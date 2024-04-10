Systematic review and network meta-analysis of re-intervention rates of new surgical interventions for benign prostatic hyperplasia

Nonetheless, it is important to understand some of the intense media drives and marketing forces regarding these new surgical interventions, and longer-term treatment durability should be examined carefully given the heterogeneous study methodologies and relatively short-term follow-up period in many studies. Furthermore, surgical re-intervention for postoperative complications (such as bleeding or urinary retention) for patients who have undergone these new surgical interventions remains a healthcare concern [ 4 , 7 ]. Hence, there is a need to evaluate the success of these novel devices and MIST in terms of treatment durability and surgical re-intervention rates. This systematic review and network meta-analysis (NMA) evaluates the surgical re-intervention rates following these new surgical interventions for male LUTS/BPH.

Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) has been considered the standard of surgical treatment for many decades with proven long-term efficacy [ 4 ], but in recent years, novel device technology and minimally invasive surgical therapy (MIST) have gained considerable popularity as evidenced by the advent of newer devices and volumes of scientific publication. Furthermore, the premise of faster recovery time and preservation of various male sexual function domains make these newer surgical interventions an attractive surgical option for men who are sexually active and want a ‘quicker and safer’ surgery for LUTS/BPH [ 5 , 6 ]. In general, these new state-of-the-art surgical interventions can largely be classified as endourological (such as UroLift® [NeoTract Inc., Pleasanton, CA, USA], prostatic urethral lift (PUL) [NeoTract Inc., Pleasanton, CA, USA], Rezum [Boston Scientific, Marlborough, MA, USA], Aquablation [PROCEPT BioRobotics Inc; Redwood Shores, CA, USA], and temporary implantable nitinol device [iTIND], Medi-Tate, Hadera, Israel) or endovascular (such as prostatic arterial embolisation [PAE]) in respective surgical approaches [ 7 ].

For the NMA, only studies with two or more arms were included. A pairwise random effect meta-analysis was conducted. Log odds ratios (ORs) were reported for re-intervention rates, which were binary variables. The Stata network module based on the ‘mvmeta’ command for multiple treatment comparisons with the restricted maximum likelihood approach was used. The CIs were estimated from asymptotic error variance and the normal distribution. Inconsistencies between direct and indirect evidence were investigated using the design by-treatment interaction model. Probabilities were also estimated for each treatment being at each rank for the analysed outcome. StataIC version 15.1 software was used for all analyses (StataCorp. 2017. Stata Statistical Software: Release 15. StataCorp LLC, College Station, TX, USA). A P < 0.05 was considered to indicate statistical significance.

Descriptive statistics were reported to describe study metadata. Only outcome measures with at least three studies reporting on them were meta-analysed. For pooled proportions, all studies with single or multiple arms were included. To obtain pooled estimates, pooled proportions for data were calculated for each time point for each intervention. An inverse-variance weighted random-effect model was applied throughout all performed meta-analyses and a DerSimonian–Laird estimate of tau squared (τ 2 ) was applied. Statistical heterogeneity through Cochran's Q , τ 2 , and I 2 were reported for each outcome measure analysed.

Study design, participants, interventions, comparisons, outcomes, funding sources, and conflict of interest of studies that fulfilled the inclusion criteria were independently assessed by two authors (B.N.H.S. and L.Q.). Any disagreement was resolved by consultation with the senior authors (H.R. and E.C.). The quality of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) was established by the Cochrane tool for RCTs whereas the quality of non-randomised studies was determined by the Newcastle–Ottawa Assessment scale [ 9 , 10 ].

Researchers independently extracted study characteristics, sample size, surgical intervention, and patient characteristics. Surgical re-intervention rates, study metadata including age, prostate volume, and IPSS baseline scores were recorded using standardised data collection forms. Data extraction discrepancies between the two researchers were resolved by discussion and consensus. Outcomes were the pooled proportion of cumulative surgical re-interventions at 1, 3, 6, 12, 24, and 36 months with 95% CIs. Best-ranked treatment is defined as the surgical procedure with the least cumulative surgical re-interventions.

We performed a comprehensive bibliographic search using PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane Central databases from inception to December 2022 for potentially eligible studies. The search strategy included combinations of diagnosis-related (‘prostatic hyperplasia’, ‘prostatic hypertrophy’, ‘prostatic adenoma’, ‘BPH’, ‘BPO’, ‘BPE’, ‘prostatic enlargement’, ‘prostatism’, ‘BOO’, ‘bladder obstruction’) and treatment specific keywords (‘Rezum’, ‘Water vapour’, ‘convective thermal’, ‘convective’, ‘steam’, ‘PAE’, ‘prostatic artery embolisation’, ‘aquablation’, ‘aquabeam’, ‘prostatic urethral lift’, ‘PUL’, ‘UroLift’, ‘iTIND’, ‘temporary implantable nitinol device’). Manual searches of the reference lists of included papers were also performed. An additional request was submitted to obtain any incomplete or unpublished data from relevant authors. Two researchers independently screened titles and abstracts for eligibility (B.N.H.S. and L.Q.). Next, we obtained full-text manuscripts for all potentially relevant studies. We collated all available data from studies that had multiple papers derived from the primary study or subsamples of the primary study. Disagreements related to study eligibility were resolved by discussion and consensus.

This review protocol was registered in the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO) public database. Review methods were in line with the statement of the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) [ 8 ]. Prospective primary studies (both randomised and non-randomised) examining these new surgical interventions and BPH were eligible for inclusion. Case series, retrospective cohort studies, studies with no pre-specified outcome, and animal studies were excluded from this review. There were no date or language restrictions applied to the searches.

The probability of each intervention taking a particular rank was calculated (Table 2 ). At 6 months, the best treatment was UroLift, followed by Aquablation, Rezum, TURP, PAE, and iTIND. Figure 2C shows the cumulative ranking probability curves for each procedure in our network with treatment ranked according to the surface under the cumulative ranking curves (SUCRAs). At 12 months, the ranking changed with TURP being the best treatment, followed by Aquablation and iTIND, whilst UroLift, Rezum, and PAE scored lower than sham surgery.

A NMA was conducted using the 11 studies with paired interventions [ 11 , 13 - 15 , 22 , 26 , 31 , 33 - 36 ]. These included predominantly pairwise comparisons of TURP and PAE, with the next most frequent comparison as UroLift and sham procedure (Fig. 3 ). Inconsistency models were tested for each of the outcomes and time points, and no global inconsistency was identified in the outcomes for the post-surgical intervention follow-up despite the limited number of multi-arm studies (Table 2 and Fig. 2C ).

Re-intervention for new surgical interventions in male LUTS/BPH. ( A ) Cumulative re-interventions for new surgical interventions from 1 to 24 months. ( B ) Re-interventions at 12 months for new surgical interventions. ( C ) Cumulative ranking probabilities* for each surgical intervention in the network at 12 months. *Cumulative ranking probabilities: the SUCRA value is the probability each intervention has of being the best treatment in the network. Larger values represent higher ranking probabilities.

In the meta-analysis, the cumulative re-intervention rate among procedures varied (Table S3 ). At 3 months, only iTIND had a significant re-intervention rate at 0.02 (95% CI 0.000–0.039; P = 0.045). At 6 months, re-intervention rates were significant for Rezum, iTIND, and PAE at 1.8, 2, and 5.6 patients per 100, respectively, for that period. The highest rate of re-intervention at 12 months was for PAE at 0.080% (95% CI 0.032–0.129; P = 0.001), followed by UroLift 0.048% (95% CI 0.018–0.078; P = 0.002) and Rezum 0.015% (95% CI 0.005–0.025; P = 0.004). The overall re-intervention proportion at 24 months postoperatively was higher for UroLift at 0.165% (95% CI 0.099–0.231; P < 0.001) compared to TURP at 0.029% (95% CI 0.006–0.052; P = 0.013). The above cumulative rates have been plotted over time for a period of 24 months (Fig. 2A ).

Crude surgical re-intervention rates (calculated as the number of patients with surgical re-intervention divided by the number of enrolled patients) ranged from 0.95% to 13% in four studies for Rezum, 5.1% in one study for iTIND, 0–6.7% in two studies for Aquablation, 0–13.3% in six studies for PAE, and 0–15.8% in four studies for UroLift, with 1-year maximum follow-up (Table S2 ). The corresponding crude surgical re-intervention rates at 2 years were 6.2% in one study for Rezum, 2% in one study for Aquablation, 8.8–19.6% in two studies for PAE, and 12.8–23.4% in four studies for UroLift. Published longitudinal data for the various modalities varied as displayed in Table S2 . Overall, the surgical re-intervention rates were significantly influenced by the duration of follow-up of individual studies.

Three studies were rated as unclear risks as there was no protocol or outcomes not clearly described [ 33 , 35 , 38 ]. The other seven studies were classified as low risk, given their results were reported according to a pre-specified plan.

Nine studies had medical therapy washout as their enrolment criteria [ 11 - 18 ]. We included trials with the following interventions and comparisons: Rezum vs sham treatment [ 11 ], Rezum only [ 19 - 21 ], Rezum vs UroLift [ 22 ], Aquablation only [ 12 , 23 - 25 ], Aquablation vs TURP [ 26 ], iTIND vs sham treatment [ 13 ], iTIND only [ 27 , 28 ], UroLift vs sham treatment [ 14 - 16 ], UroLift only [ 16 - 18 , 29 , 30 ], UroLift vs TURP [ 31 , 32 ], PAE vs TURP [ 33 - 36 ], and PAE only [ 37 - 41 ]. In all, 18 studies were funded by manufacturers [ 11 - 19 , 22 - 26 , 29 , 31 , 32 ].

Discussion

In recent years, an increasing number of patients have chosen these new surgical interventions for male LUTS/BPH as these interventions are less invasive in nature, preserve male sexual function domains, and have relatively quicker recovery, as well as possibly fewer postoperative complications compared to conventional TURP [42]. The clinical outcomes and safety parameters of these new surgical interventions have matured [43], although data regarding surgical re-intervention, especially when compared to TURP, remains largely equivocal due to the heterogeneous data and lack of direct comparative clinical trials.

A recent NMA based on 10 studies with 799 participants investigated the re-intervention rate of PAE and UroLift compared to TURP with a follow-up of 12–60 months and ranked UroLift the highest among new surgical interventions [43]. Furthermore, the surgical re-intervention rate after UroLift was characterised in a systematic review incorporating observational studies and deemed at 6.0%/year [44]. In our study, the crude surgical re-intervention rates ranged from 0.95% to 13% and the meta-analysis of the cumulative re-intervention rate also varied depending on the types of new surgical interventions performed. The surgical re-intervention for UroLift appeared higher than TURP, with an estimated overall re-intervention proportion at 24 months postoperatively at 0.165% vs 0.029%, although the data were not pooled for a yearly rate of re-intervention due to concerns regarding the certainty of evidence from the potential risk of bias introduced by the heterogenous methodology within the included studies. The observed difference in re-intervention rate between UroLift and TURP could be explained by factors such as the size of the median lobe, early surgical learning curve, and mechanical durability of UroLift in large prostate glands [45].

For a shorter follow-up period, the surgical reintervention at 12 months was lower for Aquablation compared to Rezum, iTIND, and PAE, which may be related to the study methodology and exact mechanism of action (hydrodissection removal of the prostate in Aquablation compared to other less destructive prostate surgery) [46, 47]. Nonetheless, the comparative durability of treatment beyond 12 months is uncertain and this could be related to the current lack of head-to-head studies evaluating individual surgical interventions against TURP or another type of new surgical interventions, as well as the absence of comparison against sham in many cases. Additionally, the annual rate of surgical re-intervention was significantly influenced by the duration of patient follow-up and the types of ensuing complications. This is reflected in the SUCRA analysis where MIST ranked higher than TURP at 6 months, but this ranking changed with TURP being the best treatment at 12 months.

Most patients with bothersome male LUTS/BPH are treated with α-blockers and/or 5α-reductase inhibitors initially with surgery is usually reserved for non-responders or those who are not able to tolerate the drug-related adverse effects [48]. Similarly, those who failed surgical therapy may benefit from the re-introduction of medical therapy for recurrent or recalcitrant LUTS. In our study, we identified only eight studies out of 32 studies that mandated an oral medication washout as a selection criterion, whilst other studies either did not specify it or included patients with previous medical treatment failure. This window of drug washout can play a critical role in the outcomes of the re-intervention rate if the patients were to continue with medical therapy after surgery.

The overall value of the present systematic review and NMA is lessened by several limitations as follows. First, this NMA was conducted by combining direct and indirect evidence and the overall effect could be influenced by the indirect evidence when the direct comparison was limited. Second, as aforementioned, the treatment duration of most trials included in the present review was relatively short-term <24 months, and the longer-term efficacy of these new surgical interventions for patients with LUTS/BPH was limited. The lack of complete or loss to follow-up rates coupled with the possibility of not accounting for patients receiving treatment at other centres in many individual trials may bias the (so-called) clinical success rates. Furthermore, full information on exact surgical complications from each surgical intervention was not disclosed and the specific reasons for re-intervention may be unclear, so the true efficacy of each new surgical intervention may be under or overestimated. Hence, it is important to be cautious in examining the certainty (quality and confidence) in the evidence when interpreting NMA to avoid misleading inferences.

Despite the above-mentioned limitations, to our knowledge, this is the largest systematic review and NMA on surgical re-intervention rate for these new surgical interventions. This is the first systematic review that includes iTIND in comparative analysis for new surgical interventions for male LUTS/BPH. We included 32 trials with 2400 participants assessing the re-intervention rate and the overall quality of the included studies was considered acceptable. All included studies had no severe imbalanced baseline or other recognisable risks of bias. As there was no unified heterogeneity assessment for NMA, we conducted a pairwise random effect meta-analysis that included only studies with two or more arms, and log ORs were reported for re-intervention rates in binary variables. Future clinical studies of these new surgical interventions should adopt a standardised surgical template for reporting clinical outcomes and complications so that published data can be compared accurately in the steps of a systematic review. Direct comparative trials among novel male LUTS/BPH technology will be useful and longer-term and more comprehensive clinical trials are still needed to clarify the functional outcomes and clinical effectiveness of one form of surgical device over another novel device, to guide clinicians in surgical treatment selection.