Lessons from a population-based bladder cancer registry: exploring why survival is not improving

Globally, the incidence of bladder cancer is decreasing to a greater extent in patients aged <75 years than in patients aged ≥75 years [ 4 ]. Similarly, bladder cancer mortality has reduced more in younger patients than in older patients. Given that age is the most important risk factor for bladder cancer development and survival, and there is a worldwide trend towards aging populations, it is concerning that older people may not have ready access to bladder cancer treatments [ 6 - 9 ].

Australia, like many more economically developed countries, has seen an increase in cancer survival generally [ 1 , 2 ]. Bladder cancer appears to be an outlier in this trend, with evidence of decreasing survival in Australia [ 2 , 3 ]. The fall in survival appears counterintuitive given that there has been a reduction in age-standardized mortality for bladder cancer in the region [ 4 ]. A lack of survival improvement has been reported elsewhere in Australia, and in Northern Europe [ 2 , 5 ].

To assess bladder cancer survival over time, we used Cox proportional hazards modelling. We adjusted for confounding factors that may affect survival estimates, including age at diagnosis, sex, year of diagnosis, histopathological type, and SEIFA category. To assess bladder cancer-specific causes of death we performed competing risk regression with Fine-Grey modelling and cumulative incidence plots.

Survival was measured from the recorded date of diagnosis to the first of either date of death or a censor date of 31 December 2020. Seven patients had missing cause-of-death data and were excluded from analysis of cause of death.

To further explore if changes in incidence were related to changes in the population age structure, we plotted the annual crude incidence for each age category by the total population for each year in each age category.

To assess the incidence of bladder cancer over time we first calculated crude incidence using the number of diagnosed cases and the reported South Australian population. To calculate the age-standardized incidence we used the direct method and the 2001 Australian Standard Population [ 10 , 13 ]. Annual percent change with 95% CIs was calculated and joinpoint modelling was used to assess changes in incidence [ 14 ]. Loess smoothing was applied to trend lines.

Data were collected at the tumour level, therefore, patients were duplicated if they had recurrent bladder tumours or upstaging from non-invasive to invasive cancer. For the demographic and incidence analysis, duplicates were removed. Non-invasive cancer data in the early years of the registry were not collected in full and therefore incidence trends were not analysed for non-invasive bladder cancers. For analysis of survival, the time from diagnosis to death from the first non-invasive tumour for each patient was used. Due to the incomplete collection of non-invasive tumours in the registry's early years, the time of diagnosis of patients' first invasive tumour was used when patients had both non-invasive and invasive tumours recorded.

The International Classification of Diseases for Oncology, third edition (ICD-O-3) criteria were used to classify cancer site, morphology, stage and grade at diagnosis [ 11 ]. In this study, ‘invasion’ was based on the translation of ICD-O-3 to TNM staging and therefore we will use ‘non-invasive’ to describe both carcinoma in situ and pTa tumours and ‘invasive’ for tumours of stage ≥pT1. Data from all bladder cancer diagnoses between 1977 and 2020 were extracted from the registry and tabulated by invasive and non-invasive status with categories for age, histology, socioeconomic disadvantage using Socio-Economic Indexes for Areas (SEIFA) quintiles, sex and survival, reported as n (%). The SEIFA system was developed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics to score areas according to relative socioeconomic advantage and disadvantage [ 12 ].

In January 2023, data were extracted from the South Australian Cancer Registry (SACR), a state-wide registry that has collected data since 1977. The registry covers the state of South Australia, which has an estimated population of 1.8 million, with notification of cancer diagnoses to the registry mandated by law [ 10 ]. The SACR stores diagnosis data, age at diagnosis, sex, place of residence, date of death, and cause of death. The SACR is linked with South Australia's Births, Deaths and Marriages registry and periodically to the National Death Index.

Confounding factors were tested with Cox proportional hazards modelling, including change in sex distribution, change in histological type and change in distribution of socioeconomic disadvantage over the study period (Table S10 ). Female sex was associated with lower survival as determined by Cox proportional hazard modelling. Despite histology type and sex being important factors in survival outcomes, Cox modelling showed that they did not contribute to the change in 5-year survival rates for invasive bladder cancer reported over the study period.

The risk of non-bladder cancer-specific death decreased throughout the study period for those diagnosed with invasive cancer, with a sub-HR of 0.50 (95% CI 0.43 to 0.58) for those diagnosed in 2010–2019 compared to the period 1977–1979 (Table S8 ). Older people were more likely to die from a non-bladder cancer cause than younger patients.

Competing risk regression modelling showed that there was no change in bladder cancer-specific deaths over time (Table S6 ), however, after adjusting for the increasing age at diagnosis, a decrease in bladder cancer-specific deaths was observed (Table S7 ). The risk of a bladder cancer-specific death from invasive cancer was higher with increasing age, with a sub-HR of 2.40 (95% CI 1.33 to 2.15) for patients aged ≥80 years compared to patients aged <50 years (Table S7 ).

Patients diagnosed with invasive bladder at the age of >80 years had a bladder cancer-specific death rate of 45.0% 5 years after diagnosis, whilst 28.8% died from non-bladder cancer causes (Figs S4 and S5 ). Among patients aged 70–79 years with invasive bladder cancer, bladder cancer-specific death was observed in 33.2% at 5 years, while in those aged 60–69 years this figure was 26.7% and for those aged 50–59 years it was 24.8%.

Overall survival for invasive bladder cancer only improved for patients in the age category 70–79 years, as demonstrated by Cox proportional hazards modelling (Table S5 ). The overall survival trend for invasive bladder cancer was found to be increasing for patients aged 60–69 years and those >80 years, however, this was not statistically significant. The overall survival trend for patients aged 50–59 years was found to be decreasing, however, this trend was not statistically significant.

The incidence of invasive bladder cancer in patients aged >80 years saw an annual percentage change of 3.3% (95% CI 2.1 to 4.6), from 1.3 cases per 100 000 in 1977 to 6.0 per 100 000 in 2020 (Fig. S2 ). There was no statistically significant change in annual percentage change in crude incidence for other age groups (Table S3 and Fig. S3 ).

Between 1977 and 1980 the mean age at time of invasive bladder cancer diagnosis was 68.1 years and this increased to 75.5 years between 2015 and 2020 (Fig. S1 ). Between 1980 and 1984 the mean age at diagnosis for non-invasive bladder tumours was 64.3 years and this increased to 72.3 years between 2015 and 2020.

Kaplan–Meier and Cox proportional hazards modelling showed that invasive bladder cancer survival decreased with age (Fig. 3 and Table 2 ). Overall survival was negatively correlated with increasing age with an HR for death of 4.90 for patients aged 70–79 years compared to those aged <50 years (95% CI 4.04 to 5.94; P < 0.001). Patients aged >80 years had an HR for death of 9.07 (95% CI 7.46 to 11.0; P < 0.001). Cox proportional hazards modelling for invasive bladder cancer showed that, after adjusting for the increasing age at diagnosis across the decades of diagnosis, overall survival improved, with an HR of 0.85 (95% CI 0.76 to 0.94) for those diagnosed after 2010 compared to those diagnosed in the period 1977–1979.

Five-year overall survival for invasive bladder cancer decreased from 56% to 43% over the study period (Fig. 2 ). Cox proportional hazards modelling showed that the hazard ratio [HR] for death for patients with an invasive bladder cancer diagnosis made between 2010 and 2019 was 1.22 (95% CI 1.09 to 1.35) compared to diagnoses made between 1977 and 1979 ( P < 0.001; Table S1 ). For non-invasive bladder cancer, 5-year survival was 75% in 1982 and 76% in 2015 with no change in the HR based on decade of diagnosis according to Cox proportional hazards modelling (Table S2 ).

In 2020, 275 diagnoses of invasive bladder cancer were made in South Australia, an increase from 159 in 1977. The age-standardized incidence of invasive bladder cancer decreased from 7.20 cases per 100 000 people in 1977 to 5.85 cases per 100 000 in 2020, with a nadir of 4.87 in 2004 (Fig. 1 ). Annual percentage change analysis describes a breakpoint at the year 1990 for change of incidence trajectory, with a change between 1977 and 1990 of −9.5% (95% CI −14.5 to −4.3) and +1.0% (95% CI −0.8 to 2.8) between 1990 and 2020.

Over the study period, 15 820 patients were diagnosed with bladder cancer, 8356 of whom had invasive bladder cancer. Patients aged ≥70 years made up 65.8% of invasive bladder cancer diagnoses (Table 1 ). Urothelial carcinoma made up 90.4% of pT1 and above tumours and 99.4% of carcinoma in situ and pTa tumours. The median time between diagnosis of invasive cancer and death was 2.8 years, compared to 7.1 years for non-invasive tumours ( P < 0.001). Men were more commonly diagnosed with bladder cancer than women, with a 3:1 ratio.

Discussion

The crude number of invasive bladder cancer cases in South Australia has increased since 1977, but age-standardized incidence has decreased due to an aging population. Overall survival from invasive bladder cancer decreased over the study period, during which non-invasive bladder cancer survival remained stable. We have demonstrated that the decreasing invasive bladder cancer survival resulted from an increase in mean age at diagnosis, from 68 years between 1977 and 1980 to 76 years between 2015 and 2020.

Incidence The age-standardized incidence of invasive bladder cancer has decreased since 1977. The decreasing age-standardized incidence possibly reflects a reduction in smoking in Australia from 35% in the 1980s to 11% in 2019 [16, 17]. Occupational exposure to bladder cancer carcinogens in Australia has likely decreased over the past 55 years as the workforce has shifted to tertiary industries from primary and secondary industries, in which carcinogen exposure is higher [18]. Figure 1 shows a decrease in age-standardized incidence between 1977 and 1991 and then a gradual increase until 2020. Further statistical analysis of incidence changes using the state population structure over time, instead of the 2001 Australian standard population, shows that, in each age group, there was no statistically significant change in crude incidence. Instead, the increase in age-standardized incidence from 1991 to 2020 was probably attributable to the increase in the number of older people living in the state, to a greater extent than factored in for the 2001 Australian population. It is also possible that the decrease in age-standardized incidence between 1977 and 1991 may have resulted from a change in coding practice, with more tumours being described as ‘invasive’ in the earlier years of the registry.

Increasing Age at Diagnosis of Bladder Cancer Patients diagnosed with bladder cancer aged >80 years were the only age group with a statistically significant increase in crude incidence over the study period, with an average yearly increase of 3.3%. South Australia's population aged >80 years increased from 22 181 in 1977 to 87 370 in 2019. After adjusting for the change in state population for each age group, there was no increase in invasive bladder cancer incidence for any age group over the study period. Therefore, older people are no more likely to develop bladder cancer now than they were 40 years ago; instead, the overall increase in crude incidence is a result of an aging population. The increasing age at diagnosis across the study period had the greatest effect on bladder cancer survival. The incidence of bladder cancer relative to each age category's population remained static in all age groups.

Survival Invasive bladder cancer 5-year survival decreased over the study period, however, from 2004 to 2020 there was a small increase. Cox proportional hazard modelling shows that overall survival improved in patients aged >60 years, although this did not reach statistical significance in all age groups. Competing risk regression modelling showed a reduction in both bladder cancer-specific deaths and non-bladder cancer-specific deaths for older patients between 2010 and 2019, suggesting improvement in both overall health in older people and bladder cancer treatment in older people. Bladder cancer survival decreases with age. Overall survival for invasive bladder cancer has improved for patients aged 70–79 years since 1977, a trend seen in patients aged 60–69 years and in patients aged >80 years, without reaching statistical significance. However, once non-bladder cancer deaths were excluded, there was no statistically significant change in survival for these patients. These findings suggest that patients aged >60 years may be surviving longer following a diagnosis of invasive bladder cancer due to being healthier overall, and benefiting from improvements in prevention and treatment for other comorbidities, therefore, they are less likely to die from a non-cancer-related issue. Given that such a large proportion of invasive bladder cancer diagnoses are in patients aged >70 years (65% in this study), and that there was no improvement in bladder cancer-specific survival for patients in this age group, optimizing treatment for these patients is of great importance. Possible changes in coding practices between 1977 and 1991, which might have resulted in some non-invasive lesions being miscoded as invasive, would have resulted in the ‘invasive’ group being diluted with non-invasive lesions with better prognoses. If this assumption is correct, survival rates might appear higher in the earlier years of the study. Unfortunately, we can only speculate about this and we do not know if these early results could been affected by changes in coding practice or the potential extent to which they may have been affected.

Sex Men with a diagnosis of invasive bladder cancer had an HR of 0.87 for death compared to women (P < 0.001). It is well reported in the literature that women have worse early bladder cancer survival, with suggested reasons including delayed diagnosis, hormone response, anatomical differences and poorer response to treatment [19].

Bladder Cancer Survival in Older People Older people are diagnosed with higher stage and grade disease, possibly due to later diagnosis, the symptoms of bladder cancer perhaps being overlooked or misdiagnosed as benign conditions or impaired biochemical response to neoplasms [20]. With older age, mutation recognition and DNA repair becomes less effective as immune and inflammatory responses become increasingly dysregulated [21]. Cancer cell recognition and destruction early in mutation development is reduced and neoplastic progression becomes more likely [21]. Frailty in older people reduces the likelihood of satisfactory response from curative treatments and enduring treatment without intolerable side effects [21]. There is evidence of under-treatment of both non-invasive and invasive bladder cancer in older people, which may result from hesitancy in order to avoid harm, given that older people are more susceptible to complications [6-9].

Mortality vs Survival Analysis of WHO data determined that bladder cancer mortality had decreased for men in Oceania by 0.57% annually between 1967 and 2016 [4]. Table S11 shows the worldwide changes in male patient bladder cancer mortality between 2002 and 2012, demonstrating that mortality is decreasing generally across the world. These mortality trends do not necessarily correlate with survival as mortality is affected by change in incidence whereas survival is not [22]. The reporting of survival in nationwide databases is sparse in the contemporary literature given that survival analysis requires registries reporting the date of diagnosis in addition to date of death [4]. Consequently, studies focusing on survival are rare and have the benefit of assessing change in bladder cancer care without change in incidence impacting the results. The SACR only records cancer diagnoses made after 1976 and therefore it is not possible to perform a mortality analysis of the SACR data compared to the mortality trend of the wider region as diagnoses made prior to 1977 would not be included in the analysis. Given our findings of decreasing bladder cancer survival in South Australia it is likely that the reason for Australia's improving bladder cancer mortality results from the decrease in bladder cancer incidence.

Implications of this Study These findings, based on data from South Australia, are likely to be typical of trends across Australia and more economically developed countries where there is an aging population. South Australia matches national averages for the surgical treatment of carcinoma invading bladder muscle [23]. Certainly, there is a trend towards aging populations in more economically developed countries and this, in combination with age as a strong risk factor for bladder cancer development and poor survival, results in the need for clinicians to optimize treatment and diagnosis of bladder cancer in older people. In particular, further research is warranted to better determine the risk to benefit ratio of bladder cancer treatments and the reason for under-treatment of bladder cancer in older people so that the largest age group receiving bladder cancer diagnoses is optimally managed. Although smoking rates are decreasing in Australia, urologists should continue to consider the seriousness of smoking as a risk factor in bladder cancer. Urologists should discuss smoking cessation with all patients who smoke given that the number needed to treat for smoking cessation from simple advice provided by a doctor is between 50 and 120, however, the number needed to treat may be lower in patients who are due to undergo surgery or with risk factors for bladder cancer [24]. Compared to prostate cancer, there is lower awareness of bladder cancer and it receives less research funding [25, 26]. The general population may be less aware of bladder cancer symptoms and their seriousness and therefore present later. Urological societies, urologists and charities may be in a suitable position to raise the profile of bladder cancer in communities to educate about symptoms, advise about the harms of smoking beyond cardiovascular disease and encourage earlier presentation and referrals. Urologists should consider how to make best use of the evolving technology available to them to improve bladder cancer care. Despite video-endoscopy being used throughout Australia at all stages of bladder cancer care, and the clear benefits of clinical images that are correctly obtained [27], there is evidence that video-urology could be used more efficiently as only 18.6% of urologists routinely record cystoscopic photographs [28]. The under-utilization of electronic medical records (EMR) for research purposes has recently been highlighted [29]. EMR have the potential for drawing together huge quantities of data; however, due to their design strategy targeting billing rather than ease of clinician data entry or extraction, EMR may not be fully utilized for large database studies until they are compatible across multiple sites and are integrated with larger research databases [29]. In general, we should consider how existing and emerging technologies can best be used for improving detection and treatment of bladder cancer.

Limitations Important risk factors for bladder cancer development, including smoking and occupational exposure, are not recorded by the SACR and therefore we could not adjust for their effect as confounders. The reduction in smoking and occupational carcinogen exposure reported elsewhere may explain the increasing age of onset of bladder cancer development seen in this study [16-18]. Staging beyond <pT1 and ≥pT1, treatment and comorbidity data are not recorded in the SACR and therefore changes in these factors over time were not analysed.