Single-port robot-assisted partial nephrectomy via the lower anterior approach: a video analysis of initial clinical experience

Francesco Ditonno

Francesco Ditonno

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Eugenio Bologna

Eugenio Bologna

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Leslie Claire Licari

Leslie Claire Licari

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Antonio Franco

Antonio Franco

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Christopher L. Coogan

Christopher L. Coogan

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Daniel F. Roadman

Daniel F. Roadman

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Carol L. Feng

Carol L. Feng

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Jonathan Huang

Jonathan Huang

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Kalyan Latchamsetty

Kalyan Latchamsetty

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Edward E. Cherullo

Edward E. Cherullo

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Riccardo Autorino

Riccardo Autorino

Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA

Correspondence: Riccardo Autorino, Department of Urology, Rush University Medical Center, 1725 W. Harrison Street, Suite 970, Chicago, IL 60612, USA.

e-mail: [email protected]

First published: 05 June 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16411
