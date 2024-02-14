Parenchymal volume preservation during partial nephrectomy: improved methodology to assess impact and predictive factors
A.K. and W.A. are co-first authors with equal contributions to the design, conduct, and presentation of this project.
Abstract
Objective
To rigorously evaluate the impact of the percentage of parenchymal volume preserved (PPVP) and how well the preserved parenchyma recovers from ischaemia (Recischaemia) on functional outcomes after partial nephrectomy (PN) using an accurate and objective software-based methodology for estimating parenchymal volumes and split renal function (SRF). A secondary objective was to assess potential predictors of the PPVP.
Patients and Methods
A total of 894 PN patients with available studies (2011–2014) were evaluated. The PPVP was measured from cross-sectional imaging at ≤3 months before and 3–12 months after PN using semi-automated software. Pearson correlation evaluated relationships between continuous variables. Multivariable linear regression evaluated predictors of ipsilateral glomerular filtration rate (GFR) preserved and the PPVP. Relative-importance analysis was used to evaluate the impact of the PPVP on ipsilateral GFR preserved. Recischaemia was defined as the percentage of ipsilateral GFR preserved normalised by the PPVP.
Results
The median tumour size and R.E.N.A.L. nephrometry score were 3.4 cm and 7, respectively. In all, 49 patients (5.5%) had a solitary kidney. In all, 538 (60%)/251 (28%)/104 (12%) patients were managed with warm/cold/zero ischaemia, respectively. The median pre/post ipsilateral GFRs were 40/31 mL/min/1.73 m2, and the median (interquartile range [IQR]) percentage of ipsilateral GFR preserved was 80% (71–88%). The median pre/post ipsilateral parenchymal volumes were 181/149 mL, and the median (IQR) PPVP was 84% (76–92%). In all, 330 patients (37%) had a PPVP of <80%, while only 34 (4%) had a Recischaemia of <80%. The percentage of ipsilateral GFR preserved correlated strongly with the PPVP (r = 0.83, P < 0.01) and loss of parenchymal volume accounted for 80% of the loss of ipsilateral GFR. Multivariable analysis confirmed that the PPVP was the strongest predictor of ipsilateral GFR preserved. Greater tumour size and endophytic and nearness properties of the R.E.N.A.L. nephrometry score were associated with a reduced PPVP (all P ≤ 0.01). Solitary kidney and cold ischaemia were associated with an increased PPVP (all P < 0.05).
Conclusions
A reduced PPVP predominates regarding functional decline after PN, although a low Recischaemia can also contribute. Tumour-related factors strongly influence the PPVP, while surgical efforts can improve the PPVP as observed for patients with solitary kidneys.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16300-sup-0001-Fig.S1.jpgJPEG image, 301.9 KB
|
Fig. S1 Semi-automated-software based differential PVA for calculating the PPVP, SRF, and Recischaemia. The parenchymal volumes of the ipsilateral kidney (tumour side) and contralateral kidney were evaluated with semi-automated software to facilitate differential PVA [4, 5]. The software highlights and measures the parenchyma and tumour in red and green, respectively, including images from the transverse, sagittal, and coronal aspects. Two cases are shown, one from a patient needing a relatively straightforward PN (A), and the other from a patient undergoing a challenging PN (B). Ipsilateral SRF was calculated based on differential parenchymal volumes, as ipsilateral parenchymal volume normalised by total parenchymal volume. Ipsilateral GFR was calculated as global GFR × ipsilateral SRF. Recischaemia was defined as the percentage of ipsilateral GFR preserved normalised by the PPVP [4–7].
|bju16300-sup-0002-Fig.S2.jpgJPEG image, 153.3 KB
|
Fig. S2 Ipsilateral functional outcomes based upon tumour complexity. Violin plots for the percentage of ipsilateral GFR preserved, PPVP, and Recischaemia overall and based upon R.E.N.A.L. complexity. Violin plots indicate the median values with interquartile range, with the width of the plot correlating with the number of subjects having that numerical value. Statistical significance was calculated with Wilcoxon rank-sum test. Low, intermediate, and high tumour complexity correspond with R.E.N.A.L. nephrometry scores of 4–6, 7–9, and 10–12, respectively.
|bju16300-sup-0003-TableS1.docxWord 2007 document , 21.9 KB
|
Table S1 Analysed vs non-analysed cohorts of patients managed with PN (2011–2014).
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
