Efficacy and safety of tibial nerve stimulation using a wearable device for overactive bladder
L.L. and X.L. contributed equally to this manuscript and share first authorship.
Abstract
Objective
To evaluate the efficacy and safety of a wearable, smartphone-controlled, rechargeable transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (TTNS) device in patients with overactive bladder (OAB).
Patients and Methods
This multicentre, prospective, single-blind, randomised clinical trial included eligible patients with OAB symptoms who were randomly assigned to the stimulation group or sham group. The primary efficacy outcome was change from baseline in voiding frequency/24 h after 4 weeks of treatment. The secondary efficacy outcomes included changes in bladder diary outcomes (urgency score/void, nocturia episodes/day, micturition volume/void, and incontinence episodes/day), questionnaires on Overactive Bladder Symptom Score (OABSS), Patient Perception of Bladder Condition (PPBC), and American Urological Association Symptom Index Quality of Life Score (AUA-SI-QoL) at baseline and after 4 weeks of treatment. Device-related adverse events (AEs) were also evaluated.
Results
In the full analysis set (FAS), the mean (sd) change of voiding frequency/24 h in the stimulation group and sham group at 4 weeks were −3.5 (2.9) and −0.6 (2.4), respectively (P < 0.01). Similar results were obtained in the per-protocol set (PPS): −3.5 (2.9) vs −0.4 (2.3) (P < 0.01). In the FAS and PPS, micturition volume/void significantly improved at 4 weeks (P = 0.01 and P = 0.02). PPBC improvement almost reached significance in the FAS (P = 0.05), while it was significant in the PPS (P = 0.02). In the FAS and PPS, AUA-SI-QoL significantly improved at 4 weeks in the two groups (P < 0.01 and P < 0.01), whereas there were no significant differences in urgency score/void, nocturia episodes/day or OABSS between the groups. Also, no device-related serious AEs were reported.
Conclusions
The non-invasive neuromodulation technique using the novel ambulatory TTNS device is effective and safe for treating OAB. Its convenience and easy maintenance make it a new potential home-based treatment modality. Future studies are warranted to confirm its longer-term efficacy.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16330-sup-0001-AppendixS1.docWord document, 197.2 KB
|
Appendix S1 The CONSORT 2010 checklist of information to include when reporting a randomised trial*.
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
References
- 1, , et al. An international Urogynecological Association (IUGA)/International Continence Society (ICS) joint report on the terminology for female pelvic floor dysfunction. Neurourol Urodyn 2010; 29: 4–20
10.1002/nau.20798 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 2, , et al. Population-based survey of urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, and other lower urinary tract symptoms in five countries: results of the EPIC study. Eur Urol 2006; 50: 1306–1314
10.1016/j.eururo.2006.09.019 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, . Evaluation and treatment of overactive bladder in women. Mayo Clin Proc 2020; 95: 370–377
10.1016/j.mayocp.2019.11.024 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , et al. European association of urology guidelines on the diagnosis and management of female non-neurogenic lower urinary tract symptoms. Part 1: diagnostics, overactive bladder, stress urinary incontinence, and mixed urinary incontinence. Eur Urol 2022; 82: 49–59
10.1016/j.eururo.2022.01.045 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , , . Diagnosis and treatment of overactive bladder (non-neurogenic) in adults: AUA/SUFU guideline amendment. J Urol 2015; 193: 1572–1580
10.1016/j.juro.2015.01.087 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , , , , . Shifting the treatment paradigm in idiopathic overactive bladder. Int J Clin Pract 2021; 75: e13847
10.1111/ijcp.13847 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7, , , , . Percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for the long-term treatment of overactive bladder: 3-year results of the STEP study. J Urol 2013; 189: 2194–2201
10.1016/j.juro.2012.11.175 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, , , , . Efficacy of transcutaneous stimulation of the posterior tibial nerve compared to percutaneous stimulation in idiopathic overactive bladder syndrome: randomized control trial. Neurourol Urodyn 2019; 38: 261–268
10.1002/nau.23843 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 9, , , , , . Inhibitory effects of a smartphone-controlled wearable transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulation device on bladder reflexes in anesthetized cats. Neurourol Urodyn 2022; 41: 585–591
10.1002/nau.24876 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 10, , , , . Efficacy of a novel wearable transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulation device on bladder reflex compared to implantable tibial nerve stimulation in cats. Int Urol Nephrol 2023; 55: 853–859
10.1007/s11255-022-03450-8 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 11, , , , . Feasibility of a transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulation device use in overactive bladder patients: a pilot study from a single tertiary care center. Front Neurol 2022; 13: 872200
10.3389/fneur.2022.872200 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 12, , et al. Transcutaneous posterior tibial nerve stimulation versus extended release oxybutynin in overactive bladder patients. A prospective randomized trial. Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol 2016; 196: 6–10
10.1016/j.ejogrb.2015.09.020 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , , , , . Transcutaneous tibial nerve home stimulation for overactive bladder in women with Parkinson's disease: a randomized clinical trial. Neurourol Urodyn 2021; 40: 538–548
10.1002/nau.24595 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 14. Percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation: the urgent PC device. Expert Rev Med Devices 2007; 4: 693–698
10.1586/17434440.4.5.693 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 15, , et al. Six-month outcomes of reimplantation of a coin-sized tibial nerve stimulator for the treatment of overactive bladder syndrome with urgency urinary incontinence. Female Pelvic Med Reconstr Surg 2022; 28: 287–292
10.1097/SPV.0000000000001105 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 16, , , , . Pivotal study of leadless tibial nerve stimulation with ecoin® for urgency urinary incontinence: an open-label, single arm trial. J Urol 2021; 206: 399–408
10.1097/JU.0000000000001733 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 17, , et al. Feasibility of a fully implanted, nickel sized and shaped tibial nerve stimulator for the treatment of overactive bladder syndrome with urgency urinary incontinence. J Urol 2019; 201: 967–972
10.1016/j.juro.2018.10.017 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 18, , , . Inhibitory effects of a minimally invasive implanted tibial nerve stimulation device on non-nociceptive bladder reflexes in cats. Int Urol Nephrol 2021; 53: 431–438
10.1007/s11255-020-02666-w PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 19, , et al. Outcomes following percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS) treatment for neurogenic and idiopathic overactive bladder. Clin Auton Res 2020; 30: 61–67
10.1007/s10286-018-0553-8 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 20, , et al. Feasibility of using a novel non-invasive ambulatory tibial nerve stimulation device for the home-based treatment of overactive bladder symptoms. Transl Androl Urol 2018; 7: 912–919
10.21037/tau.2018.09.12 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 21, , , , . Stimulation of the tibial nerve repetitively to improve incontinence in Parkinson's electronically (STRIPE trial): a randomised control trial of tibial nerve stimulation for bladder symptoms in Parkinson's disease using a self-contained wearable device. Trials 2022; 23: 912
10.1186/s13063-022-06827-3 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 22, . Home-based transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for overactive bladder syndrome: a randomized, controlled study. Int Urol Nephrol 2022; 54: 1825–1835
10.1007/s11255-022-03235-z PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 23, , et al. Randomized trial of percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation versus sham efficacy in the treatment of overactive bladder syndrome: results from the SUmiT trial. J Urol 2010; 183: 1438–1443
10.1016/j.juro.2009.12.036 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 24, , et al. Role of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation in treating children with overactive bladder from pooled analysis of 8 randomized controlled trials. Int Neurourol J 2020; 24: 84–94
10.5213/inj.1938232.116 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 25, , , , , . Comparison of transcutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (TTNS) protocols for women with refractory overactive bladder (OAB): a prospective randomised trial. Int J Clin Pract 2021; 75: e14342
10.1111/ijcp.14342 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 26, , , . Real-time changes in brain activity during tibial nerve stimulation for overactive bladder: evidence from functional near-infrared spectroscopy hype scanning. Front Neurosci 2023; 17: 1115433
10.3389/fnins.2023.1115433 PubMedGoogle Scholar