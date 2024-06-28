Targeted Investigational Treatment Analysis of Novel Anti-androgen (TITAN) study: ultralow prostate-specific antigen decline with apalutamide plus androgen-deprivation therapy
Abstract
Objective
To assess the association between achievement of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels ≤0.2 ng/mL (henceforth ‘ultralow’) and clinical outcomes in patients in the ‘Targeted Investigational Treatment Analysis of Novel Anti-androgen’ (TITAN) study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT02489318) with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).
Patients and Methods
Patients in the TITAN study with mCSPC were randomised to 240 mg/day apalutamide (n = 525) or placebo (n = 527) plus androgen-deprivation therapy. This post hoc analysis assessed the achievement of a PSA level of 0.2–>0.02 ng/mL (‘ultralow one’ [UL1]) and ≤0.02 ng/mL (‘ultralow two’ [UL2]) vs >0.2 ng/mL with apalutamide treatment and its association with radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), overall survival (OS), time to castration-resistant PC (TTCRPC), and time to PSA progression (TTPP). The landmark analysis and Kaplan–Meier methods were used.
Results
By 3 months, more patients achieved UL1 and UL2 with apalutamide (38% and 23%) vs placebo (15% and 5%). In the apalutamide-treated patients, UL2 vs PSA >0.2 ng/mL at landmark 3 months was associated with significantly longer rPFS (hazard ratio [HR] 0.28, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.14–0.54), OS (HR 0.24, 95% CI 0.13–0.43), TTCRPC (HR 0.2, 95% CI 0.11–0.38), and TTPP (HR 0.11, 95% CI 0.04–0.27; nominal P values all <0.001); this association was also observed but less pronounced for UL1. Similar findings were observed at 6 months. Early onset of decline to UL2 by 3 months was associated with improved survival vs PSA >0.2 ng/mL anytime (HR 0.12, 95% CI 0.06–0.22; P < 0.001) in apalutamide-treated patients.
Conclusions
In this post hoc analysis of TITAN, patients with the deepest PSA decline derived the greatest benefit. These results extend our findings of apalutamide efficacy in the overall TITAN population, underscoring the clinical value of PSA kinetics as a marker for treatment efficacy.
Patient Summary
Patients with metastatic prostate cancer that is sensitive to ongoing hormonal treatment benefited significantly from the addition of apalutamide compared with placebo. Those who achieved rapid and deep PSA reduction had the greatest survival benefit.
Introduction
Apalutamide, an oral androgen signalling inhibitor, plus androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) was demonstrated to significantly improve radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) and overall survival (OS), regardless of disease volume, risk, and timing of metastasis presentation in the phase III randomised, placebo-controlled ‘Targeted Investigational Treatment Analysis of Novel Anti-androgen’ (TITAN) study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT02489318) of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) [1-3]. The observed survival benefit was robustly supported by significant improvement across long-term clinical outcomes, including time to castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) and time to PSA progression [2]. The safety profile was manageable, with preserved health-related quality of life throughout the study, consistent with prior results observed in patients with non-metastatic CRPC [1, 2, 4-7]. Apalutamide plus ADT has been established as a standard of care for patients with mCSPC [8, 9].
A post hoc analysis of TITAN found that apalutamide treatment led to rapid, deep, and durable PSA decline from baseline in patients with mCSPC [10]. As early as 3 months after treatment initiation, 51% of apalutamide-treated patients achieved a PSA level of ≤0.2 ng/mL vs 18% of placebo-treated patients. Deep PSA declines continued to occur even at 12 months after apalutamide addition. The robust PSA decline in response to apalutamide was associated with significantly extended OS, rPFS, time to CRPC, and time to PSA progression and with longer preservation of health-related quality of life [10, 11].
Ultrasensitive assays allow for measuring ultralow PSA levels (<0.2 ng/mL), which were historically called ‘undetectable.’ Ultralow PSA levels may be an early indicator of the strength of androgen receptor (AR) axis inhibition. In patients with prostate cancer following primary treatment with radical prostatectomy, ultralow PSA levels predicted a lower risk of biochemical progression [12-14]. Because relationships between apalutamide-mediated AR inhibition and improved clinical outcomes are well established [1, 7], monitoring ultralow PSA levels may identify patients with mCSPC who would benefit from apalutamide the most. In this post hoc exploratory analysis of the TITAN study, we used results from an ultrasensitive PSA assay to evaluate whether even lower levels of PSA (‘ultralow PSA’) lead to greater benefits in apalutamide-treated patients with mCSPC.
Patients and Methods
Patients and Study Design
The TITAN study was a randomised phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of apalutamide (n = 525) vs placebo (n = 527) in patients with mCSPC who were receiving ADT. The study design has been described previously [1, 2]. In short, patients were randomised 1:1 to receive ADT and either apalutamide (240 mg) or matched placebo given once daily. After unblinding, placebo-treated patients without progression were allowed to cross over to receive open-label apalutamide. Key eligibility criteria for the TITAN study were reported previously and included age ≥18 years, documented adenocarcinoma of the prostate, and distant metastatic disease. Previous systemic treatment for prostate cancer was limited to prior docetaxel (maximum six cycles) or ADT for ≤6 months for mCSPC or a ≤3-year total duration for localised prostate cancer. The TITAN study was conducted in accordance with current International Council for Harmonisation guidelines for Good Clinical Practice and according to the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki following approval by institutional review boards and written informed consent from patients.
The PSA Analysis
This post hoc analysis of a 3- and 6-month landmark analysis assessed PSA decline from baseline in the apalutamide and placebo treatment groups; PSA measurement was done in a central laboratory using an ultrasensitive assay. A PSA level of <0.2 ng/mL is a limit that has generally been used in the literature (not in assays in real-world practice) to indicate ‘undetectable.’ Because there has been no standardised definition, in our analysis ultralow PSA values of 0.2 ng/mL and lower were categorised into two ‘ultralow’ PSA groups: (i) PSA level of >0.02 to 0.2 ng/mL was defined as ‘ultralow one’ (UL1); (ii) PSA level of ≤0.02 ng/mL was defined as ‘ultralow two’ (UL2). These ultralow groups were compared to a reference group of >0.2 ng/mL. PSA decline was confirmed on a subsequent measurement ≥4 weeks later.
Outcomes
Associations between the PSA declines and clinical outcomes were assessed in the apalutamide treatment group for four clinical outcomes: OS, rPFS, time to CRPC, and time to PSA progression. OS was defined as time from randomisation to date of death from any cause; rPFS was defined as time from randomisation to first image-based documentation of radiographic progressive disease or death, whichever came first. Time to PSA progression was defined as the time from randomisation to PSA progression based on Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Working Group (PCWG)2 criteria [15]. Time to CRPC was defined as time from randomisation to radiographic disease progression, PSA progression per PCWG2 criteria, or symptomatic skeletal-related event, whichever occurred first.
Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) were assessed with the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Prostate (FACT-P) total score and physical wellbeing subscale, Brief Pain Inventory-Short Form (BPI-SF), and Brief Fatigue Inventory (BFI). The BPI-SF and BFI were completed for 7 consecutive days (Days –6 to 1 inclusive of each cycle visit), then at Months 4, 8, and 12 in follow-up. The FACT-P was completed during Cycles one to seven, then every other cycle until end of study treatment and at Months 4, 8, and 12 in follow-up.
Statistical Analysis
All patients randomised into the study were included in the analysis (intent-to-treat population). Outcomes were analysed based on the PSA decline achieved with apalutamide at 3- and 6-month landmark times. Patients with PSA measured at landmark time points who had not experienced an event or were not censored for the corresponding end point were grouped by whether or not they achieved PSA decline at landmark times.
Previously established meaningful change thresholds in PRO scores were used to determine time to worsening from baseline, including ≥10-point decreases in FACT-P total, ≥3 points in FACT-P physical wellbeing, ≥30% increases in BPI-SF worst pain, and ≥2 points in BFI worst fatigue [16-18].
Survival probabilities were estimated using the Kaplan–Meier method and Cox proportional-hazards model to estimate hazard ratios (HRs), associated 95% CIs, and nominal P values. The P values were reported without adjustment for multiplicity; two-sided P values of <0.05 were considered statistically significant. Estimates were conditional on the group classification of patients at the landmark time. Outcomes were measured at their respective final analyses. rPFS was analysed using 22.7-month median follow-up [1]. OS, time to CRPC, and time to PSA progression were analysed using 44.0-month follow-up [2].
Results
The PSA Decline over Time to UL1 and UL2 Levels
Of 1052 TITAN patients included in the analysis, 515 treated with apalutamide and 520 with placebo had evaluable PSA values. Of those, 17 patients, 10 apalutamide-treated and seven placebo-treated, were excluded from the analysis because at least one of their PSA values could not be categorised, e.g., a value of <0.1 ng/mL. By 3 and 6 months of treatment and by any time during the study, more patients achieved UL1 and UL2 levels with apalutamide than placebo (Fig. 1). In 38% of apalutamide-treated patients UL1 was achieved by 3 months, and in 29% by 6 months; UL2 was achieved in 23% of patients by 3 months and in 36% by 6 months.
Baseline Characteristics by Ultralow PSA Decline at 3, 6, and 12 Months in Apalutamide-Treated Patients
Patients who achieved UL1 and UL2 at 3, 6, and 12 months of apalutamide treatment typically had lower baseline PSA at the start of the study than patients with declines to levels >0.2 ng/mL (Table 1). When baseline PSA levels were compared in patients who achieved UL1, UL2, and PSA >0.2 ng/mL at any time during the study, the median (Q1–Q3) PSA level was 2.2 (0.4–10.2), 5.8 (1.6–22.7), and 20.4 (6.0–81.5) ng/mL, respectively. Higher percentages of low-volume disease and metachronous disease were consistently seen in patients with UL1 and UL2 (Table 1).
|Variable
|PSA >0.2 ng/mL
|UL1 PSA >0.02 to 0.2 ng/mL
|UL2 PSA ≤0.02 ng/mL*
|3 months, n = 229
|6 months, n = 172
|12 months, n = 118
|3 months, n = 157
|6 months, n = 120
|12 months, n = 92
|3 months, n = 97
|6 months, n = 164
|12 months, n = 186
|Age, years, median (IQR)
|67 (63–74)
|67 (62–73)
|68 (62–74)
|69 (64–75)
|68 (64–74)
|68 (63–74)
|71 (65–76)
|71 (65–76)
|70 (65–75)
|ECOG PS, n (%)
|0
|134 (59)
|100 (58)
|63 (53)
|98 (62)
|70 (58)
|57 (62)
|73 (75)
|121 (74)
|135 (73)
|1
|95 (42)
|72 (42)
|55 (47)
|59 (38)
|50 (42)
|35 (38)
|24 (25)
|43 (26)
|51 (27)
|Baseline PSA, ng/mL, median (IQR)
|20.0 (6.2–76.9)
|22.3 (6.2–72.2)
|13.6 (5.9–58.0)
|3.1 (0.9–10.2)
|5.6 (1.6–16.0)
|5.9 (1.3–24.3)
|0.3 (0.1–2.1)
|1.2 (0.2–6.3)
|1.7 (0.3–8.3)
|Lymph node stage at diagnosis, n (%)
|N0
|72 (31)
|56 (33)
|38 (32)
|67 (43)
|51 (43)
|39 (42)
|53 (55)
|78 (48)
|86 (46)
|N1
|106 (46)
|78 (45)
|52 (44)
|55 (35)
|46 (38)
|34 (37)
|25 (26)
|47 (29)
|59 (32)
|NX
|51 (22)
|38 (22)
|28 (24)
|35 (22)
|23 (19)
|19 (21)
|19 (20)
|39 (24)
|41 (22)
|Metastatic stage at diagnosis, n (%)
|M0
|20 (8.7)
|18 (10)
|15 (13)
|21 (13)
|14 (12)
|10 (11)
|33 (34)
|38 (23)
|39 (21)
|M1
|196 (86)
|145 (84)
|93 (79)
|126 (80)
|98 (82)
|77 (84)
|59 (61)
|116 (71)
|136 (73)
|MX
|13 (5.7)
|9 (5.2)
|10 (8.5)
|10 (6.4)
|8 (6.7)
|5 (5.4)
|5 (5.2)
|10 (6.1)
|11 (5.9)
|Gleason score at initial diagnosis, n (%)
|≤7
|66 (29)
|52 (30)
|41 (35)
|50 (32)
|41 (34)
|30 (33)
|45 (46)
|62 (38)
|69 (37)
|≥8
|163 (71)
|120 (70)
|77 (65)
|107 (68)
|79 (66)
|62 (67)
|52 (54)
|102 (62)
|117 (63)
|Extent of disease at study entry,† n (%)
|Bone only
|91 (40)
|71 (41)
|52 (44)
|102 (65)
|68 (57)
|54 (59)
|71 (73)
|115 (70)
|125 (67)
|Bone and lymph node
|123 (54)
|90 (52)
|60 (51)
|46 (29)
|47 (39)
|33 (36)
|16 (17)
|35 (21)
|46 (25)
|Disease volume, n (%)
|High
|173 (76)
|131 (76)
|88 (75)
|81 (52)
|68 (57)
|55 (60)
|47 (49)
|78 (48)
|87 (47)
|Low
|56 (25)
|41 (24)
|30 (25)
|76 (48)
|52 (43)
|37 (40)
|50 (52)
|86 (52)
|99 (53)
|Time to PSA nadir, months, median (IQR)
|10.2 (5.6–22.1)
|10.2 (5.6–24.0)
|12.9 (7.4–25.9)
|5.6 (4.6–8.3)
|10.2 (7.4–16.6)
|16.6 (11.5–25.8)
|2.8 (1.9–3.7)
|4.9 (2.1–16.9)
|4.6 (2.8–5.6)
|Time from initial diagnosis to randomisation, months, median (IQR)
|3.5 (2.1–6.1)
|3.9 (2.1–7.3)
|3.7 (2.1–7.3)
|3.2 (2.1–7.2)
|3.0 (2.0–6.6)
|3.7 (2.3–6.8)
|7.2 (3.6–31.3)
|4.9 (2.1–16.9)
|4.2 (2.1–9.7)
|Time from metastatic diagnosis to randomisation, months, median (IQR)
|2.8 (1.5–5.7)
|2.9 (1.6–4.6)
|2.6 (1.4–4.6)
|2.3 (1.4–4.3)
|2.2 (1.4–3.9)
|2.7 (1.6–4.2)
|2.8 (1.5–5.7)
|2.3 (1.3–4.8)
|2.3 (1.3–4.7)
|Prior docetaxel use, n (%)
|No
|205 (90)
|154 (90)
|110 (93)
|142 (90)
|111 (93)
|83 (90)
|83 (86)
|144 (88)
|164 (88)
|Yes
|24 (11)
|18 (10)
|8 (6.8)
|15 (9.6)
|9 (8)
|9 (9.8)
|14 (14)
|20 (12)
|22 (12)
- ECOG PS, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Performance Status; IQR, interquartile range (Q1–Q3). The overall percentages may exceed 100% due to rounding.
- * UL2 PSA not achieved at any time during the 42 months follow-up period.
- † Selected categories.
Clinical Outcomes in Apalutamide-Treated Patients Achieving Ultralow PSA Levels
Apalutamide-treated patients who achieved UL1 at landmark 3 months had significantly improved OS compared with those with PSA >0.2 ng/mL (HR 0.46, 95% CI 0.31–0.67; P < 0.001; Fig. 2A). Similarly, a significant improvement in OS was observed in patients who achieved UL2 at 3 months vs those with PSA >0.2 ng/mL (HR 0.24, 95% CI 0.13–0.43; P < 0.001). Achievement of UL2 resulted in significantly improved rPFS (HR 0.28, 95% CI 0.14–0.54), time to CRPC (HR 0.2, 95% CI 0.11–0.38), and time to PSA progression (HR 0.11, 95% CI 0.04–0.27) compared with 3-month PSA >0.2 ng/mL (all P < 0.001; this association was also observed for UL1; Fig. 2B–D). For all clinical outcomes, the greatest benefits per HR values were in patients with PSA decline to UL2 at 3 months. Similar results were observed at 6 months (Fig. S1). Higher HRs were observed with longer time to achieve UL2 (3 months, HR 0.12, 95% CI 0.06–0.22, P < 0.001; 3–6 months, HR 0.14, 95% CI 0.08–0.27, P < 0.001; 6 months, HR 0.25, 95% CI 0.17–0.36, P < 0.001) vs PSA >0.2 ng/mL anytime (Fig. S2). Apalutamide-treated patients with both high-volume (HR 0.56, 95% CI 0.36–0.85; P = 0.007) and low-volume (HR 0.26, 95% CI 0.11–0.61; P = 0.002) disease who achieved UL1 at 3 months had significantly improved OS compared with those with PSA >0.2 ng/mL (Fig. 3). Patients with both high-volume (HR 0.15, 95% CI 0.06–0.37; P < 0.001) and low-volume (HR 0.4, 95% CI 0.17–0.95; P = 0.04) disease who achieved UL2 at 3 months also had significantly improved OS compared with those with PSA >0.2 ng/mL (Fig. 3). Similar results were observed for rPFS, time to CRPC, and time to PSA progression (Fig. S3).
Safety
Treatment-emergent adverse events in patients who achieved PSA decline at 3 months of study treatment were assessed in patient groups achieving UL1, UL2, and PSA >0.2 ng/mL (Table 2). The overall safety profile was similar to that reported for a prior post hoc PSA TITAN analysis [10] and for the overall intent-to-treat TITAN population [2].
|Variable
|PSA >0.2 ng/mL
|UL1 PSA >0.02 to 0.2 ng/mL
|UL2 PSA ≤0.02 ng/mL
|Apalutamide, n = 229
|Placebo, n = 352
|Apalutamide, n = 157
|Placebo, n = 65
|Apalutamide, n = 97
|Placebo, n = 20
|Treatment duration, months, median (IQR)
|28.1 (13.8–42.4)
|20.5 (11.3–26.0)
|41.3 (27.0–46.0)
|23.5 (19.4–27.9)
|42.6 (33.3–48.1)
|22.1 (20.8–23.4)
|Any TEAE, n (%)
|223 (97)
|341 (97)
|155 (99)
|62 (95)
|95 (98)
|20 (100)
|Grade 3–4 TEAEs, n (%)
|119 (52)
|144 (41)
|73 (47)
|27 (42)
|46 (47)
|6 (30)
|Serious AEs, n (%)
|70 (31)
|70 (20)
|39 (25)
|14 (22)
|34 (35)
|4 (20)
|TEAEs leading to treatment discontinuation, n (%)
|25 (11)
|16 (4.5)
|14 (8.9)
|3 (4.6)
|11 (11)
|0
|TEAEs leading to death, n (%)
|13 (5.7)
|8 (2.3)
|5 (3.2)
|2 (3.1)
|1 (1)
|0
|TEAEs of interest, n (%)
|101 (44)
|63 (18)
|64 (41)
|18 (28)
|47 (49)
|4 (20)
|Skin rash
|64 (28)
|32 (9.1)
|49 (31)
|9 (14)
|31 (32)
|3 (15)
|Fracture
|17 (7.4)
|18 (5.1)
|20 (13)
|6 (9)
|16 (17)
|1 (5.0)
|Fall
|17 (7.4)
|23 (6.5)
|16 (10)
|8 (12)
|15 (16)
|1 (5.0)
|Ischaemic heart disease
|16 (7.0)
|5 (1.4)
|10 (6.4)
|2 (3.1)
|5 (5.2)
|0
|Ischaemic cardiovascular disorders
|8 (3.5)
|8 (2.3)
|4 (2.5)
|0
|1 (1.0)
|0
|Seizure
|3 (1.3)
|2 (0.6)
|0
|0
|0
|0
- (TE)AE, (treatment-emergent) adverse event; IQR, interquartile range (Q1–Q3). TEAEs are those that occurred between the date of first dose of study drug and last dose of study drug plus 30 days. For each preferred term, patients are counted only once, even if they experience multiple events. Adverse events are coded using Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities (MedDRA), version 23.0.
Patient-Reported Outcomes
Patients achieving UL1 and UL2 PSA at 3 months had longer time to worsening in FACT-P total, FACT-P physical wellbeing, and BPI-SF worst pain intensity progression than those with PSA >0.2 ng/mL (Fig. S4). Time to BFI worst fatigue intensity was also improved in those reaching UL1 and UL2 status but was not significantly different from those with PSA >0.2 ng/mL.
Discussion
In the TITAN study, patients with mCSPC were shown to derive clinical benefit, including improved OS, from addition of apalutamide to ADT [1, 2]. Patients with rapid and deep PSA decline (defined historically as ≤0.2 ng/mL) derived the greatest benefit [10]. For this analysis we used the terms UL1 and UL2, namely a less rigid PSA decline to UL1 (>0.02 to 0.2 ng/mL) and a more rigid PSA decline to UL2 (≤0.02 ng/mL), to describe the different levels of PSA response below 0.2 ng/mL. A more pronounced treatment effect was found at these ultralow PSA levels compared with PSA >0.2 ng/mL at 3 months. Given the positive effect seen in the overall population with the addition of apalutamide to ADT, it should be hypothesised that patients with PSA >0.2 ng/mL still benefit from addition of apalutamide to ADT even when their PSA does not reach ultralow levels. At 3 and 6 months of treatment and at any time during the study, more patients achieved these ultralow levels with apalutamide than with ADT alone. Patients who derived the most favourable OS benefit (per HR value) were those with UL2 PSA achieved at 3 months of apalutamide (HR 0.24; P < 0.001), with still highly significant OS benefit in those with UL1 (HR 0.46; P < 0.001), all compared with patients with PSA levels >0.2 ng/mL. Similar findings were observed for rPFS and for long-term clinical outcomes of time to CRPC and time to PSA progression. The associations between robust PSA decline to UL1 and UL2 and improved clinical outcomes were observed in patients with high- and low-volume disease, consistent with findings in the overall intent-to-treat TITAN patient population [1].
One of the strengths of the present study is in PSA kinetics across the groups with UL1 and UL2 PSA. For example, achievement of the PSA decline to the more stringent UL2 PSA levels is most apparent by the 6-month time point, whereas the decline to the less stringent UL1 PSA levels was more readily achieved at 3 months. Reaching UL2 within 6 months rather than after 6 months is more beneficial in terms of association with clinical benefit. Benefit in improved survival was more favourable with earlier attainment of UL2: in patients who achieved UL2 by 3 months, at 3–6 months, and after 6 months compared with those who achieved >0.2 ng/mL at any time during the study, HR for OS was 0.12, 0.14, and 0.25, respectively. The depth of PSA decline within the ultrasensitive levels showed a generally linear relationship with better outcomes in the overall population. Overall, our findings support and extend the association of PSA kinetics in response to apalutamide, with long-term clinical benefit beyond that which was shown earlier with a less sensitive cut-off of 0.2 ng/mL [10]. This analysis demonstrates that patients achieving a certain deep PSA decline have a better prognosis, emphasising the prognostic nature of PSA.
Patients who achieved UL1 and UL2 at landmark times tended to have lower baseline PSA at the start of the study than patients who did not achieve ultralow PSA levels. However, it is difficult to conclude definitively that these differences are significant because when the subgroups were stratified by PSA levels achieved by any time during the study, the interquartile ranges of baseline PSA overlap. Additionally, it should be noted that patients could have received up to 6 months of ADT or prior docetaxel (maximum six cycles). Therefore, the baseline PSA values at the time ADT was initiated may have been different. We observed that less stringent UL1 was most apparent at 3 months, while more stringent UL2 was most apparent at 6 months. This observation suggests that patients with higher baseline PSA may need longer time to achieve very low PSA levels that those with lower baseline PSA. We also noted that more patients who achieved ultralow PSA than those who did not had disease characteristics at baseline consistent with low burden and low risk. These characteristics included low-volume disease and metachronous (or metastases occurring after primary treatment of localised disease) metastasis presentation, known prognostic factors of better outcomes [19-21]. However, proportions of high-volume and high-risk disease at baseline were still high among patients with ultralow PSA: ~50% or more had high-volume, 61–84% had M1 (synchronous) disease, and >50% had a Gleason score of ≥8. Nevertheless, patients with incrementally deep PSA decline to UL1 or UL2 derived the long-term clinical benefit of increasing magnitude with apalutamide. We have previously shown that apalutamide benefitted the overall TITAN patient population [1, 2] regardless of high-/low-volume or synchronous/metachronous disease [3]. It is reasonable to believe that patients with any PSA level at baseline can derive benefit with apalutamide.
Patients who achieved UL1 and UL2 at 3 months showed longer time to deterioration across PROs, including FACT-P total score, FACT-G (physical wellbeing) subscale, BPI-SF worst pain intensity progression, and BPI-SF worst fatigue intensity progression compared with those with PSA >0.2 ng/mL. Interestingly, this does not reflect patient perception of PSA decline as patients were blinded to their PSA changes in TITAN. The observed maintenance of quality of life in these highly PSA-responsive patients may instead be related to improvements in clinical outcomes with apalutamide, along with a manageable safety profile consistent with prior studies.
Our analysis has some limitations, including the post hoc nature. In addition, all P values were nominal; no multiplicity-adjusted P values were calculated. Prior ADT treatment with or without docetaxel may have led to reductions in baseline PSA that may have affected analyses of PSA decline but would not apply to absolute ultralow PSA levels and their association with clinical outcomes in the present study. Finally, data may have been skewed as apalutamide-treated patients who achieved UL1/UL2 status at 3 months had lower baseline PSA and a higher percentage had low-volume disease compared with those with PSA >0.2 ng/mL.
Our data suggest that the achievement of ultralow PSA and the speed of the ultralow response correlate with clinically meaningful outcomes for patients and can therefore be used as markers for clinical efficacy. It is hoped that this will help provide better informed and more personalised patient care and counselling decisions. Our observations are generally consistent with current guidelines; however, further studies should confirm utility of PSA monitoring in guiding treatment intensification or de-intensification in patients with mCSPC. For example in the ongoing LIBERTAS study (NCT05884398), patients with mCSPC who achieve ultralow PSA are being evaluated with a regimen of intermittent ADT vs continuous ADT for non-inferior outcomes to potentially support treatment de-intensification.
In conclusion, this post hoc analysis of TITAN patients with mCSPC found that treatment with apalutamide plus ADT resulted in a decline in PSA to ultralow levels in a larger proportion of patients than treatment with ADT alone. Deeper and earlier ultralow PSA decline was associated with improved outcomes, including OS. Patients with a rapid and deep PSA decline to PSA ≤0.02 ng/mL derived the most favourable benefit from apalutamide. This analysis extends our previous findings that the broad patient population with mCSPC from TITAN derived benefit from addition of apalutamide to ADT and underscores the clinical value of PSA kinetics as a marker for treatment efficacy and efficiency.
