Robot-assisted retrograde intrarenal surgery: first clinical experience with the ILY® system
Abstract
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16381-sup-0001-TableS1.docxWord 2007 document , 17.3 KB
|
Table S1. Patients’ characteristics.
Please note: The publisher is not responsible for the content or functionality of any supporting information supplied by the authors. Any queries (other than missing content) should be directed to the corresponding author for the article.
References
- 1, , , , , . Robot-assisted flexible ureteroscopy: an update. Urolithiasis 2018; 46: 69–77
10.1007/s00240-017-1024-8 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 2, , , , . Flexible ureteroscopy and laser lithotripsy for stones >2cm: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Endourol 2012; 26: 1257–1263
10.1089/end.2012.0217 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 3, , et al. Role and importance of ergonomics in retrograde Intrarenal surgery: outcomes of a narrative review. J Endourol 2022; 36: 1–12
10.1089/end.2021.0326 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , et al. Surgical ergonomics for urologists: a practical guide. Nat Rev Urol 2021; 18: 160–169
10.1038/s41585-020-00414-4 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 5, , et al. Technical aspects and clinical outcomes of robotic Ureteroscopy: is it ready for primetime? Curr Urol Rep 2023; 24: 391–400
10.1007/s11934-023-01167-4 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , et al. Robotic retrograde intrarenal surgery: A journey from “Back to the Future.”. J Clin Med 2022; 11: 5488. https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm11185488
10.3390/jcm11185488 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 7, , et al. Robotic flexible ureteroscopy for renal calculi: Initial clinical experience. J Urol 2011; 186: 563–568
10.1016/j.juro.2011.03.128 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 8, , et al. A new robot for flexible ureteroscopy: development and early clinical results (IDEAL stage 1-2b). Eur Urol 2014; 66: 1092–1100
10.1016/j.eururo.2014.06.047 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar