Non-infectious adverse events of transperineal prostate biopsies performed under local anaesthesia

Most TPBx-related studies focus on infections, and no prospective studies describing TPBx under LA have provided a comprehensive overview of all non-infectious adverse events (AEs), such as pain, AUR, haematuria, haematospermia, perineal haematomas, and erectile function (EF). Therefore, this study aimed to provide an overview of non-infectious AEs associated with TPBx performed under LA in an outpatient setting.

The delayed transition from a transrectal to a transperineal approach may be attributed to the prevailing assumptions that TPBx necessitates either general or regional anaesthesia and may lead to elevated rates of non-infectious complications. However, recent studies report that TPBx under local anaesthesia (LA) are associated with a median visual analogue scale (VAS) pain score between 2 and 4, indicating that TPBx is a well-tolerated outpatient procedure [ 3 , 12 ]. Although the rate of acute urinary retention (AUR) ranges between 0.22% and 24%, the highest rates are predominantly observed after saturation biopsy under general anaesthesia [ 3 , 5 , 12 - 14 ].

The European Association of Urology (EAU) recommends transperineal prostate biopsy (TPBx) for diagnosing prostate cancer, mainly due to the lower infection rates and similar cancer detection rates compared to transrectal prostate biopsy (TRBx) [ 1 ]. The sepsis rate after TRBx with customised antibiotic prophylaxis (AP) is 0.3–9.4%, while the sepsis rate after TPBx is <1%, even without AP [ 2 - 11 ]. Despite this difference in sepsis rates, TRBx continues to be the dominant biopsy method worldwide.

We report patient characteristics as median values with interquartile ranges (IQRs) and Wilson 95% CIs of individual proportions. We used Spearman's coefficient ( ρ ) to assess correlation between the dependent variable pain and the independent variables age, prostate volume, earlier biopsy, and the number of cores. The Spearman's coefficient was also used to examine the correlation between pain during the various TPBx stages. Prostate volume, number of biopsy cores and patient age was dichotomised as below or above their median values, and ordinal regression analysis was used to predict risk of pain. Results were expressed as odds ratios (ORs) with 95% CIs. Haematuria, haematospermia, perineal haematoma and AUR were dichotomised as present or absent, and the number of days of duration was recorded. Univariable binary logistic regression was used to predict haematuria, haematospermia and perineal haematoma using age per 10 years, prostate volume per 10 mL, number of cores, and number of previous biopsies as independent and dependent variables, respectively. We used the IBM Statistical Product and Service Solutions (SPSS®) version 28 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA) and EpiTools for statistical analyses [ 18 ].

Haematuria was defined as visible blood in the urine, and haematospermia as blood-stained ejaculate. A perineal haematoma was defined as any discoloration or swelling of the perineal area, and AUR as the inability to voluntarily empty the bladder. Any change in EF was subjectively reported as reduced or unchanged compared to the pre-TPBx function. Post-TPBx complications requiring treatment or hospitalisation were noted, and additional clinical information was collected where relevant.

Post-TPBx haematuria, haematospermia, perineal haematoma, AUR, change in EF, and the use of analgesics were recorded using patient-reported questionnaires at 2 weeks and 2 months. The questionnaires at 2 weeks were self-recorded or recorded over the telephone by the primary investigator. At 2 months, questionnaires were recorded over the telephone.

Pain during the placement of LA, and during and after TPBx was reported by the patients immediately after the procedure using the VAS [ 17 ]. The need for additional LA was recorded.

All patients underwent pre-TPBx prostatic MRI. Image fusion-guided freehand biopsy was carried out using the Trinity navigation system (Koelis, Paris, France) with a three-dimensional ultrasound probe fixated to a holding arm (Steady Pro, Koelis). We used an 18-G, 19-mm-notch-length biopsy needle (HistoCore; BIP, Türkenfeld, Germany). In MRI-positive (Prostate Imaging-Reporting and Data System [PI-RADS] score ≥3) patients, we took 2–4 biopsy cores/target, and an additional 8–12 systematic biopsy cores in biopsy-naïve patients. In MRI-negative patients we took 10–12 systematic biopsy cores. The variation in total number of biopsy cores depended on previous biopsy history, number of targets, and prostate volume. Two consulting urologists and one urological resident performed all TPBx. The TPBx time was ~20 min.

Superficial anaesthesia of the perineal skin and subcutaneous tissue was achieved by placing ~20 mL LA in a fanlike shape 2 cm ventrally to the anus, using a 23-G needle (Microlance 3, Becton Dickinson, Spain). Deep anaesthesia was administered under TRUS guidance, using a 20-cm 22-G Chiba needle (Argon®, Athens, TX, USA). Approximately 20 mL LA solution was placed under the prostatic apex, in the m. levator ani bilaterally, and along the path of the needle in order to obtain a periprostatic nerve block. A period of 10 min was given in order to obtain full anaesthetic effect.

Patients were placed in a lithotomy position and the scrotum was elevated and fixated using a sterile drape (Evercare, OneMed, Finland). The perineum was shaved when required and disinfected with chlorhexidine 5 mg/mL (Klorhexidin, Fresenius Kabi, Norway). We used an anaesthetic mixture of 40 mL 1% lidocaine and 4 mL 8.4% sodium bicarbonate in order to obtain a more physiological pH of the solution and thereby reduce the discomfort of injection, accelerate the onset, and prolong the duration [ 16 ].

Inclusion criteria were elevated or increasing PSA, pathological findings on DRE, patients under active surveillance, suspected recurrence after external beam radiation therapy or patients under follow-up after high-intensity focal ultrasound treatment. Exclusion criteria were suspicion of UTI and a dipstick positive for leucocytes and nitrates, recent or recurring UTI (<1 month), indwelling catheter, immunodeficiencies, high risk of infective endocarditis or history of thromboembolic disease.

The study was approved by the Norwegian Regional Committees for Medical and Health Research Ethics (2019/1266) and registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT04146142). All patients received written study information and gave written consent prior to randomisation.

The present study reports on secondary outcomes of the two-centre NORAPP study (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT04146142) and included 402 patients constituting the Norwegian cohort referred for prostate biopsy from November 2019 to February 2021. The primary outcome was the difference in sepsis rate in patients randomised to receive AP or not. In summary, the sepsis rate was 0% in both groups, and the 95% CI of the difference was −1.37 to 1.37 [ 6 ]. The overall cancer detection rate was 65% and the rate of clinically significant cancer (International Society of Urological Pathology [ISUP] Grade >2) was 48% [ 15 ].

A subjective post-TPBx worsening of EF was reported by 13/401 patients (3.2%, 95% CI 1.9–5.5%) at 2 weeks and seven of 401 patients (1.7%, 95% CI 0.9–3.6) at 2 months.

Before the TPBx procedure, 35 patients had anejaculation. In the remaining 366, post-TPBx haematospermia occurred in 197/366 (54%, 95% CI 49–59%), and the median (IQR, range) duration was 14 (7–21, 1–49) days. Older patients had a lower risk of haematospermia (OR 0.56), while a higher number of biopsy cores increased the risk (OR 1.08; Table 4 ). A perineal haematoma was seen in 23/401 patients (6%, 95% CI 3.9–8.5%).

Acute urinary retention occurred in two patients (0.5%, 95% CI 0.1–1.8%). In both patients, the prostate volumes were <20 mL, and the number of biopsy cores taken was seven and 12. One had a clot retention treated with single-time catheterisation, and one experienced a worsening of LUTS treated with a transurethral catheter for 1 week. No patients were hospitalised to due to AUR.

Post-TPBx haematuria was seen in 258/401 patients (64%, 95% CI 60–69%), and the median (IQR, range) duration was 3 (2–7, 1–35) days. No patients were hospitalised due to haematuria, and none required bladder irrigation. A higher number of biopsy cores increased the risk of haematuria (OR 1.15; Table 4 ).

Overall, nine of 401 patients (2%, 95% CI 1.2–4.2%) used oral analgesics during the follow-up period. Five patients used paracetamol, two ibuprofen, one paracetamol/codeine, and one tramadol. The frequency and duration were not recorded.

The median (IQR) VAS pain score immediately after TPBx was 0 ( 0–0). Younger patients experienced more pain after TPBx ( ρ : −0.11) and patients aged <69 years had a higher risk of pain (OR 3.59, 95% CI 1.04–10.47). A higher number of cores correlated with more pain after TPBx ( ρ : 0.10). However, obtaining more than eight cores did not increase the risk of pain (OR 2.32, 95% CI 0.79–6.87).

A higher number of biopsy cores correlated with increased pain during TPBx ( ρ : 0.18) and patients who underwent more than eight cores were at higher risk of pain compared to those who underwent less than eight cores (OR 3.57, 95% CI 1.53–8.32). One or more previous prostate biopsy correlated with less pain during TPBx ( ρ : −0.11). Biopsy-naïve patients were at higher risk of pain compared to patients scheduled for re-biopsy (OR 2.52, 95% CI 1.09–5.78).

Younger age correlated with increased pain during placement of LA ( ρ : −0.24) and during TPBx ( ρ : −0.18; Table 2 ). Patients aged under <69 years had a higher risk of pain both during placement of LA (OR 5.61, 95% CI 2.42–13.06) and during TPBx (OR 3.77, 95% CI 1.63–8.69). No pain (VAS 0) during placement of LA was reported by 10% (20/194) of patients aged <69 years and 21% (44/207) of patients aged >69 years.

The median (IQR) VAS pain score during the placement of LA was 1 (1–2) and 1 (0–2) during the TPBx procedure. The distribution of pain scores is shown in Fig. 1 .

A total of 402 patients were included for analysis, the indication for TPBx and demographics are summarised in Table 1 . Of the included patients, 53% (215/402) had previously undergone one or more biopsies (range one to five) and the median (IQR, range) number of cores taken per patient was 8 (6–10, 1–16) n /patient. The response rate to the questionnaire was 100% (402/402) immediately after the TPBx and 99.8% (401/402) at 2 weeks and 2 months.

Discussion

The EAU recommends a TPBx approach for diagnosing prostate cancer [1]. Despite this recommendation, the majority of biopsies are still performed using the traditional, transrectal approach [9].

This prospective study demonstrates that TPBx is well tolerated under LA in an outpatient setting and causes limited discomfort to the patient and few AEs. No procedures were aborted for any reason and no patients were hospitalised due to complications.

Our patient cohort is representative of standard clinical practice with regards to PSA, age, and prostate volume [3, 19].

Procedural and Post-Procedural Pain The median VAS pain score was 1, both during placement of LA and during TPBx. Our results are comparable with other studies describing a median VAS pain score of 2 [19, 20]. Other studies report mean pain scores between 2.4 and 3.9. However, as the pain scores are skewed towards the low values, the mean will be higher than the median, making it difficult to compare results across studies [14, 20, 21]. We used sodium bicarbonate in order to alkalise lidocaine. Previous studies have shown that the buffering of lidocaine decreases the pain of infiltration, decreases onset, and increases the duration of anaesthetic effect [16, 22, 23]. The alkalisation has likely contributed to our low pain scores. In our study, 10% required additional LA, and no procedures were aborted due to pain. In comparison, Wetterauer et al. [20] reported that no patients required additional LA, and no procedures were aborted. The reason for the difference in need for additional LA is unknown but might be due to fewer punctures with the trocar technique as used by Wetterauer et al. [20]. Studies have suggested that a trocar technique is less painful than a multiple entry technique, as used in our study (mean VAS pain score 2.2–2.3 vs 2.8–2.9) [24, 25]. However, due to the skewed nature of pain scores, a parametric comparison of mean values is inappropriate, and the validity of the conclusion is uncertain. In a systematic review, the mean (range) abortion rate was 0.37% (0–1.3%), demonstrating that TPBx under LA is highly feasible across all studies [3]. We found a weak correlation between the number of cores and pain (ρ: 0.18), and patients undergoing more than eight biopsy cores had three times (OR 3.57) the risk of pain during TPBx. In comparison, Wetterauer et al. [20] found no correlation between the number of cores and pain using a trocar technique. Older age was correlated with decreased pain during application of LA (ρ: −0.24), and during (ρ: −0.18) and after TPBx (ρ: −0.11). On the other hand, prostate volume was not correlated with pain during TPBx (Table 2). These findings are in line with previous publications [20, 21]. In our study, the median VAS pain score after the TPBx was zero, and only 2% used any kind of analgesics during the follow-up period. This finding is in line with previous studies, which report little or no post-procedural pain [26, 27]. To the best of our knowledge, there are no literature reports on the administration of post-TPBx analgesics.

Haematuria and AUR Haematuria was present in 64% of patients, and the median (IQR) duration was 3 (2–7) days. All cases were self-limiting, and no patients required bladder irrigation or hospitalisation. Our results are in line with previous studies, in which haematuria was reported in 51–73% and a median (IQR) duration of 6 ( 3–10) days, clot retention in 0.2–1.3%, and 0–0.2% of patients in need of surgical intervention [19, 21, 28]. A higher number of cores was associated with an increased risk of haematuria (OR 1.15), which is in accordance with previous studies [29]. In our study, the overall rate of AUR was 0.5%, which is in accordance with previous studies that reported on TPBx under LA and a limited number of cores [5, 19, 20, 30]. One patient had a clot retention that was resolved by a single-time catheterisation and one had exacerbation of LUTS and was catheterised for 1 week. Other studies report AUR rates between 0% and 29%, although the highest rates are found in studies using saturation biopsy under general anaesthesia [13, 31-33]. A high number of cores and the use of general anaesthesia is known to increase the risk of AUR due to paraurethral and prostatic swelling [29, 34].

Haematospermia and Perineal Haematoma Haematospermia was present in 54% of patients, and the median duration was 14 days. This finding is in line with a previous study [21]. Older patients had a lower risk of haematospermia (OR 0.56) than younger patients, a finding that might be related to the frequency of ejaculation. A perineal haematoma was present in 6% of patients, a finding that is higher than 0.3–0.8% reported by Pepe et al. [29]. We used a broad definition of perineal haematoma, including visible discoloration and palpable mass. This might explain the high occurrence in our study. In addition, the study by Pepe et al. [29] was retrospective in nature and did not define perineal haematoma.

Erectile Function Worsened EF was reported by 3.2% of patients at 2 weeks and 1.7% at 2 months. A systematic review and metanalysis by Mehta et al. [35] found a reduced five-item version of the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF-5) score at 1 month. However, the reduction was transient and no significant difference from baseline was found at 3 and 6 months. As we did not record baseline EF, nor used the IIEF-5, results are difficult to compare. Still, our results suggest a transient reduction in EF in a small proportion of patients.