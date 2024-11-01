Global viewpoints: proposals for the development of endourology in resource-limited countries in Africa
Modern Urology For Africa: A non-profit association registered in Morocco, dedicated to developing the practice of endourology and minimally invasive urological surgery in Africa.
Abstract
Endourology plays an important role in modern urological practice. Compared to open surgery, it offers many advantages. In Africa, endourology is not widely practiced or non-existent in some referral centres. Several factors have been linked to this challenge. This article explores and proposes strategies to improve endourology practice in the African context. Recognising the unique challenges and opportunities in the region, the document discusses key initiatives and recommendations to promote the growth and development of endourological practices, including the identification of local needs, training, technological adaptation, etc. It aims to provide valuable information on the advancement of endourology in Africa.
References
- 1. The magnitude and treatment modalities of urologic diseases in patients admitted in Mekelle Hospital, Ethiopia. Ethiop Med J 2017; 55
- 2, , , , , . The burden of urological disease in Zomba, Malawi: a needs assessment in a sub-Saharan tertiary care center. Can Urol Assoc J 2020; 14: E6–E12
- 3, . Spectrum of urological cases in a west African tertiary hospital. Ann Afr Med 2021; 20: 14–18
10.4103/aam.aam_7_20 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 4, , et al. Status, needs, and perspectives on the practice of Endourology in Africa: a continental survey of 21 reference centers. Soc Int Urol J 2023; 4: 480–485
10.48083/EYBS1051 Google Scholar
- 5, , et al. Place of urolithiasis in the spectrum of urological pathologies, practices and use of endourological procedures in the management of calculi of the upper urinary tract: results of a survey of referral centres in Africa. Urolithiasis 2024; 52: 26
10.1007/s00240-023-01519-2 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 6, , , , , . A scoping review of the management of benign prostate hyperplasia in Africa. Cureus 2022; 14: e31135
- 7, , et al. Prise en charge des sténoses urétrales antérieures chez l'homme dans les pays à revenu faible et intermédiaire: résultats d'une enquête panafricaine. Prog Urol-FMC 2023; 33: S33–S34
- 8, , , , , . Urologist workforce and services in Ethiopia. World J Surg 2023; 47: 2628–2634
10.1007/s00268-023-07169-0 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 9, , , , . The utility of urological clinical and simulation training for Sub-Saharan Africa. BJU Int 2022; 129: 563–571
10.1111/bju.15731 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 10, , , . Delivering a laparoscopic urology workshop in West Africa: our initial experience in Senegal. Surgery 2020; 1: 3
- 11, . BAUS workforce report 2021; Nam CS, Daignault-Newton S, Kraft KH, Herrel LA (2021) projected US urology workforce per capita, 2020–2060. JAMA Netw Open 2022; 4: e2133864
- 12, , , , . Cancellation of elective surgical cases in a nigerian teaching hospital: frequency and reasons. Niger J Clin Pract 2020; 23: 965–969
10.4103/njcp.njcp_650_19 CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 13, , , , . Challenges facing the urologist in low- and middle-income countries. World J Urol 2020; 38: 2987–2994
10.1007/s00345-020-03101-6 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 14, . Challenges for urology in sub-Saharan Africa in 2006. J Men's Health Gender 2006; 3: 109–116
10.1016/j.jmhg.2006.01.004 Google Scholar
- 15, , et al. Advances in training of the specialized human resources for health in Tanzania: the case of Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences. BMC Med Educ 2022; 22: 55
10.1186/s12909-022-03102-6 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 16. Urovision 2020: the future of urology. Indian J Urol 2015; 31: 150–155
10.4103/0970-1591.152918 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 17, , , , . Paediatric urology in Sub-Saharan Africa: challenges and opportunities. BJU Int 2022; 130: 277–284
10.1111/bju.15852 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 18, , , , . Developing a partnership model to address gaps in rural healthcare provider training using simulation-based health professions education. Cureus 2023; 15: e36789
- 19, , et al. Impact of urology simulation boot camp in improving endoscopic instrument knowledge. BMJ Simul Technol Enhanc Learn 2018; 5: 151–154
10.1136/bmjstel-2018-000313 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 20, , , . A novel approach to endourological training: training at the surgical skills center. J Urol 2001; 166: 1261–1266
10.1111/j.1464-410X.2005.05518.x CASPubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 21, , . An academic year in Sub-Saharan Africa: the clinical experience of a British Urology Registrar. Afr J Urol 2018; 24: 248–253
10.1016/j.afju.2018.04.008 Google Scholar
- 22, , , , BAUS Urolink. Current challenges to urological training in Sub-Saharan Africa. BJU Int 2015; 116: 316–318
10.1111/bju.13168 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 23Available at: https://uroweb.org/about/how-we-work/international-relations/global-philanthropic-committee. Accessed March 2024
- 24. EAU supports urology training in Tanzania to enhance residents' knowledge and understanding of modern urology. 2020. European Urology Today [Internet]. Available at: https://uroweb.org/news/eau-supports-urology-training-in-tanzania-to-enhance-residents-knowledge-and-understanding-of-modern-urology. Accessed March 2024
- 25, , , . IVUmed: a nonprofit model for surgical training in low-resource countries. Ann Glob Health 2015; 81: 260–264
10.1016/j.aogh.2015.03.001 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 26. Urolink: a model for working together in a changing world. BJU Int 2002; 89(Suppl 1): 1–5
10.1046/j.1465-5101.2001.130.x PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 27, , et al. Urolink supporting the development of urological services in Hawassa, Ethiopia. BJU Int 2019; 123: 917–920
10.1111/bju.14670 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 28. Urogynaecology: a new training opportunity for urologists in South Africa. Afr Urol 2021; 1: 15–16
10.36303/AUJ.2021.1.1.0005 Google Scholar
- 29 OMI Engages in Pediatric Urological Education in Nigeria. Open Medical Institute. Available at: https://www.openmedicalinstitute.org/blog/2023/10/01/omi-engages-in-pediatric-urological-education-in-nigeria. Date published October 1, 2023. Accessed December 2023
- 30 Urology give. Available at: https://urogive.org/EndourologyFellowship.html. Accessed December 2023
- 31, , et al. Access to medical devices in low-income countries: addressing sustainability challenges in medical device donations. NAM Perspectives. 2018
- 32, , , . Use of innovative Technology in Surgical Training in resource-limited settings: a scoping review. J Surg Educ 2024; 81: 243–256
10.1016/j.jsurg.2023.11.004 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 33, , , , . The scope and impact of mobile health clinics in the United States: a literature review. Int J Equity Health 2017; 16: 178
10.1186/s12939-017-0671-2 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 34, . Capacity building for Tanzanian public private partnerships (Ppps) projects: challenges and advocated solutions. In Proceedings of the 36th Annual ARCOM Conf: 186–95. 2020
- 35, , , , . Public-private partnerships to build human capacity in low income countries: findings from the Pfizer program. Hum Resour Health 2007; 5: 8
10.1186/1478-4491-5-8 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 36, , , . Telemedicine for healthcare: capacités, caractéristiques, obstacles et applications. Sens Int 2021; 2: 100117
10.1016/j.sintl.2021.100117 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 37, , . Simulation training in urology: state of the art and future directions. Adv Med Educ Pract 2020; 11: 391–396
10.2147/AMEP.S198941 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 38, , et al. Surgical simulation in East, Central, and Southern Africa: a multinational survey. J Surg Educ 2021; 78: 1644–1654
10.1016/j.jsurg.2021.01.005 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 39, , et al. Developing a surgical simulation curriculum for the Rwandan context. J Surg Educ 2023; 80: 1268–1276
10.1016/j.jsurg.2023.06.007 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 40, , . Novel education and simulation tools in urologic training. Curr Urol Rep 2019; 20: 81
10.1007/s11934-019-0947-8 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 41 IRCAD AFRICA – world leader in advancing and teaching minimally invasive surgery. Available at: https://ircad.space/ircad-africa/. Accessed December 2023
- 42Available at: https://www.auanet.org/guidelines-and-quality/quality-and-measurement/quality-improvement/clinical-consensus-statement-and-quality-improvement-issue-brief-(ccs-and-qiib)/shared-decision-making. Accessed December 2023
- 43Available at: https://uroweb.org/about/how-we-work/international-relations/global-philanthropic-committee. Accessed December 2023
- 44Available at: https://www.urologynews.uk.com/features/features/post/is-laparoscopic-urological-training-in-sub-saharan-africa-a-goal-worth-pursuing-observations-from-my-experience-with-ivumed-in-senegal. Accessed December 2023
- 45Available at: https://uroweb.org/news/urological-groups-link-up-for-african-urology. Accessed December 2023
- 46. The state of health system(s) in Africa: challenges and opportunities. In MJ Azevedo ed, Historical Perspectives on the State of Health and Health Systems in Africa, Volume II: The Modern Era. Cham: Springer International Publishing, 2017: 1–73
10.1007/978-3-319-32564-4_1 Google Scholar
- 47. The impact of public health expenditure and gross domestic product per capita on the risk of catastrophic health expenditures for OECD countries. Front Public Health 2023; 11: 1122424
10.3389/fpubh.2023.1122424 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 48. “World Health Summit Yearbook,” Research for Universal Health Coverage- the World Health Report 2013. Washington, DC: The World Bank, 2013
- 49, , , . Transurethral resection of the prostate in northern Nigeria, problems and prospects. BMC Urol 2008; 8: 18
10.1186/1471-2490-8-18 CASPubMedGoogle Scholar
- 50Available at: https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.CD?locations=ZG. Consulted on December 20, 2023
- 51, , . Disinfection and sterilization: new technologies. Am J Infect Control 2023; 51: A13–A21
10.1016/j.ajic.2023.01.004 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 52, , . Sterilization of endoscopic instruments. Curr Opin Urol 2014; 24: 195–202
10.1097/MOU.0000000000000034 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 53, , , , . Reprocessing and reuse of urological armamentarium: how correct are we! Urol Ann 2017; 9: 117–124
10.4103/UA.UA_167_16 PubMedGoogle Scholar
- 54, . Reuse of single-use devices in endourology: a review. J Endourol 2024; 38: 68–76
10.1089/end.2023.0367 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar
- 55, , , , . Surgical instrument reprocessing in resource-constrained countries: a scoping review of existing methods, policies, and barriers. Surg Infect 2018; 19: 593–602
10.1089/sur.2018.078 PubMedWeb of Science®Google Scholar