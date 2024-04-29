Racial disparities in stage at bladder cancer diagnosis in the US Veterans Affairs healthcare system

Data Availability Statement

The patient-level data that were used in this study are maintained by the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Data are available from the Veterans Administration office of Health Services Research and Development for researchers who comply with Veterans Health Administration (VHA) policy and procedures for release of data. The VHA requires that VHA data be maintained on VHA-approved devices and networks and that all persons accessing the data have institutional review board and VA R&D approval to do so. Additional inquiries can be directed to the corresponding author (SBW).