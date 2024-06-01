Focal therapy for prostate cancer – when to refer?
Abbreviations
-
- FT
-
- focal therapy
-
- IPG
-
- interventional procedures guidance
-
- NICE
-
- National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
-
- mpMRI
-
- multiparametric MRI
Focal therapy (FT) for prostate cancer utilising high-intensity focused ultrasound and cryotherapy has been available in the UK under National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance special arrangements for over a decade (interventional procedures guidance [IPG] 756 and IPG 423, respectively), with irreversible electroporation recently added (IPG 768).
Few centres in the UK provide these treatments; however, availability of FT in the UK is expanding with the launch of the Partial prostate Ablation vs Radical prostatectomy (PART) trial [1]. It is open for UK centres and participants to join hoping to recruit 800 patients from multiple centres [2].
Ideal patients for FT are those with significant prostate cancer with a visible lesion on multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) and concordant International Society of Urological Pathology (ISUP) Grade Group 2 or 3 cancer on targeted and systematic biopsies. Patients with untreated contralateral Gleason Grade Group 1 disease are not excluded from receiving FT as all patients following treatment are subsequently placed on active surveillance. A life expectancy of ≥10 years is required, although where this is uncertain the low side-effects of ablation make treatment decisions easier to contemplate in older men.
Patients should be prepared to undergo additional mpMRI scans and understand they may require additional biopsies and, if needed, additional treatment. A second treatment is required for 20% of patients and considered part of the FT strategy. Repeat FT with the same or different modality may be offered with minimal impact upon genitourinary function. If repeat FT is not deemed appropriate, patients may be offered salvage radical radiotherapy or prostatectomy with minimal safety concerns at specialist centres [3].
The medium-term evidence demonstrates that FT (one or two ablation sessions) can provide oncological control comparable to that of radical prostatectomy [4]. Progression to metastatic disease is very low in all studies and no different to that seen in those treated by whole-gland therapies. Urinary incontinence is very infrequently experienced and erectile function is preserved in most men [5].
The NICE have now approved several FTs and they are very popular amongst suitable men. It is our view that in order to gain informed consent, following the principles established by the Montgomery ruling of 2015 [6], patients being considered for any prostate cancer treatment who are suitable for FT, should be advised about such options and if interested, referred to specialist centres for consultation.
Disclosure of Interests
Nadia Rokan: none; Deepika Reddy: travel grant from Sonablate Corps and Imperial Healthcare charity; Tim Dudderidge: paid honoraria for teaching from Sonablate Corps and Boston Scientific.
References
