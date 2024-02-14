BJU International
Parenchymal volume preservation during partial nephrectomy: improved methodology to assess impact and predictive factors

Akira Kazama

Akira Kazama

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Department of Urology, Molecular Oncology, Niigata University Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Niigata, Japan

Worapat Attawettayanon

Worapat Attawettayanon

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, Songklanagarind Hospital, Prince of Songkla University, Songkhla, Thailand

Carlos Munoz-Lopez

Carlos Munoz-Lopez

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Nityam Rathi

Nityam Rathi

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Kieran Lewis

Kieran Lewis

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Eran Maina

Eran Maina

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Rebecca A. Campbell

Rebecca A. Campbell

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Zaeem Lone

Zaeem Lone

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Melissa Boumitri

Melissa Boumitri

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Jihad Kaouk

Jihad Kaouk

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Georges-Pascal Haber

Georges-Pascal Haber

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Samuel Haywood

Samuel Haywood

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Nima Almassi

Nima Almassi

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Christopher Weight

Christopher Weight

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Jianbo Li

Jianbo Li

Department of Quantitative Health Sciences, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Steven C. Campbell

Steven C. Campbell

Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA

Correspondence: Steven C. Campbell, Center for Urologic Oncology, Room Q10-120, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Glickman Urologic and Kidney Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH 44195, USA.

e-mail: [email protected]

First published: 14 February 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16300

A.K. and W.A. are co-first authors with equal contributions to the design, conduct, and presentation of this project.

Abstract

Objective

To rigorously evaluate the impact of the percentage of parenchymal volume preserved (PPVP) and how well the preserved parenchyma recovers from ischaemia (Recischaemia) on functional outcomes after partial nephrectomy (PN) using an accurate and objective software-based methodology for estimating parenchymal volumes and split renal function (SRF). A secondary objective was to assess potential predictors of the PPVP.

Patients and Methods

A total of 894 PN patients with available studies (2011–2014) were evaluated. The PPVP was measured from cross-sectional imaging at ≤3 months before and 3–12 months after PN using semi-automated software. Pearson correlation evaluated relationships between continuous variables. Multivariable linear regression evaluated predictors of ipsilateral glomerular filtration rate (GFR) preserved and the PPVP. Relative-importance analysis was used to evaluate the impact of the PPVP on ipsilateral GFR preserved. Recischaemia was defined as the percentage of ipsilateral GFR preserved normalised by the PPVP.

Results

The median tumour size and R.E.N.A.L. nephrometry score were 3.4 cm and 7, respectively. In all, 49 patients (5.5%) had a solitary kidney. In all, 538 (60%)/251 (28%)/104 (12%) patients were managed with warm/cold/zero ischaemia, respectively. The median pre/post ipsilateral GFRs were 40/31 mL/min/1.73 m2, and the median (interquartile range [IQR]) percentage of ipsilateral GFR preserved was 80% (71–88%). The median pre/post ipsilateral parenchymal volumes were 181/149 mL, and the median (IQR) PPVP was 84% (76–92%). In all, 330 patients (37%) had a PPVP of <80%, while only 34 (4%) had a Recischaemia of <80%. The percentage of ipsilateral GFR preserved correlated strongly with the PPVP (r = 0.83, P < 0.01) and loss of parenchymal volume accounted for 80% of the loss of ipsilateral GFR. Multivariable analysis confirmed that the PPVP was the strongest predictor of ipsilateral GFR preserved. Greater tumour size and endophytic and nearness properties of the R.E.N.A.L. nephrometry score were associated with a reduced PPVP (all P ≤ 0.01). Solitary kidney and cold ischaemia were associated with an increased PPVP (all P < 0.05).

Conclusions

A reduced PPVP predominates regarding functional decline after PN, although a low Recischaemia can also contribute. Tumour-related factors strongly influence the PPVP, while surgical efforts can improve the PPVP as observed for patients with solitary kidneys.