Racial disparities in stage at bladder cancer diagnosis in the US Veterans Affairs healthcare system
Abstract
Objective
To describe patient characteristics and pathological stage at bladder cancer (BCa) diagnosis in a diverse population within a national, equal-access healthcare system.
Methods
This retrospective cohort study identified 15 966 men diagnosed with BCa in the Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system from 2000 to 2020. The primary outcome was pathological stage at diagnosis, determined by index transurethral resection of bladder tumour. Logistic regression was used to assess the relationship between race and stage. Competing risk models tested the association between race and BCa-specific mortality with cumulative incidence estimates.
Results
Of 15 966 BCa patients, 12 868 (81%), 1726 (11%), 493 (3%) and 879 (6%) were White, Black, Hispanic and Other race, respectively. Black patients had significantly higher muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) rates than White patients (35% vs 32%; P = 0.009). In multivariable analysis, the odds of presenting with MIBC did not differ significantly between Black and White patients (odds ratio [OR] 1.10, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.98–1.22) or between Hispanic patients (OR 0.82, 95% CI 0.67–1.01) and White patients. Compared to White patients, Black patients had a similar risk of BCa-specific mortality (hazard ratio [HR] 0.89, 95% CI 0.75–1.06), whereas Hispanic patients had a lower risk (HR 0.56, 95% CI 0.38–0.82).
Conclusions
Black patients presented with the highest rates of de novo MIBC. However, in a large, equal-access healthcare system, this did not result in a difference in BCa-specific mortality. In contrast, Hispanic patients had lower risks of MIBC and BCa-specific mortality.
Open Research
Data Availability Statement
The patient-level data that were used in this study are maintained by the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Data are available from the Veterans Administration office of Health Services Research and Development for researchers who comply with Veterans Health Administration (VHA) policy and procedures for release of data. The VHA requires that VHA data be maintained on VHA-approved devices and networks and that all persons accessing the data have institutional review board and VA R&D approval to do so. Additional inquiries can be directed to the corresponding author (SBW).
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16380-sup-0001-TableS1.docxWord 2007 document , 38.6 KB
|
Table S1. Univariable and multivariable associations between race and time to all-cause mortality (N = 15 966).
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
