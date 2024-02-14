Parenchymal volume preservation during partial nephrectomy: improved methodology to assess impact and predictive factors

bju16300-sup-0001-Fig.S1.jpgJPEG image, 301.9 KB

Fig. S1 Semi-automated-software based differential PVA for calculating the PPVP, SRF, and Rec ischaemia . The parenchymal volumes of the ipsilateral kidney (tumour side) and contralateral kidney were evaluated with semi-automated software to facilitate differential PVA [4, 5]. The software highlights and measures the parenchyma and tumour in red and green, respectively, including images from the transverse, sagittal, and coronal aspects. Two cases are shown, one from a patient needing a relatively straightforward PN (A), and the other from a patient undergoing a challenging PN (B). Ipsilateral SRF was calculated based on differential parenchymal volumes, as ipsilateral parenchymal volume normalised by total parenchymal volume. Ipsilateral GFR was calculated as global GFR × ipsilateral SRF. Rec ischaemia was defined as the percentage of ipsilateral GFR preserved normalised by the PPVP [4–7].