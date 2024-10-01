Cost-effectiveness analysis of different treatment modalities in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC

According to the AUA and European Association of Urology (EAU) international urological guidelines on bladder cancer, RC is the treatment of choice for BCG-refractory NMIBC and is associated with an excellent cancer-specific 10-year overall survival rate of ~83% [ 5 ]. With a median follow-up of 5 years, disease progression occurs in just under 14% of cases [ 5 ]. Depending on the type of BCG-refractory NMIBC, rates of relapse or progression differ. In the literature, 10-year rates of progression-free survival are 53.2%, 91.1%, and 93.8% in the BCG-refractory, BCG-relapsing, and BCG-intolerant groups, respectively [ 5 ].

In addition, several hidden costs arise over treatment and follow-up that are not directly quantifiable. Due to stressful procedures, patients are restricted in their working capacity and productivity in daily life, while social participation is limited due to stigmata that emerge from medical interventions, mainly radical cystectomy (RC) [ 1 ]. Recurrence of NMIBC has been shown to lead to a significant impairment of quality of life (QoL) of about −0.08, while progression to MIBC is even associated with −0.10 QoL score on the EuroQol-5 dimensions-5 levels questionnaire [ 4 ].

Bladder cancer has a huge economic burden due to the highest life therapy costs per patient among all cancer entities [ 1 ]. While treatment expenses are highest for metastatic disease–in line with experience from other tumour entities—management of early-stage disease, that is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), is surprisingly high too. These extraordinarily high costs mainly are the consequence of frequent and repetitive interventions as well as cost-intensive follow-up schedules [ 2 ]. The 10-year follow-up costs per patient are €2214 (euro) for low-risk, €4758 for medium-risk, and €11 325 for high-risk NMIBC [ 3 ].

A therapy is considered cost-effective if its costs are <€50 000/quality-adjusted life-year (QALY). The costs a society is willing to pay is defined as willingness-to-pay (WTP). The product of the WTP and the incremental effect of a therapy minus its cost is in turn defined as a/the net monetary benefit. The costs of the therapies were determined from the payer's perspective, in Germany the latter primarily being the statutory or private health insurance companies. Only direct but no indirect costs were considered.

To construct the Markov model, monitoring strategies and side-effect management were considered as well (Fig. 2 ). For RC, complications and follow-up data were filtered from large registry studies. To the best of our knowledge, a systematic review on complication rates after RC following BCG failure has not been conducted yet. However, seeing that RC-related adverse event profiles are comparable for NMIBC and MIBC [ 11 ], we utilised adverse event data collected on RC for all tumour stages [ 12 ].

To perform a cost-effective analysis, we developed a Markov model with a lifetime horizon of 10 years and a cycle length of 2 years (TreeAge Pro, Williamstown, MA, USA). Clinical data were filtered from clinical trials as well as our own patient data acquired at the Urology Department of the University Hospital of Cologne, Germany (data cut-off: 2 January 2023). Due to the lack of randomised controlled trials, external studies consisted mainly of Phase II trials.

Clinical data for pembrolizumab were extracted from the KEYNOTE-057 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02625961), in which pembrolizumab 200 mg was administered intravenously once every 3 weeks over a 2-year period [ 8 ]. The regimen of intravesical gemcitabine/docetaxel (1 g/37.5 mg) consisted of an induction phase, in which gemcitabine and docetaxel were administered weekly for 6 weeks followed by monthly maintenance therapy for 2 years [ 7 ]. HIVEC (mitomycin 40–80 mg) was administered weekly over 6 weeks followed by monthly maintenance therapy for another 6 months (Fig. 1 ). Clinical data of salvage treatment modalities are shown in Table 1 [ 7 , 8 ].

We filtered patients from clinical trials, as well as from the database of the University Hospital of Cologne, who were classified as BCG-refractory according to the EAU guidelines and who had previously received therapy for NMIBC [ 10 ]. For the retrospective analysis of the database of the University Hospital of Cologne, a positive vote of the Medical Ethics Committee of Cologne was obtained (23-1196-retro).

Monte Carlo simulation showed that as WTP increases, probability of HIVEC being the therapy of choice increases, too. Between €0 and €20 000 RC represents the therapy of choice. Gemcitabine/docetaxel is the preferred therapy at a WTP of between €20 000 and €45 000, while >€45 000 HIVEC is preferred (Fig. 3 ). In our model, pembrolizumab is never effective.

Pembrolizumab is by far the most expensive therapy, increasing costs by about €184 553/QALY. With a WTP of €50 000, therapy costs would have to be reduced by >€130 000, corresponding to a price reduction of almost 70%.

Discussion

Due to extensive therapy and follow-up, NMIBC is a very cost-intensive oncological disease. For BCG-refractory disease, RC has previously been the therapy of choice according to German and international guidelines. Over a horizon of 10 years, from the payer's perspective, it is associated with average costs of ~€21 871, thus representing the cheapest modality of all treatments examined. Nevertheless, it significantly reduces patients’ QoL, with average QALYs of 5.01 calculated. The primary goal of salvage therapy next to progression-free-survival (PFS) is bladder preservation, therefore avoiding short- and long-term complications of surgical resection.

Pembrolizumab represents the most expensive salvage option with approximate annual costs of €200 000. Considering a WTP threshold of <€50 000, costs of pembrolizumab in our model would have to be reduced by at least 70% to be cost-effective, while with pembrolizumab, one QALY is gained at an additional cost of ~€180 000. These findings are in line with Wymer et al. [13], who deem as necessary an even greater cost reduction of 90%. Possible reasons for these variances include the higher average cost of RC in Germany as compared to the USA (€15 272 vs $11 527 [US dollar]) as well as different cycle lengths (2 years vs 3 months) in the Markov Model. In addition, we used a longer period for acute RC regarding QALYs (1 year vs 3 months), which seems more realistic from our perspective and other recent studies [6]. Intravesical salvage chemotherapy with gemcitabine/docetaxel also did not show effective results according to the study of Wymer et al. [13] but would be the preferred choice assuming the price of RC at $13 228. In contrast, HIVEC has not yet been analysed from a health economical point of view and is associated with the highest incremental effects. As compared to RC and gemcitabine/docetaxel, 1.48 and 0.21 QALYs are gained, respectively. The higher rate of QALYs can be explained by a lower rate of progression and development of metastases under HIVEC, showing an excellent 2-year PFS of 98% in our recent study. It must be taken into consideration, that other studies achieved a lower rate of PFS, mainly caused by a different regime and dose, which is shown in Fig. 2 [9].

The high rate of PFS also explains the higher costs over a 10-year surveillance period: according to real-world data, 6 + 6 [11] cycles of HIVEC over the course of 1 year are less expensive than 2-year therapy gemcitabine/docetaxel. Both forms of therapy proved cost-effective at a WTP of 50 000€, although oncological ‘favourable’ courses tended to be chosen for RC: None of the patients in our Markov model developed MIBC after direct RC, and RC followed every recurrence under salvage chemotherapy. RC would likely be omitted for biologically less aggressive recurrences, e.g., pathological Ta low-grade tumours or isolated carcinoma in situ.

Altogether, intravesical HIVEC and gemcitabine/docetaxel represent promising therapeutic modalities in BCG-refractory NMIBC, although the best option remains to be determined owing to the lack of a direct comparison in the context of a clinical trial. Drawing from tolerability, HIVEC might in the future emerge as the preferred option due comparable recurrence rates but less frequent and less severe adverse events.