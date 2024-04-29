BJU International
Early View
Original Article

Racial disparities in stage at bladder cancer diagnosis in the US Veterans Affairs healthcare system

Kelly K. Bree

Kelly K. Bree

Department of Urology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Jessica L. Janes

Jessica L. Janes

Division of Urology, Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Durham, NC, USA

Patrick J. Hensley

Patrick J. Hensley

Department of Urology, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY, USA

Aditya Srinivasan

Aditya Srinivasan

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX, USA

Amanda M. De Hoedt

Amanda M. De Hoedt

Division of Urology, Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Durham, NC, USA

Sanjay Das

Sanjay Das

Division of Urology, Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Durham, NC, USA

Department of Urology, University of California—Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Department of Urology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Stephen J. Freedland

Stephen J. Freedland

Division of Urology, Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Durham, NC, USA

Department of Urology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Center for Integrated Research on Cancer and Lifestyle, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Stephen B. Williams

Corresponding Author

Stephen B. Williams

Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX, USA

Correspondence: Stephen B. Williams, Division of Urology, The University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555, USA.

e-mail: [email protected]

First published: 29 April 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16380

Abstract

Objective

To describe patient characteristics and pathological stage at bladder cancer (BCa) diagnosis in a diverse population within a national, equal-access healthcare system.

Methods

This retrospective cohort study identified 15 966 men diagnosed with BCa in the Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system from 2000 to 2020. The primary outcome was pathological stage at diagnosis, determined by index transurethral resection of bladder tumour. Logistic regression was used to assess the relationship between race and stage. Competing risk models tested the association between race and BCa-specific mortality with cumulative incidence estimates.

Results

Of 15 966 BCa patients, 12 868 (81%), 1726 (11%), 493 (3%) and 879 (6%) were White, Black, Hispanic and Other race, respectively. Black patients had significantly higher muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) rates than White patients (35% vs 32%; P = 0.009). In multivariable analysis, the odds of presenting with MIBC did not differ significantly between Black and White patients (odds ratio [OR] 1.10, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.98–1.22) or between Hispanic patients (OR 0.82, 95% CI 0.67–1.01) and White patients. Compared to White patients, Black patients had a similar risk of BCa-specific mortality (hazard ratio [HR] 0.89, 95% CI 0.75–1.06), whereas Hispanic patients had a lower risk (HR 0.56, 95% CI 0.38–0.82).

Conclusions

Black patients presented with the highest rates of de novo MIBC. However, in a large, equal-access healthcare system, this did not result in a difference in BCa-specific mortality. In contrast, Hispanic patients had lower risks of MIBC and BCa-specific mortality.

Data Availability Statement

The patient-level data that were used in this study are maintained by the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Data are available from the Veterans Administration office of Health Services Research and Development for researchers who comply with Veterans Health Administration (VHA) policy and procedures for release of data. The VHA requires that VHA data be maintained on VHA-approved devices and networks and that all persons accessing the data have institutional review board and VA R&D approval to do so. Additional inquiries can be directed to the corresponding author (SBW).