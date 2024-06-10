‘Case of the Month’ from the First Hospital of Sanming, Fujian Medical University, China: management of a renal haematoma with pyelonephritis and necrotising fasciitis

Abbreviations

EPN emphysematous pyelonephritis NF necrotising fasciitis WS Wunderlich syndrome

Introduction Spontaneous renal bleeding, commonly referred to as Wunderlich syndrome (WS), can arise from various causes. Notable triggers include renal angiomyolipomas, malignant renal neoplasms, infectious renal disorders, and vascular abnormalities [1]. Perinephric haemorrhage resulting from infectious processes is typically marked by acute flank pain, a palpable lumbar mass, formation of a perinephric abscess, and possible onset of infectious and/or hypovolemic shock. To our knowledge, cases where infectious WS progresses to emphysematous pyelonephritis (EPN) and then to necrotising fasciitis (NF) are exceptionally rare, with only a few instances documented in the literature [2, 3]. The cascading development of infectious WS into EPN, followed by NF, is extraordinarily rare. This report presents a case of infectious perinephric haematoma that evolved into EPN and NF, culminating in a successful diagnosis and management. Through this detailed case study, we aim to shed light on the complexities and therapeutic challenges of treating such progressive infectious renal conditions.

Case Description A 59-year-old female was admitted to the urology department presenting with acute onset of left-sided abdominal pain lasting 3 days. The pain, described as dull and throbbing, originated in the left abdomen and radiated to the lower quadrant, without accompanying symptoms like chills or fever. Diagnostic imaging, specifically a CT scan, identified a subcapsular haematoma in the left kidney, measuring 10.3 × 8.1 × 3.4 cm. The patient's medical history includes 12 years of type 2 diabetes, managed with oral hypoglycaemic agents (metformin and empagliflozin), although with noted inconsistency in monitoring glucose levels. Additionally, she has been treated for Stage 3 hypertension over the past 5 years using losartan potassium hydrochlorothiazide and aspirin, also with irregular monitoring. Notably, she underwent successful abscess drainage surgery on the left kidney 12 years prior at a different hospital. The patient's physical examination showed a body temperature of 36.3°C, a respiratory rate of 19 breaths/min, and a blood pressure reading of 85/59 mmHg. She was conscious and oriented, displaying clear lung auscultation results. The abdominal examination revealed a soft abdomen without any tenderness or signs of rebound tenderness. Noteworthy was the presence of percussion tenderness localised to the left kidney area, with the right kidney area remaining unaffected. Laboratory analysis revealed significantly elevated blood procalcitonin levels at 56.73 ng/mL. Urine analysis indicated the presence of leucocytes (2+), proteinuria (1+), and markedly high urinary microalbumin levels (>150 mg/L), alongside an increased count of white blood cells in the urine. Blood tests showed leucocytosis, with a white blood cell count of 10.31 × 109/L, characterised by a predominance of neutrophils (86.50%) and a reduced haemoglobin concentration (101.00 g/L). The patient's glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) was notably high at 10.5%. Biochemical analyses of blood samples highlighted hypoalbuminaemia (31.1 g/L), increased creatinine levels (271 μmol/L), and hyperuricaemia (519.9 μmol/L). Cultures of pus specimens yielded Burkholderia cepacia of the mucoid type. Upon admission, the patient was promptly treated for blood sugar regulation, hypertension, pain alleviation, and received antimicrobial therapy. Subsequent imaging via a follow-up CT scan revealed gas within the subcapsular haematoma, indicating a complicating infection (refer to Fig. 1). On the third day after admission, a percutaneous drainage of the left renal subcapsular haematoma was conducted under ultrasound guidance, yielding 10 mL of dark red fluid without subsequent pus drainage. Nonetheless, a CT scan performed on the fifth day showed an increase in gas accumulation within the renal area, suggesting an aggravated infection (refer to Fig. 2). Despite these interventions, the patient's left-sided abdominal pain persisted. Consequently, a surgical procedure was undertaken under general anaesthesia to drain the left renal subcapsular haematoma and excise renal and perinephric abscesses. The surgery revealed a thickened renal fascia and the release of copious amounts of gas and malodorous black pus. Pus samples were collected for both aerobic and anaerobic culture and sensitivity analyses. A meticulous cleaning of the left kidney, the perinephric area, and the left psoas muscle was carried out. However, after surgery inflammation extended to the left iliac fossa and the left inguinal region. Fig. 1 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint The green arrow indicates the presence of gas in the subcapsular haematoma. Fig. 2 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint The blue arrow indicates the subcapsular haematoma with increased gas accumulation, compared to the previous image. On the seventh day after admission, the patient's surgical incision showed signs of a full-thickness infection, leading to wound dehiscence and the exposure of substantial necrotic tissue (refer to Fig. 3). Despite ongoing antimicrobial treatment and attempts at wound management, the infection remained uncontrolled. By the 23rd day, a comprehensive surgical intervention was undertaken under general anaesthesia to address the infection in the left renal perinephric area and the left inguinal region. This procedure involved the meticulous drainage and suction of pus from the left kidney, the perinephric space, and the left psoas muscle, along with the excision of necrotic fatty tissue surrounding the kidney. To ensure thorough cleansing, the left iliac fossa was repeatedly irrigated with saline and diluted iodine solutions to manage the retroperitoneal abscess effectively, followed by careful wound closure. In the postoperative period, diligent wound care and dressing changes were maintained for 70 days, ultimately leading to complete healing of the wound. Fig. 3 Open in figure viewer PowerPoint (A) The purple arrow indicates the disappearance of the original subcapsular haematoma, but there is still a small amount of gas in the perirenal tissue. (B) The white arrow in the image points to a significant accumulation of gas between the retroperitoneal and muscle tissues. (C) The orange arrow points to a substantial accumulation of gas in the tissues around the left iliac fossa. During the 1-year follow-up, the patient reported no discomfort, and a repeat CT scan showed complete absorption of lesions in the left renal perinephric and left inguinal regions.

Discussion Wunderlich syndrome is characterised by the presence of subcapsular renal haematomas. When these haematomas are compounded by an infection, they can evolve into purulent conditions. Pathogens responsible for such infections include both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, with Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Escherichia coli being notable examples. However, it is primarily Gram-negative bacteria that play a predominant role in these infections [4]. Emphysematous pyelonephritis is an uncommon, severe renal infection, prominently linked with diabetes, obstructive uropathy, and hypertension as major predisposing factors. The most frequently identified causative agents include E. coli, K. pneumoniae, and Proteus mirabilis, highlighting the critical role of these pathogens in the development of EPN [5]. Necrotising fasciitis is a swiftly advancing infection that targets the skin and soft tissue, resulting in widespread necrosis of the fascia and subcutaneous layers. This condition is marked by the rapid, often insidious, propagation of inflammation and necrosis across the fascia, muscle, and subcutaneous fat, culminating in pronounced systemic toxicity. Commonly implicated pathogens include Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, Clostridium, and E. coli [6]. Emphysematous pyelonephritis represents a rare and severe renal infection, most commonly precipitated by diabetes, obstructive uropathy, and hypertension. The principal causative agents identified in EPN include E. coli, K. pneumoniae, and P. mirabilis, highlighting the critical impact of these pathogens on the disease's development [6]. Wunderlich syndrome, EPN, and NF in this case underscores the hypothesis that infectious subcapsular haematomas might serve as a precursor for EPN. Notably, there is an intersection in the bacterial spectrum responsible for WS, EPN, and NF, highlighting a potential pathogenic linkage. The presence of prolonged diabetes, particularly with suboptimal glycaemic control, is known to predispose individuals to more severe infections by compromising immune function. Consequently, diabetes emerges as a critical risk factor, fostering the sustained presence of infection and facilitating the progression among these three conditions [7]. For patients presenting WS with infectious manifestations, percutaneous renal drainage offers a method to alleviate symptoms and decrease renal pressure. Should this approach fail to provide sufficient drainage, surgical intervention for incision and drainage becomes necessary to remove the accumulation of fluid, pus, or blood. Untreated, these conditions may escalate into severe complications, including septic shock. Despite the absence of documented cases directly linking WS to the development of EPN, the patient's medical history of diabetes, hypertension, and previous inadequate renal abscess drainage suggests a potential pathway to EPN. The main therapeutic challenges in managing EPN are the swift progression of the infection and the failure of drainage methods. Prompt and effective drainage, coupled with antimicrobial therapy, is essential. In scenarios where infectious subcapsular haematomas advance to EPN due to inadequate drainage, the infection might extend through the retroperitoneal space, escalating to NF that affects the posterior abdominal wall, lower abdomen, lumbar region, and thigh [2]. In this case, initial insufficient drainage led to the spread of infection from the left renal area through the retroperitoneal tissue, reaching the preperitoneal space and culminating in NF. Although some authors suggest that nephrectomy is usually recommended for patients with EPN classified as Class ≥3, especially when two or more risk factors are present (such as renal insufficiency, hypotension, altered consciousness, or thrombocytopenia), this case suggests that kidney preservation may be feasible if the patient's renal function has not been completely lost, the renal parenchyma is not fully destroyed, and the infection is relatively localised [8]. In this case, thorough surgical debridement of the infected foci was used to maximise kidney preservation. In conclusion, this report highlights a rare instance of complex infectious subcapsular haematoma, further complicated by EPN and NF. The consecutive emergence of WS, EPN, and NF is exceptionally unusual, with diabetes identified as a critical predisposing factor for these severe conditions. The cornerstone of treatment across these diseases involves extensive debridement, drainage, and aggressive antimicrobial therapy. Additionally, for patients with WS, particularly those at risk of infection, vigilant monitoring and proactive interventions are advised to avert the onset of serious infections.

