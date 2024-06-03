BJU International
Early View
Original Article

International consensus panel for transurethral resection of bladder tumours metrics: assessment of face and content validity

Marco Paciotti

Corresponding Author

Marco Paciotti

Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital Rozzano, Milan, Italy

Correspondence: Marco Paciotti, Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital Rozzano, Via Alessandro Manzoni, 56, 20089 Rozzano, Milan, Italy.

e-mail: [email protected]

Pietro Diana

Pietro Diana

Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital Rozzano, Milan, Italy

Department of Biomedical Sciences, Humanitas University, Milan, Italy

Department of Urology, Fundació Puigvert, Barcelona, Spain

Department of Surgery, Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Andrea Gallioli

Andrea Gallioli

Department of Urology, Fundació Puigvert, Barcelona, Spain

Department of Surgery, Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Ruben De Groote

Ruben De Groote

Department of Urology, Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Hospital, Aalst, Belgium

Rui Farinha

Rui Farinha

Urology Department, Lusíadas Hospital, Lisbon, Portugal

Vincenzo Ficarra

Vincenzo Ficarra

Gaetano Barresi Department of Human and Paediatric Pathology, Section of Urology, University of Messina, Messina, Italy

Richard Gaston

Richard Gaston

Department of Urology, Clinique Saint Augustin, Bordeaux, France

Paolo Gontero

Paolo Gontero

Department of Urology, University of Turin, Turin, Italy

Rodolfo Hurle

Rodolfo Hurle

Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital Rozzano, Milan, Italy

Luis Martínez-Piñeiro

Luis Martínez-Piñeiro

Department of Urology, La Paz University Hospital and La Paz Hospital Research Institute, Autonomous University of Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Andrea Minervini

Andrea Minervini

Unit of Oncologic Minimally Invasive Urology and Andrology, Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, Careggi Hospital, University of Florence, Florence, Italy

Vito Pansadoro

Vito Pansadoro

Fondazione Vincenzo Pansadoro, Centro di Urologia Laparoscopica e Oncologia Medica, Rome, Italy

Ben Van Cleynenbreugel

Ben Van Cleynenbreugel

Department of Urology, University Hospitals Leuven, Louvain, Belgium

Department of Development and Regeneration, KU Leuven, Louvain, Belgium

Peter Wiklund

Peter Wiklund

Department of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA

Department of Urology, Karolinska University Hospital, Solna, Sweden

Paolo Casale

Paolo Casale

Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital Rozzano, Milan, Italy

Giovanni Lughezzani

Giovanni Lughezzani

Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital Rozzano, Milan, Italy

Department of Biomedical Sciences, Humanitas University, Milan, Italy

Alessandro Uleri

Alessandro Uleri

Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital Rozzano, Milan, Italy

Department of Biomedical Sciences, Humanitas University, Milan, Italy

Alexandre Mottrie

Alexandre Mottrie

Department of Urology, Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Hospital, Aalst, Belgium

Orsi Academy, Melle, Belgium

Joan Palou

Joan Palou

Department of Urology, Fundació Puigvert, Barcelona, Spain

Department of Surgery, Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Anthony G. Gallagher

Anthony G. Gallagher

Department of Development and Regeneration, KU Leuven, Louvain, Belgium

Orsi Academy, Melle, Belgium

Alberto Breda

Alberto Breda

Department of Urology, Fundació Puigvert, Barcelona, Spain

Department of Surgery, Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Nicolò Buffi

Nicolò Buffi

Department of Urology, IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital Rozzano, Milan, Italy

Department of Biomedical Sciences, Humanitas University, Milan, Italy

First published: 03 June 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16433

Abstract

Objective

To develop performance metrics that objectively define a reference approach to a transurethral resection of bladder tumours (TURBT) procedure, seek consensus on the performance metrics from a group of international experts.

Methods

The characterisation of a reference approach to a TURBT procedure was performed by identifying phases and explicitly defined procedure events (i.e., steps, errors, and critical errors). An international panel of experienced urologists (i.e., Delphi panel) was then assembled to scrutinise the metrics using a modified Delphi process. Based on the panel's feedback, the proposed metrics could be edited, supplemented, or deleted. A voting process was conducted to establish the consensus level on the metrics. Consensus was defined as the panel majority (i.e., >80%) agreeing that the metric definitions were accurate and acceptable. The number of metric units before and after the Delphi meeting were presented.

Results

A core metrics group (i.e., characterisation group) deconstructed the TURBT procedure. The reference case was identified as an elective TURBT on a male patient, diagnosed after full diagnostic evaluation with three or fewer bladder tumours of ≤3 cm. The characterisation group identified six procedure phases, 60 procedure steps, 43 errors, and 40 critical errors. The metrics were presented to the Delphi panel which included 15 experts from six countries. After the Delphi, six procedure phases, 63 procedure steps, 47 errors, and 41 critical errors were identified. The Delphi panel achieved a 100% consensus.

Conclusion

Performance metrics to characterise a reference approach to TURBT were developed and an international panel of experts reached 100% consensus on them. This consensus supports their face and content validity. The metrics can now be used for a proficiency-based progression training curriculum for TURBT.