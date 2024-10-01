Outcomes of active surveillance for Japanese patients with prostate cancer (PRIAS-JAPAN)
Abstract
Objective
To report the outcomes of repeat biopsies, metastasis and survival in the Prostate Cancer Research International: Active Surveillance (PRIAS)-JAPAN study, a prospective observational study for Japanese patients, initiated in 2010.
Patients and Methods
At the beginning, inclusion criteria were initially low-risk patients, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) density (PSAD) <0.2, and ≤2 positive biopsy cores. As from 2014, GS3+4 has also been allowed for patients aged 70 years and over. Since January 2021, the age limit for Gleason score (GS) 3 + 4 cases was removed, and eligibility criteria were expanded to PSA ≤20 ng/mL, PSAD <0.25 nd/mL/cc, unlimited number of positive GS 3 + 3 cores, and positive results for fewer than half of the total number of cores for GS 3 + 4 cases if magnetic resonance imaging fusion biopsy was performed at study enrolment or subsequent follow-up. For patients eligible for active surveillance, PSA tests were performed every 3 months, rectal examination every 6 months, and biopsies at 1, 4, 7 and 10 years, followed by every 5 years thereafter. Patients with confirmed pathological reclassification were recommended for secondary treatments.
Results
As of February 2024, 1302 patients were enrolled in AS; 1274 (98%) met the eligibility criteria. The median (interquartile range) age, PSA level, PSAD, and number of positive cores were 69 (64–73) years, 5.3 (4.5–6.6) ng/mL, 0.15 (0.12–0.17) ng/mL, and 1 (1–2), respectively. The clinical stage was T1c in 1089 patients (86%) and T2 in 185 (15%). The rates of acceptance by patients for the first, second, third and fourth re-biopsies were 83%, 64%, 41% and 22%, respectively. The pathological reclassification rates for the first, second, third and fourth re-biopsies were 29%, 30%, 35% and 25%, respectively. The 1-, 5- and 10-year persistence rates were 77%, 45% and 23%, respectively. Six patients developed metastasis, and one patient died from prostate cancer.
Conclusion
Pathological reclassification was observed in approximately 30% of the patients during biopsy; however, biopsy acceptance rates decreased over time. Although metastasis occurred in six patients, only one death from prostate cancer was recorded.
Open Research
Data Availability Statement
The data that support the findings of this study are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request.
