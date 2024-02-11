BJU International
Retrograde intrarenal surgery for asymptomatic incidental renal stones: a retrospective, real-world data analysis

William Lay Keat Ong

William Lay Keat Ong

Department of Urology, Penang General Hospital, Penang, Malaysia

Bhaskar Kumar Somani

Bhaskar Kumar Somani

Department of Urology, University Hospitals Southampton, NHS Trust, Southampton, UK

Khi Yung Fong

Khi Yung Fong

Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore

Jeremy Yuen-Chun Teoh

Jeremy Yuen-Chun Teoh

S. H. Ho Urology Centre, Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Kemal Sarica

Kemal Sarica

Department of Urology, Biruni University Medical School, Istanbul, Turkey

Chu Ann Chai

Chu Ann Chai

Urology Unit, Department of Surgery, University Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Deepak Ragoori

Deepak Ragoori

Department of Urology, Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology, Irram Manzil Colony, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Thomas Tailly

Thomas Tailly

Department of Urology, ERN eUROGEN Accredited Centre, University Hospital of Ghent, Ghent, Belgium

Saeed Bin Hamri

Saeed Bin Hamri

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Ministry of the National Guard Health Affairs, King Saud Bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Chin Tiong Heng

Chin Tiong Heng

Department of Urology, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore

Sarvajit Biligere

Sarvajit Biligere

Department of Urology, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore

Esteban Emiliani

Esteban Emiliani

Urology Department, Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona, Fundación Puigvert Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Nariman Gadzhiev

Nariman Gadzhiev

Department of Urology, Endourology Academy, Istanbul, Turkey

Yiloren Tanidir

Yiloren Tanidir

Department of Urology, Marmara University School of Medicine, Istanbul, Turkey

Ben Hall Chew

Ben Hall Chew

Department of Urology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

Daniele Castellani

Daniele Castellani

Urology Unit, Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Ospedali Riuniti Di Ancona, Università Politecnica Delle Marche, Ancona, Italy

Oliver Traxer

Oliver Traxer

Department of Urology AP-HP, Sorbonne University, Tenon Hospital, Paris, France

Vineet Gauhar

Vineet Gauhar

Department of Urology, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore

from The FLEXible Ureteroscopy Outcomes Registry (FLEXOR)

First published: 11 February 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16292

Abstract

Objective

To determine surgical outcomes and stone-free rates (SFRs) when offering upfront retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) to patients with asymptomatic incidental renal stones (AIRS), as active surveillance, shockwave lithotripsy or upfront intervention in patients with AIRS is still a debate among urologists.

Patients and Methods

This retrospective FLEXible Ureteroscopy Outcomes Registry (FLEXOR), supported by the Team of Worldwide Endourological Researchers (TOWER), examines adult patients who underwent RIRS. We analysed a subset of asymptomatic patients with renal stones on imaging who were treated with RIRS. Data includes patient characteristics, stone specifications, anaesthesia type, perioperative details, complications, and SFR. A multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to assess factors associated with the SFR.

Results

Among 679 patients with AIRS, 640 met the inclusion criteria. The median age was 55 years, with 33.4% being female. In all, 22.1% had positive urine cultures. The median stone diameter was 12 mm, commonly in lower and interpolar locations. RIRS was preferentially performed under general anaesthesia using a reusable scope in 443 cases. Prophylactic antibiotics were administered to 314 patients. The median operation time was 58 min and the median laser time was 24 min. The SFR was 68.8%. The use of holmium laser (odds ratio [OR] 0.21, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.06–0.63; P < 0.01) and multiple stones (OR 0.38, 95% CI 0.19–0.76; P < 0.01) were factors associated with lower odds of being stone free. Overall complications were minimal, with sepsis in 1.6% of patients. Re-interventions were performed in 76 cases (11.8%), with RIRS being the most common in 67 cases (10.6%).

Conclusion

Our multicentre real-world study is the first of its kind that highlights the pros and cons of offering RIRS to patients with AIRS and demonstrates a favourable SFR with acceptable complications. Pre-emptively discussing potential re-intervention helps patients make informed decisions, particularly in cases involving large and multiple stones.