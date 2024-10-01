BJU International
Volume 134, Issue 4 p. 582-588
Original Article
Cost-effectiveness analysis of different treatment modalities in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC

Constantin Rieger

Corresponding Author

Constantin Rieger

Department of Urology, Urologic Oncology, Robot-Assisted and Specialized Urologic Surgery, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany

Correspondence: Constantin Rieger, Department of Urology, Urologic Oncology, Robot-Assisted and Specialized Urologic Surgery, University of Cologne, Kerpener Strasse 62, 50937 Cologne, Germany.

e-mail: [email protected]

Jörg Schlüchtermann

Jörg Schlüchtermann

Faculty of Law, Business and Economics, University of Bayreuth, Bayreuth, Germany

Enno Storz

Enno Storz

Department of Urology, Urologic Oncology, Robot-Assisted and Specialized Urologic Surgery, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany

Lucas Kastner

Lucas Kastner

Department of Urology, Urologic Oncology, Robot-Assisted and Specialized Urologic Surgery, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany

David Pfister

David Pfister

Department of Urology, Urologic Oncology, Robot-Assisted and Specialized Urologic Surgery, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany

Axel Heidenreich

Axel Heidenreich

Department of Urology, Urologic Oncology, Robot-Assisted and Specialized Urologic Surgery, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany

Department of Urology, Medical University Vienna, Vienna, Austria

First published: 16 March 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16332
Citations: 1

Abstract

Objective

Radical cystectomy (RC) is the standard of care (SOC) in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC and is associated with a significant health-related quality-of-life burden. Recently, promising results have been published on Gemcitabine/Docetaxel, Pembrolizumab, and Hyperthermic Intravesical Chemotherapy (HIVEC) as salvage therapy options trying to increase the rate of bladder preservation. Here, we performed a Cost-Effectiveness-Analysis of those treatment modalities.

Patients and Methods

We developed a Markov model from a payer's perspective drawing on clinical data of single-arm trials testing intravesical gemcitabine/docetaxel and pembrolizumab in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, as well as clinical data from patients receiving hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy HIVEC (n = 29) as intravesical salvage chemotherapy at our uro-oncological centre in Cologne. Costs were simulated utilising a non-commercial diagnosis-related groups grouper, utilities were derived from comparable cost-effectiveness studies. We used a Monte Carlo simulation to identify the optimal treatment, comparing the incremental cost effectiveness ratios (ICERs) at a willingness-to-pay threshold of €50 000 (euro)/quality-adjusted life year (QALY).

Results

Over a horizon of 10 years, gemcitabine/docetaxel, HIVEC, and pembrolizumab were associated with costs of €48 353, €64 438, and €204 580, as well as a gain of QALYs of 6.16, 6.48, and 6.00, resulting in an ICER of €26 482, €42 567, and €184 533 respectively, in comparison to RC with total costs of €21 871 and a gain of QALYs of 5.01. Monte Carlo simulation identified HIVEC as the treatment of choice under assumption of a WTP of <€50 000.

Conclusion

Considering a WTP of <€50 000/QALY, gemcitabine/docetaxel and HIVEC are highly cost-effective therapeutic options in BCG-refractory NMIBC, while RC remains the cheapest option. At its current price, pembrolizumab would only be cost-effective assuming a price reduction of at least 70%.

Abbreviations

  • EAU
  • European Association of Urology
  • HIVEC
  • hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy
  • ICER
  • incremental cost effectiveness ratio
  • (N)MIBC
  • non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
  • PFS
  • progression-free-survival
  • QALY
  • quality-adjusted life-year
  • QoL
  • quality of life
  • RC
  • radical cystectomy
  • WTP
  • willingness to pay

    • Introduction

    Bladder cancer has a huge economic burden due to the highest life therapy costs per patient among all cancer entities [1]. While treatment expenses are highest for metastatic disease–in line with experience from other tumour entities—management of early-stage disease, that is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), is surprisingly high too. These extraordinarily high costs mainly are the consequence of frequent and repetitive interventions as well as cost-intensive follow-up schedules [2]. The 10-year follow-up costs per patient are €2214 (euro) for low-risk, €4758 for medium-risk, and €11 325 for high-risk NMIBC [3].

    In addition, several hidden costs arise over treatment and follow-up that are not directly quantifiable. Due to stressful procedures, patients are restricted in their working capacity and productivity in daily life, while social participation is limited due to stigmata that emerge from medical interventions, mainly radical cystectomy (RC) [1]. Recurrence of NMIBC has been shown to lead to a significant impairment of quality of life (QoL) of about −0.08, while progression to MIBC is even associated with −0.10 QoL score on the EuroQol-5 dimensions-5 levels questionnaire [4].

    According to the AUA and European Association of Urology (EAU) international urological guidelines on bladder cancer, RC is the treatment of choice for BCG-refractory NMIBC and is associated with an excellent cancer-specific 10-year overall survival rate of ~83% [5]. With a median follow-up of 5 years, disease progression occurs in just under 14% of cases [5]. Depending on the type of BCG-refractory NMIBC, rates of relapse or progression differ. In the literature, 10-year rates of progression-free survival are 53.2%, 91.1%, and 93.8% in the BCG-refractory, BCG-relapsing, and BCG-intolerant groups, respectively [5].

    Despite its good oncological outcome, RC is associated with significant complications and therefore reduction in QoL [6]. Recent studies on intravesical gemcitabine/docetaxel, pembrolizumab, and hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy (HIVEC) as salvage treatment options have shown promising results that could potentially enable bladder preservation, without compromising patients’ survival [7-9].

    Here, we performed a cost-effectiveness analysis to identify the treatment of choice, taking into account not only patients’ outcome and QoL but also socioeconomic aspects in times of resource scarcity.

    Patients and Methods

    Study Population

    We filtered patients from clinical trials, as well as from the database of the University Hospital of Cologne, who were classified as BCG-refractory according to the EAU guidelines and who had previously received therapy for NMIBC [10]. For the retrospective analysis of the database of the University Hospital of Cologne, a positive vote of the Medical Ethics Committee of Cologne was obtained (23-1196-retro).

    Clinical data for pembrolizumab were extracted from the KEYNOTE-057 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02625961), in which pembrolizumab 200 mg was administered intravenously once every 3 weeks over a 2-year period [8]. The regimen of intravesical gemcitabine/docetaxel (1 g/37.5 mg) consisted of an induction phase, in which gemcitabine and docetaxel were administered weekly for 6 weeks followed by monthly maintenance therapy for 2 years [7]. HIVEC (mitomycin 40–80 mg) was administered weekly over 6 weeks followed by monthly maintenance therapy for another 6 months (Fig. 1). Clinical data of salvage treatment modalities are shown in Table 1 [7, 8].

    Details are in the caption following the image
    Fig. 1
    Open in figure viewerPowerPoint
    The HIVEC regime.
    Table 1. Clinical data of salvage treatment modalities.
    Treatment modality NMIBC recurrence, % Progression to MIBC, % Metastatic disease, % Mortality, % Toxicity grade I–II, % Toxicity grade III–IV, % Reference
    HIVEC 54 3 0 0 22 0 Own clinical data (Data cut-off: 02-26-2023)
    Gemcitabine/docetaxel 54 4 5 4 40.6 0 Steinberg et al. [7]
    Pembrolizumab 91 6.25 0 0 53 13 Balar et al. [8]

    Markov Model

    To perform a cost-effective analysis, we developed a Markov model with a lifetime horizon of 10 years and a cycle length of 2 years (TreeAge Pro, Williamstown, MA, USA). Clinical data were filtered from clinical trials as well as our own patient data acquired at the Urology Department of the University Hospital of Cologne, Germany (data cut-off: 2 January 2023). Due to the lack of randomised controlled trials, external studies consisted mainly of Phase II trials.

    To construct the Markov model, monitoring strategies and side-effect management were considered as well (Fig. 2). For RC, complications and follow-up data were filtered from large registry studies. To the best of our knowledge, a systematic review on complication rates after RC following BCG failure has not been conducted yet. However, seeing that RC-related adverse event profiles are comparable for NMIBC and MIBC [11], we utilised adverse event data collected on RC for all tumour stages [12].

    Details are in the caption following the image
    Fig. 2
    Open in figure viewerPowerPoint
    Markov model of our study.

    The end point at 2 years in each of the studies explains the cycle length of our Markov model.

    Primary Outcome

    Primary outcome measures were incremental cost effectiveness ratios (ICERs) calculated from the cost of the intervention and comparators, respectively. In the present study, RC as guideline-conforming treatment of choice served as reference.

    A therapy is considered cost-effective if its costs are <€50 000/quality-adjusted life-year (QALY). The costs a society is willing to pay is defined as willingness-to-pay (WTP). The product of the WTP and the incremental effect of a therapy minus its cost is in turn defined as a/the net monetary benefit. The costs of the therapies were determined from the payer's perspective, in Germany the latter primarily being the statutory or private health insurance companies. Only direct but no indirect costs were considered.

    Sensitivity Analysis

    A Monte Carlo simulation—so-called probabilistic sensitivity analysis—was performed to depict an acceptance curve for the analysed therapies and WTP. A one-sensitivity analysis was used to illustrate possible, necessary cost reductions of the individual therapies up to WTP.

    Costs and QALYs

    The QALYs and the costs were extracted from similar cost-effectiveness analysis (Table 2) [13].

    Table 2. Costs and QALYs.
    State QALYs Value Horizon Reference
    NMIBC 0.95 Lifetime Wymer et al. [13]
    First-line RC 0.8 1 year [13]
    First-line RC with major complications 0.73 2 weeks [13]
    RC with chronic complications
    Stricture 0.76 3 months [13]
    Hernia 0.76 3 months [13]
    SIC with minor complications 0.8 2 weeks [13]
    SIC with major complications 0.75 2 weeks [13]
    Pembrolizumab with minor complications 0.8 2 weeks [13]
    Pembrolizumab with major complications 0.47 2 weeks [13]
    Metastatic disease 0.62 Lifetime [13]
    Medical process ICD code DRG code OPS code Costs, € Probability, % Reference
    RC C67.9 L03Z 5-576.20; 5-565.00; 5-407.3 15 272.67
    30-day complications
    (Uro)Sepsis A41.9; N39.0 T60E 5368.48 6 [12]
    Lung embolism I26.9 E64A 4269.32 3.15 [12]
    Lymphocele I89.9 Q02C 8-148.1, 8-148.3 6298.08 1.31 [12]
    Urinoma R39.0 L64B 8-147.y 2715.43 2.62 [12]
    Pneumonia J18.9 E79C 4009.5 3.94 [12]
    Wound dehiscence T81.3 X06C 5-545.0 3504.38 4.64 [12]
    RC with minor complications C67.9 L03Z 5-576.20; 5-565.00; 5-407.3 20 028.75
    Mortality 1.5 [12]
    Chronic side-effects
    Ureteric stricture N13.5 L13A 5-568.g0 10 621.55 3.94 [12]
    Hernia K43.5 G21A 5-464.5x 8029.25 0.35 [12]
    SIC
    HIVEC C67.9 L62C 8-541.4, 8-603, 8-546.x, 8-132.3 11 311
    Gemcitabine/docetaxel C67.9 L62C 8-541.4, 8-132.3 25 449
    Pembrolizumab 6-009.p6 182 000
    Surveillance SIC/year 715
    Surveillance RC/year 564
    • DRG, diagnosis-related groups; ICD, International Classification of Diseases; OPS, Operation- and Procedure Classification System; SIC, salvage intravesical chemotherapy.

    Results

    Cost-Effectiveness Report

    Radical cystectomy ranks as the cheapest form of therapy at ~ €21 871/10 years. However, its tolerability is the lowest among all options with 5.01 QALYs (Table 3).

    Table 3. Cost-effectiveness report over a horizon of 10 years.
    Strategy Costs, € Incremental costs, € Effectiveness, QALYs Incremental effectiveness, QALYs ICER, € NMB, €
    RC 21 871 5.01 228 468
    HIVEC 64 438 42 567 6.48 1.47 28 957 259 514
    Gemcitabine/docetaxel 48 353 26 482 6.16 1.15 23 027 259 488
    Pembrolizumab 204 580 182 709 6.00 0.99 184 553 95 425
    • NMB, net monetary benefit.

    In contrast, HIVEC has an incremental cost of €42 567 and increases QALYs by 1.47 (Fig. 3).

    Details are in the caption following the image
    Fig. 3
    Open in figure viewerPowerPoint
    Graphical presentation of the cost-effectiveness report with acceptability curve.

    Gemcitabine/docetaxel is slightly less expensive than HIVEC at €48 353 over 10 years but also not quite as effective (6.16 QALYs).

    Pembrolizumab is by far the most expensive therapy, increasing costs by about €184 553/QALY. With a WTP of €50 000, therapy costs would have to be reduced by >€130 000, corresponding to a price reduction of almost 70%.

    Sensitivity Analysis

    Monte Carlo simulation showed that as WTP increases, probability of HIVEC being the therapy of choice increases, too. Between €0 and €20 000 RC represents the therapy of choice. Gemcitabine/docetaxel is the preferred therapy at a WTP of between €20 000 and €45 000, while >€45 000 HIVEC is preferred (Fig. 3). In our model, pembrolizumab is never effective.

    Discussion

    Due to extensive therapy and follow-up, NMIBC is a very cost-intensive oncological disease. For BCG-refractory disease, RC has previously been the therapy of choice according to German and international guidelines. Over a horizon of 10 years, from the payer's perspective, it is associated with average costs of ~€21 871, thus representing the cheapest modality of all treatments examined. Nevertheless, it significantly reduces patients’ QoL, with average QALYs of 5.01 calculated. The primary goal of salvage therapy next to progression-free-survival (PFS) is bladder preservation, therefore avoiding short- and long-term complications of surgical resection.

    Pembrolizumab represents the most expensive salvage option with approximate annual costs of €200 000. Considering a WTP threshold of <€50 000, costs of pembrolizumab in our model would have to be reduced by at least 70% to be cost-effective, while with pembrolizumab, one QALY is gained at an additional cost of ~€180 000. These findings are in line with Wymer et al. [13], who deem as necessary an even greater cost reduction of 90%. Possible reasons for these variances include the higher average cost of RC in Germany as compared to the USA (€15 272 vs $11 527 [US dollar]) as well as different cycle lengths (2 years vs 3 months) in the Markov Model. In addition, we used a longer period for acute RC regarding QALYs (1 year vs 3 months), which seems more realistic from our perspective and other recent studies [6]. Intravesical salvage chemotherapy with gemcitabine/docetaxel also did not show effective results according to the study of Wymer et al. [13] but would be the preferred choice assuming the price of RC at $13 228. In contrast, HIVEC has not yet been analysed from a health economical point of view and is associated with the highest incremental effects. As compared to RC and gemcitabine/docetaxel, 1.48 and 0.21 QALYs are gained, respectively. The higher rate of QALYs can be explained by a lower rate of progression and development of metastases under HIVEC, showing an excellent 2-year PFS of 98% in our recent study. It must be taken into consideration, that other studies achieved a lower rate of PFS, mainly caused by a different regime and dose, which is shown in Fig. 2 [9].

    The high rate of PFS also explains the higher costs over a 10-year surveillance period: according to real-world data, 6 + 6 [11] cycles of HIVEC over the course of 1 year are less expensive than 2-year therapy gemcitabine/docetaxel. Both forms of therapy proved cost-effective at a WTP of 50 000€, although oncological ‘favourable’ courses tended to be chosen for RC: None of the patients in our Markov model developed MIBC after direct RC, and RC followed every recurrence under salvage chemotherapy. RC would likely be omitted for biologically less aggressive recurrences, e.g., pathological Ta low-grade tumours or isolated carcinoma in situ.

    Altogether, intravesical HIVEC and gemcitabine/docetaxel represent promising therapeutic modalities in BCG-refractory NMIBC, although the best option remains to be determined owing to the lack of a direct comparison in the context of a clinical trial. Drawing from tolerability, HIVEC might in the future emerge as the preferred option due comparable recurrence rates but less frequent and less severe adverse events.

    Limitations

    The cost-effective analysis presented has relevant limitations that must be considered in the interpretation: first, there are no detailed QoL analyses on the respective therapies in BCG-refractory populations. Like many cost-effective analyses in medical circumstances, certain QALYs are based on assumptions from comparable situations and, in the case of the present data, have been drawn from studies in BCG-naïve cohorts. Although detailed QALYs have recently been described in the setting of RC after BCG failure, these results do not necessarily represent QALYs of salvage therapies, so no direct comparability can be assumed [6]. The problem described is well-known among cost–benefit analyses [14, 15]. If the QALYs of the cited study were used, the results would support bladder-preserving therapies even more.

    Furthermore, all clinical data were derived from Phase II clinical trials with a maximum follow-up of 2 years. Moreover, we assumed that patients were directed to third-line RC following relapse of pembrolizumab or salvage intravesical chemotherapy, while relapse and progression rates for third-line RC were considered equal to those observed in second-line RC. While HIVEC shows a low rate of progression in the literature and our study, the duration is still not clear while most salvage therapies have only been recently introduced and follow-up periods are still short. In addition, we did not differentiate within the group of BCG-refractory NMIBCs and were therefore unable to determine whether salvage therapies are cost-effective for BCG-resistant, BCG-refractory, or BCG relapsing NMIBC.

    The clinical data are therefore difficult to transfer, as are the costs of the individual stages. For metastasised disease, novel expensive immunotherapies, and antibody–drug conjugates such as enfortumab vedotin have recently been approved in Europe, leading to an under estimation of costs in Stage IV bladder cancer in our model [16].

    Lastly, we used a 2-year cycle horizon for our Markov model. For Markov models, this is unusual, as it increases the scatter range and hence risk for under or over estimating costs. However, from our point of view it was the most suitable time horizon, as it was equal to the time point of the data cut-off in all the cited Phase II trials.

    Summary

    Despite the limitations mentioned above, our present study provides a detailed insight into costs and cost-effectiveness of novel salvage therapies in BCG-refractory NMIBC. HIVEC and gemcitabine/docetaxel qualified as reasonable alternatives to RC both from a medical, as well as socioeconomic, point of view and should be considered preferentially among available treatment options. Recently, importance of bladder preservation has become more and more apparent with latest studies showing that RC has a more severe impact on patients’ QoL than previously assumed [6]. Even for MIBC, bladder preservation strategies have been addressed in disputable studies. Altogether, our data emphasises the relevance of bladder preservation in increasing QALYs and identifies gemcitabine/docetaxel and HIVEC as salvage treatment options of choice in BCG-refractory NMIBC.

    Conclusion

    According to our study, RC remains an inexpensive as well as oncologically safe therapeutic approach for BCG-refractory NMIBC, the former of which, however, comes at a cost of a significant burden in QoL. In contrast, HIVEC and gemcitabine/docetaxel are both safe as well as associated with a better QoL at a WTP of €50 000/QALY, while pembrolizumab is ineffective from a purely economic standpoint. Altogether, intravesical salvage chemotherapy with gemcitabine/docetaxel as well as HIVEC are most effective when taking into consideration socioeconomic factors but also patients’ outcome, as well as QoL.

    Future clinical trials should focus on adequately powered, prospectively designed direct comparisons between gemcitabine/docetaxel and HIVEC to further elucidate the most adequate treatment option for BCG-refractory NMIBC.

    Acknowledgement

    Open Access funding enabled and organized by Projekt DEAL.

      Disclosure of Interests

      Constantin Rieger: Honoraria: Medac Germany. David Pfister: Consulting Fees: MSD. Travel: Bayer, Janssen. Advisory Board: BMS, Janssen, MSD, Pfizer. Honoraria: Bayer, Pfizer, Janssen, AstraZeneca, MSD, BMS. Axel Heidenreich: Honoraria: Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BMS, Clovis Oncology, Janssen, Pfizer, Takeda. Advisory Board: Astellas, Bayer, Janssen, MMS. Research Grant: BMS.