Peri-operative outcomes following radical prostatectomy in the setting of advanced prostate cancer

Although the long-term benefits of RP in metastatic PCa are conceivable, short-term outcomes remain unclear. Historically, given the greater tumour burden and increased patient comorbidities, surgery for metastatic PCa has been seen as potentially more challenging than surgery for localised PCa. A better understanding of the differences in peri-operative outcomes could help inform future prospective studies evaluating the role of RP for metastatic PCa, and guide future shared-decision making between patients and providers.

Given this potential survival benefit, the role for RP in metastatic PCa has been of recent interest. Multiple retrospective studies and systematic analyses have aimed to assess the long-term survival benefit of performing RP for metastatic PCa. A recent systematic review of RP for metastatic PCa found that, compared to RT, RP was associated with improved cancer-specific mortality and overall survival [ 11 ]. Another large retrospective study using the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database recently found that, for patients with M1a/b PCa, RP results in improved cancer-specific mortality compared to external beam RT [ 12 ]. Recently, a Phase II randomised controlled trial conducted in China also showed an overall survival benefit for men with metastatic PCa who received definitive treatment through either RP or RT along with ADT compared to those who received ADT alone [ 13 ]. As a result, multiple prospective studies, including randomised controlled trials, for cytoreductive RP in metastatic PCa are currently in progress, but results have yet to be reported [ 14 - 16 ]. The SWOG 1802 trial comparing standard systemic therapy with or without definitive treatment in patients with metastatic PCa is currently recruiting patients [ 15 ]. Furthermore, RP can provide benefit beyond survival and disease progression – it could provide superior local control and palliation of symptoms compared to systemic therapy or RT alone.

In the United States, prostate cancer (PCa) is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and the second leading cause of cancer-related death [ 1 ]. Although the overall incidence of PCa has decreased since 2000, the incidence of advanced stage PCa has been increasing since 2010, possibly due in part to decreased screening [ 2 ]. Early escalation with multimodal treatment in the management of non-localised PCa at diagnosis has become of greater interest. Historically, definitive surgical management with radical prostatectomy (RP) has only been considered an option for the treatment of localised PCa. Patients with known invasion to nearby structures, lymph node involvement, and distant metastasis have been previously managed medically with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and chemotherapy, often with palliative intent. However, over the last two decades, studies have shown benefit in treating the primary tumour source in metastatic disease in a variety of solid tumour malignancies, which has led to the shifting paradigm in our understanding of metastatic disease [ 3 ]. There appears to be multidirectional flow between the primary tumour and distant metastatic sites, and the primary tumour likely contributes to the development of treatment-resistant clones, indicating likely benefit to treating the primary tumour in metastatic disease [ 3 - 5 ]. Due to this shifting paradigm, there have been increased efforts at aggressively treating primary PCa in metastatic disease. Numerous studies have aimed to evaluate the effect of treating the primary tumour using radiation therapy (RT). Recently, a meta-analysis of two randomised controlled trials evaluating the role of RT in men with metastatic PCa found a significant 7% 3-year survival benefit in men with low-burden metastatic disease, defined as fewer than five bone metastases [ 6 - 10 ].

Patients undergoing RP (Current Procedural Terminology [CPT] codes 55840, 55842, 55845, 55866) between 2019 and 2021 were identified using the NSQIP database and corresponding Prostatectomy-Targeted Participant Use File. Patients were grouped into the following categories: localised (T 1–2 N0 M0), locally advanced (T 3–4 N0 M0), node-negative (T any N0 M0), node-positive (T any N1 M0), non-metastatic (T any N any M0) and metastatic disease (T any N any M1). T3 cases were then stratified into T3a and T3b cases for further comparisons. Patients with nodal status listed as ‘Nx’ were excluded from the analysis. Baseline demographics, operative variables, and 30-day outcomes were then compared between the localised and locally advanced groups, node-negative and node-positive groups, and the non-metastatic vs metastatic groups.

Data for this study were obtained from the NSQIP. In brief, NSQIP is a programme that utilises highly trained clinical data collectors who collect data from patient's medical charts from over 700 institutions. These institutions include both large academic health systems as well as individual community practices. A variety of different variables are collected including preoperative patient demographics and risk factors, operative variables, and 30-day outcomes. The programme was started back in 2001 to help hospitals develop national averages against which to compare individual institutional outcomes. It has since grown and, in 2004, became the first nationally validated, risk-adjusted, outcomes-based programme to measure and improve the quality of surgical care across surgical specialties [ 17 ]. The database has since been expanded and improved upon, has been validated throughout various specialties, and is currently widely used in surgical academia.

Complication rates were compared between pathologically staged non-metastatic (M0) and metastatic (M1) patients (Table 3 ). Although overall rates of minor, major or urology-specific complications were not significantly different between the two groups, certain complications were significantly more likely in metastatic disease. Differences in individual complication rates are outlined in Table 3 . Importantly, 30-day mortality, reoperations and readmissions occurred at comparable rates, although LOS was significantly longer in patients with metastatic disease (1.5 vs 2.7 days; P = 0.023).

Complication rates were compared between pathologically staged localised (T1-2) and locally advanced (T3-4) disease (Table 1 ). There was a slightly higher rate of minor complications in the locally advanced group (7.6% vs 9.1%; P = 0.021), with the largest contributor to the minor complications being the rate of bleeding requiring transfusion (3.8% vs 4.7%; P = 0.037). Conversely, there was no significant difference in major complications, 30-day mortality, readmissions, or rectal injuries. Further stratification into T3a vs T3b was available for 2968 cases; 2229 (75%) cases were T3a and 739 (25%) were T3b. There was no difference in baseline demographics or comorbidities between those groups, other than a slightly higher rate of Black race in the T3b group (Table S4 ). There was no difference in overall 30-day minor or major complications, and no difference in 30-day mortality, readmissions, or need for reoperations (Table S5 ). There was a small increase in the rate of urology-specific complications in the T3b cohort (6.5% vs 4.4%; P = 0.030), although no difference in individual complications was statistically significant other than a minor increase in rates of ureteric obstruction (0.2% vs 0.8%; P = 0.019).

Discussion

In this large retrospective NSQIP analysis, there did not appear to be significant clinical differences in 30-day safety or outcomes for prostatectomies performed on patients with locally advanced, node-positive, or metastatic disease. Historically, these patients were precluded from being considered for RP. This finding helps add to the growing body of literature investigating the role for RP beyond the treatment of just localised PCa.

Our study found no significant differences in outcomes between local disease (T1–T2) and locally advanced disease (T3–T4). Of note, our locally advanced cohort consisted mostly of T3 cases, as there were very few T4 cases in the dataset. There was a slightly higher rate of overall minor complications in the locally advanced group, most of which was due to a slightly higher rate of peri-operative bleeding requiring transfusion and superficial surgical site infections. These differences were very minor in our analysis, and likely related to the slightly older patient population with slightly more medical comorbidities in the locally advanced cohort. The operating time was also slightly shorter in the locally advanced cohort, potentially due to fewer of the patients in that cohort electing for careful nerve sparing, hence contributing to this slightly shorter operating time. RP is currently considered a viable option for localised T3 disease, and this study shows no significant difference in peri-operative surgical outcomes, which could be helpful in counselling patients with clinical T3 disease. Of note, this study was also able to compare outcomes between pT3a and pT3b disease and largely found no clinically significant difference in outcomes in RPs performed for both cases. With regard to T4 disease, it is difficult to draw meaningful conclusions from this dataset given the small number of patients, and further studies are required to better elucidate the peri-operative safety of RP in this population.

These results are largely in line with the, currently limited, data on peri-operative safety for locally advanced PCa. A 2017 retrospective review of 94 patients with ≥cT3 PCa who underwent robot-assisted RP and extended pelvic lymph node dissection found that RP was a safe, oncologically effective treatment for locally advanced PCa [18, 19]. Furthermore, a 2019 retrospective series on 116 patients with cT4 PCa found that RP was safe after inductive ADT [20]. Hence, our results add to this current body of literature, albeit with a significantly larger number of patients analysed.

Our cohort included over 500 patients with nodal disease. There were some minor differences in 30-day outcomes between the node-negative and node-positive group, with the exception of a slightly higher rate of 30-day renal failure in the node-positive group, likely related to the node-positive cohort being slightly older and having greater medical comorbidities compared to the node-negative group. There was a slightly higher 30-day mortality rate in the node-positive group, although it is difficult to draw clinically meaningful conclusions given the low absolute risk (0.1% vs 0.5%). The node-positive group was also associated with longer operating times. However, given a preoperative suspicion for node-positive disease, an extended pelvic lymph node dissection could have been performed, which would be a contributing factor to the increased operating time. Although the data from this study come from pathological nodal staging, given the increased utilisation of more advanced preoperative cross-sectional and functional imaging, nodal disease is occasionally discovered before RP. These data could be helpful in counselling patients on whether those preoperative findings have clinical implications for surgical safety. While there is an existing body of literature discussing the potential long-term benefits of RP for nodal disease, there are currently limited data available on whether nodal positivity affects short-term peri-operative outcomes [21, 22]. One of the limitations of interpreting the nodal data, however, is that NSQIP only notated data as N1 or N0. Therefore, there are no available data on the extent of nodal disease burden, precluding a more granular analysis of the relationship between the degree of disease burden and peri-operative outcomes. Moreover, there were also no available data on the extent of lymph node dissection. Patients who were coded as ‘Nx’ were intentionally excluded from the analysis, and only made up a small fraction of patients in the dataset, approximately 15% of patients.

Lastly, we investigated the impact of RP on peri-operative outcomes in the setting of metastatic disease. However, we caution drawing strong conclusions from this analysis given the small number of patients in the dataset with metastatic disease. On limited analysis of the dataset it appeared that there was no difference in the rate of overall 30-day minor complications, major complications, hospital readmissions, or patient mortality. Another limitation of this dataset was that NSQIP only coded patients as M0 or M1 without a further M stage breakdown of M1a/M1b/M1c, and there were no data on the location and degree of metastatic disease or modality of diagnosis of metastases. Therefore, whether there is a relationship between metastatic disease burden and peri-operative outcomes requires further investigation. Given significant differences in disease burden in patients with M1a vs M1b and M1c disease, we are unable to assess differences in peri-operative safety between those patient subsets in this analysis. Another limitation is that this dataset uses pathological staging, not clinical staging, and hence it is difficult to assess causality in these findings. However, NSQIP data collectors extract this information from the postoperative pathology report. Often, if metastatic disease is known beforehand through imaging and the patient is clinically M+, that M+ is often included in the final staging on the pathology report. Hence, there may be some reflection of clinical M staging in the captured data.

These findings are largely in line with the current literature on the feasibility and safety of RP for metastatic PCa. The TROMBONE trial, a small randomised controlled trial from the United Kingdom that randomised 51 men with newly diagnosed oligometastatic PCa to either RP with standard of care or standard of care alone, similarly found surgery to be safe without substantial impact on patient quality of life [23]. A 2016 multi-institutional retrospective study looked at RP for patients who presented with distant metastatic PCa and found that RP appeared reasonably safe in that population [23]. Another retrospective study in 2018 found similar results with regard to the peri-operative safety of RP for metastatic PCa, and had findings potentially suggestive of benefit in 5-year overall survival [24]. Given the growing body of literature on the role of cytoreductive interventions for metastatic PCa, limited analysis, such as the one presented in this study, showing comparable peri-operative safety could help contribute to the growing rationale for future prospective studies investigating the safety of cytoreductive RP in metastatic disease [11]. It is hoped that the current ongoing clinical trials investigating the role of cytoreductive prostatectomy in the treatment of metastatic PCa will help provide a higher level of evidence, which will help guide whether RP in the setting of metastatic PCa has a role in clinical practice [14-16].

One of the strengths of this NSQIP analysis is that NSQIP is a large, multi-institutional database, from which we used relatively recent (2019–2021) data. Data through NSQIP are collected by trained surgical clinical reviewers, are highly cross-checked and have been shown to have very low variance in interobserver agreement, minimising the risk of reporter and observer bias [25]. However, there are many limitations inherent to the dataset. NSQIP only collects 30-day outcomes, hence we are unable to comment on outcomes past that time frame or on disease outcomes such as overall survival, disease-specific survival, recurrence rates, and whether later interventions were required. Another limitation of the staging data used is that only pathological staging data were reported. These were extracted from the pathology report by the surgical clinical reviewers, and clinical staging data were not available, therefore, it is not clear if the extent of locally advanced, node-positive, and metastatic disease burden was known prior to RP. For this reason, it is difficult to use these data to guide whether it is safe to proceed to surgery in advanced cases that are clinically staged. It is important to note that the relationships found in this study are not intended to show causality. However, there is still clinical relevance and applicability in the use of these data given that various studies have shown correlation between clinical and pathological staging [26, 27]. There are further limitations that are inherent to utilising NSQIP data; given we used CPT codes to identify RPs, this analysis is vulnerable to CPT coding errors by hospitals and hence mislabelled cases in NSQIP.

Despite these limitations, this study represents the largest analysis of peri-operative safety for locally advanced and node-positive PCa, demonstrating comparable 30-day outcomes to localised disease. This study adds to the growing body of literature investigating the safety of RP in advanced PCa. We await currently accruing randomised controlled clinical trials to report their results to further inform us regarding the role of RP in the setting of advanced PCa.