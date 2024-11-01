BJU International
Volume 134, Issue 5 p. 677-683
Review

Global viewpoints: proposals for the development of endourology in resource-limited countries in Africa

Saleh Abdelkerim Nedjim

Corresponding Author

Saleh Abdelkerim Nedjim

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Ibn Rochd, Casablanca, Morocco

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Correspondence: Saleh Abdelkerim Nedjim, Service d'urologie, Hôpital Universitaire Ibn Rochd, 1, Rue des Hôpitaux, Casablanca, Maroc.

e-mail: [email protected] and [email protected]

Ouima Justin Dieudonné Ziba

Ouima Justin Dieudonné Ziba

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Centre Hospitalier National Yalgado Ouedraogo, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Anteneh Tadesse Kifle

Anteneh Tadesse Kifle

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

PCEA Chogoria Hospital, Chogoria, Kenya

Abdullahi Khalid

Abdullahi Khalid

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Usmanu Danfodiyo University College of Health Sciences, Sokoto, Nigeria

Emmanuel Muhawenimana

Emmanuel Muhawenimana

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Kigali, Kigali, Rwanda

Tagang Titus Ngwa-Ebogo

Tagang Titus Ngwa-Ebogo

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Bamenda Regional Hospital, Bamenda, Cameroon

Kaleab Habtemichael Gebreselassie

Kaleab Habtemichael Gebreselassie

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Worabe Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, Worabe, Ethiopia

Marcella D. C. Biyouma

Marcella D. C. Biyouma

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Hôpital Laquintinie, Douala, Cameroon

Moussa Kalli

Moussa Kalli

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Hôpital Général de Référence Nationale, N'djamena, Chad

Mahamat Ali Mahamat

Mahamat Ali Mahamat

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Hôpital Général de Référence Nationale, N'djamena, Chad

Mahamane Salissou

Mahamane Salissou

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Hôpital Amirou Boubacar Diallo, Niamey, Niger

Kimassoum Rimtebaye

Kimassoum Rimtebaye

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Hôpital Général de Référence Nationale, N'djamena, Chad

Choua Ouchemi

Choua Ouchemi

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Hôpital Général de Référence Nationale, N'djamena, Chad

Lamine Niang

Lamine Niang

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Hôpital Général Idrissa Pouye, Dakar, Senegal

Berthé Honoré

Berthé Honoré

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire du Point G, Bamako, Mali

Noel Coulibaly

Noel Coulibaly

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

University Hospital Medical Center at Treichville, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

James Ndow

James Ndow

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, UK

John Lazarus

John Lazarus

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Groote Schuur Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa

Alain Khassim Ndoye

Alain Khassim Ndoye

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Hôpital Aristide Le Dantec, Dakar, Senegal

Mohamed Lezrek

Mohamed Lezrek

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

Hôpital Militaire My Ismail, Meknès, Morocco

Rachid Aboutaieb

Rachid Aboutaieb

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Ibn Rochd, Casablanca, Morocco

Modern Urology For Africa, Casablanca, Morocco

First published: 12 August 2024
https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.16459

Modern Urology For Africa: A non-profit association registered in Morocco, dedicated to developing the practice of endourology and minimally invasive urological surgery in Africa.

Abstract

Endourology plays an important role in modern urological practice. Compared to open surgery, it offers many advantages. In Africa, endourology is not widely practiced or non-existent in some referral centres. Several factors have been linked to this challenge. This article explores and proposes strategies to improve endourology practice in the African context. Recognising the unique challenges and opportunities in the region, the document discusses key initiatives and recommendations to promote the growth and development of endourological practices, including the identification of local needs, training, technological adaptation, etc. It aims to provide valuable information on the advancement of endourology in Africa.