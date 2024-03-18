BJU International
Early View
Original Article

Trimodal therapy effect on survival in urothelial vs non-urothelial bladder cancer

Mario de Angelis

Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Milan, Italy

IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Correspondence: Mario de Angelis, Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Centre, Montréal, QC, Canada; Urological Research Institute (URI), Unit of Urology, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy.

e-mail: [email protected]

Andrea Baudo

Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada

Department of Urology, IRCCS Policlinico San Donato, Milan, Italy

Carolin Siech

Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada

Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Letizia Maria Ippolita Jannello

Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada

Department of Urology, IEO European Institute of Oncology, IRCCS, Milan, Italy

Francesco Di Bello

Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada

Department of Neurosciences, Science of Reproduction and Odontostomatology, University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy

Jordan A. Goyal

Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada

Zhe Tian

Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada

Nicola Longo

Department of Neurosciences, Science of Reproduction and Odontostomatology, University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy

Ottavio de Cobelli

Department of Urology, IEO European Institute of Oncology, IRCCS, Milan, Italy

Felix K. H. Chun

Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Fred Saad

Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada

Shahrokh F. Shariat

Department of Urology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

Department of Urology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA

Department of Urology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA

Hourani Center of Applied Scientific Research, Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Amman, Jordan

Luca Carmignani

Department of Urology, IRCCS Policlinico San Donato, Milan, Italy

Giorgio Gandaglia

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Milan, Italy

IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Marco Moschini

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Milan, Italy

IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Francesco Montorsi

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Milan, Italy

IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Alberto Briganti

Division of Experimental Oncology/Unit of Urology, URI, Milan, Italy

IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan, Italy

Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Pierre I. Karakiewicz

Cancer Prognostics and Health Outcomes Unit, Division of Urology, University of Montréal Health Center, Montréal, Québec, Canada

First published: 18 March 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16333

Abstract

Objective

To address cancer-specific mortality free-survival (CSM-FS) differences in patients with urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder (UCUB) vs non-UCUB who underwent trimodal therapy (TMT), according to organ confined (OC: T2N0M0) vs non-organ confined (NOC: T3–4NanyM0 or TanyN1–3M0) clinical stages.

Patients and Methods

Within the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database (2004–2020), we identified patients with cT2–T4N0–N3M0 bladder cancer treated with TMT, defined as the combination of transurethral resection of bladder tumour, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. Temporal trends described TMT use over time. Kaplan–Meier plots and multivariable Cox regression (MCR) models addressed CSM in UCUB vs non-UCUB according to OC vs NOC stages.

Results

Of 5130 assessable TMT-treated patients, 425 (8%) harboured non-UCUB vs 4705 (92%) who had UCUB. The TMT rates increased for patients with OC UCUB from 92.4% to 96.8% (estimated annual percentage change of 0.4%, P < 0.001), but not in the NOC stages (P = 0.3). In the OC stage, the median CSM-FS was 36 months in patients with non-UCUB vs 60 months in those with UCUB, respectively (P = 0.01). Conversely, in the NOC stage, the median CSM-FS was 23 months both in UCUB and non-UCUB (P = 0.9). In the MCR models addressing OC stage, non-UCUB histology independently predicted higher CSM (hazard ratio 1.45, P = 0.004), but not in the NOC stage (P = 0.9).

Conclusion

In OC UCUB, TMT rates have increased over time in a guideline-consistent fashion. Patients with OC non-UCUB treated with TMT showed a CSM disadvantage relative to OC UCUB. In the NOC stage, use of TMT resulted in dismal CSM, regardless of UCUB vs non-UCUB histology.