Urethral cancer: a comprehensive review endorsed by the Global Society of Rare Genitourinary Tumours

Herney Andrés García-Perdomo

UROGIV Research Group, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine, Universidad del Valle, Cali, Colombia

Division of Urology/Urooncology, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine, Universidad del Valle, Cali, Colombia

Angélica María Dávila-Raigoza

UROGIV Research Group, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine, Universidad del Valle, Cali, Colombia

Ellie Summers

Cancer Research U.K., Clinical Trials Unit, Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Lucinda Billingham

Cancer Research U.K., Clinical Trials Unit, Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Andrea Necchi

Urological Research Institute, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Gareth Griffiths

Cancer Research U.K., Southampton Clinical Trials Unit, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Philippe E. Spiess

Department of Genitourinary Oncology and Tumor Biology, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute, Tampa, FL, USA

Urology and Oncology, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL, USA

First published: 08 April 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16334

Abstract

Objective

To determine the effectiveness and adverse effects of urethrectomy alone or as part of multimodal therapy (MMT).

Methods

A comprehensive search was conducted across MEDLINE (OVID), EMBASE, LILACS and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL) databases, from their inception to the present date. The study cohort comprised individuals aged 16 years and older diagnosed with urethral tumours at any stage who underwent either isolated urethrectomy or urethrectomy as an integral component of MMT.

Results

Ninety-two studies comprising 25 480 patients met the inclusion criteria. Surgical outcomes for urethral cancer vary considerably, with 5-year overall survival (OS) ranging from 10% to 68% based on disease extent, approach, and gender. Radiotherapy (RT) alone provides 5-year OS of approximately 40%. Combined regimens provide better outcomes compared to single modalities, including reduced recurrence and enhanced survival. However, trimodal therapy showed survival benefits only for urothelial subtypes, indicating the need to tailor management according to cancer type. MMT with neoadjuvant chemotherapy prior to surgery demonstrated the most consistent survival gains.

Conclusions

The management of urethral cancer demands a nuanced, personalised approach, accounting for factors such as tumour location, sex, and tumour stage. MMT combining surgery, chemotherapy and RT has shown the ability to enhance outcomes in advanced disease. More extensive collaborative studies through specialised centres are imperative to advance evidence-based protocols and refine treatment in order to improve survival.