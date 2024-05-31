BJU International
Early View
Original Article

Precise treatment of pelvic fracture urethral injury associated with urethrorectal fistula

Lin Wang

Lin Wang

Department of Urology, Renji Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China

Wenxiong Song

Wenxiong Song

Department of Urology, Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Sixth People's Hospital, Shanghai, China

Shanghai Eastern Institute of Urologic Reconstruction, Shanghai, China

Rong Lv

Rong Lv

Department of Urology, Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Sixth People's Hospital, Shanghai, China

Shanghai Eastern Institute of Urologic Reconstruction, Shanghai, China

Chongrui Jin

Chongrui Jin

Department of Urology, Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Sixth People's Hospital, Shanghai, China

Shanghai Eastern Institute of Urologic Reconstruction, Shanghai, China

Zhuo Zhang

Zhuo Zhang

Department of Urology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji University of Medicine, Shanghai, China

Chao Li

Chao Li

Department of Urology, China-Japan Friendship Hospital of Jilin University, Changchun, China

Yinglong Sa

Corresponding Author

Yinglong Sa

Department of Urology, Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Sixth People's Hospital, Shanghai, China

Shanghai Eastern Institute of Urologic Reconstruction, Shanghai, China

Correspondence: Xiangguo Lv and Yidong Liu, Department of Urology, Renji Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, 1630 Dongfang Road, Shanghai, China.

e-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

Yinglong Sa, Department of Urology, Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Sixth People's Hospital, Shanghai, China.

e-mail: [email protected]

Yidong Liu

Corresponding Author

Yidong Liu

Department of Urology, Renji Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China

Correspondence: Xiangguo Lv and Yidong Liu, Department of Urology, Renji Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, 1630 Dongfang Road, Shanghai, China.

e-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

Yinglong Sa, Department of Urology, Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Sixth People's Hospital, Shanghai, China.

e-mail: [email protected]

Xiangguo Lv

Corresponding Author

Xiangguo Lv

Department of Urology, Renji Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China

Correspondence: Xiangguo Lv and Yidong Liu, Department of Urology, Renji Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, 1630 Dongfang Road, Shanghai, China.

e-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

Yinglong Sa, Department of Urology, Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Sixth People's Hospital, Shanghai, China.

e-mail: [email protected]

First published: 31 May 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16401

L.W., W.S., and R.L. contributed equally to this article.

Abstract

Objective

To evaluate the effect of a new strategy of transperineal anastomotic urethroplasty (TAU) with proximal transection in treating pelvic fracture urethral injury (PFUI) associated with urethrorectal fistula (URF).

Patients and Methods

A retrospective review of all patients treated by TAU with proximal transection and fistula repair for PFUI associated with URF was performed between August 2013 and July 2022. Information on demographics, peri-operative variables, and postoperative follow-up outcomes was collected. Successful surgery was defined as restoration of a uniform urethral calibre using flexible cystoscopy (third postoperative month) without strictures or leakage, with no further interventions required. Functional outcomes, including erectile function (assessed using the five-item International Index of Erectile Function) and urinary continence, were assessed.

Results

Forty patients diagnosed with PFUI associated with URF and treated by TAU with proximal transection and rectal fistula repair were enrolled. Six patients (15.0%) had a history of failed urethral reconstruction. The mean stenosis length and fistula diameter were 2.9 cm and 1.2 cm, respectively. All patients underwent faecal diversion before urethroplasty. After a median (range) follow-up of 45 (3–115) months, the final success rate was 90.0% (36/40). Postoperative complications included haematoma in three patients, epididymo-orchitis in three, wound infection in one, wound bleeding in one, delayed wound healing in three, and wound numbness in three. The overall incidence of postoperative erectile dysfunction reached 75.0%, with a median (range) score of 9 (0–19). Normal continence was achieved in 31 patients (77.5%). Occasional incontinence without the need for urinal pads occurred in eight patients, whereas one patient required urinal pads.

Conclusions

Transperineal anastomotic urethroplasty with proximal transection is a precise and effective surgical strategy for treating PFUI associated with URF. This strategy ensures a high success rate and improves surgical efficiency.