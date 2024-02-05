A randomized controlled study on acupuncture for peri-operative pain after open radical prostatectomy

Materials and methods

A randomized controlled trial (1:1:1) comparing routine postoperative analgesic care (control [CON]) vs the addition of press tack needle acupuncture (ACU) or press tack placebo acupressure (SHAM) for pain management after open RP was performed. A total of 126 patients were enrolled between February 2020 and April 2021. After open RP, the CON group received standard postoperative analgesia, the ACU group received long-term acupuncture with press tacks at specific points (P-6, Shenmen and SP-6) along with standard analgesia, and the SHAM group received placebo press tacks at the same acupuncture points alongside standard analgesia. The primary endpoint was postoperative pain measured on a numeric rating scale, the NRS-11, calculated as the area under the curve. The cumulative use of routine postoperative analgesics, time to first defaecation, and quality of life were analysed using the Kruskal–Wallis rank sum test, Fisher's exact test, and Pearson's chi-squared test.