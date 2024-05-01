Complications of immuno-oncology care: what urologist should know
V.G. and A.M. share equal contribution.
Abstract
Objectives
To provide a practical review of immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that may be encountered in uro-oncology patients.
Patients and Methods
We conducted a literature review of studies reporting irAEs including articles published through September 2023 for uro-oncology patients and the potential relevancy for the practicing urologist.
Results
Immunotherapy has revolutionised cancer treatment, extending its impact to urological malignancies including for patients with urothelial, kidney, and prostate cancers. Immuno-oncology (IO) compounds have achieved measurable and durable responses in these cancers. Urologists, choosing to administer or co-manage IO patient care, should be prepared to understand, evaluate, and treat irAEs. This review discusses the spectrum of irAEs that can be encountered. Ongoing trials are exploring the use of immunotherapy at earlier stages of uro-oncological diseases, thus underscoring the evolving landscape of urological cancer treatment. Paradoxically, some data suggests that the occurrence of irAEs is associated with improved oncological outcomes.
Conclusions
Immune-related AEs, while manageable, may be life-threatening and require lifelong therapy. A thorough understanding of AEs and toxicity of a novel drug class is imperative.
References
- 1, , . Immune checkpoint inhibitors in melanoma. Melanoma Manag 2015; 2: 267–284
10.2217/mmt.15.17 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 2 U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Drugs@FDA: FDA-approved drugs. 2023. Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/daf/index.cfm?event=BasicSearch.process. Accessed October 2023
- 3, , et al. Immunotherapy in advanced kidney cancer: an alternative meta-analytic method using reconstructed survival data in case of proportional hazard assumption violation. Front Oncol 2022; 12: 955894
10.3389/fonc.2022.955894 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , et al. Immunotherapy versus chemotherapy as first-line treatment for advanced urothelial cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Cancer Treat Rev 2022; 104: 102360
10.1016/j.ctrv.2022.102360 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , et al. Pembrolizumab for advanced prostate adenocarcinoma: findings of the KEYNOTE-028 study. Ann Oncol 2018; 29: 1807–1813
10.1093/annonc/mdy232 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , et al. Pembrolizumab monotherapy for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer unresponsive to BCG (KEYNOTE-057): an open-label, single-arm, multicentre, phase 2 study. Lancet Oncol 2021; 22: 919–930
10.1016/S1470-2045(21)00147-9 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7, , et al. Adjuvant nivolumab versus placebo in muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma. N Engl J Med 2021; 384: 2102–2114
10.1056/NEJMoa2034442 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, , et al. Alliance A031501: phase III randomized adjuvant study of MK-3475 (pembrolizumab) in muscle-invasive and locally advanced urothelial carcinoma (MIBC) (AMBASSADOR) versus observation. J Clin Oncol 2019; 37(7_suppl): TPS504
10.1200/JCO.2019.37.7_suppl.TPS504 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 9, , et al. LBA6 EV-302/KEYNOTE-A39: open-label, randomized phase III study of enfortumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab (EV+P) vs chemotherapy (chemo) in previously untreated locally advanced metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC). Ann Oncol 2023; 34: S1340
10.1016/j.annonc.2023.10.106 Google Scholar
- 10, , et al. Adjuvant pembrolizumab after nephrectomy in renal-cell carcinoma. N Engl J Med 2021; 385: 683–694
10.1056/NEJMoa2106391 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 11, , et al. Adverse events of immune checkpoint inhibitors therapy for urologic cancer patients in clinical trials: a collaborative systematic review and meta-analysis. Eur Urol 2022; 81: 414–425
10.1016/j.eururo.2022.01.028 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 12, , et al. The immune-related adverse events paradox in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer after atezolizumab immunotherapy: analysis of individual patient data from IMvigor210 and IMvigor211 trials. BJU Int 2023; 83: S763–S764
- 13, , et al. Immune-related adverse events predict the therapeutic efficacy of anti-PD-1 antibodies in cancer patients. Eur J Cancer 2019; 109: 21–27
10.1016/j.ejca.2018.10.014 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 14, , et al. Analysis of the association between adverse events and outcome in patients receiving a programmed death protein 1 or programmed death ligand 1 antibody. J Clin Oncol 2019; 37: 2730–2737
10.1200/JCO.19.00318 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 15, . Cutaneous manifestations associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Front Immunol 2023; 14: 1071983
10.3389/fimmu.2023.1071983 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 16, , , . Understanding and treating the inflammatory adverse events of cancer immunotherapy. Cell 2021; 184: 1575–1588
10.1016/j.cell.2021.02.011 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 17. Managing Immunotherapy Related Organ Toxicities A Practical Guide, 1st edn. Cham: Springer International Publishing, 2022
10.1007/978-3-031-00241-0 Google Scholar
- 18, , , , . Dermatologic toxicities to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy: a review of histopathologic features. J Am Acad Dermatol 2020; 83: 1130–1143
10.1016/j.jaad.2020.04.105 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 19, , , . Cutaneous adverse effects of the immune checkpoint inhibitors. Curr Probl Cancer 2017; 41: 125–128
10.1016/j.currproblcancer.2016.12.001 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 20, , , . Exacerbation of psoriasis during nivolumab therapy for metastatic melanoma. Acta Derm Venereol 2016; 96: 259–260
10.2340/00015555-2212 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 21, , , , . Immune-related adverse events (irAEs): diagnosis, management, and clinical pearls. Curr Oncol Rep 2020; 22: 39
10.1007/s11912-020-0897-9 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 22, , et al. Combined nivolumab and ipilimumab or monotherapy in untreated melanoma. N Engl J Med 2015; 373: 23–34
10.1056/NEJMoa1504030 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 23, , et al. Anti-PD-1 and anti-PDL-1 monoclonal antibodies causing type 1 diabetes. Diabetes Care 2015; 38: e137–e138
10.2337/dc15-0889 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 24, , . Endocrinological side-effects of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Curr Opin Oncol 2016; 28: 278–287
10.1097/CCO.0000000000000293 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 25, , et al. High-dose glucocorticoids for the treatment of ipilimumab-induced hypophysitis is associated with reduced survival in patients with melanoma. Cancer 2018; 124: 3706–3714
10.1002/cncr.31629 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 26, , et al. Hypophysitis secondary to nivolumab and pembrolizumab is a clinical entity distinct from ipilimumab-associated hypophysitis. Eur J Endocrinol 2019; 181: 211–219
10.1530/EJE-19-0238 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 27, , et al. Immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated primary adrenal insufficiency: WHO VigiBase report analysis. Oncologist 2020; 25: 696–701
10.1634/theoncologist.2019-0555 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 28, , et al. Management of immune-related adverse events in patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy: ASCO guideline update. J Clin Oncol 2021; 39: 4073–4126
10.1200/JCO.21.01440 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 29, , et al. Impact of checkpoint inhibitor pneumonitis on survival in NSCLC patients receiving immune checkpoint immunotherapy. J Thorac Oncol 2019; 14: 494–502
10.1016/j.jtho.2018.11.016 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 30, , et al. Pneumonitis in patients treated with anti-programmed death-1/programmed death ligand 1 therapy. J Clin Oncol 2017; 35: 709–717
10.1200/JCO.2016.68.2005 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 31, , et al. Ipilimumab safety profile: summary of findings from completed trials in advanced melanoma. J Clin Oncol 2011; 29(15_suppl): 8583
10.1200/jco.2011.29.15_suppl.8583 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 32, . Immune checkpoint inhibitors in clinical practice: update on management of immune-related toxicities. Transl Lung Cancer Res 2015; 4: 560–575
- 33, , et al. Immuno-oncology: a narrative review of gastrointestinal and hepatic toxicities. Ann Transl Med 2021; 9: 423
10.21037/atm-20-7361 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 34, . Gastrointestinal and hepatic complications of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Curr Gastroenterol Rep 2017; 19: 3
10.1007/s11894-017-0540-6 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 35, , et al. Brief communication PD1-related nephrotoxicity: optimizing its clinical management through histopathologic features. J Immunother 2022; 45: 217–221
10.1097/CJI.0000000000000412 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 36. Immune checkpoint inhibitor-related hypogonadism and infertility: a neglected issue in immuno-oncology. J Immunother Cancer 2021; 9: e002220
10.1136/jitc-2020-002220 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 37, , et al. Mapping endocrine toxicity spectrum of immune checkpoint inhibitors: a disproportionality analysis using the WHO adverse drug reaction database, VigiBase. Endocrine 2020; 69: 670–681
10.1007/s12020-020-02355-9 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 38, , et al. Ipilimumab-induced hypophysitis: a detailed longitudinal analysis in a large cohort of patients with metastatic melanoma. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 2014; 99: 4078–4085
10.1210/jc.2014-2306 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 39, , et al. Immune check point inhibitors-induced hypophysitis: a retrospective analysis of the French pharmacovigilance database. Sci Rep 2019; 9: 19419
10.1038/s41598-019-56026-5 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 40, , et al. Association of impaired spermatogenesis with the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with metastatic melanoma. JAMA Oncol 2020; 6: 1297–1299
10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.1641 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 41, , , . An evaluation of the impact of PD-1 pathway blockade on reproductive safety of therapeutic PD-1 inhibitors. Birth Defects Res B Dev Reprod Toxicol 2016; 107: 108–119
10.1002/bdrb.21176 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 42, , , . Pregnancy with successful foetal and maternal outcome in a melanoma patient treated with nivolumab in the first trimester: case report and review of the literature. Melanoma Res 2019; 29: 333–337
10.1097/CMR.0000000000000586 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 43, . Sex hormones and anticancer immunity. Clin Cancer Res 2019; 25: 4603–4610
10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-19-0137 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 44, , , , , . Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)-related cardiotoxicity. Adv Exp Med Biol 2020; 1244: 277–285
10.1007/978-3-030-41008-7_15 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 45, , , , , . Cardiotoxicity associated with immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy: a meta-analysis. Eur J Heart Fail 2021; 23: 1739–1747
10.1002/ejhf.2289 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 46, , et al. Immune checkpoint inhibitors break whose heart? Perspectives from cardio-immuno-oncology. Genes Dis 2024; 11: 807–818
10.1016/j.gendis.2023.01.024 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 47, , et al. Cardiovascular immunotoxicities associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors: a safety meta-analysis. Eur Heart J 2021; 42: 4964–4977
10.1093/eurheartj/ehab618 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 48, , , , . Immune checkpoint inhibitors and cardiovascular toxicity. Lancet Oncol 2018; 19: e447–e458
10.1016/S1470-2045(18)30457-1 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 49. Adverse cardiac effects of cancer therapies: cardiotoxicity and arrhythmia. Nat Rev Cardiol 2020; 17: 474–502
10.1038/s41569-020-0348-1 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 50, , , , . Immune checkpoint inhibitors and neurotoxicity. Curr Neuropharmacol 2021; 19: 1246–1263
10.2174/1570159X19666201230151224 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 51, , , . Management of adverse events following treatment with anti-programmed death-1 agents. Oncologist 2016; 21: 1230–1240
10.1634/theoncologist.2016-0055 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar