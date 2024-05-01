BJU International
Volume 133, Issue 5 p. 524-531
Review

Complications of immuno-oncology care: what urologist should know

Valentina Grajales

Valentina Grajales

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Alberto Martini

Alberto Martini

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Neal D. Shore

Corresponding Author

Neal D. Shore

Carolina Urologic Research Center, Myrtle Beach, SC, USA

Correspondence: Neal D. Shore, Carolina Urologic Research Center, Genesis Care/Atlantic Urology Clinics, 823 82nd Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, USA.

e-mail: [email protected]

First published: 04 March 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16310

V.G. and A.M. share equal contribution.

Abstract

Objectives

To provide a practical review of immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that may be encountered in uro-oncology patients.

Patients and Methods

We conducted a literature review of studies reporting irAEs including articles published through September 2023 for uro-oncology patients and the potential relevancy for the practicing urologist.

Results

Immunotherapy has revolutionised cancer treatment, extending its impact to urological malignancies including for patients with urothelial, kidney, and prostate cancers. Immuno-oncology (IO) compounds have achieved measurable and durable responses in these cancers. Urologists, choosing to administer or co-manage IO patient care, should be prepared to understand, evaluate, and treat irAEs. This review discusses the spectrum of irAEs that can be encountered. Ongoing trials are exploring the use of immunotherapy at earlier stages of uro-oncological diseases, thus underscoring the evolving landscape of urological cancer treatment. Paradoxically, some data suggests that the occurrence of irAEs is associated with improved oncological outcomes.

Conclusions

Immune-related AEs, while manageable, may be life-threatening and require lifelong therapy. A thorough understanding of AEs and toxicity of a novel drug class is imperative.