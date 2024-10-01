BJU International
Outcomes of active surveillance for Japanese patients with prostate cancer (PRIAS-JAPAN)

Takuma Kato

Takuma Kato

Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine, Kagawa University, Kita-gun, Kagawa, Japan

Ryuji Matsumoto

Ryuji Matsumoto

Department of Renal and Genito-Urinary Surgery, Graduate School of Medicine, Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan

Akira Yokomizo

Akira Yokomizo

Department of Urology, Harasanshin Hospital, Fukuoka, Japan

Yoichiro Tohi

Yoichiro Tohi

Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine, Kagawa University, Kita-gun, Kagawa, Japan

Hiroshi Fukuhara

Hiroshi Fukuhara

Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine, Kyorin University, Tokyo, Japan

Yoichi Fujii

Yoichi Fujii

Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine, Tokyo University, Tokyo, Japan

Keiichiro Mori

Keiichiro Mori

Department of Urology, Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan

Takuma Sato

Takuma Sato

Department of Urology, Graduate School of Medicine, Tohoku University, Sendai, Miyagi, Japan

Junichi Inokuchi

Junichi Inokuchi

Department of Urology, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan

Katsuyoshi Hashine

Katsuyoshi Hashine

Department of Urology, NHO Shikoku Cancer Center, Matsuyama, Ehime, Japan

Shinichi Sakamoto

Shinichi Sakamoto

Department of Urology, Graduate School of Medicine, Chiba University, Chiba, Japan

Hidefumi Kinoshita

Hidefumi Kinoshita

Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine, Kansai Medical University, Osaka, Japan

Koji Inoue

Koji Inoue

Department of Urology, Kurashiki Central Hospital, Kurashiki, Okayama, Japan

Toshiki Tanikawa

Toshiki Tanikawa

Department of Urology, Niigata Cancer Center Hospital, Niigata, Japan

Takanobu Utsumi

Takanobu Utsumi

Department of Urology, Toho University Sakura Medical Center, Chiba, Japan

Takayuki Goto

Takayuki Goto

Department of Urology, Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan

Isao Hara

Isao Hara

Department of Urology, Wakayama Medical University, Wakayama, Japan

Hiroshi Okuno

Hiroshi Okuno

Department of Urology, Kyoto Medical Center, Kyoto, Japan

Yoshiyuki Kakehi

Yoshiyuki Kakehi

Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine, Kagawa University, Kita-gun, Kagawa, Japan

Mikio Sugimoto

Mikio Sugimoto

Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine, Kagawa University, Kita-gun, Kagawa, Japan

Abstract

Objective

To report the outcomes of repeat biopsies, metastasis and survival in the Prostate Cancer Research International: Active Surveillance (PRIAS)-JAPAN study, a prospective observational study for Japanese patients, initiated in 2010.

Patients and Methods

At the beginning, inclusion criteria were initially low-risk patients, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) density (PSAD) <0.2, and ≤2 positive biopsy cores. As from 2014, GS3+4 has also been allowed for patients aged 70 years and over. Since January 2021, the age limit for Gleason score (GS) 3 + 4 cases was removed, and eligibility criteria were expanded to PSA ≤20 ng/mL, PSAD <0.25 nd/mL/cc, unlimited number of positive GS 3 + 3 cores, and positive results for fewer than half of the total number of cores for GS 3 + 4 cases if magnetic resonance imaging fusion biopsy was performed at study enrolment or subsequent follow-up. For patients eligible for active surveillance, PSA tests were performed every 3 months, rectal examination every 6 months, and biopsies at 1, 4, 7 and 10 years, followed by every 5 years thereafter. Patients with confirmed pathological reclassification were recommended for secondary treatments.

Results

As of February 2024, 1302 patients were enrolled in AS; 1274 (98%) met the eligibility criteria. The median (interquartile range) age, PSA level, PSAD, and number of positive cores were 69 (64–73) years, 5.3 (4.5–6.6) ng/mL, 0.15 (0.12–0.17) ng/mL, and 1 (1–2), respectively. The clinical stage was T1c in 1089 patients (86%) and T2 in 185 (15%). The rates of acceptance by patients for the first, second, third and fourth re-biopsies were 83%, 64%, 41% and 22%, respectively. The pathological reclassification rates for the first, second, third and fourth re-biopsies were 29%, 30%, 35% and 25%, respectively. The 1-, 5- and 10-year persistence rates were 77%, 45% and 23%, respectively. Six patients developed metastasis, and one patient died from prostate cancer.

Conclusion

Pathological reclassification was observed in approximately 30% of the patients during biopsy; however, biopsy acceptance rates decreased over time. Although metastasis occurred in six patients, only one death from prostate cancer was recorded.

