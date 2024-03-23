Prevalence of non-neurogenic male lower urinary tract symptoms after kidney transplantation

However, the interplay between LUTS and kidney transplantation remains a topic of evolving exploration. As this population of kidney transplant recipients grows, it becomes imperative to comprehensively assess the occurrence of LUTS in this context, both to enhance the quality of care provided and to further our understanding of the complex interactions between kidney function, immunosuppressive regimens, and urinary tract dynamics. This systematic review aimed to analyse the existing literature to determine the prevalence of non-neurogenic LUTS after kidney transplantation.

Lower urinary tract symptoms in male patients encompass a spectrum of voiding and storage disturbances, ranging from urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia to weak urinary stream, hesitancy, and incomplete emptying. These symptoms can have diverse or concurrent causes and may arise in various contexts. While often associated with ageing and conditions such as BPH, LUTS can arise from other causes, involving complex interplays of anatomical, physiological, and pathological factors [ 2 , 3 ]. LUTS have been extensively studied in the context of male health, particularly due to their prevalence and potential implications for both urological and general health [ 4 , 5 ].

Risk of bias assessment was performed independently (A.C.S and T.P.V) using the Risk Of Bias In Non-randomised Studies of Interventions (ROBINS-I) tool [ 7 ]. Study characteristics were extracted by one author, and a second author checked data extractions for accuracy. Any disagreements were resolved by discussion with a third author (J.A.S).

Data from eligible reports were extracted independently (A.C.S and T.P.V), and discrepancies were resolved by a third reviewer (J.A.S). A data-extraction sheet was created a priori including author name, year of publication, study type, country, recruitment period, follow-up (months, median), total number of male patients, age (years, median), LUTS prevalence, LUTS assessment tool, rate of urinary frequency, urinary retention, nocturia, nocturnal polyuria, polyuria, incontinence, low or intermittent stream, post-micturition dribble, sensation of incomplete emptying and the need of surgery to manage LUTS.

Studies eligible for inclusion were those reporting outcomes (at least one primary or secondary endpoint) of male kidney transplant recipients. All study designs were eligible for inclusion, except reviews, editorials, letters to the editor, case reports , and studies published only as a conference abstract. All retrieved papers were first reviewed by title and abstract. Two members of the review team (A.C.S and T.P.V) screened the titles and abstracts of the records retrieved. Reasons for exclusions were noted and the relevance of the selected reports was confirmed after the data extraction process. Disagreements were resolved by consultation with a third co-author (J.A.S).

The review was conducted in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) declaration standards for systematic reviews [ 6 ]. The study protocol was registered in the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO CRD42023455488). A systematic search for the terms (renal transplant* OR kidney transplant*) AND (lower urinary tract symptoms) from inception to 2023 was carried out in the PubMed and Scopus databases. Full strategy search, PICOTS (Population, Intervention, Comparator, Outcome, Type of study, Timing, and Setting) table, and inclusion criteria are shown in Tables S1 and S2 . All series written in English, retrospective or prospective, comparative or non-comparative, were included in the selection process.

A resume of the data is presented in Table 1 . We obtained a sample with a total of 29 086 male kidney transplant recipients with a median age between 38.4 and 65.7 years and with a median follow-up period that extended from 1 to 44 months. Patients were enrolled between 1990 and 2019 and the sample size ranged from 28 to 23 622 patients. Studies were done in nine countries from three continents. The review revealed a spectrum of LUTS prevalence ranging from 5.8% to 33.0% (15 studies), extracted directly from each study. Among the studies where discernible, the evaluation of LUTS predominantly relied on the IPSS (10 studies). Urinary frequency, defined as voiding ≥10 times/day demonstrated a prevalence of 25.9% (one study). Nocturia, defined as the need for patients to get up at night at least twice with impact on quality of life (QoL) and nocturnal polyuria, defined as nocturnal output exceeding 20% of 24-h urine output in the young, or 33% of urine output in people aged >65 years, presented prevalence values of 25.9–78.6% and 44.4–60%, respectively (two studies). Only episodes of acute urinary retention (AUR) were considered in studies, showing a prevalence ranging from 4.6% to 10%. Polyuria was defined as the production of >40 mL/kg of urine in 24 h and it occurred in 29.6% of the patients (five studies). The need for surgical intervention motivated by LUTS reported rates ranging from 2.5% to 20.0% (11 studies). All the procedures were BPH-related, namely with the use of TURP or transurethral prostate incision (TUIP). Information concerning voiding symptoms, such as slow or intermittent stream, hesitancy, and straining, as well as post-micturition symptoms like the sensation of incomplete emptying and post-micturition dribble, was notably absent.

The search retrieved 374 articles. After removing duplicates ( n = 22), non-English records ( n = 29), articles with inadequate patients’ population ( n = 107), lack of information on the outcomes of interest ( n = 154) or full-text not available ( n = 10), 52 papers were screened. After full-text screening, a total of 18 studies were included. The study flow is summarised in Fig. 1 . The reliability and completeness of the data extraction were cross-checked by the whole review team. Full-text analysis was performed, and the selection was made based on the relevance for the theme and the quality of the paper.

Discussion

Reported non-neurogenic LUTS in male kidney transplant patients encompassed a range of symptoms, including urinary frequency, retention, nocturia, nocturnal polyuria, and polyuria. It is known that, in men, the prevalence of LUTS increases with age [8]. The prevalence of non-neurogenic LUTS in the general male population is reported to range from 47% to 89% across all age groups [3, 9, 10]. This surpasses the reported range of 5.8–33.0% in kidney transplant recipients reported in this systematic review.

According to existing literature, there has been a recent increase in the number of renal recipients aged ≥60 years [11]. Predictions suggest that by 2030, >65% of patients with ESRD will be aged >65 years [12]. While LUTS are obviously increased with age, frequently linked with benign prostatic obstruction (BPO), it is important to recognise that these symptoms can stem from several causes and the impact of kidney transplant in LUTS is difficult to clarify. There are causes of non-neurogenic LUTS that can have an important role in patients after kidney transplantation. For example, UTIs are very common in this setting, in opposition to urinary lithiasis, reported as being less prevalent than in general population [13, 14].

Nevertheless, a predominant focus on prostatic pathology is evident in the majority of the examined articles, being a limitation of this review. Recognising that the presence of LUTS may reflect either natural or pathological ageing, the onset of LUTS can also be associated with the aetiology of ESRD, such as diabetic bladder dysfunction. Diabetes is the leading cause of ESRD and also affects detrusor muscle, peripheral neurones and urothelium. Moreover, patients with diabetes may exhibit superimposed symptoms of overactive bladder, underactive bladder, and BPO [15]. The studies included in this review do not provide details regarding comorbidities and their influence on the development of LUTS. Further studies are needed to distinguish the effects of kidney transplantation from those of age and diabetes in the development of LUTS.

The lower prevalence of non-neurogenic LUTS among male recipients of kidney transplants found in this review, compared to the data reported for non-transplanted males, could be explained by some specific factors. These include the absence of a validated questionnaire designed to assess LUTS in this setting and the heightened gratitude experienced by some patients for the restoration of their urinary function, leading to a reduced awareness and concern regarding LUTS in their renewed QoL [16].

One notable aspect of the data is the high prevalence of nocturia and nocturnal polyuria, which are multifactorial phenomena influenced by factors such as fluid intake, renal function, and circadian rhythms. The impact of nocturia on QoL and mortality is well established [17]. Renal transplant recipients are typically advised to consume generous quantities of fluids to maintain optimal kidney function. Such a scenario could impact the rhythm of voiding cycles, particularly during nocturnal hours, contributing to the development of LUTS by polyuria and nocturnal polyuria. In those cases, a rational balance of fluid intake can improve LUTS.

The high prevalence underscores the importance of understanding and managing these disturbances, as they can significantly impact the QoL and sleep patterns of kidney transplant recipients. The rates of AUR are an important finding because these episodes can cause great suffering and danger to the patient. Within the studies reviewed, TURP and TUIP were the surgical interventions employed; nevertheless, up-to-date information reveals the advantages of alternative minimally invasive approaches that are used in this setting after absence of response to pharmacological treatment [18-20]. In fact, an endoscopic prostate procedure may be performed safely within 1 month of transplantation, particularly in older patients [20]. In patients with LUTS, de-obstructive surgery holds significant importance, especially in this context, due to the heightened risk of obstructive uropathy of progressive installation, AUR with need of bladder catheterisation or UTIs with risk of allograft dysfunction.

Even considering a total sample of 29 090 male kidney transplant recipients, the majority of the studies were retrospective and conducted in single-centre settings. With a heterogeneous sample, the use of the IPSS lends a degree of standardisation to the evaluation of LUTS among these studies. Despite this, the IPSS was notably absent in more than half of the studies, with symptom complaints being utilised without a proper assessment tool. In fact, the IPSS might not fully capture the nuances of LUTS experienced by kidney transplant recipients, warranting further consideration of additional assessment tools and measures, to assess overactive and underactive bladder symptoms [21, 22]. Moreover, there is also a need for studies that integrate urodynamic assessments to achieve a comprehensive understanding of the specific symptomatology and pathophysiology of LUTS in this context. These articles were notably deficient in the evaluation of voiding and post-micturition symptoms. While certain IPSS parameters encompass the evaluation of such symptoms, the ability to thoroughly examine the details of each symptom was unattainable within the studies under review. LUTS after kidney transplantation affects individuals with neurogenic urological abnormalities, those who underwent bladder augmentation surgeries before or after transplantation, and patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract (CAKUT). Due to their distinctiveness and rarity, these cases were excluded from this review.

Another noteworthy omission in these studies pertains to the assessment of the recipient pre-transplant urinary status, particularly regarding the presence or absence of diuresis. There are studies showing an association between a pre-transplant low urinary output (<150–250 mL/24 h) and the development of LUTS after transplantation [23]. One hypothesis could be that patients with substantial residual diuresis are more prone to manifest LUTS prior to transplant, presenting an opportunity for pre-transplant intervention. Patients with ESRD, particularly those undergoing haemodialysis, are commonly anuric. However, following a successful kidney transplantation, they regain diuresis and may experience symptoms. After renal transplantation, it is thought that the new bladder function stabilises within 12 weeks [24]. In fact, irrespective of the presence of LUTS, α-blockers are sometimes prescribed to male patients during the initial months after kidney transplantation at many transplant centres. Only one of the reviewed studies had a follow-up of <12 weeks. It was not possible to do a comparison of LUTS prevalence considering this timeframe.

The trajectory of non-neurogenic male LUTS after kidney transplantation warrants exploration in extensive cohorts of transplant recipients. This entails scrutinising factors including pre-transplant urinary function, pre-transplant diuresis status, surgical techniques, immunosuppressive regimens, and post-transplant monitoring protocols to gain a comprehensive understanding of urinary tract dysfunction in this patient cohort. Studies of evaluation of male LUTS, as the Urodynamics for Prostate Surgery Trial: Randomised Evaluation of Assessment Methods (UPSTREAM) trial in the non-transplant setting [25], offer valuable insights and should be replicated to further enhance our understanding and management of LUTS in post-transplant males. Also, incorporating patient-reported outcomes and QoL assessments into future studies can provide a more holistic understanding of the impact of LUTS on transplant recipients’ well-being.

In conclusion, the synthesis of data from these 18 studies offers a comprehensive glimpse into the prevalence and characteristics of LUTS in male kidney transplant recipients. The substantial variability in reported rates and type of LUTS underscores the need for standardised assessments, prospective studies, and further investigations into the mechanisms underlying LUTS in this particular population. A deeper understanding of post-transplant urinary dysfunction could provide personalised tailored interventions to enhance the overall QoL for recipients.