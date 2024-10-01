Cost-effectiveness analysis of different treatment modalities in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC
Abstract
Objective
Radical cystectomy (RC) is the standard of care (SOC) in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC and is associated with a significant health-related quality-of-life burden. Recently, promising results have been published on Gemcitabine/Docetaxel, Pembrolizumab, and Hyperthermic Intravesical Chemotherapy (HIVEC) as salvage therapy options trying to increase the rate of bladder preservation. Here, we performed a Cost-Effectiveness-Analysis of those treatment modalities.
Patients and Methods
We developed a Markov model from a payer's perspective drawing on clinical data of single-arm trials testing intravesical gemcitabine/docetaxel and pembrolizumab in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, as well as clinical data from patients receiving hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy HIVEC (n = 29) as intravesical salvage chemotherapy at our uro-oncological centre in Cologne. Costs were simulated utilising a non-commercial diagnosis-related groups grouper, utilities were derived from comparable cost-effectiveness studies. We used a Monte Carlo simulation to identify the optimal treatment, comparing the incremental cost effectiveness ratios (ICERs) at a willingness-to-pay threshold of €50 000 (euro)/quality-adjusted life year (QALY).
Results
Over a horizon of 10 years, gemcitabine/docetaxel, HIVEC, and pembrolizumab were associated with costs of €48 353, €64 438, and €204 580, as well as a gain of QALYs of 6.16, 6.48, and 6.00, resulting in an ICER of €26 482, €42 567, and €184 533 respectively, in comparison to RC with total costs of €21 871 and a gain of QALYs of 5.01. Monte Carlo simulation identified HIVEC as the treatment of choice under assumption of a WTP of <€50 000.
Conclusion
Considering a WTP of <€50 000/QALY, gemcitabine/docetaxel and HIVEC are highly cost-effective therapeutic options in BCG-refractory NMIBC, while RC remains the cheapest option. At its current price, pembrolizumab would only be cost-effective assuming a price reduction of at least 70%.
Abbreviations
-
- EAU
-
- European Association of Urology
-
- HIVEC
-
- hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy
-
- ICER
-
- incremental cost effectiveness ratio
-
- (N)MIBC
-
- non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
-
- PFS
-
- progression-free-survival
-
- QALY
-
- quality-adjusted life-year
-
- QoL
-
- quality of life
-
- RC
-
- radical cystectomy
-
- WTP
-
- willingness to pay
Introduction
Bladder cancer has a huge economic burden due to the highest life therapy costs per patient among all cancer entities [1]. While treatment expenses are highest for metastatic disease–in line with experience from other tumour entities—management of early-stage disease, that is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), is surprisingly high too. These extraordinarily high costs mainly are the consequence of frequent and repetitive interventions as well as cost-intensive follow-up schedules [2]. The 10-year follow-up costs per patient are €2214 (euro) for low-risk, €4758 for medium-risk, and €11 325 for high-risk NMIBC [3].
In addition, several hidden costs arise over treatment and follow-up that are not directly quantifiable. Due to stressful procedures, patients are restricted in their working capacity and productivity in daily life, while social participation is limited due to stigmata that emerge from medical interventions, mainly radical cystectomy (RC) [1]. Recurrence of NMIBC has been shown to lead to a significant impairment of quality of life (QoL) of about −0.08, while progression to MIBC is even associated with −0.10 QoL score on the EuroQol-5 dimensions-5 levels questionnaire [4].
According to the AUA and European Association of Urology (EAU) international urological guidelines on bladder cancer, RC is the treatment of choice for BCG-refractory NMIBC and is associated with an excellent cancer-specific 10-year overall survival rate of ~83% [5]. With a median follow-up of 5 years, disease progression occurs in just under 14% of cases [5]. Depending on the type of BCG-refractory NMIBC, rates of relapse or progression differ. In the literature, 10-year rates of progression-free survival are 53.2%, 91.1%, and 93.8% in the BCG-refractory, BCG-relapsing, and BCG-intolerant groups, respectively [5].
Despite its good oncological outcome, RC is associated with significant complications and therefore reduction in QoL [6]. Recent studies on intravesical gemcitabine/docetaxel, pembrolizumab, and hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy (HIVEC) as salvage treatment options have shown promising results that could potentially enable bladder preservation, without compromising patients’ survival [7-9].
Here, we performed a cost-effectiveness analysis to identify the treatment of choice, taking into account not only patients’ outcome and QoL but also socioeconomic aspects in times of resource scarcity.
Patients and Methods
Study Population
We filtered patients from clinical trials, as well as from the database of the University Hospital of Cologne, who were classified as BCG-refractory according to the EAU guidelines and who had previously received therapy for NMIBC [10]. For the retrospective analysis of the database of the University Hospital of Cologne, a positive vote of the Medical Ethics Committee of Cologne was obtained (23-1196-retro).
Clinical data for pembrolizumab were extracted from the KEYNOTE-057 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02625961), in which pembrolizumab 200 mg was administered intravenously once every 3 weeks over a 2-year period [8]. The regimen of intravesical gemcitabine/docetaxel (1 g/37.5 mg) consisted of an induction phase, in which gemcitabine and docetaxel were administered weekly for 6 weeks followed by monthly maintenance therapy for 2 years [7]. HIVEC (mitomycin 40–80 mg) was administered weekly over 6 weeks followed by monthly maintenance therapy for another 6 months (Fig. 1). Clinical data of salvage treatment modalities are shown in Table 1 [7, 8].
|Treatment modality
|NMIBC recurrence, %
|Progression to MIBC, %
|Metastatic disease, %
|Mortality, %
|Toxicity grade I–II, %
|Toxicity grade III–IV, %
|Reference
|HIVEC
|54
|3
|0
|0
|22
|0
|Own clinical data (Data cut-off: 02-26-2023)
|Gemcitabine/docetaxel
|54
|4
|5
|4
|40.6
|0
|Steinberg et al. [7]
|Pembrolizumab
|91
|6.25
|0
|0
|53
|13
|Balar et al. [8]
Markov Model
To perform a cost-effective analysis, we developed a Markov model with a lifetime horizon of 10 years and a cycle length of 2 years (TreeAge Pro, Williamstown, MA, USA). Clinical data were filtered from clinical trials as well as our own patient data acquired at the Urology Department of the University Hospital of Cologne, Germany (data cut-off: 2 January 2023). Due to the lack of randomised controlled trials, external studies consisted mainly of Phase II trials.
To construct the Markov model, monitoring strategies and side-effect management were considered as well (Fig. 2). For RC, complications and follow-up data were filtered from large registry studies. To the best of our knowledge, a systematic review on complication rates after RC following BCG failure has not been conducted yet. However, seeing that RC-related adverse event profiles are comparable for NMIBC and MIBC [11], we utilised adverse event data collected on RC for all tumour stages [12].
The end point at 2 years in each of the studies explains the cycle length of our Markov model.
Primary Outcome
Primary outcome measures were incremental cost effectiveness ratios (ICERs) calculated from the cost of the intervention and comparators, respectively. In the present study, RC as guideline-conforming treatment of choice served as reference.
A therapy is considered cost-effective if its costs are <€50 000/quality-adjusted life-year (QALY). The costs a society is willing to pay is defined as willingness-to-pay (WTP). The product of the WTP and the incremental effect of a therapy minus its cost is in turn defined as a/the net monetary benefit. The costs of the therapies were determined from the payer's perspective, in Germany the latter primarily being the statutory or private health insurance companies. Only direct but no indirect costs were considered.
Sensitivity Analysis
A Monte Carlo simulation—so-called probabilistic sensitivity analysis—was performed to depict an acceptance curve for the analysed therapies and WTP. A one-sensitivity analysis was used to illustrate possible, necessary cost reductions of the individual therapies up to WTP.
Costs and QALYs
The QALYs and the costs were extracted from similar cost-effectiveness analysis (Table 2) [13].
|State
|QALYs Value
|Horizon
|Reference
|NMIBC
|0.95
|Lifetime
|Wymer et al. [13]
|First-line RC
|0.8
|1 year
|[13]
|First-line RC with major complications
|0.73
|2 weeks
|[13]
|RC with chronic complications
|Stricture
|0.76
|3 months
|[13]
|Hernia
|0.76
|3 months
|[13]
|SIC with minor complications
|0.8
|2 weeks
|[13]
|SIC with major complications
|0.75
|2 weeks
|[13]
|Pembrolizumab with minor complications
|0.8
|2 weeks
|[13]
|Pembrolizumab with major complications
|0.47
|2 weeks
|[13]
|Metastatic disease
|0.62
|Lifetime
|[13]
|Medical process
|ICD code
|DRG code
|OPS code
|Costs, €
|Probability, %
|Reference
|RC
|C67.9
|L03Z
|5-576.20; 5-565.00; 5-407.3
|15 272.67
|30-day complications
|(Uro)Sepsis
|A41.9; N39.0
|T60E
|5368.48
|6
|[12]
|Lung embolism
|I26.9
|E64A
|4269.32
|3.15
|[12]
|Lymphocele
|I89.9
|Q02C
|8-148.1, 8-148.3
|6298.08
|1.31
|[12]
|Urinoma
|R39.0
|L64B
|8-147.y
|2715.43
|2.62
|[12]
|Pneumonia
|J18.9
|E79C
|4009.5
|3.94
|[12]
|Wound dehiscence
|T81.3
|X06C
|5-545.0
|3504.38
|4.64
|[12]
|RC with minor complications
|C67.9
|L03Z
|5-576.20; 5-565.00; 5-407.3
|20 028.75
|Mortality
|1.5
|[12]
|Chronic side-effects
|Ureteric stricture
|N13.5
|L13A
|5-568.g0
|10 621.55
|3.94
|[12]
|Hernia
|K43.5
|G21A
|5-464.5x
|8029.25
|0.35
|[12]
|SIC
|HIVEC
|C67.9
|L62C
|8-541.4, 8-603, 8-546.x, 8-132.3
|11 311
|Gemcitabine/docetaxel
|C67.9
|L62C
|8-541.4, 8-132.3
|25 449
|Pembrolizumab
|6-009.p6
|182 000
|Surveillance SIC/year
|715
|Surveillance RC/year
|564
- DRG, diagnosis-related groups; ICD, International Classification of Diseases; OPS, Operation- and Procedure Classification System; SIC, salvage intravesical chemotherapy.
Results
Cost-Effectiveness Report
Radical cystectomy ranks as the cheapest form of therapy at ~ €21 871/10 years. However, its tolerability is the lowest among all options with 5.01 QALYs (Table 3).
|Strategy
|Costs, €
|Incremental costs, €
|Effectiveness, QALYs
|Incremental effectiveness, QALYs
|ICER, €
|NMB, €
|RC
|21 871
|5.01
|228 468
|HIVEC
|64 438
|42 567
|6.48
|1.47
|28 957
|259 514
|Gemcitabine/docetaxel
|48 353
|26 482
|6.16
|1.15
|23 027
|259 488
|Pembrolizumab
|204 580
|182 709
|6.00
|0.99
|184 553
|95 425
- NMB, net monetary benefit.
In contrast, HIVEC has an incremental cost of €42 567 and increases QALYs by 1.47 (Fig. 3).
Gemcitabine/docetaxel is slightly less expensive than HIVEC at €48 353 over 10 years but also not quite as effective (6.16 QALYs).
Pembrolizumab is by far the most expensive therapy, increasing costs by about €184 553/QALY. With a WTP of €50 000, therapy costs would have to be reduced by >€130 000, corresponding to a price reduction of almost 70%.
Sensitivity Analysis
Monte Carlo simulation showed that as WTP increases, probability of HIVEC being the therapy of choice increases, too. Between €0 and €20 000 RC represents the therapy of choice. Gemcitabine/docetaxel is the preferred therapy at a WTP of between €20 000 and €45 000, while >€45 000 HIVEC is preferred (Fig. 3). In our model, pembrolizumab is never effective.
Discussion
Due to extensive therapy and follow-up, NMIBC is a very cost-intensive oncological disease. For BCG-refractory disease, RC has previously been the therapy of choice according to German and international guidelines. Over a horizon of 10 years, from the payer's perspective, it is associated with average costs of ~€21 871, thus representing the cheapest modality of all treatments examined. Nevertheless, it significantly reduces patients’ QoL, with average QALYs of 5.01 calculated. The primary goal of salvage therapy next to progression-free-survival (PFS) is bladder preservation, therefore avoiding short- and long-term complications of surgical resection.
Pembrolizumab represents the most expensive salvage option with approximate annual costs of €200 000. Considering a WTP threshold of <€50 000, costs of pembrolizumab in our model would have to be reduced by at least 70% to be cost-effective, while with pembrolizumab, one QALY is gained at an additional cost of ~€180 000. These findings are in line with Wymer et al. [13], who deem as necessary an even greater cost reduction of 90%. Possible reasons for these variances include the higher average cost of RC in Germany as compared to the USA (€15 272 vs $11 527 [US dollar]) as well as different cycle lengths (2 years vs 3 months) in the Markov Model. In addition, we used a longer period for acute RC regarding QALYs (1 year vs 3 months), which seems more realistic from our perspective and other recent studies [6]. Intravesical salvage chemotherapy with gemcitabine/docetaxel also did not show effective results according to the study of Wymer et al. [13] but would be the preferred choice assuming the price of RC at $13 228. In contrast, HIVEC has not yet been analysed from a health economical point of view and is associated with the highest incremental effects. As compared to RC and gemcitabine/docetaxel, 1.48 and 0.21 QALYs are gained, respectively. The higher rate of QALYs can be explained by a lower rate of progression and development of metastases under HIVEC, showing an excellent 2-year PFS of 98% in our recent study. It must be taken into consideration, that other studies achieved a lower rate of PFS, mainly caused by a different regime and dose, which is shown in Fig. 2 [9].
The high rate of PFS also explains the higher costs over a 10-year surveillance period: according to real-world data, 6 + 6 [11] cycles of HIVEC over the course of 1 year are less expensive than 2-year therapy gemcitabine/docetaxel. Both forms of therapy proved cost-effective at a WTP of 50 000€, although oncological ‘favourable’ courses tended to be chosen for RC: None of the patients in our Markov model developed MIBC after direct RC, and RC followed every recurrence under salvage chemotherapy. RC would likely be omitted for biologically less aggressive recurrences, e.g., pathological Ta low-grade tumours or isolated carcinoma in situ.
Altogether, intravesical HIVEC and gemcitabine/docetaxel represent promising therapeutic modalities in BCG-refractory NMIBC, although the best option remains to be determined owing to the lack of a direct comparison in the context of a clinical trial. Drawing from tolerability, HIVEC might in the future emerge as the preferred option due comparable recurrence rates but less frequent and less severe adverse events.
Limitations
The cost-effective analysis presented has relevant limitations that must be considered in the interpretation: first, there are no detailed QoL analyses on the respective therapies in BCG-refractory populations. Like many cost-effective analyses in medical circumstances, certain QALYs are based on assumptions from comparable situations and, in the case of the present data, have been drawn from studies in BCG-naïve cohorts. Although detailed QALYs have recently been described in the setting of RC after BCG failure, these results do not necessarily represent QALYs of salvage therapies, so no direct comparability can be assumed [6]. The problem described is well-known among cost–benefit analyses [14, 15]. If the QALYs of the cited study were used, the results would support bladder-preserving therapies even more.
Furthermore, all clinical data were derived from Phase II clinical trials with a maximum follow-up of 2 years. Moreover, we assumed that patients were directed to third-line RC following relapse of pembrolizumab or salvage intravesical chemotherapy, while relapse and progression rates for third-line RC were considered equal to those observed in second-line RC. While HIVEC shows a low rate of progression in the literature and our study, the duration is still not clear while most salvage therapies have only been recently introduced and follow-up periods are still short. In addition, we did not differentiate within the group of BCG-refractory NMIBCs and were therefore unable to determine whether salvage therapies are cost-effective for BCG-resistant, BCG-refractory, or BCG relapsing NMIBC.
The clinical data are therefore difficult to transfer, as are the costs of the individual stages. For metastasised disease, novel expensive immunotherapies, and antibody–drug conjugates such as enfortumab vedotin have recently been approved in Europe, leading to an under estimation of costs in Stage IV bladder cancer in our model [16].
Lastly, we used a 2-year cycle horizon for our Markov model. For Markov models, this is unusual, as it increases the scatter range and hence risk for under or over estimating costs. However, from our point of view it was the most suitable time horizon, as it was equal to the time point of the data cut-off in all the cited Phase II trials.
Summary
Despite the limitations mentioned above, our present study provides a detailed insight into costs and cost-effectiveness of novel salvage therapies in BCG-refractory NMIBC. HIVEC and gemcitabine/docetaxel qualified as reasonable alternatives to RC both from a medical, as well as socioeconomic, point of view and should be considered preferentially among available treatment options. Recently, importance of bladder preservation has become more and more apparent with latest studies showing that RC has a more severe impact on patients’ QoL than previously assumed [6]. Even for MIBC, bladder preservation strategies have been addressed in disputable studies. Altogether, our data emphasises the relevance of bladder preservation in increasing QALYs and identifies gemcitabine/docetaxel and HIVEC as salvage treatment options of choice in BCG-refractory NMIBC.
Conclusion
According to our study, RC remains an inexpensive as well as oncologically safe therapeutic approach for BCG-refractory NMIBC, the former of which, however, comes at a cost of a significant burden in QoL. In contrast, HIVEC and gemcitabine/docetaxel are both safe as well as associated with a better QoL at a WTP of €50 000/QALY, while pembrolizumab is ineffective from a purely economic standpoint. Altogether, intravesical salvage chemotherapy with gemcitabine/docetaxel as well as HIVEC are most effective when taking into consideration socioeconomic factors but also patients’ outcome, as well as QoL.
Future clinical trials should focus on adequately powered, prospectively designed direct comparisons between gemcitabine/docetaxel and HIVEC to further elucidate the most adequate treatment option for BCG-refractory NMIBC.
Acknowledgement
Open Access funding enabled and organized by Projekt DEAL.
Disclosure of Interests
Constantin Rieger: Honoraria: Medac Germany. David Pfister: Consulting Fees: MSD. Travel: Bayer, Janssen. Advisory Board: BMS, Janssen, MSD, Pfizer. Honoraria: Bayer, Pfizer, Janssen, AstraZeneca, MSD, BMS. Axel Heidenreich: Honoraria: Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BMS, Clovis Oncology, Janssen, Pfizer, Takeda. Advisory Board: Astellas, Bayer, Janssen, MMS. Research Grant: BMS.
References
- 1, . The burden of bladder cancer care: direct and indirect costs. Curr Opin Urol 2014; 24: 487–491
10.1097/MOU.0000000000000078 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 2, , et al. The economics of bladder cancer: costs and considerations of caring for this disease. Eur Urol 2014; 66: 253–262
10.1016/j.eururo.2014.01.006 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, , , , . Socio-economic burden of disease: survivorship costs for bladder cancer. J Cancer Policy 2022; 32: 100326
10.1016/j.jcpo.2022.100326 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , et al. Effects of bladder cancer on UK healthcare costs and patient health-related quality of life: evidence from the BOXIT trial. Clin Genitourin Cancer 2020; 18: e418–e442
10.1016/j.clgc.2019.12.004 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , et al. Prognostic significance of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin failure classification in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. BJU Int 2012; 110(6 Pt B): E216–E221
10.1111/j.1464-410X.2011.10894.x PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , et al. Elicitation of health state utilities associated with progression from Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Pharmacoecon Open 2023; 7: 469–477
10.1007/s41669-023-00392-4 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7, , et al. Multi-institution evaluation of sequential gemcitabine and docetaxel as rescue therapy for nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer. J Urol 2020; 203: 902–909
10.1097/JU.0000000000000688 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, , et al. Pembrolizumab monotherapy for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer unresponsive to BCG (KEYNOTE-057): an open-label, single-arm, multicentre, phase 2 study. Lancet Oncol 2021; 22: 919–930
10.1016/S1470-2045(21)00147-9 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 9, , et al. Long-term efficacy of hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Urol Oncol 2022; 40: 62.e13–20
10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.07.019 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 10 European Association of Urology. Guidelines non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Available at: Accessed on: 01-11-2023, https://uroweb.org/guidelines/non-muscle-invasive-bladder-cancer
- 11, , , , . Complications of radical cystectomy for nonmuscle invasive disease: comparison with muscle invasive disease. J Urol 2003; 169: 101–104
10.1016/S0022-5347(05)64045-1 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 12, , et al. Defining early morbidity of radical cystectomy for patients with bladder cancer using a standardized reporting methodology. Eur Urol 2009; 55: 164–174
10.1016/j.eururo.2008.07.031 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , et al. Cost-effectiveness analysis of Pembrolizumab for Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive carcinoma in situ of the bladder. J Urol 2021; 205: 1326–1335
10.1097/JU.0000000000001515 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 14, , et al. Cost-effectiveness of nadofaragene firadenovec and Pembrolizumab in Bacillus Calmette-Guérin immunotherapy unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Value Health 2022; 24: S33
10.1016/j.jval.2021.04.166 Google Scholar
- 15, , et al. Cost-effectiveness analysis of neoadjuvant immune checkpoint inhibition vs. cisplatin-based chemotherapy in muscle invasive bladder cancer. Urol Oncol 2021; 39: 732.e9–16
10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.03.004 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 16, , et al. Enfortumab vedotin in previously treated advanced urothelial carcinoma. N Engl J Med 2021; 384: 1125–1135
10.1056/NEJMoa2035807 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar