Grid-based cognitive diagnostic prostatic biopsy without transrectal ultrasonography
Abbreviation
-
- MR
-
- magnetic resonance
-
- TRUS
-
- transrectal ultrasound
Introduction
Prostate and colorectal cancers are the second and third most common malignancies affecting men globally [1]. Abdominoperineal resection is the standard of care surgical treatment for patients with malignancy of the distal rectum or anal canal, while pan-proctocolectomy may be indicated for patients with inflammatory bowel disease and familial adenomatous polyposis [2]. Both these procedures require the removal of the rectum and anal sphincteric complex, with the formation of a permanent end colostomy, which negates the possibility for (transrectal ultrasound) TRUS imaging to guide diagnostic prostate biopsy. The current literature (mostly based on small patient cohorts) describes prostatic biopsies performed via the transperineal or transgluteal approach under radiological guidance with the use of transperineal (or less commonly transurethral or transabdominal) ultrasonography, MRI, or CT imaging (Table 1).
|Report
|Sample size (n)
|Technique/approach
|Results (% with cancer detected)
|Number of biopsy cores
|Grade Group (GG)
|Schapira 1982 (1)
|1
|IVU-US guided
|Single case
|NA
|NA
|Krauss 1993 (2)
|1
|CT guided
|Single case
|3 each side
|GG 1
|Twidwell 1993 (3)
|10
|TP-US guided
|20% (2/10)
|1–4
|NA; evidence nodal disease
|Filderman 1994 (4)
|5
|TP-US guided
|40% (2/5)
|NA
|NA
|Fornage 1995 (5)
|1
|TP-US guided
|Single case
|7
|GG 4
|Seamen 1996 (6)
|5
|TP-Transurethral U guided
|60% (3/5)
|Sextant + targeted biopsies
|NA
|Papanicolaou 1996 (7)
|10
|Transgluteal CT-guided
|60% (6/10)
|NA
|NA
|D’Amico 2000 (8)
|1
|TP-MRI guided
|Single case
|6 random + 1 targeted
|GG 1
|Shinohara 2003 (9)
|28
|TP-US guided
|82% (23/38)
|6–12
|GG 1–5
|Morlacco 2013 (10)
|2
|Combined TP- SP US approach
|Two cases (1/2)
|6
|NA
|Kongnyuy 2016 (11)
|1
|TP-MRI guided
|Single case
|4
|GG 4
|Hansen 2016 (12)
|11
|TP US-guided
|64% (7/11)
|11–27
|GG 1–5
|Caglic 2016 (13)
|1
|Transgluteal CT-guided
|Single case
|4
|GG 3–4
|Amin 2019 (14)
|1
|MRI-US fusion-guided TP
|Single case
|4 (Left) + 3 (Right)
|GG 3
|Vulder 2021 (15)
|1
|MRI-US fusion-guided TP
|Single case
|6
|GG 4
|Kailavasan 2021 (16)
|3
|MRI-US fusion-guided TP
|Three cases (3/3)
|12–15
|GG 2–4
- Two reported series with more than 10 patients are presented in bold. (IVU – intravenous urogram, US – ultrasound, CT – computerised tomography, MRI – magnetic resonance imaging, TP – transperineal, SP – suprapubic). References cited in Table 1 are presented in supplementary information (and not included in the references of the main text). For majority of the reports included in this table, information on tumour stage was not provided. When available, information on tumour grade (presented as Grade Group) is included. (NA, not available).
Regardless of the imaging technique, all reported approaches require significant investment in resources (theatre and imaging equipment) as well as technical knowhow (urological and imaging). Among the reported series, only two have presented more than 10 patients for whom transperineal ultrasonography was employed to guide prostatic biopsies (Table 1). There remains no consensus on the optimal approach for securing histological diagnosis of prostate cancer when TRUS is not possible, especially when transperineal ultrasonography is not readily available [3]. Here, we describe our technique for grid-based cognitive diagnostic prostatic biopsy without TRUS.
Step-by-Step Description of the Biopsy Technique
- The patient is positioned in a Lloyd Davies position under either local or general anaesthesia. Prophylactic antibiotics are administered in accordance with local clinical guidelines. The perineum is shaved and prepared with antiseptic solution.
- The two ischial tuberosities are located by deep palpation. A surgical marker pen is used to draw a horizontal line on the perineal skin joining the two ischial tuberosities. This line is expected to provide the proximal location of the posterior prostate gland in the perineum (red line in Fig. 1, panel A illustrates the relationship between the prostate and the line joining the ischial tuberosities in four patients).
- Information on the dimension (particularly the width and height) of the prostate gland is obtained from the magnetic resonance (MR) prostate scan report or measured directly from the MR prostate images. The width of the prostate defines the lateral margins of the prostate in relationship to surface anatomy based on the inter-tuberosity reference line. It is then possible to estimate the approximate location of the suspicious lesion within the prostate gland [4] (see white line in Fig. 1B).
- A spinal needle, with its stylet in situ, is positioned near the target lesion within the prostate (Fig. 1C). The needle is used as a probe to assess the distance between the prostate and the perineal skin. Once the perineal skin is punctured, the needle is advanced slowly in a horizontal plane, ensuring the needle shaft remains parallel/aligned to the patient longitudinally.
- Advancing the needle slowly into the perineum, increased resistance is anticipated when the needle tip is in direct contact with the prostate gland. This is further assessed by introducing a tapping movement to the needle, which will give a sensation of the prostate bouncing off the tip of the needle, indicating the prostate being in and out of direct contact with the needle tip. The spinal needle is left in situ at this exact position and alignment, as a reference for performing prostate biopsies. A second spinal needle may be used and inserted in the perineum ~5 mm from the first needle to provide added confidence in locating the prostate gland.
- Using the in situ spinal needle(s) as a reference, prostate biopsies are carried out using a standard of care prostate biopsy gun. The biopsy gun is advanced to comparable depth to the reference spinal needle(s). The exact depth is further assessed by a tapping movement and associated impression of the prostate bouncing off the tip of the biopsy gun. Once the gun is fired, the quality of the tissue is inspected carefully to check if the tissue obtained appears consistent with prostatic cores. A brachytherapy grid may be used to help position biopsies in rows and columns, cognitively covering the lesion of interest (see blue grid in Fig. 1). Sequential biopsies are performed at 3–5-mm intervals, while careful inspection of the tissue obtained guides the location of additional biopsies (Fig. 1C).
- At the end of the procedure, the perineum is cleaned, and haemostasis confirmed.
Outcome and Discussion
In the period June 2017 to September 2022, 15 patients with a history of either abdominoperineal resection or pan-proctocolectomy (n = 11 and n = 4, respectively) underwent investigation for prostatic lesions revealed by MR prostate imaging (with ≥score 3 out of 5 in accordance with the Prostate Imaging–Reporting and Data System v2) at the Department of Urology, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Glasgow, UK. Each of the scans was reviewed by a multidisciplinary team to confirm the location of the suspicious lesions [4]. All biopsies were performed by a single experienced urological surgeon (H.Y.L.). Five of the patients underwent the procedure under local anaesthesia, while 10 patients received general anaesthesia. The small number of cases performed under local anaesthesia were attributable to strong patient preference and the need to avoid a general anaesthetic during the period of the COVID pandemic. Two patients (out of 15) underwent a repeat procedure as the samples obtained in the first attempt were inconclusive. For these two patients, a relatively small number of biopsy cores was obtained (4 and 5 cores, respectively) in the first attempt. The number of cores was increased in the second attempt, with 16 and 22 tissue cores obtained, respectively. Overall, the median number of cores obtained was 11 (range 4–25). In future, with more experience in determining the location of the prostate gland based on surface anatomy and estimates from MRI, we propose that a more limited biopsy schedule could be considered.
Fourteen of 15 patients were confirmed to have prostate cancer (Table 2), giving an overall cancer detection rate of 93%. All patients were discharged on the same day, and no patient experienced post-procedure sepsis or urinary retention. Our cancer detection rate exceeds those previously reported, which ranges from 50% to 83% (Table 2). Six patients had their cancers detected at early stage (T2) and could be considered for radical treatment. While the mean prostate volume was just under 38 cc (or mL) (Table 2), three patients had prostate volume ≥50 cc (or mL), further suggesting the clinical usefulness of this approach in enlarged prostates. The range of serum PSA levels (4.3–40 ng/mL) was relatively wide, with nine patients presenting with PSA levels <15 ng/mL. Apart from one case, all detected prostate tumours were clinically significant, with a Gleason score ≥7, including four patients diagnosed with highly aggressive disease (≥Gleason score 8/Gleason Grade Group 4; Table 1).
|Clinical characteristics
|All
|Age, years, mean/median/range
|70/70/56–81
|PSA, ng/mL, mean/median/range
|16.5/12.8/4.3–40
|Prostate volume, mL, mean/median/range
|37.6/31.5/19–85
|MRI of the prostate
|T staging, T2/T3/T4
|6/8/1
|Lesion location, right lobe/left lobe/bilateral
|8/4/3
|Histopathology of prostate cancer detected (n = 14)
|Grade Group 1/2/3/4/5
|1/7/2/1/3
More than 3500 patients undergo rectal surgical procedures in the UK each year, with >1000 of these patients requiring abdominoperineal resection [5, 6]. The male patients among them are also reported to be at increased lifetime risk of prostate cancer [7, 8]. As a result of the inability to perform conventional TRUS, many of these patients are not investigated in a timely manner to achieve early detection of clinically significant prostate cancer. There are currently no specific guidelines for detecting prostate cancer in patients without a rectum, resulting in substantial delay in investigation and diagnosis [3]. We believe our simple yet effective approach to performing prostatic biopsies without the use of TRUS will help avoid unnecessary delay in the prostate cancer diagnostic pathway for this patient group. It is also worth noting that in the post-proctectomy setting, increased periprostatic scarring and fibrosis may impair confidence in assessing the depth of the prostate from perineal skin. The impact of this report, however, is limited by the fact that all procedures were performed by one urologist. At present, highly experienced surgeons are probably required to determine when the biopsy needle is in contact with the prostate gland. In the future, we hope to explore methodology to measure the distance from perineal skin to the prostate gland based on the MR prostate images to guide the biopsy procedure. It is therefore necessary to test whether the reported technique can be easily adopted in other centres/by other urologists worldwide.
Acknowledgements
The authors thank urology colleagues across the West of Scotland for patient referrals, Jackie Young and her theatre team for their support, staff from Medical Illustration for the illustrative photographs, and importantly patients for their willingness to consent to our biopsy approach..
Disclosure of Interests
D.S.S. received registration fee support from Ferring Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to attend European Association of Urology 2024. J.M. and H.Y.L. have no disclosures.
