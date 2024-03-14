Addition of neoadjuvant chemotherapy to a ‘quadrifecta’ composite in radical cystectomy

The standard treatment approach for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) involves a multimodal strategy, incorporating neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) and radical cystectomy (RC) accompanied by pelvic lymphadenectomy (PLND) [ 1 , 2 ]. However, RC with urinary diversion is a complex procedure associated with notable perioperative and long-term morbidity [ 3 , 4 ]. In a bid to standardise procedural reporting, enhance quality control, and ultimately elevate patient care, various composite scores have been proposed [ 5 - 8 ]. While the attainment of these composite scores has shown correlation with improved oncological outcomes, none have incorporated the inclusion of NAC. Notably, NAC is a pivotal component of the comprehensive treatment approach for MIBC, exhibiting enhanced survival rates [ 9 , 10 ] and could serve as an indicator for overall treatment quality. Consequently, there exists a critical knowledge gap concerning whether the integration of NAC into a composite outcomes score could enhance its predictive capability for survival outcomes. To bridge this gap, we conducted an analysis of individualised patient data derived from a multicentre collaborative programme.

Follow-up was calculated form the date of RC to the day of last visit or patient death. Survival was graphically plotted using the Kaplan–Meier method. Difference in survival was estimated using the log-rank test. The association of the quadrifecta and pentafecta outcomes composites with OS and CSS was investigated using univariable Cox regression analyses. The association of clinical factors with the achievement of the quadrifecta and pentafecta outcomes composites was investigated using logistic regression analysis. All tests were two sided. Statistical significance was set at P < 0.05. We used R (The R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria) for statistical analysis.

The primary objective of this study was to assess the association between NAC administration and overall survival (OS) and cancer-specific survival (CSS). Furthermore, we aimed to investigate the impact of incorporating NAC into the quadrifecta creating a pentafecta score. Secondary objectives included evaluating the disparity in OS and CSS between patients achieving the base quadrifecta and the new pentafecta compared to those not meeting these composite outcome criteria. We also explored the correlation between the number of pentafecta items achieved and OS/CSS, along with identifying factors associated with achieving the pentafecta composite.

We evaluated four components of the ‘quadrifecta’ outcomes composite, including adequate lymphadenectomy, negative soft tissue surgical margin (STSM), absence of major complications within 30 days after surgery based on the Clavien–Dindo classification, and no delay in RC. Adequate lymphadenectomy was defined as yielding ≥16 lymph nodes [ 11 ]. RC delay was defined as a time interval between the diagnosis of MIBC on transurethral resection of bladder tumour and RC of >3 months. Patients meeting all four criteria were considered to have achieved the quadrifecta composite. Additionally, we introduced the administration of NAC as a fifth criterion, generating a new ‘pentafecta’ composite.

Patients were treated by open or robot-assisted RC. The approach used, as well as the extent and template of the PLND was at surgeon's discretion and institutional standards. The choice for type of diversion was based on tumour characteristics, patients’ performance status and own wishes. In case of robot-assisted RC, the urinary diversion was performed with an intracorporeal technique.

Prospectively collected data of 590 patients treated from 2010 to 2023 with RC and PLND for urinary bladder cancer (UBC) were retrospectively analysed. All patients were treated in high-volume tertiary care centres.

The addition of NAC to the quadrifecta composite outcomes significantly improved the discrimination of patients more likely to have better CSS and OS (Table 2 ). The association of the single pentafecta composite outcomes with CSS and OS are reported in Table 3 . There was a significant association of the number of quadrifecta items achieved with CSS (HR 0.64, 95% CI 0.5–0.81; P < 0.01) and OS (HR 0.6, 95% CI 0.5–0.74; P < 0.01) (Fig. S1A,B ), as well as significant association of the number of pentafecta items achieved with CSS (HR 0.64, 95% CI 0.52–0.78; P < 0.01) and OS (HR 0.6, 95% CI 0.51–0.71; P < 0.01) (Fig. S1C,D ). On logistic regression analysis age at RC, Charlson Comorbidity Index, American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) score, pathological T stage and continent diversion were all significantly associated with less likelihood of achieving the pentafecta outcomes composite (Table S1 ).

Within a median (95% CI) follow-up of 70 (64–not attained) months a total of 150 patients died and 103 died from UBC. Achieving the quadrifecta outcomes composite was significantly associated with better CSS (hazard ratio [HR] 0.49, 95% CI 0.32–0.75; P = 0.001) and OS (HR 0.48, 95% CI 0.34–0.69; P < 0.01) (Fig. 1A,B ). Similarly, achieving the pentafecta outcomes composite was significantly associated with better CSS (HR 0.21, 95% CI 0.08–0.57; P = 0.002) and OS (HR 0.26, 95% CI 0.12–0.55; P < 0.01) (Fig. 1C,D ). The 1-, 2- and 5-year point estimates for CSS and OS are reported in Tables S2 and S3 .

Patients’ baseline characteristics and perioperative outcomes are shown in Table 1 . Overall, NAC was administered in 178 (30.2%) patients, with a gemcitabine-cisplatin combination administered in 131 (74%) and methotrexate-vinblastine-doxorubicin-cisplatin administered in eight (4%). The rest of the patients were treated with other cisplatin-based combined chemotherapies. The proportion of clinical and pathological stage, as well as the stage migration, are graphically shown in Fig. S2 .

Discussion

In this retrospective multicentre analysis of patients treated with RC for UBC, we investigated the correlation between achieving a composite outcome measure and survival outcomes. Initially, we evaluated a quadrifecta outcomes composite, comprising four specific criteria, and subsequently expanded it to encompass a fifth item, NAC, thus forming a pentafecta outcomes composite.

Our findings unequivocally demonstrate that achieving the quadrifecta outcomes composite was significantly linked to enhanced CSS and OS. Patients fulfilling all four criteria experienced a considerably reduced risk of cancer-related mortality and overall death. This underscores the potential of a standardised assessment encompassing these four outcome measures in identifying individuals more likely to achieve improved long-term survival outcomes.

Moreover, the inclusion of NAC as a fifth criterion in the pentafecta outcomes composite yielded even more pronounced associations with CSS and OS. Patients meeting the pentafecta criteria exhibited a substantially diminished risk of cancer-related death and overall mortality in comparison to those not satisfying all five criteria. This accentuates the potential advantages of incorporating NAC within outcomes reporting for patients undergoing RC for UBC.

While previous studies have proposed various composite outcomes [7, 12], none have integrated NAC whereas multiple meta-analyses provide evidence for the enhanced OS in patients with MIBC treated with platinum-based NAC [2, 9]. To the best of our knowledge, this modified pentafecta outcomes composite stands as the pioneering framework encompassing NAC administration, thereby enhancing the predictive capacity of the quadrifecta outcomes composite.

Crucially, our study also assessed the number of achieved outcome measures within the quadrifecta and pentafecta composites. A substantial connection between the number of achieved items and improved CSS and OS was evident. Patients meeting more criteria within each composite faced a reduced risk of cancer-related mortality and overall death, indicating the cumulative survival advantage conferred by each additional criterion.

The extent of PLND in RC for UBC remains a contentious subject. Although two randomised trials failed to demonstrate a survival benefit from more extensive PLND [13], the number of removed lymph nodes appears to correlate with better survival [11, 14]. Based on evidence from retrospective series [15, 16], a threshold of 16 lymph nodes is widely accepted as indicative of adequate PLND. In our study, employing this cut-off, we verified the significant correlation of adequate PLND with improved survival outcomes.

Negative STSM is an established prognostic feature and surgical quality indicator [17, 18]. Notably, within our cohort, a positive STSM displayed the strongest association with worse CSS and OS among all pentafecta items.

Furthermore, we identified a significant association between major Clavien–Dindo complications within 30 days from RC and worse OS, although not with CSS. This parameter serves as a significant marker not just for cancer-specific death, but also for postoperative morbidity and mortality in general.

Delaying RC by >3 months unfavourably impacts OS [19]. However, the effect of delayed surgery in NAC-treated patients remains controversial and limited, mainly due to the retrospective nature of trials, mixed responses to NAC, and non-measurable confounders [20, 21]. Moreover, we could not account for a therapy free interval as data on start and end of NAC were not available. Our choice of a 3-month cut-off was informed by previous reports, and while we did not find a significant association with survival outcomes, interpretation must account for the case mix of patients, with only 25% undergoing NAC. Extended follow-up might potentially reveal distinctions. Nevertheless, we contend that incorporating surgery delay as part of a tool for standardising reporting in RC quality is essential. Given UBC's highly aggressive nature, timely management is crucial to thwart progression and enhance treatment outcomes.

Finally, logistic regression analysis unveiled several factors, including age at RC, Charlson Comorbidity Index, ASA score, pathological T stage, and continent diversion, that were associated with a diminished likelihood of achieving the pentafecta outcomes composite. These factors bear significant implications for clinical decision-making and treatment planning, given their potential to impact on a patient's ability to meet all five criteria.

It is important to acknowledge the limitations of our study. First, the retrospective design inherently introduces biases and may restrict the establishment of causal relationships. Second, the multicentre nature of the study introduces heterogeneity in treatment protocols and patient characteristics, potentially influencing the results. Nonetheless, we endeavoured to account for these variations through appropriate statistical analyses.