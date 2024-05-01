During the COVID-19 pandemic 20 000 prostate cancer diagnoses were missed in England

Summary and Findings in Context

In this study, we reported a drop in prostate cancer incidence by 31% in 2020 and by 18% in 2021. Taking into account that our dataset represented 40% of the English population, and that in England before the COVID-19 pandemic there were ~44 000 diagnoses per year [18], this drop in incidence represented ~13 640 missed cases in 2020 and ~7920 missed cases in 2021 in England alone. This agreeed with the previously published statistics. There were 38 500 less cancer diagnoses reported in England in 2020 than in 2019 [19]. A third of that, so 12 000 missed cases, was attributed to prostate cancer [15]. This drop in cancer incidence in England has been mirrored across Europe [20] and globally [21], with 1 million cancer diagnoses missed during the pandemic in Europe alone.

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was evaluated in this study based on the time trends. This means that any definitive conclusions about the causality were limited and could be biased by other events occurring at the same time. The observed reduction in new diagnoses could have multiple explanatory factors not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, we observed that in 2018, the incidence of prostate cancer increased by 23% as compared to 2017. This was widely reported and termed in literature as the Turnbull and Fry effect [22]. Two UK public figures promoted prostate cancer awareness, prompting more men to access healthcare, and leading the government to increase prostate cancer funding by £10 million. This was an unprecedented increase, with potential implications for the interpretation of the COVID-19 data. With many men potentially diagnosed early, this could have impacted future years and some decrease attributed to the pandemic could be related to this effect.

The characteristics of men diagnosed with prostate cancer also changed. We observed a shift during the pandemic towards older men. We did not have access to the cancer staging data, but a similar pattern with a shift towards older men [14, 15, 21] with more advanced cancer stages [14] has been previously reported. The extent to which the delays in cancer diagnosis and shifts towards older men will have negative consequences on patients and cancer services is yet to be understood.

During the early years of the pandemic, there were attempts to project cancer incidence and mortality post pandemic. It was predicted that in 2021 and 2022 there would be more diagnoses of prostate cancer than in the years before the pandemic, to account for the missed cases [23]. We did not observe this to be the case. With incident cases just levelling up to the pre-pandemic level by December 2022, nearly 3 years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the missing 20 000 prostate cancer cases in England have not been accounted for. The prediction also estimated that in 2022–2024 there would be a 17% increase in prostate cancer-related mortality [23]. We also did not observe this. The mortality was stable and overall was not affected by the pandemic. The questions remain, what were the reasons for the reduction in the number of diagnoses, what happened to the people who would have been diagnosed if the pandemic had not occurred, and what impact will this have on their health, quality of life and survival. At present we do not fully understand the consequences of this crisis.