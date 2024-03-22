Effect of detrusor underactivity on surgical outcomes of holmium laser enucleation of the prostate
Abstract
Objective
To evaluate the effect of detrusor underactivity (DUA) on the postoperative outcomes of holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) in patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Patients and Methods
Patients with BPH who underwent HoLEP between January 2018 and December 2022 were enrolled in this prospective database study. Patients were divided into DUA (bladder contractility index [BCI] <100) and non-DUA (BCI ≥100) groups. Objective (maximum urinary flow rate [Qmax], post-void residual urine volume [PVR]) and subjective outcomes (International Prostate Symptom Score [IPSS], Overactive Bladder Symptom Score [OABSS], satisfaction with treatment question [STQ], overall response assessment [ORA], and willingness to undergo surgery question [WUSQ]) were compared between the two groups before surgery, and at 3 and 6 months after HoLEP.
Results
A total of 689 patients, with a mean (standard deviation [SD]) age of 69.8 (7.1) years, were enrolled. The mean (SD) BCI in the non-DUA (325 [47.2%]) and DUA (364 [52.8%]) groups was 123.4 (21.4) and 78.6 (14.2), respectively. Both objective (Qmax and PVR) and subjective (IPSS, IPSS-quality of life, and OABSS) outcomes after surgery significantly improved in both groups. The Qmax was lower in the DUA than in the non-DUA group postoperatively. At 6 months postoperatively, the total IPSS was higher in the DUA than in the non-DUA group. There were no significant differences in surgical complications between the two groups. Responses to the STQ, ORA, and WUSQ at 6 months postoperatively demonstrated that the patients were satisfied with the surgery (90.5% in the DUA group; 95.2% in the non-DUA group), their symptoms improved with surgery (95.9% in the DUA group; 100.0% in the non-DUA group), and they were willing to undergo surgery again (95.9% in the DUA group; 97.9% in the non-DUA group). There were no significant differences in the responses to the STQ and WUSQ between the two groups.
Conclusion
Our midterm results demonstrated that patients with BPH and DUA showed minimal differences in clinical outcomes after HoLEP compared to those without DUA. The overall satisfaction was high in the DUA group.
Abbreviations
-
- BCI
-
- bladder contractility index
-
- BNC
-
- bladder neck contracture
-
- BOOI
-
- BOO index
-
- CIC
-
- clean intermittent catheterisation
-
- DUA
-
- detrusor underactivity
-
- FVC
-
- frequency–volume chart
-
- HoLEP
-
- holmium laser enucleation of the prostate
-
- PdetQmax
-
- detrusor pressure at maximum urinary flow
-
- PVR
-
- post-void residual urine volume
-
- Qmax
-
- maximum urinary flow rate
-
- QoL
-
- quality of life
-
- OABSS
-
- Overactive Bladder Symptom Score
-
- ORA
-
- overall response assessment
-
- STQ
-
- satisfaction with treatment question
-
- TPV
-
- total prostate volume
-
- (S)(U)UI
-
- (stress) (urgency) urinary incontinence
-
- WUSQ
-
- willingness to undergo surgery question
Introduction
The number of men with LUTS increases proportionally with age [1]. LUTS are common in older men, and more than 70% to 90% of the elderly aged >80 years have LUTS [2]. As defined by the ICS, detrusor underactivity (DUA) is reduced strength and/or duration of bladder contraction, resulting in prolonged bladder emptying and/or a failure to achieve complete bladder emptying within a normal duration [3]. BOO and DUA may coexist in patients with BPH [4].
Among patients with BPH who require surgical intervention, many studies have reported that surgical intervention is less effective in those with DUA than in those without DUA [5-8]. However, there have been reports of no difference in the surgical outcome between patients with DUA and those without DUA [9, 10]. According to our previous study [11], long-term surgical outcomes improved in patients with BPH and DUA. However, our previous study did not show a correlation between subjective and objective outcomes. Additionally, no study has investigated satisfaction after holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) in patients with BPH and DUA.
The objective and subjective outcomes after surgery may not always be the same. Improvements in objective parameters after surgery do not always reflect patient satisfaction or indicate the efficacy of the surgery [12]. This study aimed to investigate the midterm effects of HoLEP in patients with BPH and DUA.
Patients and Methods
Patients
This prospective study was conducted using a prospective database registry at Seoul National University Hospital from January 2018 to December 2022 (Institutional Review Board approval number: 0810-027-260). The inclusion criteria were: (i) men aged >50 years with a clinical diagnosis of BPH; (ii) those who underwent HoLEP for BPH; (iii) patients with preoperative urodynamic study results. The exclusion criteria were genitourinary tumours, LUTS due to neurological abnormalities, and surgical history of pelvic malignancy or congenital malformations. However, patients with minor neurological diseases confirmed by history taking and physical examination, such as transient ischaemic attacks, were also included.
Patients complaining of LUTS, such as increased daytime frequency, nocturia, hesitancy, and feeling of incomplete emptying, underwent history taking and physical examination, including DRE, in an outpatient clinic. Additionally, the IPSS evaluation, urine analysis, serum PSA assay, frequency–volume chart (FVC), and uroflowmetry with post-void residual urine volume (PVR) assessment were conducted. TRUS of the prostate and urodynamic studies were performed on all patients included in this study. Cystourethroscopy was performed only when necessary. If prostatic nodules were palpable on DRE and/or the serum PSA level was increased (>3 ng/mL), prostate MRI and/or prostate biopsy were performed, and patients with prostate cancer were excluded.
Patients who visited the hospital with urinary retention had a urethral catheter placed within 1 week, and then trial without catheter was attempted. If the PVR was still large (approximately ≥250 mL) regardless of voided volume, the bladder emptying method was switched to self-clean intermittent catheterisation (CIC). CIC was discontinued when the PVR decreased to <100 mL. If the PVR did not decrease over a few months, urodynamic study was performed to confirm the presence of BOO and recovery of detrusor contractility. HoLEP was performed if bladder contractility was observed.
Surgical Technique
The surgical procedure has been described previously [13-15]. The patients were placed in the lithotomy position under general or spinal anaesthesia. Through the resectoscope, an initial incision was made using a Holmium laser (VersaPulse PowerSuite 100 W, Lumenis Pulse™ 120H, Lumenis Ltd, Yokneam, Israel) with a power setting of 2 J at 40 Hz at the borders of the verumontanum bilaterally to the depth of the prostate capsule. Bilateral longitudinal incisions were made at the 5 and 7 o'clock positions of the bladder neck on each side of the verumontanum. Subsequently, a transverse incision was made proximal to the verumontanum. After enucleation of the median lobe, upward enucleation of the lateral lobes was performed using the ‘curtain-opening incision’ technique. A longitudinal incision was made in the 12 o'clock direction. Subsequently, downward enucleation of both lateral lobes was performed. After completing the enucleation process, haemostasis was secured using a Ho laser. Morcellation was then performed using a morcellator (Versacut; Lumenis Ltd). After the procedure, a 22-F three-way urethral catheter with a 30-mL balloon was inserted. The Foley catheter was removed on the following day. Patients were discharged after the PVR was <100 mL at least twice.
Methods
Data were analysed and only patients who underwent preoperative urodynamic study and HoLEP were included. The patients were divided into DUA and non-DUA groups. The baseline parameters used to evaluate the patients before surgery included age, BPH medication history, previous medical history, IPSS-storage score, IPSS-voiding score, total IPSS, IPSS-quality of life (QoL), Overactive Bladder Symptom Score (OABSS), FVC, maximum urinary flow rate (Qmax), PVR, serum PSA, total prostate volume (TPV), and transition zone volume. Although there are several urodynamic criteria for DUA, we adopted the ICS criteria [16]. DUA was diagnosed based on the bladder contractility index (BCI) in a urodynamic study performed before HoLEP, and BCI was defined as detrusor pressure at Qmax (PdetQmax) + 5Qmax [3]. Patients with a BCI of <100 were diagnosed with DUA, and those with a BCI >100 were considered to have normal detrusor activity (i.e., non-DUA). The BOO index (BOOI) was defined as PdetQmax – 2Qmax [3]. Patients with a BOOI of ≥40 were diagnosed with BOO [3].
The Qmax, PVR, and serum PSA were the objective parameters used in evaluating the efficacy of HoLEP, and the IPSS-storage score, IPSS-voiding score, total IPSS, IPSS-QoL, OABSS, satisfaction with treatment question (STQ), overall response assessment (ORA), and willingness to undergo surgery question (WUSQ) were the subjective parameters [11]. The subjective parameters, STQ, ORA, and WUSQ, are questionnaires used to assess patient satisfaction with surgery at the final evaluation point, which was at 6 months after the surgery. The questionnaires were linguistically validated [17].
The analysis period was as follows: before surgery and 3 and 6 months after surgery. To compare the postoperative complications between the two groups, urgency urinary incontinence (UUI), stress UI (SUI), urgency, urethral stricture, bleeding requiring transfusion or transurethral coagulation, and bladder neck contracture (BNC) were analysed at 3 and 6 months after surgery.
Statistical Analysis
All variables are expressed as means (SDs) and percentages. The independent t-test and repeated-measures ANOVA were used for analysing quantitative variables, and the chi-squared test was used for analysing qualitative variables. The independent t-test, chi-squared test, and repeated-measures ANOVA were used for group comparisons before and after HoLEP. Simple linear regression analysis was used to evaluate the parameters affecting satisfaction (STQ), which was a subjective evaluation at 6 months after surgery in each group. The Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS®, version 27.0) was used for all statistical analyses (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA). A P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.
Results
Baseline Characteristics
Between January 2018 and December 2022, 689 patients underwent HoLEP for BPH. Among them, 325 (47.2%) were in the non-DUA group and 364 (52.8%) were in the DUA group. The mean (SD) BCI in the non-DUA and DUA groups was 123.4 (21.4) and 78.6 (14.2), respectively. The mean (SD) BOOI in the non-DUA and DUA groups was 66.6 (29.8) and 37.3 (14.6), respectively. At baseline, the mean (SD) age in the DUA group was slightly higher than that in the non-DUA group, at 70.6 (7.1) vs 68.8 (7.0) years. The mean (SD) TPV in the DUA group was smaller than that in the non-DUA, at 63.8 (28.0) vs 88.8 (35.8) mL (P = 0.001). The mean (SD) PVR was lower in the DUA than in the non-DUA group, at 71.6 (81.0) vs 96.2 (82.4) mL (P = 0.001).
Regarding intraoperative parameters, operation time, enucleation time, and morcellation time were shorter in the DUA than in the non-DUA group (P = 0.001). The enucleation weight was less in the DUA than in the non-DUA group (P = 0.001). Regarding postoperative parameters, the re-catheterisation rate was higher in the DUA than in the non-DUA group. There were no significant differences between the two groups in terms of hospital stay or catheterisation duration (Table 1).
|Characteristic
|DUA (n = 364)
|Non-DUA (n = 325)
|P
|Baseline parameter, mean (SD)
|BCI*
|78.6 (14.2)
|123.4 (21.4)
|0.001
|BOOI*
|37.3 (14.6)
|66.6 (29.8)
|0.001
|Age, years
|70.6 (7.1)
|68.8 (7.0)
|0.001
|Body mass index, kg/m2
|25.6 (17.3)
|25.1 (3.0)
|0.607
|Symptom duration, months
|67.2 (67.1)
|60.8 (58.1)
|0.210
|Preoperative medications for LUTS, n (%)
|Anticoagulant medication
|105 (28.8)
|78 (24.0)
|0.150
|Alpha blocker
|323 (88.7)
|293 (90.2)
|0.546
|Anticholinergic drug
|64 (17.6)
|46 (14.2)
|0.220
|5α-reductase inhibitors
|104 (28.6)
|146 (44.9)
|0.001
|Desmopressin
|29 (8.0)
|11 (3.4)
|0.010
|Mirabegron (Betmiga)
|60 (16.5)
|59 (18.2)
|0.563
|Previous medical history, n (%)
|Hypertension
|112 (30.8)
|127 (39.1)
|0.022
|Diabetes
|80 (22.0)
|56 (17.2)
|0.118
|Cerebrovascular disease
|17 (4.7)
|8 (2.5)
|0.122
|Parkinson's disease
|3 (0.8)
|1 (0.3)
|0.375
|Other neurological disease
|12 (3.3)
|9 (2.8)
|0.688
|Others
|129 (35.5)
|128 (39.5)
|0.283
|TPV, mL, mean (SD)
|63.8 (28.0)
|88.8 (35.8)
|0.001
|Transition zone volume, mL, mean (SD)
|35.6 (21.2)
|55.8 (28.6)
|0.001
|Qmax, mL/s, mean (SD)
|10.4 (5.2)
|11.1 (5.7)
|0.106
|Voiding volume, mL, mean (SD)
|194.5 (109.9)
|180.6 (96.7)
|0.079
|PVR, mL*, mean (SD)
|71.6 (81.0)
|96.2 (82.4)
|0.001
|PSA level, ng/mL*, mean (SD)
|3.8 (3.8)
|5.6 (4.9)
|0.001
|Subtotal storage symptom score on IPSS, mean (SD)
|8.8 (1.6)
|8.9 (1.5)
|0.248
|Subtotal voiding symptom score on IPSS, mean (SD)
|6.0 (0.0)
|6.0 (0.0)
|1.000
|Total IPSS, mean (SD)
|17.4 (3.2)
|17.7 (2.9)
|0.160
|IPSS-QoL*, mean (SD)
|4.0 (0.0)
|4.0 (0.0)
|1.000
|Total OABSS, mean (SD)
|11.0 (0.0)
|11.0 (0.0)
|1.000
|Intraoperative parameters
|Operation time, min, mean (SD)
|47.4 (22.1)
|60.5 (26.2)
|0.001
|Enucleation time, min, mean (SD)
|24.0 (11.5)
|29.2 (12.5)
|0.001
|Morcellation time, min, mean (SD)
|9.0 (7.0)
|13.9 (9.6)
|0.001
|Enucleation weight, g, mean (SD)
|23.7 (24.9)
|38.5 (24.5)
|0.001
|Surgical capsule perforation, n (%)
|0 (0.0)
|0 (0.0)
|1.000
|Bladder mucosal injury, n (%)
|0 (0.0)
|0 (0.0)
|1.000
|Postoperative parameters
|Hospital stay, days, mean (SD)
|2.1 (0.5)
|2.1 (0.5)
|0.846
|Catherisation, days, mean (SD)
|3.0 (2.7)
|2.7 (2.2)
|0.067
|Re-catheterisation, n (%)
|39 (10.7)
|19 (5.8)
|0.022
- Bold values indicate statistical significance. DUA is defined as a BCI of <100. Non-DUA is defined as a BCI of ≥100. All variables are presented as mean ± standard deviation or number of patient(%). BCI, detrusor pressure at Qmax + 5Qmax; BOOI, detrusor pressure at Qmax – 2Qmax. *P < 0.05: comparison in the variables between DUA and non-DUA groups using the independent t-test or chi-squared test as indicated.
Efficacy
Both the objective and subjective parameters of the non-DUA and DUA groups improved after surgery compared with their preoperative states. In the non-DUA group, Qmax, PVR, serum PSA, IPSS-storage score, IPSS-voiding score, total IPSS, IPSS-QoL, and OABSS outcomes all improved after HoLEP compared to before surgery (P = 0.001). In the DUA group, Qmax, PVR, serum PSA, IPSS-storage score, IPSS-voiding score, total IPSS, IPSS-QoL, and OABSS outcomes all improved after HoLEP compared to before surgery (P = 0.001). In the DUA group, the PVR volume decreased at 3 and 6 months after surgery compared with that before surgery. There was no statistically significant difference between the DUA and non-DUA group (P = 0.199, P = 0.389, respectively) (Table 2). When comparing the Qmax between the DUA and non-DUA groups at 3 and 6 months after surgery, the Qmax in the non-DUA group was significantly higher than that in the DUA group (P = 0.001) (Table 2).
|Variable
|Preoperative
|3 months after surgery
|6 months after surgery
|DUA
|Non-DUA
|P
|DUA
|Non-DUA
|P
|DUA
|Non-DUA
|P
|Qmax, mL/s, mean (SD)
|10.81 (0.35)
|11.27 (0.39)
|0.382
|23.05 (0.76)
|28.08 (0.83)
|0.001
|23.26 (0.81)
|30.52 (0.89)
|0.001
|PVR, mL, mean (SD)
|72.00 (5.02)
|95.95 (5.44)
|0.001
|20.39 (1.80)
|23.79 (1.95)
|0.199
|21.67 (1.87)
|24.05 (2.03)
|0.389
|PSA, ng/mL, mean (SD)
|3.77 (0.28)
|5.61 (0.30)
|0.001
|–
|–
|–
|0.99 (0.05)
|0.94 (0.06)
|0.553
|IPSS-Storage, mean (SD)
|8.94 (0.11)
|9.03 (0.12)
|0.568
|5.39 (0.20)
|5.33 (0.22)
|0.845
|4.11 (0.18)
|3.80 (0.20)
|0.254
|IPSS-Voiding, mean (SD)
|6.00 (0.00)
|6.00 (0.00)
|1.000
|3.81 (0.33)
|3.87 (0.44)
|0.914
|4.18 (0.37)
|3.21 (0.49)
|0.116
|Total IPSS, mean (SD)
|17.64 (0.21)
|17.99 (0.22)
|0.258
|8.10 (0.38)
|7.70 (0.40)
|0.470
|6.66 (0.36)
|5.42 (0.38)
|0.018
|IPSS-QoL, mean (SD)
|4.00 (0.00)
|4.00 (0.00)
|1.000
|2.27 (0.10)
|2.35 (0.12)
|0.001
|2.27 (0.10)
|2.35 (0.12)
|0.587
|OABSS, mean (SD)
|11.00 (0.00)
|11.00 (0.00)
|1.000
|4.79 (0.23)
|5.32 (0.25)
|0.123
|3.60 (0.19)
|3.37 (0.20)
|0.416
|STQ – satisfied (very, rather), n (%)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|201 (90.5)
|180 (95.2)
|0.184
|STQ – neutral, n (%)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|6 (2.7)
|3 (1.6)
|STQ – unsatisfied (very, rather), n (%)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|15 (6.8)
|6 (3.2)
|ORA – improved (markedly, moderately, slightly), n (%)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|213 (95.9)
|189 (100.0)
|0.020
|ORA – no change, n (%)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5 (2.3)
|0 (0.0)
|ORA – aggravated (markedly, moderately, slightly), n (%)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4 (1.8)
|0 (0.0)
|WUSQ – Yes (definitely, most likely, somewhat likely), n (%)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|213 (95.9)
|185 (97.9)
|0.263
|WUSQ – No (not likely, mostly not likely, never), n (%)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9 (4.1)
|4 (2.1)
- Bold values indicate statistical significance. *P < 0.05: comparison in the variables between DUA and non-DUA groups using the repeated-measures ANOVA as indicated.
Evaluation of the STQ showed that 90.5% and 95.2% of the DUA and non-DUA groups, respectively, were satisfied, and 6.8% and 3.2% of the DUA and non-DUA groups, respectively, were unsatisfied. There were no significant differences in the STQ between the two groups (P = 0.184). Analysis of the ORA revealed that the rate of improvement was 95.9% and 100% in the DUA and non-DUA groups, respectively. The rate of reported aggravation was 1.8% in the DUA group while none reported aggravation in the non-DUA group. There was a significant difference in the ORA between the two groups (P = 0.020) (Table 2). For the WUSQ, 95.9% of the DUA group and 97.9% of the non-DUA group responded that they would be willing to undergo surgery again if they were to return to the preoperative stage. The rate of respondents who had no intention of undergoing surgery again was 4.1% and 2.1% in the DUA and non-DUA groups, respectively. There was also no significant difference in the WUSQ between the two groups (P = 0.263). Although there was a difference in the degree of improvement in objective parameters according to the DUA status (P = 0.001), the degree of satisfaction did not differ between the groups (P = 0.184).
In multivariable analysis, factors affecting the improvement in Qmax and PVR after surgery compared to those before surgery were age/body mass index and PVR before surgery (P = 0.012, P = 0.008, P = 0.001, respectively). Evaluation of the effect of the outcome of the objective parameters (Qmax, PVR, serum PSA) measured at 6 months after surgery on the subjective parameter of satisfaction (STQ) revealed that only PVR was a statistically significant variable in the DUA group. In the non-DUA group, only Qmax was a statistically significant variable. In other words, in the DUA group, the degree of satisfaction decreased as PVR increased (P = 0.001). In the non-DUA group, the degree of satisfaction increased as Qmax increased (P = 0.042) (Table 3).
|Group
|Dependent variable
|Independent variable
|Standardised coefficient (95% CI)
|P
|DUA
|STQ
|Qmax
|−0.073 (−0.003 to 0.001)
|0.304
|STQ
|PVR
|0.279 (0.004 to 0.011)
|0.001
|STQ
|PSA
|−0.042 (−0.159 to 0.086)
|0.559
|Non-DUA
|STQ
|Qmax
|−0.158 (−0.014 to 0.000)
|0.042
|STQ
|PVR
|−0.096 (−0.006 to 0.001)
|0.215
|STQ
|PSA
|−0.003 (−0.129 to 0.123)
|0.966
- Bold values indicate statistical significance. *P < 0.05: comparison in objective outcome and subjective outcome using the simple linear regression analysis as indicated.
Safety
There were no significant differences in complications between the non-DUA and DUA groups at 3 and 6 months after HoLEP (P > 0.05) (Table 4). The rate of UUI was 7.1% and 6.7% in the DUA and non-DUA groups, respectively, at 3 months after surgery, but dramatically decreased to 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively, at 6 months after surgery. There was no significant difference in the frequency of UUI between the two groups (P = 0.872, P = 1.000, respectively). In both groups, SUI also showed a pattern similar to that of UUI. De novo urethral stricture occurred in one patient in each group after surgery, and BNC occurred in two patients in each group 6 months after surgery.
|Variable, n (%)
|3 months after surgery
|6 months after surgery
|DUA
|Non-DUA
|P
|DUA
|Non-DUA
|P
|Bleeding requiring transfusion or TUC
|0 (0)
|0 (0)
|–
|0 (0)
|0 (0)
|–
|SUI
|18 (5.8)
|19 (6.7)
|0.735
|8 (3.1)
|8 (3.6)
|0.803
|UUI
|22 (7.1)
|19 (6.7)
|0.872
|4 (1.5)
|4 (1.8)
|1.000
|Urgency
|64 (20.7)
|53 (18.8)
|0.606
|19 (7.4)
|14 (6.2)
|0.719
|Urethral stricture
|1 (0.3)
|1 (0.4)
|1.000
|1 (0.4)
|1 (0.4)
|1.000
|BNC
|0 (0)
|0 (0)
|–
|2 (0.8)
|2 (0.9)
|1.000
- TUC, transurethral coagulation. *P < 0.05: comparison in the variables between DUA and non-DUA groups using the Fisher's exact test and chi-squared test as indicated. P value was indicated from the Fisher's exact test.
Discussion
When LUTS symptoms do not improve even with long-term medication use or when acute urinary retention, upper UTI, or bladder stones occur repeatedly, the treatment strategy for patients with BPH is surgery. TURP is the ‘gold standard’ surgical method; however, HoLEP has been widely performed over the last 20 years [5]. Theoretically, HoLEP has a lower recurrence rate than other surgeries because it completely removes the adenoma [11]. Despite the steep learning curve of the surgical technique, many studies have shown the efficacy, durability, and favourable risk profiles of HoLEP [18]. Furthermore, HoLEP uses a Ho laser, a pulsed laser renowned for its outstanding haemostatic and cutting capabilities, distinguishing it from TURP [19]. Due to this discrepancy, HoLEP may have different efficacy and safety profiles from those of TURP in patients with BPH and DUA.
Several studies have shown that improvement in clinical parameters after surgery in patients with BPH and DUA is relatively low [5-8]. However, an accurate guideline for considering surgery in patients with BPH and DUA has not yet been established. This study showed that there was no significant difference in the duration of catheterisation immediately after surgery between the DUA and non-DUA groups. The re-catheterisation rate after hospital discharge in the DUA group was 10.7%, which was significantly higher than that in the non-DUA group (5.8%). This might be because detrusor contractility was lower in the DUA than in the non-DUA group [20]. The same was true for the increased PVR in the DUA group. However, in the DUA group, the PVR at 3 months after surgery was significantly lower than that before surgery. Therefore, there was no significant difference in the PVR between the DUA and non-DUA groups.
Unlike previous studies that presented objective and subjective outcomes, this study also identified objective parameters that affect satisfaction. This could attest to the surgical effect more accurately in this study than in previous studies. This study revealed that the lower the postoperative PVR in the DUA group, the higher the patient satisfaction (unlike in the non-DUA group). Patients with DUA have high PVR because of incomplete emptying caused by poor detrusor contractility [20]. In another study, the PVR was higher in the DUA group than in the control group [21]. Moreover, these patients may require catheterisation for bladder drainage [22]. Our study demonstrated that the efficacy of HoLEP was good in the DUA group because the PVR was reduced, and subjective satisfaction was high after HoLEP in the DUA group. Previous studies have also reported that the PVR was significantly reduced after HoLEP in the DUA group compared with that before surgery [9, 23]. Therefore, HoLEP may be beneficial for patients with BPH and DUA.
In the DUA group, there were four patients (1.8%) who responded that they experienced aggravation in LUTS after surgery: The first patient had no difference in Qmax and PVR before and after surgery (Qmax 12–14 mL/s). He was recommended to do Kegel exercises for postoperative SUI of a mild to moderate degree. In the second patient, the Qmax improved from 11 to 18 mL/s after HoLEP. But he complained of de novo urgency and post-micturition dribble. The third patient had a PVR of about 200–240 mL preoperatively due to DUA but had a PVR of 230–270 mL after HoLEP. This made him perform CIC. The last patient was a patient who had complained of non-specific urethral pain during voiding preoperatively. This patient reported that his pain symptom did not improve postoperatively even though his Qmax significantly improved from 13 to 32 mL/s postoperatively. This patient had an unrealistic expectation of the surgery. In summary, two patients developed postoperative complications or newly-developed LUTS, and the remaining two patients had persistent symptoms that did not improve postoperatively. The first three patients answered ‘slightly aggravated’ and the last patient answered ‘marked aggravated’ to the ORA question.
The advantages of this study are as follows. First, compared to other studies on surgery in patients with BPH and DUA, this large-scale study included 689 patients [6, 7, 23]. Previous studies included relatively small patient populations [6, 7, 23], resulting in bias. Second, unlike previous retrospective studies [7, 8], this study used a prospective database registry based on a prospectively designed protocol. Third, this study evaluated postoperative patient satisfaction. Although our previous study evaluated the long-term outcomes of HoLEP in patients with DUA, a postoperative satisfaction survey was not conducted [11]. Because QoL is an important factor for patients with BPH, it is important to assess postoperative satisfaction. Satisfaction can be determined by various factors, such as interpersonal relationship, technical quality of care, accessibility and convenience, efficacy/outcomes of care, continuity of care, physical environment, finances, and availability [24]. Therefore, satisfaction is an implicit concept that considers various factors. We believe that assessing patient satisfaction after surgery shows the overall effectiveness of HoLEP. In this study, the efficacy of HoLEP was assessed as good because the STQ score of patients with BPH with DUA was low, without a significant difference from that of the non-DUA group.
Seoul National University Hospital is a tertiary referral institution and the patients included in this study were either those referred from other hospitals due to refractory condition to medical treatment for a long period of time or patients who visited the hospital for absolute indications for BPH surgery. Previously, the authors performed urodynamic testing on all of the above patients requiring surgery. However, the present study demonstrated that while patients with DUA did have less improvement in voiding parameters compared to those without DUA, they still had significant improvements compared to their preoperative metrics. As the patients with DUA were both satisfied and had a clinical improvement, there is little benefit in identifying DUA with urodynamics preoperatively prior to HoLEP. Therefore, we believe that urodynamic testing is not necessary for all patients with surgical indications for BPH. The current position of the authors on the usefulness of urodynamic studies for patients with BPH is basically the same as that in the AUA [1] or the European Association of Urology guidelines [25].
A limitation of this study in patients with BPH is that it is difficult to generalise the results of a study conducted at a single centre. We adopted the ICS criteria among several diagnostic criteria for DUA [16]. Therefore, the voiding patterns of patients with DUA in clinical practice may differ. In addition, clinical evaluation was conducted only until 6 months after surgery; therefore, additional long-term research is necessary.
Conclusion
Our midterm results demonstrated that patients with BPH and DUA showed minimal differences in clinical outcomes after HoLEP compared to those without DUA. The overall satisfaction was high in the DUA group.
Acknowledgement
None declared.
Author Contributions
Conceptualisation: Seung-June Oh. Data creation: Hyun Ju Jeong, Hyomyoung Lee. Formal analysis: Hyun Ju Jeong. Investigation: Hyun Ju Jeong, Hyomyoung Lee, Min Soo Choo, Sung Yong Cho, Seong Jin Jeong, Seung June Oh. Methodology: Hyun Ju Jeong, Hyomyoung Lee, Seung-June Oh. Supervision: Seung-June Oh. Writing, original draft: Hyun Ju Jeong, Seung-June Oh. Writing, review and editing: Hyun Ju Jeong, Hyomyoung Lee, Min Soo Choo, Sung Yong Cho, Seong Jin Jeong, Seung-June Oh.
Disclosure of Interests
The authors declare no conflicts of interest.
References
- 1, , et al. Management of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Attributed to benign prostatic hyperplasia: AUA GUIDELINE PART I-initial work-up and medical management. J Urol 2021; 206: 806–817
10.1097/JU.0000000000002183 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 2, , , , . Self-Management for men with Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Ann Fam Med 2021; 19: 157–167
10.1370/afm.2609 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, , et al. The standardisation of terminology of lower urinary tract function: report from the standardisation sub-committee of the international continence society. Neurourol Urodyn 2002; 21: 167–178
10.1002/nau.10052 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , . Detrusor underactivity in men with lower urinary tract symptoms/benign prostatic obstruction: characterization and potential impact on indications for surgical treatment of the prostate. Curr Opin Urol 2016; 26: 3–10
10.1097/MOU.0000000000000246 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , . Detrusor underactivity in men with bladder outlet obstruction. Biomedicine 2022; 10: 2954
- 6, , , , , . Is the short-term outcome of transurethral resection of the prostate affected by preoperative degree of bladder outlet obstruction, status of detrusor contractility or detrusor overactivity? Int J Urol 2006; 13: 1398–1404
10.1111/j.1442-2042.2006.01589.x CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7, , , . The efficacy of transurethral resection of the prostate in the patients with weak bladder contractility index. Urology 2008; 71: 657–661
10.1016/j.urology.2007.11.109 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, , , , . The natural history of lower urinary tract dysfunction in men: the influence of detrusor underactivity on the outcome after transurethral resection of the prostate with a minimum 10-year urodynamic follow-up. BJU Int 2004; 93: 745–750
10.1111/j.1464-410X.2003.04719.x CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 9, , et al. Comparison of surgical outcomes between holmium laser enucleation and transurethral resection of the prostate in patients with detrusor underactivity. Int Neurourol J 2017; 21: 46–52
10.5213/inj.1732640.320 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 10, , et al. Does detrusor underactivity affect the results of transurethral resection of prostate? Int Urol Nephrol 2021; 53: 199–204
10.1007/s11255-020-02669-7 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 11, , et al. Effect of preoperative detrusor underactivity on long-term surgical outcomes of photovaporization and holmium laser enucleation in men with BPH. BJU Int 2019; 123(5A): E34–E42
10.1111/bju.14661 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 12, , , . Objective and subjective comparison of transurethral resection, transurethral incision and balloon dilatation of the prostate. A prospective study. Eur Urol 1996; 29: 439–445
10.1159/000473793 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , . Technical aspects of holmium laser enucleation of the prostate for benign prostatic hyperplasia. Korean J Urol 2013; 54: 570–579
10.4111/kju.2013.54.9.570 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 14. Current surgical techniques of enucleation in holmium laser enucleation of the prostate. Investig Clin Urol 2019; 60: 333–342
10.4111/icu.2019.60.5.333 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 15, . Enucleation of the prostate: an anatomical perspective. Andrologia 2020; 52: e13744
10.1111/and.13744 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 16, , , , , . How do we diagnose detrusor underactivity? Comparison of diagnostic criteria based on an urodynamic measure. Investig Clin Urol 2017; 58: 247–254
10.4111/icu.2017.58.4.247 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 17, , , . Patient satisfaction after holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP): a prospective cohort study. PLoS One 2017; 12: e0182230
10.1371/journal.pone.0182230 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 18, , . Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP): a review and update. Can J Urol 2019; 26(4 Suppl 1): 13–19
- 19, , et al. Comparison of HoLEP and TURP in terms of efficacy in the early postoperative period and perioperative morbidity. Urol Int 2009; 82: 130–135
10.1159/000200786 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 20, . The underactive bladder: diagnosis and surgical treatment options. Transl Androl Urol 2017; 6(Suppl 2): S186–S195
10.21037/tau.2017.04.07 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 21, , et al. Assessment of noninvasive predictors of bladder detrusor underactivity in BPH/LUTs patients. Int Urol Nephrol 2017; 49: 787–792
10.1007/s11255-017-1539-5 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 22, , et al. The underactive bladder: a new clinical concept? Eur Urol 2015; 68: 351–353
10.1016/j.eururo.2015.02.030 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 23, , , , . Efficacy of holmium laser enucleation of the prostate in patients with non-neurogenic impaired bladder contractility: results of a prospective trial. Urology 2014; 83: 428–432
10.1016/j.urology.2013.09.035 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 24, , . Environmental variables that influence patient satisfaction: a review of the literature. HERD 2016; 10: 155–169
10.1177/1937586716660825 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 25, , et al. Management of non-neurogenic male lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), incl. Benign prostatic obstruction (BPO). EAU Guidelines. 2023 [cited 2023 Nov 8]. Available from: http://www.uroweb.org/guideline/treatment-of-non-neurogenic-male-luts/