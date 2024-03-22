Reply to: Letter to the editor regarding the article ‘Prostate cancer outcomes following whole-gland and focal high-intensity focused ultrasound’

,

Corresponding Author

Matthew G. Parry

Department of Health Services Research and Policy, The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), London, UK

The National Prostate Cancer Audit, Clinical Effectiveness Unit, Royal College of Surgeons of England, London, UK

Correspondence: Matthew George Parry, The National Prostate Cancer Audit, The Clinical Effectiveness Unit, Royal College of Surgeons of England, 35-43 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3PE, UK.

e-mail: [email protected]