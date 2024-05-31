Precise treatment of pelvic fracture urethral injury associated with urethrorectal fistula
Abstract
Objective
To evaluate the effect of a new strategy of transperineal anastomotic urethroplasty (TAU) with proximal transection in treating pelvic fracture urethral injury (PFUI) associated with urethrorectal fistula (URF).
Patients and Methods
A retrospective review of all patients treated by TAU with proximal transection and fistula repair for PFUI associated with URF was performed between August 2013 and July 2022. Information on demographics, peri-operative variables, and postoperative follow-up outcomes was collected. Successful surgery was defined as restoration of a uniform urethral calibre using flexible cystoscopy (third postoperative month) without strictures or leakage, with no further interventions required. Functional outcomes, including erectile function (assessed using the five-item International Index of Erectile Function) and urinary continence, were assessed.
Results
Forty patients diagnosed with PFUI associated with URF and treated by TAU with proximal transection and rectal fistula repair were enrolled. Six patients (15.0%) had a history of failed urethral reconstruction. The mean stenosis length and fistula diameter were 2.9 cm and 1.2 cm, respectively. All patients underwent faecal diversion before urethroplasty. After a median (range) follow-up of 45 (3–115) months, the final success rate was 90.0% (36/40). Postoperative complications included haematoma in three patients, epididymo-orchitis in three, wound infection in one, wound bleeding in one, delayed wound healing in three, and wound numbness in three. The overall incidence of postoperative erectile dysfunction reached 75.0%, with a median (range) score of 9 (0–19). Normal continence was achieved in 31 patients (77.5%). Occasional incontinence without the need for urinal pads occurred in eight patients, whereas one patient required urinal pads.
Conclusions
Transperineal anastomotic urethroplasty with proximal transection is a precise and effective surgical strategy for treating PFUI associated with URF. This strategy ensures a high success rate and improves surgical efficiency.
Supporting Information
|Filename
|Description
|bju16401-sup-0001-VideoS1.mp4MPEG-4 video, 444.2 MB
|
Video S1. Detailed steps for precise surgical treatment of pelvic fracture urethral injury associated with urethrorectal fistula.
