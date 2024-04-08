Urethral cancer: a comprehensive review endorsed by the Global Society of Rare Genitourinary Tumours
Abstract
Objective
To determine the effectiveness and adverse effects of urethrectomy alone or as part of multimodal therapy (MMT).
Methods
A comprehensive search was conducted across MEDLINE (OVID), EMBASE, LILACS and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL) databases, from their inception to the present date. The study cohort comprised individuals aged 16 years and older diagnosed with urethral tumours at any stage who underwent either isolated urethrectomy or urethrectomy as an integral component of MMT.
Results
Ninety-two studies comprising 25 480 patients met the inclusion criteria. Surgical outcomes for urethral cancer vary considerably, with 5-year overall survival (OS) ranging from 10% to 68% based on disease extent, approach, and gender. Radiotherapy (RT) alone provides 5-year OS of approximately 40%. Combined regimens provide better outcomes compared to single modalities, including reduced recurrence and enhanced survival. However, trimodal therapy showed survival benefits only for urothelial subtypes, indicating the need to tailor management according to cancer type. MMT with neoadjuvant chemotherapy prior to surgery demonstrated the most consistent survival gains.
Conclusions
The management of urethral cancer demands a nuanced, personalised approach, accounting for factors such as tumour location, sex, and tumour stage. MMT combining surgery, chemotherapy and RT has shown the ability to enhance outcomes in advanced disease. More extensive collaborative studies through specialised centres are imperative to advance evidence-based protocols and refine treatment in order to improve survival.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16334-sup-0001-AppendixS1.docxWord 2007 document , 12.5 KB
|
Appendix S1. Search strategy.
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
References
- 1, , , , . Treatment and outcomes of primary urethra cancer. Am J Clin Oncol Cancer Clin Trials 2018; 41: 905–908
10.1097/COC.0000000000000391 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 2, , et al. Primary urethral cancer: treatment patterns and associated outcomes. BJU Int 2020; 126: 359–366
10.1111/bju.15095 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, , , . Revolutionizing care for rare genitourinary tumors. Nat Rev Urol 2021; 18: 69–70
10.1038/s41585-020-00402-8 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , et al. A global approach to improving penile cancer care. Nat Rev Urol 2022; 19: 231–239
10.1038/s41585-021-00557-y PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , , , , . Guidance for the conduct of JBI scoping reviews chapter 11: scoping reviews scoping reviews. Underst Scoping Rev Defin Purp Process 2017; 18: 2119–2126
- 6, , , . Male urethral carcinoma: analysis of treatment outcome. Urology 1999; 53: 1126–1132
10.1016/S0090-4295(98)00659-1 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7, , et al. Management of advanced primary urethral carcinomas. BJU Int 2014; 114: 25–31
10.1111/bju.12630 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, , , , , . Retrospective analysis of survival outcomes and the role of cisplatin-based chemotherapy in patients with urethral carcinomas referred to medical oncologists. Urol Oncol Semin Orig Investig 2013; 31: 1171–1177
10.1016/j.urolonc.2012.01.011 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 9, , , , , . Primary urethral carcinoma in females: an epidemiologic study on demographical factors, histological types, tumour stage and survival. World J Urol 2013; 31: 147–153
10.1007/s00345-012-0882-5 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 10, , . Primary carcinoma of the female urethra. J Urol 1973; 110: 693–695
10.1016/S0022-5347(17)60317-3 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 11, , et al. Surgical treatment for local control of female urethral carcinoma. Urol Oncol Semin Orig Investig 2004; 22: 404–409
10.1016/S1078-1439(03)00174-1 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 12, , et al. Outcome of surgical treatment for primary malignant melanoma of the female urethra. J Urol 2004; 171: 765–767
10.1097/01.ju.0000104671.20863.47 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , , , . Therapy and prognosis for male anterior urethral carcinoma: an update. Urology 1994; 43: 506–514
10.1016/0090-4295(94)90242-9 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 14. Chemotherapy for carcinomas of the penis and urethra. Urol Clin North Am 1992; 19: 333–338
10.1016/S0094-0143(21)00396-7 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 15, , , . Retrospective study of the treatment of urethral cancer. Am J Clin Oncol Cancer Clin Trials 2003; 26: 558–562
10.1097/01.coc.0000037764.72722.07 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 16, , et al. Urethral diverticular carcinoma: an overview of current trends in diagnosis and management. Int Urol Nephrol 2010; 42: 331–341
10.1007/s11255-009-9618-x PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 17, . Carcinoma of deep male urethra. Urology 1984; 24: 527–531
10.1016/0090-4295(84)90095-5 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 18, , , , , . A comparison of the roles of surgery and radiation therapy in the management of carcinoma of the female urethra. Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys 1991; 21: 961–968
10.1016/0360-3016(91)90736-N CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 19, , et al. European Association of Urology guidelines on primary urethral Carcinoma-2020 update. Eur Urol Oncol 2020; 3: 424–432
10.1016/j.euo.2020.06.003 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 20, , et al. Oncological outcomes of patients with concomitant bladder and urethral carcinoma. Urol Int 2016; 97: 134–141
10.1159/000448335 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 21, , et al. The prognostic effect of salvage surgery and radiotherapy in patients with recurrent primary urethral carcinoma. Urol Oncol Semin Orig Investig 2018; 36: 10.e7–14
- 22, , . Primary carcinoma of the female urethra results of radiation. Therapy 1989; 71: 3102–3108
- 23, , , , , . Management of primary urethral cancer. Urology 1998; 52: 487–493
10.1016/S0090-4295(98)00199-X CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 24, , , , . Single-institution experience with primary tumours of the male urethra. BJU Int 2008; 101: 964–968
10.1111/j.1464-410X.2007.07347.x PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 25, , et al. Primary carcinoma of the male urethra – diagnosis and treatment. Eur Urol Suppl 2011; 10: 626
10.1016/S1569-9056(11)61635-7 Google Scholar
- 26. Tumors of the urethra in men and women. Cancer 1973; 4: 72–75
- 27, . Primary squamous cell carcinoma of anterior male urethra. Int Urol Nephrol 1987; 19: 423–427
- 28, . Localized urethral tumors in women: Indications for conservative versus exenterative therapies. J Urol 1992; 147: 1516–1520
10.1016/S0022-5347(17)37614-0 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 29. Carcinoma of the urethra in women. Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys 1998; 41: 535–541
10.1016/S0360-3016(97)00773-6 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 30, , , , , . Lichen sclerosus accompanied by urethral squamous cell carcinoma: a retrospective study from a urethral referral center. Am J Mens Health 2018; 12: 1692–1699
10.1177/1557988318782095 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 31, , . Carcinoma of female urethra. Urology 1991; 37: 106–108
10.1016/0090-4295(91)80202-I CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 32, , , . The treatment of primary urethral carcinoma - the dilemmas of a rare condition: experience with partial urethrectomy and adjuvant chemotherapy. Onkologie 2001; 24: 48–52
10.1159/000050282 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 33, , . Bladder sparing surgery for locally advanced female urethral cancer. J Urol 1993; 150: 1135–1137
10.1016/S0022-5347(17)35707-5 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 34, , , . Carcinoma of the male urethra. J Urol 1985; 134: 753–755
10.1016/S0022-5347(17)47424-6 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 35, , . Primary carcinoma of male urethra. Urology 1984; 23: 128–133
10.1016/0090-4295(84)90005-0 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 36, , , , . Carcinoma of the female urethra: reassessment of modes of therapy. J Urol 1983; 129: 958–961
10.1016/S0022-5347(17)52482-9 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 37, , , , , . Les cancers primitifs de l'urètre. Oncologie 2014; 16: 187–192
10.1007/s10269-014-2387-x Google Scholar
- 38, , , , . The contemporary management of primary urethral carcinoma. J Clin Urol 2015; 8: 412–419
10.1177/2051415815584129 Google Scholar
- 39, , , . Treatment of primary urethral carcinoma. Guidelines from the French urological association. Cancer committee. Prog Urol 2009; 19: 170–175
10.1016/j.purol.2008.12.003 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 40, , , , . Clinical outcomes of urothelial carcinoma of the prostate detected in radical cystectomy specimens. Int J Clin Oncol 2014; 19: 152–156
10.1007/s10147-012-0508-3 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 41, , et al. Primary urethral cancer: a retrospective analysis of 27 patients at a single institute. Ann Oncol 2012; 23: xi141–xi142
10.1016/S0923-7534(20)32422-4 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 42. Primary carcinoma of female urethra. Urology 1983; 21: 42–45
10.1016/0090-4295(83)90120-6 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 43, , . Primary carcinoma of female urethra: review of 20 cases. J Surg Oncol 1981; 16: 105–109
10.1002/jso.2930160202 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 44, , , , . Survival outcomes and predictive factors for female urethral cancer: long-term experience with Korean patients. J Korean Med Sci 2015; 30: 1143–1149
10.3346/jkms.2015.30.8.1143 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 45, , . Surgery for urethral cancer. Urol Clin North Am 2010; 37: 445–457
10.1016/j.ucl.2010.04.011 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 46, , , , . Combined chemoradiation as primary treatment for invasive male urethral cancer. J Urol 2015; 193: 532–537
10.1016/j.juro.2014.07.105 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 47. Conservative management of low grade neoplasms of the male urethra: a preliminary report. J Urol 1980; 123: 175–177
10.1016/S0022-5347(17)55841-3 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 48, . Carcinoma of the urethra: radiation oncology. Urol Clin North Am 2010; 37: 459–466
10.1016/j.ucl.2010.04.007 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 49, , , , , . Primary carcinoma of the female urethra. Obstet Gynecol Surv 1977; 32: 118–119
10.1097/00006254-197702000-00025 Google Scholar
- 50, . Current management of unusual genitourinary cancers part 2: urethral cancer. Oncology 1999; 13: 1511–1520
- 51, , , , . II carcinoma primitivo dell'uretra femminile. Urologia 1980; 47: 808–813
10.1177/039156038004700503 Google Scholar
- 52, , . Localized urethral cancer in women. Cancer 1987; 60: 1548–1551
10.1002/1097-0142(19871001)60:7<1548::AID-CNCR2820600723>3.0.CO;2-I CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 53, , . Primary female urethral carcinoma. Cancer 1988; 62: 54–57
10.1002/1097-0142(19880701)62:1<54::AID-CNCR2820620112>3.0.CO;2-5 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 54, , . Carcinoma of the male urethra. J Urol 1974; 112: 610–613
10.1016/S0022-5347(17)59809-2 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 55. Surgical treatment of female urethral carcinoma. Urol Clin North Am 1992; 19: 373–382
10.1016/S0094-0143(21)00400-6 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 56, , et al. Primary urethral carcinoma: outcomes, differences and treatment modalities – results from a single center retrospective study. Eur Urol Suppl 2019; 18: e2403
10.1016/S1569-9056(19)32096-2 Google Scholar
- 57, , . Clinical outcomes of primary urethral cancer treated with multimodality therapy: a single institution experience. Int J Radiat Oncol 2013; 87: S402
10.1016/j.ijrobp.2013.06.1055 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 58, , , . The peril of primary carcinoma of the urethra in women. J Urol 1973; 110: 72–75
10.1016/S0022-5347(17)60119-8 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 59, , et al. Survival outcomes associated with female primary urethral carcinoma: review of a single institutional experience. Clin Genitourin Cancer 2018; 16: e1003–e1013
10.1016/j.clgc.2018.05.012 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 60, , et al. Contemporary practice patterns and survival outcomes for locally advanced urethral malignancies: a National Cancer Database Analysis. Urol Oncol Semin Orig Investig 2017; 35: 670.e15–21
10.1016/j.urolonc.2017.07.026 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 61, , et al. Contemporary outcomes with primary male urethral carcinoma. J Urol 2012; 187: e272–e273
10.1016/j.juro.2012.02.749 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 62. Prognostic factors in male urethral cancer. Cancer 2011; 117: 2426–2434
10.1002/cncr.25787 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 63, , . Experience with primary carcinoma of the male urethra. J Urol 1977; 117: 591–594
10.1016/S0022-5347(17)58546-8 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 64, , . Current perspectives on the diagnosis and management of primary urethral cancer: a systematic review. Res Reports Urol 2021; 13: 325–334
10.2147/RRU.S264720 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 65, , . Carcinoma of the female urethra: a review of results with radiation therapy. J Urol 1988; 140: 1–5
10.1016/S0022-5347(17)41469-8 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 66, , , , , . Female primary urethral tumors. Hinyokika Kiyo 1984; 30: 935–940
- 67, , , , . High-dose-rate interstitial brachytherapy for female peri-urethral cancer. J Contemp Brachytherapy 2016; 8: 41–47
10.5114/jcb.2016.57461 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 68, , , , , . Penile-preserving surgery for male distal urethral carcinoma. BJU Int 2007; 100: 82–87
10.1111/j.1464-410X.2007.06901.x CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 69, , , . Optimizing the role of surgery and radiation therapy in urethral cancer based on histology and disease extent. Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys 2018; 102: 304–313
10.1016/j.ijrobp.2018.06.007 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 70, . Female urethral cancer – an overview aetiology. Int Urol Nephrol 1987; 19: 423–427
10.1007/BF02550360 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 71, , et al. Primary squamous cell carcinoma of the male proximal urethra: outcomes from a single centre. Eur Urol Focus 2021; 7: 163–169
10.1016/j.euf.2019.02.016 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 72, , , . Urethral tumours. Br J Urol 1978; 50: 583–585
10.1111/j.1464-410X.1978.tb06217.x CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 73, , . The effect of centralization of care on overall survival in primary urethral cancer. Urol Oncol Semin Orig Investig 2021; 39: 133.e17–26
- 74, , , , , . Outcomes and prognostic factors of primary urethral cancer. Urology 2017; 100: 180–186
10.1016/j.urology.2016.09.042 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 75, , , , , . Clinical outcome of 36 male patients with primary urethral carcinoma: a single center experience. Int J Urol 2006; 13: 716–720
10.1111/j.1442-2042.2006.01392.x PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 76, , , , . Primary carcinoma of the female urethra: single center experience of 18 cases. Jpn J Clin Oncol 2005; 35: 84–87
10.1093/jjco/hyi024 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 77, , , , , . Primary carcinoma of the female urethra: report of five cases. Hinyokika Kiyo 1997; 45: 303–305
- 78, , . Contemporary management of primary distal urethral cancer. Urol Clin North Am 2016; 43: 493–503
10.1016/j.ucl.2016.06.010 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 79, . Chemotherapy for penile and urethral carcinoma. Urol Clin North Am 2010; 37: 467–474
10.1016/j.ucl.2010.04.010 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 80, , , , . Organ and function preservation in urethral cancer. Urologe A 2014; 53: 1310–1315
10.1007/s00120-014-3555-8 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 81, , et al. Prognostic factors and outcomes after definitive treatment of female urethral cancer: a population-based analysis. Urology 2012; 80: 374–382
10.1016/j.urology.2012.02.058 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 82, . Primary carcinoma of the female urethra. Br J Urol 1980; 52: 549–554
10.1111/j.1464-410X.1980.tb03113.x CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 83, . Chemoradiation therapy for organ preservation in localized male urethral carcinoma. Oncology 2016; 30: 520–523
- 84, , et al. Sex-related differences in clinicopathological features and survival of patients with primary urethral carcinoma: a population-based study. Onco Targets Ther 2017; 10: 3381–3389
10.2147/OTT.S139252 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 85, , et al. Sex-related differences include stage, histology, and survival in urethral cancer patients. Clin Genitourin Cancer 2021; 19: 135–143
10.1016/j.clgc.2020.12.001 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 86, , . Oncogenic human papillomavirus type 16 is associated with squamous cell cancer of the male urethra. Cancer Res 1992; 52: 5018–5023
- 87, , . Surgical treatment of carcinoma of the male urethra. Urol Clin North Am 1992; 19: 359–372
10.1016/S0094-0143(21)00399-2 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 88. Cancer of the female urethra. 1973: 143–8
- 89, , . A SEER database analysis of urethral cancer management. Int J Radiat Oncol 2012; 84: S425
10.1016/j.ijrobp.2012.07.1124 Web of Science®Google Scholar
- 90, , et al. Nomograms for predicting long-term overall survival and cancer-specific survival in patients with primary urethral carcinoma: a population-based study. Am Joint Committee Cancer 2020; 52: 287–300.
- 91, , , , , . Urethral cancer. Hematol Oncol Clin North Am 2012; 26: 1291–1314
10.1016/j.hoc.2012.08.006 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 92, , , . Female urethral carcinoma: an analysis of treatment outcome and a plea for a standardized management strategy. Br J Urol 1998; 82: 835–841
10.1046/j.1464-410X.1998.00878.x CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 93, , et al. Current disease management of primary urethral carcinoma. Eur Urol Focus 2019; 5: 722–734
10.1016/j.euf.2019.07.001 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 94, . Management of proximal primary urethral cancer: should multidisciplinary therapy be the gold standard? Urol Clin North Am 2016; 43: 505–513
10.1016/j.ucl.2016.06.011 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 95, , , , , . High-throughput ultra-performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry characterization of metabolites guided by a bioinformatics program. Mol BioSyst 2013; 9: 2259–2265
10.1039/c3mb70171a CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 96, , et al. Urethral carcinoma in women: results of treatment with primary radiotherapy. Radiother Oncol 2000; 56: 29–35
10.1016/S0167-8140(00)00208-5 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 97, , et al. Coordinated chemoradiation therapy with genital preservation for the treatment of primary invasive carcinoma of the male urethra. J Urol 2008; 179: 536–541
10.1016/j.juro.2007.09.068 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 98, , et al. Prognostic factors and outcomes in primary urethral cancer: results from the international collaboration on primary urethral carcinoma. World J Urol 2016; 34: 97–103
10.1007/s00345-015-1583-7 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 99, , et al. EAU guidelines on primary urethral carcinoma. Eur Urol 2013; 64: 823–830
10.1016/j.eururo.2013.03.044 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar