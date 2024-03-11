BJU International
Early View
Original Article

Efficacy and safety of tibial nerve stimulation using a wearable device for overactive bladder

Limin Liao

Corresponding Author

Limin Liao

Department of Urology, China Rehabilitation Research Centre, China Rehabilitation Science Institute, Rehabilitation School of Capital Medical University, Beijing, China

University of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Qingdao, Shandong, China

University of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Qingdao, Shandong, China

Correspondence: Limin Liao, Department of Urology, China Rehabilitation Research Center, Beijing 100068, China.

e-mail: [email protected]

Xing Li

Xing Li

Department of Urology, China Rehabilitation Research Centre, China Rehabilitation Science Institute, Rehabilitation School of Capital Medical University, Beijing, China

Tie Chong

Tie Chong

Department of Urology, Second Affifiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, China

Qi Chen

Qi Chen

Department of Urology, Second Affifiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, China

Zhihui Xu

Zhihui Xu

Department of Urology, Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital, Hangzhou, China

Banggao Huang

Banggao Huang

Department of Urology, Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital, Hangzhou, China

Min Chen

Min Chen

Department of Urology, Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China

Haoran Li

Haoran Li

Department of Urology, Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China

Zhongqing Wei

Zhongqing Wei

Department of Urology, Second Affifiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, Nanjing, China

Yunpeng Shao

Yunpeng Shao

Department of Urology, Second Affifiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, Nanjing, China

Jianxin Lu

Jianxin Lu

Department of Urology, Guang'anmen Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, Beijing, China

Ran Pang

Ran Pang

Department of Urology, Guang'anmen Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, Beijing, China

Xunhua Li

Xunhua Li

Department of Urology, China Rehabilitation Research Centre, China Rehabilitation Science Institute, Rehabilitation School of Capital Medical University, Beijing, China

University of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Qingdao, Shandong, China

Yiming Wang

Yiming Wang

Department of Urology, China Rehabilitation Research Centre, China Rehabilitation Science Institute, Rehabilitation School of Capital Medical University, Beijing, China

First published: 11 March 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16330

L.L. and X.L. contributed equally to this manuscript and share first authorship.

Abstract

Objective

To evaluate the efficacy and safety of a wearable, smartphone-controlled, rechargeable transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (TTNS) device in patients with overactive bladder (OAB).

Patients and Methods

This multicentre, prospective, single-blind, randomised clinical trial included eligible patients with OAB symptoms who were randomly assigned to the stimulation group or sham group. The primary efficacy outcome was change from baseline in voiding frequency/24 h after 4 weeks of treatment. The secondary efficacy outcomes included changes in bladder diary outcomes (urgency score/void, nocturia episodes/day, micturition volume/void, and incontinence episodes/day), questionnaires on Overactive Bladder Symptom Score (OABSS), Patient Perception of Bladder Condition (PPBC), and American Urological Association Symptom Index Quality of Life Score (AUA-SI-QoL) at baseline and after 4 weeks of treatment. Device-related adverse events (AEs) were also evaluated.

Results

In the full analysis set (FAS), the mean (sd) change of voiding frequency/24 h in the stimulation group and sham group at 4 weeks were −3.5 (2.9) and −0.6 (2.4), respectively (P < 0.01). Similar results were obtained in the per-protocol set (PPS): −3.5 (2.9) vs −0.4 (2.3) (P < 0.01). In the FAS and PPS, micturition volume/void significantly improved at 4 weeks (P = 0.01 and P = 0.02). PPBC improvement almost reached significance in the FAS (P = 0.05), while it was significant in the PPS (P = 0.02). In the FAS and PPS, AUA-SI-QoL significantly improved at 4 weeks in the two groups (P < 0.01 and P < 0.01), whereas there were no significant differences in urgency score/void, nocturia episodes/day or OABSS between the groups. Also, no device-related serious AEs were reported.

Conclusions

The non-invasive neuromodulation technique using the novel ambulatory TTNS device is effective and safe for treating OAB. Its convenience and easy maintenance make it a new potential home-based treatment modality. Future studies are warranted to confirm its longer-term efficacy.