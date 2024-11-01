Global viewpoints: proposals for the development of endourology in resource-limited countries in Africa

Endourology plays an important role in modern urological practice. Compared to open surgery, it offers many advantages. In Africa, endourology is not widely practiced or non-existent in some referral centres. Several factors have been linked to this challenge. This article explores and proposes strategies to improve endourology practice in the African context. Recognising the unique challenges and opportunities in the region, the document discusses key initiatives and recommendations to promote the growth and development of endourological practices, including the identification of local needs, training, technological adaptation, etc. It aims to provide valuable information on the advancement of endourology in Africa.