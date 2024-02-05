BJU International
Original Article

A randomized controlled study on acupuncture for peri-operative pain after open radical prostatectomy

Jean Maurer

Corresponding Author

Jean Maurer

Martini-Klinik Prostate Cancer Center, University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Martini-Klinik Prostate Cancer Center, University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Martinistraße 52, 20246 Hamburg, Germany.

e-mail: [email protected]

Thomas Friedemann

Thomas Friedemann

HanseMerkur Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Yuelai Chen

Yuelai Chen

Longhua Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai University of TCM, Shanghai, China

Francesca Ambrosini

Francesca Ambrosini

Martini-Klinik Prostate Cancer Center, University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

IRCCS Ospedale Policlinico San Martino, Genoa, Italy

Sophie Knipper

Sophie Knipper

Martini-Klinik Prostate Cancer Center, University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Tobias Maurer

Tobias Maurer

Martini-Klinik Prostate Cancer Center, University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Department of Urology, University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Hans Heinzer

Hans Heinzer

Martini-Klinik Prostate Cancer Center, University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Imke Thederan

Imke Thederan

Martini-Klinik Prostate Cancer Center, University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Shared senior authorship.

Sven Schroeder

Sven Schroeder

HanseMerkur Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany

Shared senior authorship.

First published: 05 February 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16288

Abstract

Objectives

To evaluate the advantages of adding acupuncture to standard postoperative pain management for open radical prostatectomy (RP).

Materials and methods

A randomized controlled trial (1:1:1) comparing routine postoperative analgesic care (control [CON]) vs the addition of press tack needle acupuncture (ACU) or press tack placebo acupressure (SHAM) for pain management after open RP was performed. A total of 126 patients were enrolled between February 2020 and April 2021. After open RP, the CON group received standard postoperative analgesia, the ACU group received long-term acupuncture with press tacks at specific points (P-6, Shenmen and SP-6) along with standard analgesia, and the SHAM group received placebo press tacks at the same acupuncture points alongside standard analgesia. The primary endpoint was postoperative pain measured on a numeric rating scale, the NRS-11, calculated as the area under the curve. The cumulative use of routine postoperative analgesics, time to first defaecation, and quality of life were analysed using the Kruskal–Wallis rank sum test, Fisher's exact test, and Pearson's chi-squared test.

Results

The ACU group reported significantly less postoperative pain compared to the SHAM (P = 0.007) and CON groups (P = 0.02). There were no significant difference in median (interquartile range) cumulative pain medication usage, time to first defaecation (CON: 37 [33, 44] h; SHAM: 37 [33, 42] h; ACU: 37 [33, 41] h; P > 0.9), or health status at discharge (EuroQol five-dimension, five-level general health assessment questionnaire: CON: 70 [65–83]; SHAM: 70 [60–80]; ACU: 70 [50–80]).

Conclusion

Incorporating acupuncture into postoperative pain management can improve patient postoperative outcomes.