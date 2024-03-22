Effect of detrusor underactivity on surgical outcomes of holmium laser enucleation of the prostate

The objective and subjective outcomes after surgery may not always be the same. Improvements in objective parameters after surgery do not always reflect patient satisfaction or indicate the efficacy of the surgery [ 12 ]. This study aimed to investigate the midterm effects of HoLEP in patients with BPH and DUA.

Among patients with BPH who require surgical intervention, many studies have reported that surgical intervention is less effective in those with DUA than in those without DUA [ 5 - 8 ]. However, there have been reports of no difference in the surgical outcome between patients with DUA and those without DUA [ 9 , 10 ]. According to our previous study [ 11 ], long-term surgical outcomes improved in patients with BPH and DUA. However, our previous study did not show a correlation between subjective and objective outcomes. Additionally, no study has investigated satisfaction after holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) in patients with BPH and DUA.

The number of men with LUTS increases proportionally with age [ 1 ]. LUTS are common in older men, and more than 70% to 90% of the elderly aged >80 years have LUTS [ 2 ]. As defined by the ICS, detrusor underactivity (DUA) is reduced strength and/or duration of bladder contraction, resulting in prolonged bladder emptying and/or a failure to achieve complete bladder emptying within a normal duration [ 3 ]. BOO and DUA may coexist in patients with BPH [ 4 ].

All variables are expressed as means (SDs) and percentages. The independent t -test and repeated-measures ANOVA were used for analysing quantitative variables, and the chi-squared test was used for analysing qualitative variables. The independent t -test, chi-squared test, and repeated-measures ANOVA were used for group comparisons before and after HoLEP. Simple linear regression analysis was used to evaluate the parameters affecting satisfaction (STQ), which was a subjective evaluation at 6 months after surgery in each group. The Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS®, version 27.0) was used for all statistical analyses (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA). A P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

The Q max , PVR, and serum PSA were the objective parameters used in evaluating the efficacy of HoLEP, and the IPSS-storage score, IPSS-voiding score, total IPSS, IPSS-QoL, OABSS, satisfaction with treatment question (STQ), overall response assessment (ORA), and willingness to undergo surgery question (WUSQ) were the subjective parameters [ 11 ]. The subjective parameters, STQ, ORA, and WUSQ, are questionnaires used to assess patient satisfaction with surgery at the final evaluation point, which was at 6 months after the surgery. The questionnaires were linguistically validated [ 17 ].

Data were analysed and only patients who underwent preoperative urodynamic study and HoLEP were included. The patients were divided into DUA and non-DUA groups. The baseline parameters used to evaluate the patients before surgery included age, BPH medication history, previous medical history, IPSS-storage score, IPSS-voiding score, total IPSS, IPSS-quality of life (QoL), Overactive Bladder Symptom Score (OABSS), FVC, maximum urinary flow rate (Q max ), PVR, serum PSA, total prostate volume (TPV), and transition zone volume. Although there are several urodynamic criteria for DUA, we adopted the ICS criteria [ 16 ]. DUA was diagnosed based on the bladder contractility index (BCI) in a urodynamic study performed before HoLEP, and BCI was defined as detrusor pressure at Q max (P det Q max ) + 5Q max [ 3 ]. Patients with a BCI of <100 were diagnosed with DUA, and those with a BCI >100 were considered to have normal detrusor activity (i.e., non-DUA). The BOO index (BOOI) was defined as P det Q max – 2Q max [ 3 ]. Patients with a BOOI of ≥40 were diagnosed with BOO [ 3 ].

The surgical procedure has been described previously [ 13 - 15 ]. The patients were placed in the lithotomy position under general or spinal anaesthesia. Through the resectoscope, an initial incision was made using a Holmium laser (VersaPulse PowerSuite 100 W, Lumenis Pulse™ 120H, Lumenis Ltd, Yokneam, Israel) with a power setting of 2 J at 40 Hz at the borders of the verumontanum bilaterally to the depth of the prostate capsule. Bilateral longitudinal incisions were made at the 5 and 7 o'clock positions of the bladder neck on each side of the verumontanum. Subsequently, a transverse incision was made proximal to the verumontanum. After enucleation of the median lobe, upward enucleation of the lateral lobes was performed using the ‘curtain-opening incision’ technique. A longitudinal incision was made in the 12 o'clock direction. Subsequently, downward enucleation of both lateral lobes was performed. After completing the enucleation process, haemostasis was secured using a Ho laser. Morcellation was then performed using a morcellator (Versacut; Lumenis Ltd). After the procedure, a 22-F three-way urethral catheter with a 30-mL balloon was inserted. The Foley catheter was removed on the following day. Patients were discharged after the PVR was <100 mL at least twice.

Patients who visited the hospital with urinary retention had a urethral catheter placed within 1 week, and then trial without catheter was attempted. If the PVR was still large (approximately ≥250 mL) regardless of voided volume, the bladder emptying method was switched to self-clean intermittent catheterisation (CIC). CIC was discontinued when the PVR decreased to <100 mL. If the PVR did not decrease over a few months, urodynamic study was performed to confirm the presence of BOO and recovery of detrusor contractility. HoLEP was performed if bladder contractility was observed.

Patients complaining of LUTS, such as increased daytime frequency, nocturia, hesitancy, and feeling of incomplete emptying, underwent history taking and physical examination, including DRE, in an outpatient clinic. Additionally, the IPSS evaluation, urine analysis, serum PSA assay, frequency–volume chart (FVC), and uroflowmetry with post-void residual urine volume (PVR) assessment were conducted. TRUS of the prostate and urodynamic studies were performed on all patients included in this study. Cystourethroscopy was performed only when necessary. If prostatic nodules were palpable on DRE and/or the serum PSA level was increased (>3 ng/mL), prostate MRI and/or prostate biopsy were performed, and patients with prostate cancer were excluded.

This prospective study was conducted using a prospective database registry at Seoul National University Hospital from January 2018 to December 2022 (Institutional Review Board approval number: 0810-027-260). The inclusion criteria were: (i) men aged >50 years with a clinical diagnosis of BPH; (ii) those who underwent HoLEP for BPH; (iii) patients with preoperative urodynamic study results. The exclusion criteria were genitourinary tumours, LUTS due to neurological abnormalities, and surgical history of pelvic malignancy or congenital malformations. However, patients with minor neurological diseases confirmed by history taking and physical examination, such as transient ischaemic attacks, were also included.

There were no significant differences in complications between the non-DUA and DUA groups at 3 and 6 months after HoLEP ( P > 0.05) (Table 4 ). The rate of UUI was 7.1% and 6.7% in the DUA and non-DUA groups, respectively, at 3 months after surgery, but dramatically decreased to 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively, at 6 months after surgery. There was no significant difference in the frequency of UUI between the two groups ( P = 0.872, P = 1.000, respectively). In both groups, SUI also showed a pattern similar to that of UUI. De novo urethral stricture occurred in one patient in each group after surgery, and BNC occurred in two patients in each group 6 months after surgery.

In multivariable analysis, factors affecting the improvement in Q max and PVR after surgery compared to those before surgery were age/body mass index and PVR before surgery ( P = 0.012, P = 0.008, P = 0.001, respectively). Evaluation of the effect of the outcome of the objective parameters (Q max , PVR, serum PSA) measured at 6 months after surgery on the subjective parameter of satisfaction (STQ) revealed that only PVR was a statistically significant variable in the DUA group. In the non-DUA group, only Q max was a statistically significant variable. In other words, in the DUA group, the degree of satisfaction decreased as PVR increased ( P = 0.001). In the non-DUA group, the degree of satisfaction increased as Q max increased ( P = 0.042) (Table 3 ).

Evaluation of the STQ showed that 90.5% and 95.2% of the DUA and non-DUA groups, respectively, were satisfied, and 6.8% and 3.2% of the DUA and non-DUA groups, respectively, were unsatisfied. There were no significant differences in the STQ between the two groups ( P = 0.184). Analysis of the ORA revealed that the rate of improvement was 95.9% and 100% in the DUA and non-DUA groups, respectively. The rate of reported aggravation was 1.8% in the DUA group while none reported aggravation in the non-DUA group. There was a significant difference in the ORA between the two groups ( P = 0.020) (Table 2 ). For the WUSQ, 95.9% of the DUA group and 97.9% of the non-DUA group responded that they would be willing to undergo surgery again if they were to return to the preoperative stage. The rate of respondents who had no intention of undergoing surgery again was 4.1% and 2.1% in the DUA and non-DUA groups, respectively. There was also no significant difference in the WUSQ between the two groups ( P = 0.263). Although there was a difference in the degree of improvement in objective parameters according to the DUA status ( P = 0.001), the degree of satisfaction did not differ between the groups ( P = 0.184).

Both the objective and subjective parameters of the non-DUA and DUA groups improved after surgery compared with their preoperative states. In the non-DUA group, Q max , PVR, serum PSA, IPSS-storage score, IPSS-voiding score, total IPSS, IPSS-QoL, and OABSS outcomes all improved after HoLEP compared to before surgery ( P = 0.001). In the DUA group, Q max , PVR, serum PSA, IPSS-storage score, IPSS-voiding score, total IPSS, IPSS-QoL, and OABSS outcomes all improved after HoLEP compared to before surgery ( P = 0.001). In the DUA group, the PVR volume decreased at 3 and 6 months after surgery compared with that before surgery. There was no statistically significant difference between the DUA and non-DUA group ( P = 0.199, P = 0.389, respectively) (Table 2 ). When comparing the Q max between the DUA and non-DUA groups at 3 and 6 months after surgery, the Q max in the non-DUA group was significantly higher than that in the DUA group ( P = 0.001) (Table 2 ).

Regarding intraoperative parameters, operation time, enucleation time, and morcellation time were shorter in the DUA than in the non-DUA group ( P = 0.001). The enucleation weight was less in the DUA than in the non-DUA group ( P = 0.001). Regarding postoperative parameters, the re-catheterisation rate was higher in the DUA than in the non-DUA group. There were no significant differences between the two groups in terms of hospital stay or catheterisation duration (Table 1 ).

Between January 2018 and December 2022, 689 patients underwent HoLEP for BPH. Among them, 325 (47.2%) were in the non-DUA group and 364 (52.8%) were in the DUA group. The mean (SD) BCI in the non-DUA and DUA groups was 123.4 (21.4) and 78.6 (14.2), respectively. The mean (SD) BOOI in the non-DUA and DUA groups was 66.6 (29.8) and 37.3 (14.6), respectively. At baseline, the mean (SD) age in the DUA group was slightly higher than that in the non-DUA group, at 70.6 (7.1) vs 68.8 (7.0) years. The mean (SD) TPV in the DUA group was smaller than that in the non-DUA, at 63.8 (28.0) vs 88.8 (35.8) mL ( P = 0.001). The mean (SD) PVR was lower in the DUA than in the non-DUA group, at 71.6 (81.0) vs 96.2 (82.4) mL ( P = 0.001).

Discussion

When LUTS symptoms do not improve even with long-term medication use or when acute urinary retention, upper UTI, or bladder stones occur repeatedly, the treatment strategy for patients with BPH is surgery. TURP is the ‘gold standard’ surgical method; however, HoLEP has been widely performed over the last 20 years [5]. Theoretically, HoLEP has a lower recurrence rate than other surgeries because it completely removes the adenoma [11]. Despite the steep learning curve of the surgical technique, many studies have shown the efficacy, durability, and favourable risk profiles of HoLEP [18]. Furthermore, HoLEP uses a Ho laser, a pulsed laser renowned for its outstanding haemostatic and cutting capabilities, distinguishing it from TURP [19]. Due to this discrepancy, HoLEP may have different efficacy and safety profiles from those of TURP in patients with BPH and DUA.

Several studies have shown that improvement in clinical parameters after surgery in patients with BPH and DUA is relatively low [5-8]. However, an accurate guideline for considering surgery in patients with BPH and DUA has not yet been established. This study showed that there was no significant difference in the duration of catheterisation immediately after surgery between the DUA and non-DUA groups. The re-catheterisation rate after hospital discharge in the DUA group was 10.7%, which was significantly higher than that in the non-DUA group (5.8%). This might be because detrusor contractility was lower in the DUA than in the non-DUA group [20]. The same was true for the increased PVR in the DUA group. However, in the DUA group, the PVR at 3 months after surgery was significantly lower than that before surgery. Therefore, there was no significant difference in the PVR between the DUA and non-DUA groups.

Unlike previous studies that presented objective and subjective outcomes, this study also identified objective parameters that affect satisfaction. This could attest to the surgical effect more accurately in this study than in previous studies. This study revealed that the lower the postoperative PVR in the DUA group, the higher the patient satisfaction (unlike in the non-DUA group). Patients with DUA have high PVR because of incomplete emptying caused by poor detrusor contractility [20]. In another study, the PVR was higher in the DUA group than in the control group [21]. Moreover, these patients may require catheterisation for bladder drainage [22]. Our study demonstrated that the efficacy of HoLEP was good in the DUA group because the PVR was reduced, and subjective satisfaction was high after HoLEP in the DUA group. Previous studies have also reported that the PVR was significantly reduced after HoLEP in the DUA group compared with that before surgery [9, 23]. Therefore, HoLEP may be beneficial for patients with BPH and DUA.

In the DUA group, there were four patients (1.8%) who responded that they experienced aggravation in LUTS after surgery: The first patient had no difference in Q max and PVR before and after surgery (Q max 12–14 mL/s). He was recommended to do Kegel exercises for postoperative SUI of a mild to moderate degree. In the second patient, the Q max improved from 11 to 18 mL/s after HoLEP. But he complained of de novo urgency and post-micturition dribble. The third patient had a PVR of about 200–240 mL preoperatively due to DUA but had a PVR of 230–270 mL after HoLEP. This made him perform CIC. The last patient was a patient who had complained of non-specific urethral pain during voiding preoperatively. This patient reported that his pain symptom did not improve postoperatively even though his Q max significantly improved from 13 to 32 mL/s postoperatively. This patient had an unrealistic expectation of the surgery. In summary, two patients developed postoperative complications or newly-developed LUTS, and the remaining two patients had persistent symptoms that did not improve postoperatively. The first three patients answered ‘slightly aggravated’ and the last patient answered ‘marked aggravated’ to the ORA question.

The advantages of this study are as follows. First, compared to other studies on surgery in patients with BPH and DUA, this large-scale study included 689 patients [6, 7, 23]. Previous studies included relatively small patient populations [6, 7, 23], resulting in bias. Second, unlike previous retrospective studies [7, 8], this study used a prospective database registry based on a prospectively designed protocol. Third, this study evaluated postoperative patient satisfaction. Although our previous study evaluated the long-term outcomes of HoLEP in patients with DUA, a postoperative satisfaction survey was not conducted [11]. Because QoL is an important factor for patients with BPH, it is important to assess postoperative satisfaction. Satisfaction can be determined by various factors, such as interpersonal relationship, technical quality of care, accessibility and convenience, efficacy/outcomes of care, continuity of care, physical environment, finances, and availability [24]. Therefore, satisfaction is an implicit concept that considers various factors. We believe that assessing patient satisfaction after surgery shows the overall effectiveness of HoLEP. In this study, the efficacy of HoLEP was assessed as good because the STQ score of patients with BPH with DUA was low, without a significant difference from that of the non-DUA group.

Seoul National University Hospital is a tertiary referral institution and the patients included in this study were either those referred from other hospitals due to refractory condition to medical treatment for a long period of time or patients who visited the hospital for absolute indications for BPH surgery. Previously, the authors performed urodynamic testing on all of the above patients requiring surgery. However, the present study demonstrated that while patients with DUA did have less improvement in voiding parameters compared to those without DUA, they still had significant improvements compared to their preoperative metrics. As the patients with DUA were both satisfied and had a clinical improvement, there is little benefit in identifying DUA with urodynamics preoperatively prior to HoLEP. Therefore, we believe that urodynamic testing is not necessary for all patients with surgical indications for BPH. The current position of the authors on the usefulness of urodynamic studies for patients with BPH is basically the same as that in the AUA [1] or the European Association of Urology guidelines [25].

A limitation of this study in patients with BPH is that it is difficult to generalise the results of a study conducted at a single centre. We adopted the ICS criteria among several diagnostic criteria for DUA [16]. Therefore, the voiding patterns of patients with DUA in clinical practice may differ. In addition, clinical evaluation was conducted only until 6 months after surgery; therefore, additional long-term research is necessary.