%], P < 0.001) during sentinel node biopsy, improving reliability of the operation [3]. Furthermore, ICG in the context of robot-assisted inguinal lymph node dissections improves overall lymph node yield without an associated increase in postoperative complications [3]. Subsequently, increased accuracy leads to improved prognostic staging in patients with penile cancer.

Major Intra-Abdominal Oncological Surgery Major pelvic cancer surgeries, such as total pelvic exenteration or open cytoreductive surgery, carry a high risk of ureteric injury. To minimise this risk, open operations commonly require ureteric stenting to provide tactile feedback on ureter position and structural integrity [4]. Given laparoscopic operations have minimal tactile feedback, ICG can greatly improve visual confirmation of ureteric position within the abdomen (Fig. 1C,D). Besides reducing iatrogenic injury, retrograde intraureteric ICG, albeit uncommonly used, can negate the need for stenting the whole ureter, reducing the risk of iatrogenic ureter injury during stent placement [5]. However, surgical expertise and patient-centred decision making is required in balancing the risks of preoperative stent placement and retrograde intraureteric ICG alone. Similar utility is seen in robot-assisted colorectal and genitourinary surgery for identification of ureters (Fig. 1E).

Ureteric Reimplantation and Ileal Conduit Formation Another novel application for intravenous ICG involves evaluation of ileal blood flow before and after harvesting for conduit formation. Similarly, intravenous ICG allows for evaluation of distal ureter perfusion and integrity prior to reimplantation. Intraoperative anastomotic optimisation of tissue perfusion by initial and subsequent assessment could potentially reduce the risk of anastomotic complications such as obstruction, urine leak, and long-term stricture risks. Given the necessity to preserve functional outcomes in patients undergoing major pelvic surgery, ICG may play a vital role in reducing serious surgical complications which may require nephrostomy and stent insertion, future re-operation, and ultimately improve postoperative quality of life.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supplementation of Intraoperative Perfusion Given ICG is predominantly used as a qualitative measurement with no distinct measurement for fluorescent intensity, there are suggestions for the incorporation of AI to assist in differentiating minute, intraoperative changes. AI may complement surgeon observation and quantify dynamic changes of ICG fluorescent intensity to highlight underlying tissue-specific patterns [6]. With integration of any new technology, particularly in AI and deep learning algorithms, caution must be upheld to ensure patient outcomes and safety are in fact improved.

Conclusion In the landscape of contemporary genitourinary surgery, ICG continues to play a crucial role in improving surgical outcomes. By examining its application in both open and minimally invasive procedures, we demonstrate ICG's pivotal role in optimising visualisation and decision-making. In open genitourinary and pelvic cancer surgeries, ICG enhances precision by facilitating vessel identification and assessing tissue perfusion. Likewise, in minimally invasive techniques, ICG's utility to enhance visualisation proves invaluable with potential for future AI integrations. The dynamic insights into blood flow and tissue perfusion offered by ICG contribute to improved outcomes and should be considered in complex surgical planning.

Disclosure of Interests All authors declare there are no existing, relevant conflicts in respect to this article.