First-line immunotherapy of metastatic renal cell carcinoma: an updated network meta-analysis including triplet therapy

Substantial changes in the systemic therapy of metastatic RCC (mRCC) have emerged with the development of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) [ 1 , 2 ]. To date, ICI-based combined systemic therapies, such as ICI plus ICI or ICI plus tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), are guideline-recommended first-line treatment strategy for patients with mRCC [ 1 ]. Although there are no direct Phase III randomised controlled trials (RCTs) to compare the efficacy between ICI-based combined therapies, several network meta-analyses (NMAs) have assessed the differential efficacies and safeties of these combinations [ 3 - 5 ]. Of the currently available treatment options, these NMAs suggest thar pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib combined therapy provides the greatest overall survival (OS) benefit; however, heterogeneities in patient populations (e.g., different proportion in International Metastatic RCC Database Consortium [IMDC] risk groups) make comparisons unreliable. Recently, a Phase III RCT, the COSMIC-313 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03937219), reported PFS superiority of the nivolumab plus ipilimumab plus cabozantinib combination over nivolumab plus ipilimumab in patients with IMDC intermediate- or poor-risk mRCC [ 6 ]. However, the efficacy and safety of such triplet therapy compared to the other regimens has not yet been investigated. Therefore, we conducted this updated NMA, to compare the efficacy and safety of first-line ICI-based triplet therapy with that of currently available combined regimens in patients with IMDC intermediate- or poor-risk mRCC.

We relied on subgroup analyses of each RCT. All eligible RCTs reported the oncological outcomes stratified by IMDC risk classification. We calculated the pooled HR and 95% CI in patients with intermediate- and poor-risk mRCC if separate oncological outcomes were not reported. Subsequently, we conducted a NMA using random-effect models for direct and indirect treatment comparisons across outcomes [ 10 , 11 ]. Contrast-based analyses were applied with estimated differences in the log HR and the standard error calculated from the HRs and CIs [ 12 ]. The relative effects were presented as HRs or odds ratios (ORs) and 95% CIs [ 10 ]. The relative ranking of the different regimens was estimated in terms of PFS, ORRs, TRAEs using the surface under the cumulative ranking curve (SUCRA) [ 10 ]. Additionally, we performed subgroup analyses for PFS and ORRs separately in patients with intermediate- or poor-risk mRCC. Network plots were created to illustrate the connectivity of the treatment networks. All statistical analyses were performed using R version 4.2.2 (R Foundation for Statistical Computing, Vienna, Austria).

Two authors independently extracted the relevant data as follows: studies and the first author's name, publication year, inclusion criteria, agents and their dosage of the treatment and control arms, median age, follow-up periods, ORRs, rates of any and severe TRAEs (Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events [CTCAE] Grade ≥3). In addition, we extracted the hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% CIs from Cox regression models for PFS. All discrepancies were resolved by consensus with co-authors. We only extracted the data of the pembrolizumab + lenvatinib and the sunitinib alone arms from the CLEAR trial (NCT02811861) because this study failed to show the superiority of the everolimus + lenvatinib combination over sunitinib alone [ 8 ].

Studies were included if they investigated patients with mRCC (Population) and compared the efficacy of ICI-based combined therapies (Interventions) with the efficacy of standard of care at the time of study enrolment (Comparisons) to assess their differential effects on PFS and/or ORRs (Outcome) in RCTs (Study design). Studies lacking original patient data, reviews, letters, editorial comments, replies from authors, case reports, and articles not written in English were excluded. We scanned relevant references of eligible studies for additional studies of interest.

This systematic review and NMA was conducted based on the guidelines of the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) of observational studies in epidemiology statement (Table S1 ) [ 7 ]. PubMed®, Web of Science™, and Scopus® databases were queried in December 2022 to identify studies investigating the oncological outcomes of ICI-based combined therapies for mRCC as a first-line treatment. The detailed search words were (metastatic) OR (advanced) AND (renal cell carcinoma) OR (renal cancer) OR (kidney cancer) AND (randomized) OR (randomly) (Appendix S1 ). Furthermore, we also reviewed abstracts presented at recent major conferences, such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the European Society for Medical Oncology, to include unpublished RCTs and trial updates. The primary outcome measure of interest was progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with IMDC intermediate/poor-risk mRCC; all RCTs reported PFS as primary endpoint (Table 1 ). Secondary outcome measurements were objective response rates (ORRs) in patients with IMDC intermediate- or poor-risk mRCC. Adverse event (AE) rates were also evaluated in the entire cohort. We used treatment-related AE (TRAE) to minimise differences in patient demographics across eligible studies. Two investigators independently screened the titles and abstract; potentially relevant studies were subjected to full-text review. We resolved disagreements by establishing consensus among co-authors.

Table 2 summarises the number and rates of TRAEs among eligible RCTs. The pooled rates of any TRAE in patients treated with sunitinib, nivolumab + ipilimumab, and ICI + TKI combinations were 95.8% (range 92.1–97.6%), 92.2% (range 91.0–93.1%), and 95.1% (range 91.1–96.6%), respectively. Triplet therapy with nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib resulted in 99% as the highest value among eligible RCTs. The rates of severe TRAEs varied across studies. For example, this rate widely ranged from 50.9% to 62.6% in patients treated with sunitinib. The pooled rates of severe TRAEs in patients treated with sunitinib, nivolumab + ipilimumab, and ICI + TKI combinations were 57.7% (range 50.9–62.6%), 43.7% (range 41.0–45.7%), and 58.5% (range 40.4–71.6%), respectively. Triplet therapy with nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib (73%) was reported to be the highest value of severe TRAEs, followed by pembrolizumab + lenvatinib (71.6%) among the eligible RCTs.

Compared to sunitinib alone, five ICI-based combinations other than nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib (HR 0.60, 95% CI 0.33–1.09) and atezolizumab + bevacizumab (HR 0.73, 95% CI 0.50–1.06) improved PFS in patients with poor-risk mRCC (Fig. S5A ). However, compared to nivolumab + ipilimumab or nivolumab + cabozantinib, there were no combinations improving PFS, primarily based on the wide 95% CI due to the limited number of patients (Fig. S5B,C ). Treatment rankings revealed pembrolizumab + lenvatinib (92%) to have the highest likelihood of providing the maximal PFS benefit (Fig. S5D and Table S3 ).

As shown in Fig. 2A , compared to sunitinib alone, all ICI-based combinations improved PFS in patients with intermediate- or poor-risk mRCC. Compared to nivolumab + ipilimumab, pembrolizumab + lenvatinib (HR 0.48, 95% CI 0.35–0.67), nivolumab + cabozantinib (HR 0.68, 95% CI 0.52–0.89), and nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib (HR 0.69, 95% CI 0.56–0.84) were all associated with improved PFS, while pembrolizumab + axitinib, avelumab + axitinib, and atezolizumab + bevacizumab were not (Fig. 2B ). Adding ipilimumab to nivolumab + cabozantinib did not improve PFS compared to nivolumab + cabozantinib (HR 1.02, 95% CI 0.72–1.43; Fig. 2C ). Treatment rankings based on the SUCRA analysis revealed that pembrolizumab + lenvatinib (99%) had the highest likelihood of providing the maximal PFS benefit (Fig. 2D and Table S3 ). Compared to nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib, pembrolizumab + lenvatinib was the most compatible in this analysis with a reduction in the hazard of disease progression or death by 30%, but this did not reach statistical significance (HR 0.70, 95% CI 0.48–1.02; Fig. S3 ).

The judgements of risk of bias of each domain for each included study are shown in Fig. S1 . All included Phase III RCTs had a low risk of bias or some concerns. The quality assessment of this meta-analysis was performed by using the AMSTAR-2 (A MeaSurement Tool to Assess systematic Reviews 2) checklist; overall confidence in the results of this review was ‘High’ (Appendix S2 ) [ 21 ].

Figure 1 shows the PRISMA flow chart detailing our article selection process. An initial literature search identified 8522 records; after removing duplicates, 6418 records remained for titles and abstracts screening. After screening of the abstract, we performed a full-text review of 40 articles, which led to the final identification of seven RCTs including 5671 patients with mRCC [ 6 , 8 , 13 - 20 ]; 4117 of these patients had IMDC intermediate-/poor-risk mRCC (intermediate risk: n = 3287, poor risk: n = 830) and were, therefore, eligible for NMAs of oncological outcomes [ 6 , 8 , 13 - 19 ]. The study demographics of eligible RCTs are described in Table 1 and Table S2 . All seven RCTs provided data on differential PFS stratified by IMDC risk classification; thus, sunitinib alone and six different ICI-based combined regimens, such as nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib, nivolumab + cabozantinib, avelumab + axitinib, nivolumab + ipilimumab, pembrolizumab + axitinib, and pembrolizumab + lenvatinib, were included in this NMA. The IMmotion151 trial (NCT02420821) did not provide data on the differential ORRs; thus, we only included six RCTs to analyse ORRs. Funnel plots for each of the endpoints are shown in Fig. S2 .

Discussion

In this NMA, we assessed the clinical efficacy and safety of ICI-based ‘triplet therapy’, comprising nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib, compared to currently available first-line treatment regimens in patients with intermediate-/poor-risk mRCC. Our analyses are preliminary owing to the limited data on triplet therapy; e.g., OS outcomes are not yet available. However, there were several key findings in our analyses. First, treatment ranking analysis revealed pembrolizumab + lenvatinib (99%) to have the highest likelihood of improved PFS, followed by nivolumab + cabozantinib (79%), and nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib (77%). Second, compared to nivolumab + cabozantinib, adding ipilimumab to nivolumab + cabozantinib did not reduce the risk of disease progression. In addition, regarding ORRs, treatment ranking analysis also revealed that pembrolizumab + lenvatinib had the highest likelihood of improved ORRs (97%). The highest likelihoods of improved PFS and ORRs of pembrolizumab + lenvatinib were robust in both intermediate- and poor-IMDC risk classification separately.

We failed to show a higher efficacy of triplet therapy with nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib in terms of PFS benefit in patients with intermediate-/poor-risk mRCC compared to currently available ICI-based combinations. Indeed, compared to ipilimumab + nivolumab, adding cabozantinib significantly reduced the risk of disease progression. This is in line with the hypothesis that intensified triplet regimen by adding cabozantinib to ipilimumab + nivolumab promote an immune-permissive environment, thereby, enhancing the response likelihood to ICI-ICI combinations [6]. In addition, we failed to show a benefit to adding ipilimumab to nivolumab + cabozantinib in terms of the risk of disease progression. Ipilimumab, a human cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen-4 (CTLA-4) immune checkpoint inhibitor antibody, acts complementary to nivolumab, also preventing the inactivation of T cells [22, 23]. Based on this biological rationale, the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab has previously achieved deeper and more durable responses compared to either agent alone in various cancer settings [24, 25]. However, we did not confirm the additional value of ipilimumab to nivolumab + cabozantinib in a triplet therapy concept. To the best of our knowledge, there are no ongoing head-to-head RCTs assessing nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib vs nivolumab + cabozantinib; therefore, our indirect comparison analysis may help enrich clinical decision-making as well as impact future clinical trial designs.

The CheckMate 9ER trial (NCT03141177) originally planned to compare three treatment arms, including nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib, nivolumab + cabozantinib, and sunitinib alone; however, the triplet arm was discontinued early via a protocol amendment due to the evolving treatment landscape [26]. Recently, results of the initially planned triplet arm, nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib, including 50 patients were published [26]. During a median follow-up of 39.1 months, patients treated with the triplet therapy experienced 9.9 months of median PFS and 37 months of median OS [26]. This absolute value of median OS is almost similar to that in the nivolumab + cabozantinib arm (median OS: 37.7 months, 95% CI 35.5-not estimable) from this RCT [16], which is in line with no differences in PFS between the two regimens in our present analyses. In addition, the updated OS in the intention-to-treat patients treated with nivolumab + ipilimumab from the CheckMate 214 trial (NCT02231749) has still not been reached owing to the tail-plateau with a median follow-up of 55 months [27]. Taken together, despite still lacking the comparative OS outcomes of nivolumab + ipilimumab + cabozantinib vs nivolumab + ipilimumab, achievement of OS benefit from triplet therapy over nivolumab + ipilimumab seems challenging. Long-term OS data from the COSMIC-313 trial will clarify the definitive value of triplet therapy for mRCC.

Our treatment ranking analysis revealed that pembrolizumab + lenvatinib had the highest likelihood of improved PFS and ORRs, irrespective of IMDC risk classification. In clinical guidelines, to date, there is no one preferred regimen over others due to no direct comparison data [1, 2]. On the other hand, previous NMAs revealed the highest efficacy of pembrolizumab + lenvatinib among available regimens of first-line treatment for mRCC [3-5]. However, these previous NMAs and some experts criticised possible recruitment bias, such as a low proportion of IMDC poor-risk in the CLEAR trial, leading to better oncological outcomes in pembrolizumab + lenvatinib [3-5]. However, in the present study, we only included patients with intermediate- or poor-risk mRCC, reducing heterogeneities in patient proportion; despite that, pembrolizumab + lenvatinib still outperformed other combinations. For the assessment of disappointing ORRs from the triplet therapy, one possible explanation is that patient populations differed in terms of the rate of radical nephrectomy. Indeed, in the COSMIC-313 trial, only 64% of patients had undergone radical nephrectomy [6, 28]. Even in RCTs, the rates of radical nephrectomy have been gradually decreasing, presumably affected by the results of the CARMENA trial (NCT00930033) [28, 29]. There is sparse evidence regarding the impact of cytoreductive nephrectomy (CN) in the era of ICI-based combined therapies; however, several population-based studies using the National Cancer Database point toward an OS benefit from CN in patients with mRCC treated with ICI after adjusting for the effects of possible confounders [30, 31]. Ongoing RCTs, such as the Cyto-KIK (NCT04322955), PROBE (NCT04510597), and NORDIC-SUN (NCT03977571) trials, will provide further insights into the potential role of CN in the ICI-based treatment era. However, as CN may affect the oncological outcomes (at least ORRs), RCTs should report the subgroup analysis stratified by CN.

The benefit–harm balance is one of the essential factors for the shared decision-making process. Although our analysis revealed that triplet therapy had the highest TRAE rates among the currently available treatment regimens, the lack of standardisation of AE reporting as well as data on AEs stratified by IMDC risk classification requires the cautious interpretation of the results. For a fair comparison of AE rates between regimens of different treatment duration, each RCT requires to report exposure-adjusted AE rates [19]. However, only the updated results of the KEYNOTE-426 trial (NCT02853331) reported the exposure-adjusted AE rates, showing that the TRAE rate of any grade was lower in patients treated with pembrolizumab + axitinib than in those treated with the sunitinib [19]. Standardisation of evaluating or reporting AEs is another urgent issue to fairly compare different treatment regimens. On the other hand, in the COSMIC-313 trial, significant toxicity led to high rates of treatment discontinuation in the triplet arm (12% vs 5%), which is likely to impact oncological outcomes [6]. Based on the marginal oncological benefit from triplet therapy in our analyses, the benefit–harm balance is, indeed, essential to guide clinical decision-making.

This study has several limitations that need to be considered. First, despite our endeavour to minimise the heterogeneity with stratification by IMDC risk classification, each RCT differed in patients’ populations, follow-up duration, and the proportion of patients treated with nephrectomy and/or sequential therapies. Second, most analyses (i.e., subgroup analyses stratified by intermediate- or poor-risk mRCC) were based on subgroup analyses from each RCT, resulting in underpowered analyses with wide 95% CIs due to the limited number of patients. Third, NMAs cannot substitute a direct comparison of each treatment, having a limited role in facilitating proper patient selection for current treatment options. Fourth, eligible RCTs except for the IMmotion151 trial enrolled only patients with clear cell RCC; therefore, applicability for non-clear cell RCC is limited. Finally, even in the era of ICI, we relied on IMDC risk classification in clinical decision-making. The development of novel risk classification based on other clinicopathological factors as well as molecular/gene biomarkers will enrich the patient selection.

Again, our analyses revealed that ICI-based triplet therapy resulted in limited PFS benefit; however, based on these limitations, our findings are mostly hypothesis generating. Indeed, not only long-term OS outcomes from the COSMIC-313 trial but also further investigation with more patients are warranted to establish a robust conclusion and clarify the optimal candidates for triplet therapy.