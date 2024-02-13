Can nerve monitoring during radical prostatectomy improve functional outcomes? A randomised trial

Intraoperative nerve monitoring did not result in better functional outcomes following UNS or NNS RARP. Larger studies are needed to explore if ProPep can reduce the time to continence after RARP.

A total of 82 patients were included in the per-protocol analysis at 12 months with 41 in each group. At 12 months the mean ICIQ-SF scores were 5.37 (95% confidence interval [CI] 3.71–7.03) and 5.66 (95% CI 4.05–7.27) for the intervention and control groups, respectively ( P = 0.8). There were no statistically significant differences in any of the remaining outcomes. However, the continence rate was higher in the intervention group at 6 months (63% vs 44%, P = 0.09).

We randomised 100 men undergoing UNS or NNS RARP to ProPep nerve monitoring during RARP (intervention) or standard of care RARP (control). Functional outcomes were assessed at 3, 6, and 12 months using the International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire Short Form (ICIQ-SF), the International Prostate Symptom Score, the Danish Prostate Symptom Score, the International Index of Erectile Function, the Erection Hardness Scale, and 24-h pad tests. The primary outcome was the difference in ICIQ-SF score between the groups at 12 months. Secondary outcomes included differences in the remaining outcome measures and continence rates at all time points. Continence was defined as the use of no pads and the answer ‘Never’ to the question: ‘How often do you experience urinary incontinence?’ or a urine loss of <8 g on the 24-h pad test.

To explore how the use of the ProPep® Nerve Monitoring System (ProPep Surgical, Austin, TX, USA) for intraoperative specific sparing of the pudendal nerve fibres influences postoperative functional outcomes after unilateral nerve-sparing (UNS) or non-nerve-sparing (NNS) robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP).

BMI body mass index BNS bilateral nerve-sparing surgery CONSORT Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials DAN-PSS Danish Prostate Symptom Score EHS Erection Hardness Scale EMG electromyography ICIQ-SF International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire Short Form IIEF-EF Erectile Function Domain of the International Index of Erectile Function Questionnaire ISUP International Society of Urological Pathology NNS non-nerve sparing (RA)RP (robot-assisted) radical prostatectomy UI urinary incontinence UNS unilateral nerve-sparing

Introduction Radical prostatectomy (RP) has shown excellent long-term survival in selected patients with prostate cancer and reduces the risk of cancer progression and metastasis [1, 2]. However, there is a substantial risk of functional adverse effects including long-term urinary incontinence (UI), which occurs in 4–31% of patients [3]. Naturally, this can have a detrimental impact on quality of life [4]. The introduction of robot-assisted RP (RARP) in the early 2000s gave hope for better functional results, but high-quality studies have not been able to show superior continence outcomes compared to open surgery [5]. Continence is mainly dependent on the urethral sphincter, which is innervated by branches of the pudendal nerve [6]. Therefore, UI is associated with surgical alterations and damage to the urethral sphincter complex, nerves, and supportive structures [7, 8]. Nerve-sparing techniques—developed to improve erectile function—have been associated with both an earlier return of continence and improved long-term continence rates after RARP [9]. This may be due to the meticulous dissection during these procedures also sparing somatic nerve fibres from the pudendal nerve that innervates the external urethral sphincter. In patients with a high risk of extraprostatic extension, wide resection of the prostate gland is needed to reduce the risk of positive surgical margins [10]. The ProPep® Nerve Monitoring System (ProPep Surgical, Austin, TX, USA) has been developed specifically to identify and thereby spare the somatic branches of the pudendal nerve as these are not visible during RARP. This is done with an electromyography (EMG) base unit, which detects signals in the urethral sphincter caused by electrical stimulation of relevant nerve fibres during surgery. To date, one study using the ProPep system has been published and this supports the potential of the system, as the authors identified pudendal nerve fibres very close to the prostate gland and even in the neurovascular bundle [11]. In this randomised controlled trial, we explored how the use of ProPep may influence postoperative functional outcomes in patients undergoing unilateral nerve-sparing (UNS) or non-nerve-sparing (NNS) RARP. The main outcome of our study was continence after RARP. We also explored erectile function, as there may be a possible overlap between cavernous nerve and somatic nerve pathways, as well as secondary benefits mediated through the pelvic floor muscles. Patients and Methods This single-centre, randomised, participant-blinded study was conducted at the Department of Urology, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital between December 2018 and June 2022. The study was approved by the regional Ethics Committee (Journal-nr.: H-6-2013-003) and the Danish Data Protection Agency (HEH-2014-024, I-Suite nr.: 02680). It was registered at www.clinicaltrials.org (study identifier: NCT03721029). Men who were continent before surgery with a score of zero on the International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire (ICIQ-SF) [12] and scheduled to undergo either UNS or NNS RARP were included. Exclusion criteria were neurological disease, diabetes, and previous radiotherapy, surgery, or major trauma to the pelvic region, including TURP. Participants were randomised 1:1 in blocks of 10 to undergo standard of care RARP (control group) or RARP with the use of intraoperative nerve monitoring (intervention group). The block randomisation was computer generated and together with the study data it was managed using Research Electronic Data Capture (REDCap) tools hosted by the Capital Region of Denmark [13]. The patients were blinded to group allocation. Patients were excluded from the final analyses if they had a sphincter lesion during surgery or a postoperative anastomosis leakage. They were also excluded if they had biochemical recurrence resulting in radiotherapy, hormone therapy, and/or chemotherapy within the 12 months of follow-up. Finally, patients were excluded if they underwent correctional surgery for UI or erectile dysfunction before the end of follow-up. Procedure and Intervention All procedures were performed by three consultant urologists highly experienced in RARP (>300 procedures/surgeon). Prior to conducting the study, the ProPep Nerve Monitoring System was introduced to the surgeons. The ProPep system is United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and uses a customised EMG base unit adapted for use in RARP procedures. It delivers an adjustable low-frequency electrical current that can be registered by two electrodes placed in the external urethral sphincter during surgery. Any signal conducted through the Maryland instrument is displayed as a waveform on a monitor and on the da Vinci® Robot System console, (Intuitive Surgical Inc., Sunnyvale, CA, USA), which can be accessed through the TilePro™ feature. This allows for real-time identification and monitoring of somatic nerves that innervate the external urethral sphincter, located at the point of contact with the Maryland forceps. The surgeons initially tested the system and used it with guidance from the manufacturer to ensure proper usage of the system. Subsequently, the correctness of its use was confirmed by observation from the manufacturer during the trial. All patients had a session with a physiotherapist for pelvic floor muscle training before and after RARP, as is standard at our facility. In the control group, standard RARP was performed under general anaesthesia. After trocar placement, the peritoneum was incised on both sides lateral to the medial umbilical ligaments, and the bladder was dropped. The endopelvic fascia was incised bilaterally and the bladder neck was dissected. The Denonvilliers’ fascia was opened horizontally and the vasa deferentia were sharply divided and coagulated or clipped. The seminal vesicles were athermally dissected. The lateral pedicles were located and clipped with Hem-o-lok® (Weck Closure Systems, Research Triangle Park, NC, USA), and severed unless UNS was performed, in which case the neurovascular dissection was performed antegrade and retrograde. The surgeons aimed to retain as long a urethral stump length as possible and preserve the periurethral tissue. After the removal of the prostate, haemostasis was achieved with 5–0 poliglecaprone 25 (Monocryl™; Ethicon Inc., Somerville, NJ, USA) and/or passive polysaccharide haemostat (PerClot®; Artivion, Inc., Kennesaw, GA, USA) according to the surgeon's preferences. The bladder/urethral anastomosis was made continuously with a 3–0 V-loc or a 3–0 poliglecaprone 25 (Monocryl). A catheter was placed, and the anastomosis tested. The closure was done according to the standard of care and the indwelling catheter was left in for a minimum of 7 days. In the intervention group, two electrodes were introduced via a suprapubic cannula after the opening of the Denonvilliers' fascia. They were inserted in the location of the external urethral sphincter at the 10 and 2 o'clock positions. The settings were followed according to the manufacturer's instructions for pudendal nerve monitoring. This was an intensity of 5 mA, and a pulse width of 200 μs, while the initial recording parameters were a sweep of 1.5 ms and a gain of 500 μV. The anaesthetic team ensured a train-of-four (TOF) value of 2–3 before stimulation was activated. Testing started on the right side lateral to the pedicles, from the base of the prostate going to the apex. It was repeated three times moving more medial each time until the edge of the prostate was reached. The same stimulation pattern was repeated on the left side. All signals were transmitted to the da Vinci console screen using the TilePro™ function (Fig. 1). The correctness of the evoked compound motor action potentials was verified visually by observing sphincter contractions [11]. If no initial signal was found, the gain was decreased in decrements of 100 μV down to 100 μV. If there was still no signal, the electrodes were checked for placement and replaced if off-target. After testing on both sides, the RARP procedure was resumed with bilateral dissection or sparing of cavernous nerves unilaterally. Special care was taken to avoid cautery and dissection in the areas where nerve signals had been detected, without compromising the wide excisions needed due to the risk of extraprostatic extension. Nerve monitoring was performed a second time just before the final dissection at the apex of the prostate and cutting of the urethra. Final tests were done after the removal of the prostate but before making the anastomosis. This was to assess if innervation was intact, and if there was a reduction in amplitude. Inpatient and early postoperative management were the same for all patients. Fig. 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Intraoperative stimulation of pudendal nerve branches that innervate the external urethral sphincter. Image from the surgeon's field of view of a RARP showing intraoperative stimulation of somatic branches of the pudendal nerve that innervate the external urethral sphincter. A = Prostate; B = Levator Ani; C = One ProPep electrode inserted in the external urethral sphincter, D = The Maryland forceps; E = The monitor of the ProPep system accessed through the TilePro function. Outcomes and Data Collection Patient demographics and tumour characteristics were collected at baseline. They included age, body mass index (BMI), PSA, the International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP) Grade Group, and clinical tumour stage. Intraoperative events including NNS or UNS, lymph node excision, surgical complications, blood loss, and console time were recorded. During nerve monitoring, compound motor action potentials were logged and amplitude (mV) and latency (ms) were measured for each patient. Pathology reports and postoperative complications (e.g., stricture, anastomosis leakage) were recorded during follow-up. Biochemical recurrence was defined as serum PSA level of ≥0.2 ng/mL on two separate tests. Patient-reported data were collected at baseline, after catheter removal, and at 3, 6, and 12 months postoperatively. These included the ICIQ-SF questionnaire, the IPSS [14], the Danish Prostate Symptom Score (DAN-PSS) [15], the Erectile Function Domain of the International Index of Erectile Function Questionnaire (IIEF-EF) [16], and the Erection Hardness Scale (EHS) score [17]. At every assessment, all participants reported the number of pads used per day and they were asked to complete a 24-h pad weight test and a 3-day fluid and bladder diary. In addition, participants had an MRI scan performed preoperatively and after 12 months. The primary outcome was the difference in the ICIQ-SF score between the two groups at the 12-month follow-up. Secondary outcomes included continence rates, the difference in grammes leaked on the 24-h pad test for patients with UI at 3, 6, and 12 months, and differences in ICIQ-SF, IPSS, DAN-PSS, IIEF-EF, and EHS scores, as well as the difference in sexual activity rates at all time points. Continence was defined as the use of no pads and the answer ‘Never’ to the ICIQ-SF question: ‘How often do you experience urinary incontinence?’ or a urine loss of <8 g on the 24-h pad test. Sexual activity was defined as ‘yes’ to the question ‘Within the last 3 months, have you been sexually active and attempted intercourse?’. Additionally, we assessed the correlation between changes in the nerve signal before and after the removal of the prostate and postoperative continence and erectile function in the intervention group. Reporting followed the Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT) reporting guideline. The CONSORT checklist and the Template for Intervention Description and Replication (TIDieR) Checklist detail reporting throughout the study. They are included as Appendix S1 and S2, respectively in the supplementary material. Sample Size and Statistical Analysis The sample size was calculated based on unpublished data from our facility finding an average ICIQ-SF score of 5 at 1 year after RARP. As no specific data have been published in men, the minimal clinically important difference value of 3 was chosen based on previous data from women combined with clinical experience at our centre [18]. To achieve 80% power with a two-sided significance level of 0.05, we needed 44 patients in each group. To account for subsequent exclusion and dropouts we aimed to include 50 patients in each group. Stata 17 (StataCorp. 2021. Stata Statistical Software: release 17; Stata Corp., College Station, TX, USA) was used for the analyses. Baseline categorical data were described by counts and percentages, and continuous data were described by means (sd). Regression models with robust variance estimation were used to analyse the difference between the intervention and control groups. Findings were reported in mean differences or risk differences. The effects of the intervention over time on all patient-reported data were analysed using random intercept mixed regression models with the constraint of no treatment effect at baseline. Peak amplitude before and after removal of the prostate was analysed for the intervention group only using random intercept by participants’ mixed regression models with robust variance estimation. The effects of changes in peak amplitude on nerve monitoring before and after removal of the prostate in the intervention group were analysed using regression with robust variance estimation.

Results We enrolled and randomised 100 patients, with 50 in each group. There were 41 patients in each group (N = 82) available for final analysis at 12 months after RARP. The reasons for secondary exclusions were the following: treatment following recurrence (seven patients), anastomosis leakage (five), sphincter lesion (one), withdrawal of consent because of the COVID-19 lockdown (two) and due to a concomitant diagnosis of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (one), not receiving the intervention because of logistical problems in the operating room (one), and one patient received radiotherapy instead of RP after inclusion. Patient flow is illustrated in Fig. 2. Baseline characteristics were similar in the two groups at inclusion (characteristics of included vs excluded patients are summarised in Table S1). There were eight Clavien–Dindo Grade ≥III complications, one case of severe mesenteric bleeding, one rectal lesion, and one sphincteric lesion, all in the control group. There were five cases of anastomosis leakage, two in the intervention group and three in the control group. For the 82 patients in the final analysis, baseline and surgical characteristics are presented in Table 1. We detected nerve signals during monitoring in all participants in the intervention group before the removal of the prostate. There were no statistically significant differences in surgical time or blood loss. There were numerically more cases of positive surgical margins in the control group compared to the intervention group (17 vs nine, P = 0.06). However, a post hoc analysis showed that this difference could be explained by a higher PSA level at baseline in the control group (P = 0.23 on the adjusted analysis). Fig. 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Patient inclusion and exclusion flow. BCR, biochemical recurrence. Table 1. Baseline characteristics and intraoperative events of the 82 patients available for final analysis. Characteristic Control ProPep intervention Total Missing, n/N (%) N (%) 41 (50) 41 (50) 82 (100) 0/82 (0.0) Baseline Demographic Age, years, mean ( sd ) 67.0 (5.6) 66.8 (6.3) 66.9 (5.9) 0/82 (0.0) BMI, kg/m2, mean ( sd ) 26.3 (3.4) 26.2 (3.3) 26.2 (3.3) 0/82 (0.0) Smoking, yes, n (%) 9 (22) 7 (17) 16 (20) 0/82 (0.0) ISUP Grade Group, n (%) 2 20 (49) 17 (41) 37 (45) 0/82 (0.0) 3 16 (39) 18 (44) 34 (41) 4 2 (5) 6 (15) 8 (10) 5 3 (7) 0 (0) 3 (4) Comorbidity, n (%) None 21 (51) 22 (54) 43 (52) 0/82 (0.0) Hypertension, coronary artery disease 11 (27) 14 (34) 25 (31) Other 9 (22) 5 (12) 14 (17) Sickness Clinical tumour stage (cT Stage), n (%) cT1 17 (42) 17 (42) 34 (42) 0/82 (0.0) cT2 20 (49) 19 (46) 39 (48) cT3 4 (10) 4 (10) 8 (10) cTx 0 (0.0) 1 (2) 1 (1) PSA level, ng/mL, mean ( sd ) 12.7 (8.6) 9.5 (4.3) 11.1 (6.9) 0/82 (0.0) Baseline IPSS, mean ( sd ) 8.3 (5) 8.8 (6.4) 8.6 (5.7) Baseline DAN-PSS score, mean ( sd ) 3.6 (3.7) 5.2 (5.6) 4.6 (5.2) Baseline IIEF-EF score, mean ( sd ) 22.9 (8.3) 23 (8.7) 23 (8.1) Baseline EHS score, mean ( sd ) 2.9 (1.1) 3.1 (1.1) 3 (1.1) Nerve-sparing status, n (%) UNS, n (%) 11 (27) 11 (27) 22 (27) 0/82 (0.0) NNS, n (%) 30 (73) 30 (73) 60 (73) Pathological tumour stage (pT Stage), n (%) pT1 (0) (0) (0) 0/82 (0.0) pT2 22 (54) 22 (54) 44 (54) pT3 19 (46) 19 (46) 38 (46) Intraoperative events P-value Surgical margins (positive), n (%) 17 (42) 9 (22) 26 (32) 0.06 ≥3 mm 5 (29) 4 (44) 9 (22) <3 mm 12 (71) 5 (56) 17 (42) Blood loss, mL, mean ( sd ) 186.1 (171.5) 213.4 (159.2) 199.8 (165.0) 0.46 Knife time, min, mean ( sd ) 192.3 (50.1) 208.2 (40.4) 200.2 (45.8) 0.18 At 12 months the mean ICIQ-SF scores were 5.37 (95% CI 3.71–7.03) and 5.66 (95% CI 4.05–7.27) for the intervention and control groups, respectively (P = 0.8). Fig. 3 shows the scores over the study period. Fig. 3 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint Graphical illustration of the mean scores on the ICIQ-SF in the intervention and control group at Baseline, 14 days after catheter removal, and at the 3-, 6-, and 12-month follow-ups. Table 2 summarises the effect of the intervention on all patient-reported outcomes at 12 months. Continence rates were not statistically significantly associated with the intervention at any time point, although the rate was numerically higher in the intervention group at both 3 and 6 months (31% vs 21% [P = 0.47] and 63% vs 44% [P = 0.09], respectively). At 12 months, the rates were identical in the two groups (63%; 95% CI −21 to 21; P = 1.0). The intervention did not result in fewer grammes lost on a 24-h pad test in those patients reporting UI at any time point. Details are shown in Table 3. There were no significant differences in the IPSS, DAN-PSS, IIEF-EF, or EHS scores nor in sexual activity (details at all time points are included in Table S2). Patients did not comply with performing the 3-day fluid and bladder diary sufficiently enough for proper assessment. Table 2. The difference in the mean scores of questionnaires, continence rates, and sexual activity rates at 12 months. They are presented as the difference in the crude mean scores based on regressions with robust variance estimations (A). In addition, the differences in the mean scores are presented based on random intercept by participants’ mixed regression models with the constraint of no treatment effect at baseline (B). The difference in crude mean scores based on regression with robust variance estimations Variable ProPep: n Crude mean ( sd) Control: n Crude mean ( sd) Effect: difference (95% CI) P ICIQ 41 5.37 (5.26) 41 5.66 (5.11) −0.29 (−2.57 to 1.99) 0.80 DAN-PSS 39 4.72 (5.86) 40 5.20 (7.66) −0.48 (−3.53 to 2.57) 0.75 IPSS 41 5.93 (3.21) 41 5.39 (3.37) 0.54 (−0.91 to 1.98) 0.46 IIEF-EF 41 6.98 (8.09) 40 7.03 (7.28) −0.05 (−3.45 to 3.35) 0.98 EHS 41 0.95 (1.20) 40 1.18 (1.11) −0.22 (−0.73 to 0.29) 0.39 Crude rate, % Crude rate, % Sexually active, % 41 61 40 58 3.5 (−19 to 25) 0.75 Continence, % 41 63 41 63 −0.00 (−21 to 21) 1.00 The difference in the mean scores based on random intercept by participants’ mixed regression models with the constraint of no treatment effect at baseline ProPep: n Mean Control: n Mean Effect: difference (95% CI) P ICIQ 41 5.37 41 5.66 −0.29 (−2.57 to 1.99) 0.80 DAN-PSS 39 4.31 40 5.50 −1.19 (−4.05 to 1.67) 0.41 IPSS 41 5.84 41 5.48 0.36 (−1.01 to 1.76) 0.61 IIEF-EF 41 6.97 40 7.05 −0.08 (−3.13 to 2.96) 0.96 EHS 41 0.91 40 1.22 −0.31 (−0.77 to 0.16) 0.19 Rate, % Rate, % Sexually active, % 41 62 40 57 5 (−16 to 25) 0.65 Continence, % 41 63 41 63 0.00 (−21 to 21) 1.00 Table 3. The continence rates for all patients and 24-h pad tests for only the patients with UI. Follow-up Continence rates for all patients, % 24-h pad tests for the patients with UI ProPep Control Difference (95% CI) P Weight, g (number of patients) Weight, g (number of patients) Difference (95% CI) P 3 months 31 23 8 (−13 to 29) 0.47 219 (28) 164 (32) 54 (−97 to 206) 0.48 6 months 63 44 19 (−3 to 41) 0.09 84 (15) 96 (23) −12 (−90 to 66) 0.76 12 months 63 63 0 (−21 to 21) 1.00 40 (15) 38 (15) 2 (−56 to 60) 0.94 At the final testing after the removal of the prostate, only one patient had no detectable signals. A drop in peak amplitude from before to after the removal of the prostate was not associated with a significant difference in the postoperative ICIQ-SF score at 12 months. Likewise, it was not associated with continence rates, IPSS, DAN-PSS, IIEF-EF, EHS scores, or sexual activity rates at 12 months (details in Table S3).

Discussion The urethral sphincter is cylindrical and encloses the urethra, most completely from below the prostate apex to the perineal membrane. It is comprised of an internal and external sphincter. The internal sphincter is autonomically innervated, consists of smooth muscle fibres, and is responsible for maintaining passive continence during normal activity [19]. The external sphincter consists of skeletal muscles and has muscle fibres that attach mainly laterally to the pubourethral ligaments and posteriorly to the posterior median raphe [20]. In addition, research suggests that a part of the proximal external sphincter may be located inside the prostatic apex [21]. With its somatic innervation, it is responsible for maintaining continence during periods of exertion. Therefore, damage to the somatic nerve fibres could play a pivotal role in developing UI. We used the ProPep Nerve Monitoring System to investigate if the identification and preservation of these fibres lateral to the cavernous nerves, could mitigate UI, and improve erectile function after UNS or NNS RARP. We identified somatic nerve fibres that innervated the sphincter in all intervention patients and the intervention was safe and did not significantly increase blood loss or surgical time. However, there were no statistically significant differences between the groups in either the primary outcome of ICIQ-SF score 12 months after RARP or in any of the secondary continence or sexual function outcomes at any time point following RARP. Further, a change in peak amplitude as a proxy for nerve damage did not predict functional outcomes. The only noticeable difference between the groups was that patients in the ProPep group had numerically lower ICIQ-SF scores at the 3- and 6-month follow-ups, with higher proportions of continent men compared to the control group. However, these differences did not reach statistical significance. The relatively low overall continence rate in our study may be attributed to our strict definition of continence and the exclusion of patients undergoing bilateral nerve-sparing surgery (BNS). There are several possible reasons for the lack of a significant difference between the groups in our study. First, it could be because all the relevant nerve fibres were not sufficiently spared with the use of the technique. This possibility is supported by anatomical studies as the path of the urinary sphincter's nerve supply shows inter-individual variability and can be located as close as 0.3 cm from the apex of the prostate [22]. Therefore, there may be pathways that the ProPep system was unable to locate. This possibility is further illustrated by a retrospective study with data from 12 553 patients who underwent RP [7]. Patients in the study had undergone either BNS, initial BNS with secondary cavernous nerve resection in case of positive margins on frozen sections, or NNS. The data showed that continence rates were similar in the BNS group compared to the group who underwent secondary nerve resection, while outcomes were significantly worse in the NNS group. The findings indicate that better continence with BNS was likely a result of the meticulous dissection at the apex with the preservation of relevant nerve fibres in this area rather than due to the preservation of the neurovascular bundles. The use of the ProPep system in our cohort would not have improved dissection in this area, as no specific preservation of the tissue closest to the apex was mediated by its use. Second, the lack of clinical benefit from using the ProPep system could be due to the preservation of the somatic nerve fibres in both groups. As described above, the fibres run lateral to the cavernous nerves in most men and might therefore not be damaged even in traditional NNS performed by highly experienced surgeons, as in our study. This notion is supported as surgeon experience is known to be associated with UI [3]. Additionally, it cannot be completely excluded that the surgeons gained an increased understanding of the location of the relevant nerve fibres after using the system in the early stages of the trial, resulting in better preservation in both groups. If this was the case, the ProPep system could be of greater value for more inexperienced surgeons, by providing a better understanding of the pathways of the somatic nerve branches. However, this is purely speculative and not addressed in our study. A final explanation for our negative results is that preservation of the somatic nerve fibres from the pudendal nerves alone is not sufficient for continence preservation after RARP. Apart from nerve preservation, reconstructing or preserving the original urethra and its suspensory mechanisms could be important. In this regard, Cochrane reviews have found possible benefits of both posterior musculofascial plate reconstruction and preservation of the lateral suspensory ligaments of the urethral sphincter on early continence [23, 24]. Likewise, preservation of the full functional length of the urethral sphincter might improve both short- and long-term urinary continence [25]. The findings imply that multiple structures are important for the preservation of continence after RARP and not only the somatic nerves. Despite the possible reasons for a lack of benefits using the ProPep system, the signs of potential benefit at earlier time points in our study cannot be completely discounted. Although it did not reach a level of statistical significance, the final continence rate of 63% was achieved at 6 months in the intervention group compared to 12 months in the control group. As our study was specifically designed to show a difference in ICIQ-SF scores at 12 months it is possible that the use of the ProPep system may improve early continence rates. Larger trials designed to explore this question are needed to fully elucidate the potential of the ProPep Nerve Monitoring System. The continence rates in our study were generally low compared to those reported in the literature. The largest systematic review and meta-analysis to assess continence after RARP reported continence rates that ranged from 69% to 96% at 12 months. Our study differed from most in that, we only included men undergoing UNS or NNS RARP, which may have contributed to the relatively low continence rate. Even more importantly, we used a stringent definition of continence. Most studies reporting continence rates use no or 0–1 pad/day as the definition of continence [3]. However, a no pad definition has been reported to translate poorly to ‘no leak’ or total urinary control in an early study from 2003 [26]. A more recent multicentre study with 844 patients compared a stringent definition of continence to the use of no pads or 1 pad/day [27]. They found that 26% reported total urinary control at 12 months, while 34% had occasional dribbling without pad use, and 40% used pads daily. If they had included no pads in the definition of total continence, the continence rate would have been 60%. Regarding recovery of erectile function after RP, this is highly related to the preservation of the cavernous nerves [28]. This is reflected by the severe erectile dysfunction in both groups in our study, which corresponds to previous findings following NNS RARP [29]. The potential mechanism through which the ProPep system could influence erectile function would theoretically be an overlap in the pathways of the cavernous nerves and the somatic branches in the locations we tested. Alternatively, preservation of the somatic fibres themselves could provide a benefit through an improved function of the ischio- and bulbocavernosus muscles as their contraction may increase the cavernous pressure in the penis [30]. However, as no improvements in sexual function were seen these factors were either absent or insufficient following resection of most cavernous nerve fibres.

Strengths and Limitations To our knowledge, this is the first randomised trial evaluating the clinical impact of intraoperative nerve monitoring during RARP. The main strength is the randomised design with blinding of participants. Furthermore, the study was investigator initiated. Meanwhile, our study is not without limitations. It was a single-centre design with few surgeons, so our findings may not be generalisable to other centres. We analysed 82 patients as opposed to the planned 88 patients. This was due to a higher than anticipated drop-out rate caused mainly by our inclusion criteria with higher-risk patients resulting in seven recurrences. The pre-statistical assumptions of a mean difference of 3 points on the ICIQ-SF may have been over optimistic contributing to the study being under-powered. With our negative findings on all parameters at 12 months, it is highly unlikely that this influenced the main outcome of the study. The study was not designed to show a possible benefit of the ProPep system regarding an earlier return to continence. Further, the nature of the intervention did not allow for a double-blinded study design. This is unlikely to have impacted the final results, as a potential bias from a lack of blinding would be expected to favour the intervention group.

Conclusion In this randomised clinical trial, intraoperative nerve monitoring during RARP was safe and feasible but did not result in better functional outcomes in a population of UNS and NNS patients. Further studies are needed to explore if the intervention may facilitate an earlier return to continence.

Acknowledgements The authors would like to thank the anaesthesia care team and the urological robotic team for their assistance and cooperation. We would also like to thank Pernille Winther for her help with data entry and follow-up visits.

Funding The study received funding from the Capital Region of Denmark's health strategy for the focus area ‘Increased capacity for more minimally invasive surgical treatment’, and unrestricted grants from Christian Larsen and Dommer Ellen Larsens Legat, Aage og Johanne Louis-Hansens Fond, and Dagmar Marshalls Fond.

Disclosure of Interests All authors declare that they have no conflicts of interest.

